Pippa Middleton wears a lacy dress to a charity event: too fussy or just fine?

Here are some photos of Pippa Middleton out and about last night in London. She was actually leaving the mansion she shares with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews! You know what’s weird? Pippa used to get pap’d all the time coming and going from James’ mansion, but over the past few months, there are few photos of her in this area. Do you think she’s been staying at Middleton Manor a lot, planning the wedding on the ground (so to speak)? Or has she just gotten better at coming and going undercover from James’s mansion?
Anyway, Pippa wanted to be seen last night. She was headed out to attend the ParaSnowBall fundraiser at the private Hurlingham Club in London. There are two options for Pippa. Option #1 is that she spends her married life doing these kinds of sporty charity endeavors and that will constitute her “work.” Option #2 is that Pippa will drop charity work completely and just enjoy a life of leisure as a terribly moderately wealthy man’s wife. Considering the way Pippa has been hustling, I kind of think she’s going to keep up the pretense of working and being charitable for a while longer.
As for her dress and appearance… the dress is not my taste and I would love to see Pippa wear something youthful and cheerful before her big wedding day in two weeks. This dress is rather matronly. The shoe choice sucks too. But I don’t really think the Middleton sisters have much in the way of style anyway. Many of the British papers are making a big deal out of Pippa’s muscular/toned arms. Her arms look great to me! I honestly think she has a really cute figure, she just doesn’t dress in ways to best flatter her figure. No, the only thing that concerns me here is that I fear Pippa will be bright orange on her wedding day. Just like Kate was.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Sorry but she looks haggard.
I like the dress but not the shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oops, I just noticed the flounce at the bottom, so nope to the dress and the shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I almost gave her the little dress dress til you made me go back and see the bedding skirt attachment and Nope!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just noticed the flounce after having a second look at the terrible shoes. Those Middleton women sure have no taste and don’t know how to dress their unfortunate long-waisted figures. And don’t get me started on their terrible shoe game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. The shoes, aside from being awful and too heavy/busy for the dress, are also the WRONG BLUE! Somebody needs to tell Pippa that if your shoes are not the EXACT COLOR & SHADE as the dress, you should go with something that blends nicely or contrasts. Never, ever go with a shoe that is *almost* the color and shade of the dress, because then that is all the eye can see. *Almost* is the kiss of death with shoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
-those shoes are AWFUL, at least with this dress…
marine tip: match shoes based on style of dress, not color
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shoes are atrocious. I like the adornments on the dress, but they would be better suited to a black sheath ( it would be so Audrey Hepburn-ish) dress than this flouncy, floral mess. Jesus, that flounced hem. Gack.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i think she looks fantastic. it’s the best she’s ever looked. her face got a lot softer and i want to know how!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she had some work done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! My guess would be lots of water, fruit/veg, and some help from both a facialist and Botox/fillers. I’m leaning more towards Botox because she doesn’t look puffy at all.
Maybe she also stopped smoking?
Not even judging, I’d do it too if I had buckets of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face lost that softness. I’m actually thinking chin implant or even an eye lift. Her whole face has drastically thinned out in just two weeks. I actually think it ages her a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Whatabout, her face has dramatically slimmed down and it does age her.
My guess is she will be orange and have wiglets on her wedding day.
Hate the dress. Not a fan of the shoes, either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! The dress is lovely, which is rare for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The water/ fruit/ veg/ botox must be working; she looks much younger than Kate.
But I’m thinking she changed her makeup?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure about the cosmetic procedures people have mentioned above but her makeup looks great and it helps that the light hits her face from the front. No shadows at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s done something too. Her upper lip maybe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree! Her undereye circles have been filled in. They used to be CAVERNS You could find some straight up caveman paintings in her eye crevasses. No longer!
Miracle?
Or just a bit of radiesse / restylane?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Japanese sweet potatoes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha ha!!! Cracked me up!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
hahahaha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her arms remind me of Madonna – just nope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they look great! Wish I could get my little twig arms to take muscle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wish I could get that definition on my cellulite-y arms! Who knew that would be a thing?? I like the dress. Not the flounce really, but it’s a nice dress. Modest, not attention grabbing … my guess is she stays with the charity circuit. It’s how you mingle at the best occasions, dahlings. Would also drum up business for MR James.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! For a second there Pandy, I thought you were referring to Pippa drumming up business for Marshmallow James not Moderately Rich James. Maybe she’ll do both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. There’s a grandmom at school pick up each day overly tanned and with arms like this. Looks soooo rough and bad as you age. Sorry not sorry. To each his own…
This is NOT what natural and healthy look like…this is what an obsession looks like…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair looks lovely. I actually think she is the prettier of the Middleton sisters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow-I totally disagree. I think she is plain. The only things I think she has going are nice hair and a pretty smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One thing I notice about her is that she usually looks happy. Whatever her life is, it seems to agree with her, and she’s looked even happier since she got engaged. So good for her. Her sister sometimes looks like she’s forcing herself to look upbeat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very good point. I agree, her smiles seem genuine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Silly me just thought she looks happy because she sees the paps taking her picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she keeps up her hustle after getting married. She doesn’t always have the talent to back up her ambitions, but I enjoy her spark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too, I can’t hate on her. She seems agreeable and she looks pretty here. The dress, though, would be better without the flounce on the bottom and that pocket hardware/whatever it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress. Nice fit, and the shoes are interesting. And when she wears her hair down, it’s not all over her face, like her sister. I don’t think she has extensions.
I would have liked a little jewelry, but that’s just me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. She seems like she’d be a fun, good friend. Plus I think she very much (more than her sister) has the elusive “it” factor. As we saw at her sister’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Pippa and I even think William should have married her instead of Kate – at least Pippa seems to enjoy attending charity events – but she doesn’t look very feminine here to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what does feminine look like?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not her ;-P
Softer. Body fat placement in specific areas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I think he married the wrong sister – I’ve always felt that Pippa would have been better suited to Royal life, she has more hustle than Waity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think William wanted a wife with hustle. It would make it harder for him to be lazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Pippa would be better at Duchessing than Kate. But I feel like thats because Carole was fixated mostly on Kate, even before she meet William. Pippa had to develop a good hustle to get any attention in the vacuum this left. She seems to “get it” (not necessarily all that well) and read a situation better (though again, not necessarily by much) than her older sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting. She probably would throw herself wholeheartedly into her job, I could see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think by not marrying into the RF, Pippa is a clear winner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had forgotten her wedding was in 2 weeks.
I don’t mind the dress, the colour suits her and the neckline flatters (Waity needs to take notes on the neckline – it would flatter her body shape). The shoes are a no no and ruin what is a good look generally. Her skin is looking good here and she’s not as orange as she usually is – she’s been on the ‘tox and laid off the tanning.
I suspect she’s deliberately keeping a low profile to generate ‘public interest’ in her big day. *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
2 weeks! how exciting for her. The last 2 weeks of waiting are better than the day, all that anticipation.
I think she will keep at her sports stuff, she seems genuinely engaged (ha) while doing it, and she sure trains a lot. I don’t know if comparing her new life to Kate’s is fair, Will the Pill seems a lot of freaking work to me, so it takes a toll on Kate. (ok yes, I am back to being an apologist, it’s dumb I know)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the bottom of the dress, just throws off the entire look. And I think the shoes also need to go. They take away from the dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face is full of botox and fillers. And she has a weightlifting physique, too bulky without any softness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You think that’s bulky?
