Pippa Middleton wears a lacy dress to a charity event: too fussy or just fine?

Here are some photos of Pippa Middleton out and about last night in London. She was actually leaving the mansion she shares with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews! You know what’s weird? Pippa used to get pap’d all the time coming and going from James’ mansion, but over the past few months, there are few photos of her in this area. Do you think she’s been staying at Middleton Manor a lot, planning the wedding on the ground (so to speak)? Or has she just gotten better at coming and going undercover from James’s mansion?

Anyway, Pippa wanted to be seen last night. She was headed out to attend the ParaSnowBall fundraiser at the private Hurlingham Club in London. There are two options for Pippa. Option #1 is that she spends her married life doing these kinds of sporty charity endeavors and that will constitute her “work.” Option #2 is that Pippa will drop charity work completely and just enjoy a life of leisure as a terribly moderately wealthy man’s wife. Considering the way Pippa has been hustling, I kind of think she’s going to keep up the pretense of working and being charitable for a while longer.

As for her dress and appearance… the dress is not my taste and I would love to see Pippa wear something youthful and cheerful before her big wedding day in two weeks. This dress is rather matronly. The shoe choice sucks too. But I don’t really think the Middleton sisters have much in the way of style anyway. Many of the British papers are making a big deal out of Pippa’s muscular/toned arms. Her arms look great to me! I honestly think she has a really cute figure, she just doesn’t dress in ways to best flatter her figure. No, the only thing that concerns me here is that I fear Pippa will be bright orange on her wedding day. Just like Kate was.

117 Responses to “Pippa Middleton wears a lacy dress to a charity event: too fussy or just fine?”

  1. Sarah says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Sorry but she looks haggard.

    I like the dress but not the shoes.

    Reply
  2. jeanne says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:38 am

    i think she looks fantastic. it’s the best she’s ever looked. her face got a lot softer and i want to know how!

    Reply
  3. Guest says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Her arms remind me of Madonna – just nope.

    Reply
  4. yanni says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:39 am

    Her hair looks lovely. I actually think she is the prettier of the Middleton sisters.

    Reply
  5. Emily says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I hope she keeps up her hustle after getting married. She doesn’t always have the talent to back up her ambitions, but I enjoy her spark.

    Reply
  6. Mikasa says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I like Pippa and I even think William should have married her instead of Kate – at least Pippa seems to enjoy attending charity events – but she doesn’t look very feminine here to me.

    Reply
  7. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I had forgotten her wedding was in 2 weeks.

    I don’t mind the dress, the colour suits her and the neckline flatters (Waity needs to take notes on the neckline – it would flatter her body shape). The shoes are a no no and ruin what is a good look generally. Her skin is looking good here and she’s not as orange as she usually is – she’s been on the ‘tox and laid off the tanning.

    I suspect she’s deliberately keeping a low profile to generate ‘public interest’ in her big day. *eye roll*

    Reply
    • original kay says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:00 am

      2 weeks! how exciting for her. The last 2 weeks of waiting are better than the day, all that anticipation.

      I think she will keep at her sports stuff, she seems genuinely engaged (ha) while doing it, and she sure trains a lot. I don’t know if comparing her new life to Kate’s is fair, Will the Pill seems a lot of freaking work to me, so it takes a toll on Kate. (ok yes, I am back to being an apologist, it’s dumb I know)

      Reply
  8. Seraphina says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I don’t like the bottom of the dress, just throws off the entire look. And I think the shoes also need to go. They take away from the dress.

    Reply
  9. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Her face is full of botox and fillers. And she has a weightlifting physique, too bulky without any softness.

    Reply
  10. I, pet goat, 2 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Yeah, I wanna know what she’s done to her face 🤔 Fillers, I think

    Reply
  11. detritus says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:46 am

    It would be better if it wasn’t lace and the shoes done match. In total: meh

    Reply
  12. Jessica says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This whole look is going to be a no for me.

    Reply
  13. alfaQ says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:48 am

    Those arms… too toned and muscular for my taste.

    Reply
  14. amy says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I hope her wedding dress has sleeves, those arms are a bit too much.

    Reply
    • Lady D says:
      May 5, 2017 at 10:16 am

      She’s fit and healthy and it should be hidden? I really don’t understand why. Instead of being used for inspiration, women are being informed that they look better unhealthy? Nobody is telling Britney Spears to hide her arms, you should see the muscles on her lately. Serena should stay undercover rather than show off her flat-out amazing physique? Muscles are something we should all be aspiring to. Absolutely preferable to skin and bones or heaviness.
      I don’t mean you personally, @amy, almost every comment I’ve read so far is dissing her or telling her to hide her muscles.

      Reply
      • MissMarierose says:
        May 5, 2017 at 11:45 am

        Thank you, Lady D.
        Pippa’s obviously fit and healthy. There’s no reason whatsoever why she should hide that.

      • nic919 says:
        May 5, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        Serena Williams, Michelle Obama and Britney Spears have muscular arms that look great and not starved of fat. There is a difference between looking fit and dieting to the point where healthy fat has disappeared. Pippa looked a lot healthier and still had muscles prior to this wedding diet. Now she looks excessively thin, except where the fillers are in her face, and her arms look like those of an elderly woman instead of an athletic woman in her 30s.

  15. Idky says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The top of the dress looks fine. Then you get to the bottom and the ruffle makes it looks like a prairie dress. The Middleton sisters are conventionally pretty with basic fashion sense. They’re not the strikingly pretty with fashion forward style.

    Reply
  16. someone says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I love the pattern of the dress and the neckline but the length is odd. It looks like it should either be long or short but it’s hitting in the wrong place (almost ankle length). The chunky shoes might be what throws off the length.

    Reply
  17. OSTONE says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I like the color of the dress. But the shape with the ruffles at the bottom kill it. Awful shoe choice. Although she does look pretty and rested. I admire her hustle, let’s see if she keeps it up with the charity work once married.

    Reply
  18. Malificent says:
    May 5, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I don’t like the flounce, but I like the rest of the dress. The gray-on-gray lace keeps it from looking too twee. But those sandals are heinous! They look like bricks of veiny, moldy blue cheese attached to her feet….

    Reply
  19. Olga says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I wonder if Pippa also sees herself as royal or is it just her mother? Hmm.

    Reply
  20. Elisabeth says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:16 am

    She looks lovely!

    Reply
  21. AfricanBoy says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Hideous shoes and the dress is just okay.

    Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:36 am

      I think it’s the styling that kills the shoes. Dress is irredeemable on anyone.

      The shoes say rock chic whilst the dress is ladies who lunch in cutprice Oscar de la renta with Palm beach hair.

      Imagine those shoes paired with black/ dark blue skinny jeans and a fabulous top.

      They simply don’t work with this dress. She should have gone with simple strappy sandals rather than directional ones. And not in that colour.

      Reply
  22. Andrea says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Another Erdem mess, so overpriced and overhyped. She looks decent, but uninspiring, for someone marrying a millionaire she should be dazzling. Pity u can’t buy taste

    Reply
  23. JustBitchy says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:32 am

    Pippa, a low waist line is not your friend.

    Reply
  24. another kate says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:03 am

    I wouldn’t wear the shoes but at least they’re slightly interesting. If I see another damn shiny nude pump I’m going to scream.

    Reply
  25. HK9 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:07 am

    From the neck up I think she looks great. The dress and the shoes do absolutely NOTHING for her. All that money and she still can’t get it right.

    Reply
  26. Bridget says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:11 am

    I find it interesting that when a woman has muscle on her body, some folks immediately deem it unfeminine, and some people feel so comfortable breaking it down and discussing it as though her body is there for you. It’s so icky.

    Reply
  27. Whatabout says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Whoa someone got plastic surgery. It looks like an eye lift or even a chin implant. I thought the last time she was photographed she looked puffy. She’s starting to look like Kate.

    Reply
  28. OTHER RENEE says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:29 am

    I love the dress. The shoes are ok. Would have preferred something a bit more delicate myself but they’re fine. She will keep working. She strikes me as someone who feels she has something to prove to the world. That she’s not lazy, that she can succeed in her own right. I’ve always felt a bit sorry for her being trashed for each and every endeavor. It’s not her fault her sister married a Prince and she had the right to earn a living.

    Reply
  29. Tan says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Isn’t she early 30s?
    Her face looks like she is in 40s and arms like she is in her 50s

    Did they remove every single drop of essential fat?

    She looks so much older than her age

    Reply
  30. Sullivan says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:37 am

    She looks like Meghan Markle

    Reply
  31. hmmm says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Her weight loss does her no favours and ages her; her face looks drawn. The upper half of her face looks quite ‘rested’. She’s starting to look sinewy/stringy like Madonna. I guess you can’t be too moderately rich or too thin.

    The dress is dull.

    Reply
  32. Becks says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:41 am

    I like the shoes, but not with the dress. And I like the dress itself.

    I think Pippa has more style than Kate but kind of falls into the “sister of a duchess” trap and that’s why her style looks a bit off. Like she wants to be edgier but doesn’t think it’s a good image or something so she ends up looking somewhere in the middle and it doesn’t work. And I think Kate’s problem is the opposite, her natural tendency is to be very classic but she tries to throw in these random pieces to liven up an outfit and again, it doesn’t work.

    Reply
  33. homeslice says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:11 am

    She looks at least 10 years old than she is…maybe that’s generous. The Wisteria Sisters are not aging well, due to crazy dieting, tanning and ciggies…

    Reply
  34. Skylark says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Minus the ruffle and the shoes, I think she looks really nice here.

    Reply
  35. KiddVicious says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Her skin looks so much better now, and her eyes do look a little different. She looks good, fit, and healthy.

    Hate the dress and shoes, though. I loved the dress until I saw the flounce thing on the bottom. I truly do not understand why designers are doing that again. It was bad enough in the 70′s during the “peasant look”, it doesn’t belong on a more modern design. It looks like they had material left over and didn’t know what to do with it so they stuck it on the bottom.

    Reply
  36. Joannie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Shes someone Ive never found to be particularly attractive but she looks really pretty here. Very fit and its showing on her face as there’s a loss of fat but still looks good. Nice makeup! I like the dress and shoe combo too.

    Reply
  37. Hazel says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    I think she looks nice, normal person nice, getting dressed up for an event. We’re too used to seeing perfection from actors & models with paid professionals doing their hair & makeup, & stylists choosing the outfit & accessories.

    Reply
    • allison schaffer says:
      May 5, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      But that’s just it…do you really think in her mind she thinks she’s just a “normal gal” out on the town?? lolololol! It probably took at least 3 hrs for her to step out and look like this.
      and BTW unless it’s a photoshopped print ad, I rarely see celebs looking that great either… “Normal” girl…I’m still laughing at that one!

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        May 5, 2017 at 3:22 pm

        What about the fact that this “normal girl” calls the paps whenever she goes out? This person has no job, only occasionally does charity work as a private citizen and yet she’s been photographed three times this week doing mundane things . She sees herself as someone special and is using her sister’s status as her own IMO. Just as her Carole taught her to do.

  38. tw says:
    May 5, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    I think she’s just holding tension in her arms and flexing. Kate holds tension in her face, as evidenced by the crazy smile. I doubt Pippa’s arms look that defined when she’s relaxed. I tend to do the same thing. Either way, I think she looks fit and happy. The shoes, however, oh no, no bueno.

    Reply
  39. ERICKA123 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 2:54 pm

    I think she looks great! fit and healthy. If she was going to a charity event, she was well dressed for the occasion.

    Reply

