Pippa Middleton wears a lacy dress to a charity event: too fussy or just fine?

Here are some photos of Pippa Middleton out and about last night in London. She was actually leaving the mansion she shares with Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews! You know what’s weird? Pippa used to get pap’d all the time coming and going from James’ mansion, but over the past few months, there are few photos of her in this area. Do you think she’s been staying at Middleton Manor a lot, planning the wedding on the ground (so to speak)? Or has she just gotten better at coming and going undercover from James’s mansion?

Anyway, Pippa wanted to be seen last night. She was headed out to attend the ParaSnowBall fundraiser at the private Hurlingham Club in London. There are two options for Pippa. Option #1 is that she spends her married life doing these kinds of sporty charity endeavors and that will constitute her “work.” Option #2 is that Pippa will drop charity work completely and just enjoy a life of leisure as a terribly moderately wealthy man’s wife. Considering the way Pippa has been hustling, I kind of think she’s going to keep up the pretense of working and being charitable for a while longer.

As for her dress and appearance… the dress is not my taste and I would love to see Pippa wear something youthful and cheerful before her big wedding day in two weeks. This dress is rather matronly. The shoe choice sucks too. But I don’t really think the Middleton sisters have much in the way of style anyway. Many of the British papers are making a big deal out of Pippa’s muscular/toned arms. Her arms look great to me! I honestly think she has a really cute figure, she just doesn’t dress in ways to best flatter her figure. No, the only thing that concerns me here is that I fear Pippa will be bright orange on her wedding day. Just like Kate was.