It amazes me that a woman has any muscle definition and people use all sorts of code words to imply that women don’t have muscles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez, I came here to say I’m super envious of those arms. I was just thinking I should enlist a trainer. My home weight lifting routine isn’t cutting it at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you checked online for weight lifting instructional videos? There’s a lot of really good videos available for free.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, Lady D! That’s a great idea. Would love improve my weight routine without shelling out a ton of $$.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I wanna know what she’s done to her face 🤔 Fillers, I think
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I think so. She should use sunblock religiously from here on out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It would be better if it wasn’t lace and the shoes done match. In total: meh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with the lace fixation and Middleton women?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole look is going to be a no for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 Too fussy-flounce, beading lace and awful shoes. This look ages her by 10 years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those arms… too toned and muscular for my taste.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No they look boss, I’m really jealous of people who can put on muscle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, I think they are awesome!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh come now. I don’t like muscle on either gender for aesthetic reasons, but you have to give props to anyone who comes by that level of fitness naturally. And yes, we should support women who look like that. She’s skinny enough that she puts on visible muscle at her level of fitness activity. Good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh that’s okay, because I don’t think she particularly cares what your taste is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IAWY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
I also read the comments on the DM yesterday, almost all the “best rated” comments say the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, the added sinew and weight loss are just pointless. She looked fine before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she, like Madonna, have dieted away the fat to such an extreme that their muscles and sinews look off. Let’s compare them to actual athletes with great arms, such as Serena Williams or Venus Williams. Both of them have muscular arms that look great, but they don’t have their body in starvation mode so they don’t look weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope her wedding dress has sleeves, those arms are a bit too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s fit and healthy and it should be hidden? I really don’t understand why. Instead of being used for inspiration, women are being informed that they look better unhealthy? Nobody is telling Britney Spears to hide her arms, you should see the muscles on her lately. Serena should stay undercover rather than show off her flat-out amazing physique? Muscles are something we should all be aspiring to. Absolutely preferable to skin and bones or heaviness.
I don’t mean you personally, @amy, almost every comment I’ve read so far is dissing her or telling her to hide her muscles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Lady D.
Pippa’s obviously fit and healthy. There’s no reason whatsoever why she should hide that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Serena Williams, Michelle Obama and Britney Spears have muscular arms that look great and not starved of fat. There is a difference between looking fit and dieting to the point where healthy fat has disappeared. Pippa looked a lot healthier and still had muscles prior to this wedding diet. Now she looks excessively thin, except where the fillers are in her face, and her arms look like those of an elderly woman instead of an athletic woman in her 30s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The top of the dress looks fine. Then you get to the bottom and the ruffle makes it looks like a prairie dress. The Middleton sisters are conventionally pretty with basic fashion sense. They’re not the strikingly pretty with fashion forward style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like a dust ruffle, awful. Her arms look good, she’s super athletic so of course she’s in good shape and probably doesn’t need to slim down or whatever she’s up to for her wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read in DM that some weight loss supplement was “sponsoring” her pre-wedding weight loss regime. That’s why she’s suddenly so sinewy looking. IMo it probably help pay for whatever facial treaments/ botox she’s displaying above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the pattern of the dress and the neckline but the length is odd. It looks like it should either be long or short but it’s hitting in the wrong place (almost ankle length). The chunky shoes might be what throws off the length.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the color of the dress. But the shape with the ruffles at the bottom kill it. Awful shoe choice. Although she does look pretty and rested. I admire her hustle, let’s see if she keeps it up with the charity work once married.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like the flounce, but I like the rest of the dress. The gray-on-gray lace keeps it from looking too twee. But those sandals are heinous! They look like bricks of veiny, moldy blue cheese attached to her feet….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if Pippa also sees herself as royal or is it just her mother? Hmm.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Pippa thinks very highly of herself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wonder with a mother like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks lovely!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hideous shoes and the dress is just okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s the styling that kills the shoes. Dress is irredeemable on anyone.
The shoes say rock chic whilst the dress is ladies who lunch in cutprice Oscar de la renta with Palm beach hair.
Imagine those shoes paired with black/ dark blue skinny jeans and a fabulous top.
They simply don’t work with this dress. She should have gone with simple strappy sandals rather than directional ones. And not in that colour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m guessing she’s getting tips from the ever fashionable Duchess of Dull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another Erdem mess, so overpriced and overhyped. She looks decent, but uninspiring, for someone marrying a millionaire she should be dazzling. Pity u can’t buy taste
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the Middleton women don’t have a good fashion sense. I always laugh when magazines write that Kate is a fashion icon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa, a low waist line is not your friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t wear the shoes but at least they’re slightly interesting. If I see another damn shiny nude pump I’m going to scream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL………….same here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the neck up I think she looks great. The dress and the shoes do absolutely NOTHING for her. All that money and she still can’t get it right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it interesting that when a woman has muscle on her body, some folks immediately deem it unfeminine, and some people feel so comfortable breaking it down and discussing it as though her body is there for you. It’s so icky.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Breaking news: People have different tastes. Just because you like her arms, doesn’t mean other people also have to like it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s NOT different taste though. It’s the commoditization of women’s bodies, and it’s gross. And it says a lot about you that you think it’s “just taste”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@alfaQ
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. If we discuss the body of Chris Pratt, his weight loss and snacking issues then we can comment on Pippa, expressing our opinions, taste level and preferences.
