Michael Fassbender at the ‘Alien: Covenant’ premiere: needs more scruff?

Here are some photos from last night’s London premiere of Alien: Covenant. I’m only really including photos of Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Danny McBride, Billy Crudup and Demian Bichir because those are the only names I recognized at the premiere. There are several relative-unknowns in Covenant and I don’t hate that. The Alien franchise is independent of movie stars because the aliens are the real stars. Prometheus didn’t realize that, which is why I’m hopeful that Covenant gets it right. I also think McBride is featured so heavily in the early trailers because he gets killed pretty quickly (just my theory, I have no idea if that’s a spoiler).
As for Fassbender in particular… I really don’t get why he fights his hotness so hard. He used to embrace it and show up to premieres looking like he just banged and drank his way through the rope line. I think my biggest problem is with his hair these days. He needs to go more unkempt with it, embrace the dirty-sexy vibe that made him a star.
A week ago, Twentieth Century Fox released this “prologue” to Covenant where we get to see what happened after the end of Prometheus. As in, we got to see what happened to David the android and Elizabeth Shaw, played by Noomi Rapace. This prologue is pretty f–king cryptic too. David has some wonky programming.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Don’t know why but I just don’t find him attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me neither, I think it’s the oversized head that does it, and that huge jawline, he reminds me too much of a Thunderbirds puppet to be attractive. Good actor though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a great actor, I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His “oversized head” is what the rest of do find attractI’ve 😜😜
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such generic average white guy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I first saw him in movies and, jokes aside, was astounded by him as an actor. Then I noticed his sexual charisma – and it wasn’t even Shame, which I watched later as I am not a big fan of Steve McQueen. I don’t know if I saw a photo of him without having seen him in motion if I would be as yummied as I am now. I am not one for being awed with pictures, they are often so misleading – it’s the mannerisms, the smile, the look that make a person attractive to me.
But then again all this is incredibly subjective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wish he was the average!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To me, he looks much better in motion. What makes him hot is not his looks but rather his vibe(?). Sigh, I don’t know how to explain my soft spot for Fassy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I really like Katherine. She’s so cute and charming! And I love that she is taller than him. But Fassy is always hot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not taller than him at all; look at those shoes! Wow! How is she walking in those? 😮
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Okay, I love that she is taller than him due to her high heels. As a tall lady it’s nice to see another tall lady (she’s 5’11) wear heels that make her taller than her co-star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia4s Fassbender is wearing lifts though
@SBS SAME D
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks so much like her dad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Demian Bichir is a handsome man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn right!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. In fact, I would say that it’s Bichir who is hiding the hotness at this premiere. He definitely has a dirty sexy vibe that shouldn’t be hidden in a suit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We need a lot more of Demian Bichir.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m looking forward to this movie; I’m one of those who liked Prometheus, too, but mainly for Fassbender’s David.
Tom and Lorenzo commented awhile ago that Fassbender no longer looks as if he was rolled out of bed and carried in the trunk of his limo to the premiere (something like that) and I don’t object to the new look, on the whole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t hate Prometheus but it was so much less than I’d been hoping for. Fassbender and Noomi Rapace were great, but the story was such a let-down; I’m really crossing my fingers for this one.
As for Fassy’s look here I do like it, though a bit more scruff wouldn’t be objectionable, heh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved Prometheus. Though I see why others hated it or were just “meh.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he looks really good here. Obviously, he really needs to stop smoking, moisturize more, and use sunscreen everyday, but he still looks good I like him best when he has red or reddish brown hair.
I was originally going to skip this movie because I’m like “No Noomi, No Curr”, but it looks as visually stunning as the last one. I may just bite the bullet and go. Noomi has a few other projects coming out soon that I can check out, hopefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks more pulled together, which is not a bad thing to me. I don’t like Katherine Waterson dress but she’s really sexy and attractive, and those SHOES!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at your hair comments.
I guess they reflect this whole fantasy that Fassy is a sexy crocodile who eats his victims alive after banging them for 5 hours.
I see no harm in the hair, the face the…
Well, you get the picture.
I soooo would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has that rough manly look that totally rev’s my engine. I do love me a man that looks like the sex would be rough and dirty.
*sees herself out*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy Fassdong! How has anyone not mentioned the clear and proud view of the fassdong?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have no idea how I could have missed it but thanks for pointing it out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he still with Alicia Vikander? I wonder why she wasn’t at the premier?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah they’re still together. She’s filming Tomb Raider.
Though if you believe the psychotic stans they’re still in a sham PR showmance and the wicked evil talentless Oscar-winning Alicia is using poor innocent little Michael to cover up her rehab stay for pill-popping.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
you don’t have to believe the stans, just read the blinds about her pill-popping and they were many
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks Landa! I actually like them a lot as a couple. Is this the longest relationship he’s been in? Seems like they’ve been together for a while now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
those stans are relentless and very aggressive on tumblr…but what’s with all those pill abuse rumors? I’ve been reading them way too regularly and repetitive that almost have started to become a hint of something maybe true? maybe they’re not 100% precise, but have SOME % of true as usually rumors do?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know anything about them as a couple but Alicia is in London right now too – she was at the Barbican recently seeing Jude Law’s new play (not sure if Fassbender was with her as my friend spotted her in the ladies loos). So she most likely was at the premiere but chose not to do the red carpet, unless she was working and couldn’t be there.
I don’t believe BIs because so many come from disgruntled stans. I guess some BI sites are more legit than others but CDAN for example literally posts anything anyone submits and is infamous for posting Tumblr jealous stan submissions. How do the BIs square her being in rehab at the same time she’s shooting a very physically demanding movie. She apparently looked amazing at the Barbican.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
had she have been at his Alien premiere, someone would have reported somewhere on SM probably, even if she skipped the red carpet. I don’t think she was there, but they’re so private and their behavior as a couple is always unpredictable so who knows?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fassy looks good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, this is exactly the look I like the most about him. Hubba!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he always looks handsome. Just hope for better movies. He’s a wonderful actor. I think I listed practically his whole filmography on a previous thread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What did you think of Jane Eyre?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fantastic. And Mia was the best Jane I have seen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought I was the only one who thought that! And Mia is such a great actress. Now I wanna watch it again.
He needs to go back to those good films.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like this look much more than the scruffy, “just rolled out of bed” look. I’m definitely seeing the movie too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you sure that is Fassy and not Hiddles?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aaaggghhhh! He looks delish!
Like what kind of sorcery?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he consistently looks severely dehydrated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse