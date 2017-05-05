Michael Fassbender at the ‘Alien: Covenant’ premiere: needs more scruff?

Alien: Covenant World Premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Alien: Covenant. I’m only really including photos of Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Demian Bichir because those are the only names I recognized at the premiere. There are several relative-unknowns in Covenant and I don’t hate that. The Alien franchise is independent of movie stars because the aliens are the real stars. Prometheus didn’t realize that, which is why I’m hopeful that Covenant gets it right. I also think McBride is featured so heavily in the early trailers because he gets killed pretty quickly (just my theory, I have no idea if that’s a spoiler).

As for Fassbender in particular… I really don’t get why he fights his hotness so hard. He used to embrace it and show up to premieres looking like he just banged and drank his way through the rope line. I think my biggest problem is with his hair these days. He needs to go more unkempt with it, embrace the dirty-sexy vibe that made him a star.

A week ago, Twentieth Century Fox released this “prologue” to Covenant where we get to see what happened after the end of Prometheus. As in, we got to see what happened to David the android and Elizabeth Shaw, played by Noomi Rapace. This prologue is pretty f–king cryptic too. David has some wonky programming.

Alien: Covenant World Premiere

Alien: Covenant World Premiere

The World Premiere of 'Alien: Covenant' held at the Odeon Leicester Square

Alien: Covenant World Premiere

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

43 Responses to “Michael Fassbender at the ‘Alien: Covenant’ premiere: needs more scruff?”

  1. Guest says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Don’t know why but I just don’t find him attractive.

    Reply
  2. SBS says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:09 am

    I really like Katherine. She’s so cute and charming! And I love that she is taller than him. But Fassy is always hot.

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:11 am

    Demian Bichir is a handsome man.

    Reply
  4. Jamie42 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:15 am

    I’m looking forward to this movie; I’m one of those who liked Prometheus, too, but mainly for Fassbender’s David.
    Tom and Lorenzo commented awhile ago that Fassbender no longer looks as if he was rolled out of bed and carried in the trunk of his limo to the premiere (something like that) and I don’t object to the new look, on the whole.

    Reply
  5. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I think he looks really good here. Obviously, he really needs to stop smoking, moisturize more, and use sunscreen everyday, but he still looks good I like him best when he has red or reddish brown hair.

    I was originally going to skip this movie because I’m like “No Noomi, No Curr”, but it looks as visually stunning as the last one. I may just bite the bullet and go. Noomi has a few other projects coming out soon that I can check out, hopefully.

    Reply
  6. rachel says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:32 am

    He looks more pulled together, which is not a bad thing to me. I don’t like Katherine Waterson dress but she’s really sexy and attractive, and those SHOES!

    Reply
  7. slowsnow says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Lol at your hair comments.
    I guess they reflect this whole fantasy that Fassy is a sexy crocodile who eats his victims alive after banging them for 5 hours.
    I see no harm in the hair, the face the…
    Well, you get the picture.
    I soooo would.

    Reply
  8. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:34 am

    He has that rough manly look that totally rev’s my engine. I do love me a man that looks like the sex would be rough and dirty.

    *sees herself out*

    Reply
  9. spugzbunny says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Holy Fassdong! How has anyone not mentioned the clear and proud view of the fassdong?!

    Reply
  10. Idky says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Is he still with Alicia Vikander? I wonder why she wasn’t at the premier?

    Reply
    • Landa says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Yeah they’re still together. She’s filming Tomb Raider.

      Though if you believe the psychotic stans they’re still in a sham PR showmance and the wicked evil talentless Oscar-winning Alicia is using poor innocent little Michael to cover up her rehab stay for pill-popping.

      Reply
    • Flufff says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:28 am

      Don’t know anything about them as a couple but Alicia is in London right now too – she was at the Barbican recently seeing Jude Law’s new play (not sure if Fassbender was with her as my friend spotted her in the ladies loos). So she most likely was at the premiere but chose not to do the red carpet, unless she was working and couldn’t be there.

      I don’t believe BIs because so many come from disgruntled stans. I guess some BI sites are more legit than others but CDAN for example literally posts anything anyone submits and is infamous for posting Tumblr jealous stan submissions. How do the BIs square her being in rehab at the same time she’s shooting a very physically demanding movie. She apparently looked amazing at the Barbican.

      Reply
      • Mannori says:
        May 5, 2017 at 10:04 am

        had she have been at his Alien premiere, someone would have reported somewhere on SM probably, even if she skipped the red carpet. I don’t think she was there, but they’re so private and their behavior as a couple is always unpredictable so who knows?

  11. iris west-allen says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Fassy looks good

    Reply
  12. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Nah, this is exactly the look I like the most about him. Hubba!

    Reply
  13. third ginger says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:11 am

    I think he always looks handsome. Just hope for better movies. He’s a wonderful actor. I think I listed practically his whole filmography on a previous thread.

    Reply
  14. Minxx says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I like this look much more than the scruffy, “just rolled out of bed” look. I’m definitely seeing the movie too.

    Reply
  15. spidey says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Are you sure that is Fassy and not Hiddles? :)

    Reply
  16. Yeahright says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Aaaggghhhh! He looks delish!
    Like what kind of sorcery?!?

    Reply
  17. ell says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    he consistently looks severely dehydrated.

    Reply

