Michael Fassbender at the ‘Alien: Covenant’ premiere: needs more scruff?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Alien: Covenant. I’m only really including photos of Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Demian Bichir because those are the only names I recognized at the premiere. There are several relative-unknowns in Covenant and I don’t hate that. The Alien franchise is independent of movie stars because the aliens are the real stars. Prometheus didn’t realize that, which is why I’m hopeful that Covenant gets it right. I also think McBride is featured so heavily in the early trailers because he gets killed pretty quickly (just my theory, I have no idea if that’s a spoiler).

As for Fassbender in particular… I really don’t get why he fights his hotness so hard. He used to embrace it and show up to premieres looking like he just banged and drank his way through the rope line. I think my biggest problem is with his hair these days. He needs to go more unkempt with it, embrace the dirty-sexy vibe that made him a star.

A week ago, Twentieth Century Fox released this “prologue” to Covenant where we get to see what happened after the end of Prometheus. As in, we got to see what happened to David the android and Elizabeth Shaw, played by Noomi Rapace. This prologue is pretty f–king cryptic too. David has some wonky programming.