The world is large and diverse. There’s room for everyone to agree, and still sit down to a nice roast chicken dinner prepared for us by Princess Sparkles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
co sign, bridget.
great point.
prepare to have it walked passed, repeatedly.
lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whoa someone got plastic surgery. It looks like an eye lift or even a chin implant. I thought the last time she was photographed she looked puffy. She’s starting to look like Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also think she had an eye lift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I’m not mistaken she had slightly wonky eye lids that are now gone. Hmm
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love the dress. The shoes are ok. Would have preferred something a bit more delicate myself but they’re fine. She will keep working. She strikes me as someone who feels she has something to prove to the world. That she’s not lazy, that she can succeed in her own right. I’ve always felt a bit sorry for her being trashed for each and every endeavor. It’s not her fault her sister married a Prince and she had the right to earn a living.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t she early 30s?
Her face looks like she is in 40s and arms like she is in her 50s
Did they remove every single drop of essential fat?
She looks so much older than her age
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate also looks older than she really is. Must be the Middleton genes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Meghan Markle
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha agree! I was wondering at what point Meghan would stop looking like Pippa and Pippa would start looking like Meghan!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, you’re right! I took a 2nd look at the pics and they do resemble each other a lot, especially from the side.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her weight loss does her no favours and ages her; her face looks drawn. The upper half of her face looks quite ‘rested’. She’s starting to look sinewy/stringy like Madonna. I guess you can’t be too moderately rich or too thin.
The dress is dull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the shoes, but not with the dress. And I like the dress itself.
I think Pippa has more style than Kate but kind of falls into the “sister of a duchess” trap and that’s why her style looks a bit off. Like she wants to be edgier but doesn’t think it’s a good image or something so she ends up looking somewhere in the middle and it doesn’t work. And I think Kate’s problem is the opposite, her natural tendency is to be very classic but she tries to throw in these random pieces to liven up an outfit and again, it doesn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks at least 10 years old than she is…maybe that’s generous. The Wisteria Sisters are not aging well, due to crazy dieting, tanning and ciggies…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Minus the ruffle and the shoes, I think she looks really nice here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her skin looks so much better now, and her eyes do look a little different. She looks good, fit, and healthy.
Hate the dress and shoes, though. I loved the dress until I saw the flounce thing on the bottom. I truly do not understand why designers are doing that again. It was bad enough in the 70′s during the “peasant look”, it doesn’t belong on a more modern design. It looks like they had material left over and didn’t know what to do with it so they stuck it on the bottom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s an awful trend. I’m old enough to remember the prairie dresses and skirts and they didn’t flatter anybody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shes someone Ive never found to be particularly attractive but she looks really pretty here. Very fit and its showing on her face as there’s a loss of fat but still looks good. Nice makeup! I like the dress and shoe combo too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks nice, normal person nice, getting dressed up for an event. We’re too used to seeing perfection from actors & models with paid professionals doing their hair & makeup, & stylists choosing the outfit & accessories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that’s just it…do you really think in her mind she thinks she’s just a “normal gal” out on the town?? lolololol! It probably took at least 3 hrs for her to step out and look like this.
and BTW unless it’s a photoshopped print ad, I rarely see celebs looking that great either… “Normal” girl…I’m still laughing at that one!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What about the fact that this “normal girl” calls the paps whenever she goes out? This person has no job, only occasionally does charity work as a private citizen and yet she’s been photographed three times this week doing mundane things . She sees herself as someone special and is using her sister’s status as her own IMO. Just as her Carole taught her to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s just holding tension in her arms and flexing. Kate holds tension in her face, as evidenced by the crazy smile. I doubt Pippa’s arms look that defined when she’s relaxed. I tend to do the same thing. Either way, I think she looks fit and happy. The shoes, however, oh no, no bueno.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks great! fit and healthy. If she was going to a charity event, she was well dressed for the occasion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse