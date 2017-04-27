Is Pippa Middleton’s wedding-body being sponsored by The SirtFood Diet?

I’m really, really curious to see how Pippa Middleton “monetizes” her almost-royal wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. When I believed that James was terribly rich, I thought there was no way that Pippa would “sell” her wedding story in any way. Even if the Matthews family and the Middleton family are similarly nouveau-riche in British society circles, I thought James would find the monetization of his wedding to be impossibly gauche. But something happened when I found out that he’s only moderately wealthy: I understand why the Middleton Narrative is overtaking the pre-wedding coverage. Pippa is selling this sh-t so hard. You know she’s probably going to get a big pay-day for selling the wedding photos to Hello Magazine. But that’s not all: she’s also selling her story ahead of the wedding too. Check out these E! photos of Pippa leaving her gym. Super-posed, right? She knew the photographer was getting some good shots of her “pre-wedding workout.” And now we know that Pippa’s pre-wedding body is being sponsored by The SirtFood Diet:
Pippa Middleton’s wedding is right around the corner, so she’s upping up her workouts big time. She’s set to marry James Matthews on May 20, so E! News can exclusively reveal how she’s been getting ready physically for her big day. E! News obtained exclusive pictures of Pippa departing exclusive fitness center and private club KX Gym in Chelsea. She arrived solo at noon and stayed for an hour-and-fifteen-minute Pilates class.
“She exited happy and smiling,” an eyewitness tells E! News.
Of course, every good fitness regimen is supplemented with a healthy diet. Pippa is a huge fan of the SirtFood Diet, which Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten created. The premise of the plan is simple—incorporate these foods into your diet and they will spark the body’s ability to burn fat and your metabolism to ramp up. The diet highlights 20 SirtFoods, including arugula, red wine, cocoa, coffee, kale strawberries and walnuts, which, when consumed in the right quantity and form, can lead to pounds shed and more energy. That’s right, red wine is included!
Pippa’s go-to diet begins with the first seven-day phase, including three days of 1,000 calories and three days of 1,500 calories with juicing throughout. Once that is completed, those following the regimen move into a second phase, which marks a return to three main meals a day rich in SirtFoods. KX Gym, which also features a spa, has a restaurant with a SirtFood Diet-friendly menu that would fit in perfectly with Pippa’s routine.
I wonder how much Pippa got paid for this? SirtFoods must have paid her for the posed photos and this story identifying her as a follower of the diet. I have no shade for Pippa’s hustle, of course. Girl’s always been a hustler and she’s got a nice little financial nest egg for herself because a publisher wanted to do a book of Pippa Tips, and because various magazines enjoyed having “the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge” write for them. But it does seem gauche at this point, right? I mean, she’s marrying a guy who is allegedly Terribly Rich. Why does she need to have a Wedding Body Sponsored By SirtFoods?
Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and Fame/Flynet.
The Middletons are a media and money hungry family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought James isn’t as terribly rich as he wants us to believe? Hasn’t the DM said something about it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought he had been downgraded to Moderately Rich ™ James?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kaiser – your Middleton/RoyalFamily posts are the reason I keep coming back. Your humor surrounding them is EPIC. omg – the “Moderately Wealthy” downgrade is too much. Please don’t ever STAHP!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He lives in a thirty million dollar mansion. How poor can he be? Gossip people will say anything for attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He had to take a pay cut because his hedge fund is down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, no. Where are you getting 30 million dollars from? Moderately wealthy J’s house is worth 17 millions pounds. That’s around 22 million bucks.
With a hefty mortgage to boot.
We don’t know his down payment. Maybe he put down a million. Maybe two.
Check out central London real estate. For that amount he could house Pippa in a nice shoebox.
Moderately Wealthy James got a mortgage because Moderately Wealthy James needed one.
No shame in his game.
But his nickname is spot on and thus apropos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDK, last year it was reported that he was worth more than $2 billion. That seems like more than moderately wealthy to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be shocked if she sells the pictures to Hello Magazine. Is this allowed? Wouldn’t it be seen as trashy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zara has also sold her weddings pics to Hello.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trashy is the Middleton’s middle names. She’s a private citizen so she can do what she wants and am sure there will be a few of George and Char (W&K hypocrisy at its best – gotta help out lil sis in her hustle). Of course there is going to be an exclusive to Hello, many society (read wanna be celebrities) have their photo’s printed in that mag. Pips has always been thirsty for celebrity status.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have the same questions. But Zara sold her wedding photos so maybe it is an acceptable practice for that set.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Other Megan here … what I don’t get is why there is enough interest in this wedding to attract sponsors. Pippa is such a nothingburger, I’ve never understood why she is a thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Zara did not sell her wedding photos, Peter did. It was said to embarrass the royal family, so Zara was not allowed to sell hers. Given the fact that her husband is famous in his own right, if they’d sold their photos it would make more sense. More sense that Peter merely being famous because of their mother.
Zara and Mike did sell the first picture of their daughter to Hello. Again, if she was a nobody she’s still married to a famous rugby player. Hello would have bought those baby photos regardless. Not for as a high a price, but they still would have paid for the first pics of famous-rugger-with-daughter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hello would pay for any famous-rugger-and-olympic-medalist-mother-with-daughter pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh she looks too thin. She’s always looked better – not model skinny like her sister. Sell away – she doesn’t have a father-in-law footing her bills.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree JB, getting too skinny! I hope this is caused by pre-wedding stress and not a conscious attempt to get skinny, she already has a great, athletic, healthy body why mess with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’ve been saying the same thing about Kate.
She had a great, healthy body pre-engagement, and whittled it down to it’s current size.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know she doesn’t need to lose weight, she looks great to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find her adorable and full of life. Agree she did not need to lose a bunch of weight. Hopefully it’s just for the wedding and innumerable photos that will be taken (and that truly do add weight to your frame) and she’ll go back to her normal weight after.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middletons are not as wealthy as they like to front. They are in debt over Middleton Manor and paying towards Kate’s wedding (the paid for the dress and allegedly some of the transport costs). PP doesn’t do well enough to keep them in the lifestyle they pretend to have and I don’t think Uncle Gary funds them as much as he did during the Waity years.
They are paying for most of this and as usual they want freebies and comps hence the ‘sponsoring’, there is a reason she hired a PR person for it and its not just because the whole family like being in the media. The sponsors want their money’s worth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What does Uncle Gary do for a living? I’ve never heard that he ever funded them. I always assumed it was the other way around and that he was the obnoxious, embarrassing brother that Carole would throw money at to stay away and not tarnish their social climbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He made a shed load of money in IT recruitment (he owned a large amount of shares in a company called Computer Futures and sold them for £17mil) and is an investor in Party Pieces. Carole’s brother is the success story – he’s a multi millionaire.
Not sure what he does now but he does invest in James’s businesses. He himself has said that he’s quite generous with money and if the family need it he will give it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aren’t there rumors that some of Uncle Gary’s money isn’t from legit biz? I don’t want to spread fake gossip, but I seem to recall allegations of drug trafficking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti what are you blabbing about? William bought the Middleton manor and I’m positive he helps maintain it…they paid for a $100k dress 6 years ago, certainly that didn’t set them back when they could afford $40k tuition for 3 kids all those years. Are you just basing these assumptions off your own ideas? You sound silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope he didn’t, they got an expensive mortgage from an international bank. I have not seen any evidence that William gave them money – they got tax payer funded ‘security’ renovations that cost £1million done to Middleton Manor not long after they moved in. As for the tuition, their education was paid for off an inherited trust fund set up by Mike’s grandmother.
Actually Kate’s dress cost around £250K.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No proof he purchased them a house although that is a strong possibility. He might have, but we don’t know. Given that he is a proven skinflint? If he put down half on their house, I’d see it as insurance for not having a pre-nup. If they divorce, she walks away with very little but her parents have the new house. Buying Mike and Carole’s affections?
Their other house was found to have two large mortgages on it, from banks in Sweden or Switzerland. They were able to sell it for a much higher price than expected – because they got extremely-difficult-to-get approval to expand some of the buildings for “security”. Once they got the planning approvals because of the royal connection, they sold the house. New owner got to keep the approvals to expand the buildings.
Bitsy I suggest you read the Telegraph article about the Middleton money, how much was really there, and how little was left for education. It also goes in to how it is highly unlikely that the Middletons could have earned what is “claimed” they’re worth, given that it was pre-internet-shopping and based on interviews with people in the industry. Much of what they have earned is said to come from selling client information without prior client approval. And at least one of their kids attended school on a sports scholarship (Pippa?).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What Nota said.
Also, the telegraph wrote a takedown of their worth in 2010, and it’s not as substantial as their lifestyle suggests.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/royal-wedding/8147929/Royal-Wedding-Middletons-money-how-was-it-made.html
They were not shy about using Kate’s potential royal status during the dating years to ask for royal standard discounts on goods and services. A practise they continue to do after the marriage and with 2 royal grandbabies.
They also befriend rich, wealthy people who can provide them with free goods and services eg all those Mustique holidays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi Carole! No need to be so defensive & rude. We all know you’re not as rich as you’d like everyone to think. unfortunate that James isn’t as rich as you thought he was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nota All catalogs sell and trade their lists. It is a huge industry. Check out ALC.com if you want to learn more about it.
Also, list rental is marginal income as opposed to sales because no one will buy your list if you do not have robust sales. Catalogs are extremely profitable, even in the age of the internet, which is why they keep showing up in your mailbox.
The Midds are not as wealthy as they pretend, but PP undoubtedly generates a hefty profit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dowry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it only me or does she look different in the gym pictures, I didn’t think it was her at first.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks quite a bit thinner. I’ve never understood why brides-to-be go on these diets. A good friend of mine did this too, and was almost unrecognizable at her own wedding. Weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What with all the family and friends wanting to take me out to lunch/dinner to catch up one-on-one before the chaos of the wedding and the disruption to my exercise program, I gained ten pounds before the my wedding. Luckily, the dress still fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her (and Kate for that matter) look way different when they ease off the makeup and tanning. Makes them look fresher and younger
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My first thought on the gym photos was how different her cheeks and jawline look. Her cheeks used to be a lot fuller, they’re almost hollow now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, this family is so thirsty it’s exhausting.
What will be Carole’s next project now that Pippa is married off to a wealthy man? Finding James an aristo girlfriend?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. James will be next to get married off to some young, wealthy aristo. Am betting that at some point after Pippa’s wedding their will be a story in the Fail about James and Donna breaking up for good. This is what happened after the Royal wedding – an article was put out about Pippa and Alex Loudon and how they’d broke up shortly before Kate’s wedding and she was single for any titled wealthy man’s taking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
James will be harder to marry off, though. That guy is weird as hell. Who is gonna want him, and that tacky family of his?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If there’s a rich, titled girl somewhere with a strong marshamallow fetish, I trust in Carole’s ability to sniff her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will Carole shove him towards newly-divorced Missy Percy? I cannot see the Duchess of Northumberland putting up with that, but stranger things have happened. Lady Viola Grosvenor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@NOTA – given that the Percy’s had to get a lawyer to get Pippa to stop stalking George its very unlikely that will happen. They Mids are probably not welcome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Still holding out hope that either the Northumberland or Westminster men will fall madly for Beatrice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the new Duke of Westminster has a girlfriend but a George and Beatrice pairing would be fun from a gossip PoV. Pippa and Carole’s heads would explode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti,
Weren’t Pippa and George an item at Edinburgh and in between her boyfriends? Not sure she stalked him. But he’d be good for Bea especially after that sleaze Dave Clark.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were friends and I think she shared a house with him and others while at University. Stories of them being an item or having a fling only began surfacing after the Royal Wedding (and after her relationship with Loudon ended), particularly in the Fail which is a Middleton friendly rag and the one they go to for ‘leaks’ and exclusive stories. The Percy family were fed up of it all and got a lawyer involved.
The Middleton’s def tried to make out something was happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha strawberries, walnuts, coffee and red wine? I am totally on this diet without even knowing it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only reason that diet works is because it restricts calories — see the mentions about 1k and 1.5 k cal/day. You can eat 1k calories worth of candy every day, and if you eat nothing else you’ll still lose weight. Fad diets are so debunk-able.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Mark Haub (nutritionist at KSU) proved it with the Twinkie Diet. He ate mostly junk food for 10 weeks and lost 27 pounds. His bad cholesterol dropped 20 percent while his good cholesterol went up by the same amount. Restrict calories, lose weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not with everyone. I gain weight with 1000 of pure sugar (Twinkies, candy, bread, pasta, etc.) my body produces too much insulin which in turn stores the sugar as fat instead of burning it for fuel. I can also eat 1800-2000 calories of protein and fat and lose weight since it limits my insulin production. It’s not always as simple as calories in/calories out. The body in too complicated for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s lost a lot of weight in those gym pics! Jeez. No more athletic build. Anyway I think the whole family is fame hungry, that they leverage to be income producing. I wonder what venture Pippa will have post nuptials?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Midds make my skin crawl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These sisters have a very odd torso.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find this shilling surprising. Even though he’s also nouveau riche, I’ve always thought TMW James added a touch of class post-engagement to her. The signet was gone, pap walks and mindless ‘exclusive’ stories decreased etc…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She still wears the pinky signet ring. Am not surprised, the Middetons are footing the bill for it so they will be of course demanding freebies and comps based on their royal connections and PR stunts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That signet ring is akin to Mr Pumblesomething and his chaise-cart in Great Expectations.
Pippa wanted to be on the British ballroom show. Which makes me wonder if, for the right price, she would do a reality show with TMWJames where she was the star and James had a bit part.
Good point about James being nouveau rich. I bet his clients are too. So they probably approve of Pippa getting endorsements to do pap walks and bicycle around London. She is going to the gym anyway so she might as well get paid for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1000 calories a day? That sounds super unhealthy. And this is all I took away from this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’ll go for UK Vogue, Vanity Fair or Tatler. Even though the Tindalls & the Fredericks Windsor have both sold pics to Hello, it’s still…common? Ma wouldn’t want to be associated with “common”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Any guesses on the wedding dress?
My money is on something simple, but modern, no lace, don’t want comparisons to Kate.
Figure hugging, of course. Gotta show off that skinny body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Designer Giles Deacon was papped entering her home a few months ago. Going by his couture line, dress will be big, dramatic, cinderella style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, that’s an unusual choice. Maybe this means Pippa will surprise us with something fun and interesting for once?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well considering he designed Abby Clancy’s wedding dress for her marriage to Peter Crouch I expect it to be lacy, very lacy.
Give me a Vivienne Westwood wedding dress any day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want her in an outrageous Pnina Tornai with the signature see-through corset bodice featuring straps, etc, blinged out and rhinestoned to high heaven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My pre-wedding diet was a frantic round of pizza and ice-cream with pals, and the odd hard-boiled egg for dinner, things I knew would not be possible Afterward, and my workout was packing up an apartment I adored with tears streaming down my face.
Amazingly, we haven’t divorced yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My pre-wedding diet was…youth. I could eat and not worry too much about it. Those were the days!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good catch Kaiser, and I think you are onto something because so much was made at the time when Kate married that she, and her mother, had gone on the Dukan diet to shed weight. Wouldn’t Pippa follow suit if it was so great?
Anyone else remember Carole wearing those skinny jeans when she walked out with Michael to meet the press right after their engagement (W&K) was announced, I thought, ‘Why would she wear something so casual for this momentous occasion?’ Guess she wanted to show her weight loss.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. You eat 1,000 calories a day, but it’s actually the COMBINATION of foods that causes you to lose weight.
Pippa’s opportunities to cash out are at about their end. If the Middleton financial picture isn’t great, I can’t blame her – for all the royal adjacent-ness, she’s a private citizen. Though I find it more interesting that she’s going with E! here. The the way the E! article wove in the diet stuff was weird, however.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why does she need to be on a diet? she is extremely thin already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“You can never be too rich or too thin”. Duchess of Windsor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, I was just about to write the exact same thing. If anything, she could do with a sandwich or three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just going to say…my gosh…she is already thin!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not knowledgeable of the British aristocracy/ class system but this is completely embarassing from my bougie American perspective. I’d elope (which incidentally, we did) rather than be so desperate to get wedding “sponsors” and be so gauche. Is there more to this story than meets the eye?? Is someone in serious financial trouble?
Honestly I’m surprised the cambridges are okay with this level of shilling and shamelessness. And to have their children involved as well. Ew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You mean the couple who approved a line of children’s clothing that trades on Diana’s name and their daughter? But a tiny fraction of the profit goes to charity, so fans don’t give it the side-eye…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my what?? Nota I missed this story!! Please do tell!
There’s a word in the urban dictionary called “fontrum,” in that you hurt out of awkward embarrassment for someone else’s faux pas. This may be that for me lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe they are doing it for/because Carole wants it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face looks so different. In a good way. I wonder what she did? At least subtle lip injections. She just looks less rough. Maybe some good skin lasering.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed the same thing. She has lost a lot of weight lately and yet her face looks rounded and more ‘plump’. Fillers?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her face does look different. I’m guessing botox.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say she looks better without makeup, but it is more than that. Her skin look much better and her cheeks are a little fuller. Her face doesn’t look quite as flat as it usually does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed on both. Maybe it is just me but her face definitely looks fuller in certain areas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can say is that baby Charlotte looks just like her grandmother Carole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, she does look like Pippa and Carole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really?? Perhaps in that first picture Kate took and released (of Charlotte in the chair at Amner) she had Carole’s look around the eyes, but now, I think she looks *exactly* like Liz, esp. when she smiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks very fit. No different than before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s very fit anyway (marathoner, biked across America etc) so I’m not buying the doing it for her wedding dress stories. She exercises because she likes it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wait…PIPPA MIDDLETON on diet ? A woman who runs marathon needs to do a diet ?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can say is that Moderately-Wealthy James gives me the heebie-jeebies in every photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely agree with you @Anguishedcorn. I’m afraid I can’t get over the fact that he is supposed to be so terrubly, moderately wealthy, and yet he has a gob full of terrubly wonky, yellow teeth! He must have hidden talents because I wouldn’t want him within cooee of my mouth! Can you just imagine the prognathic jaws their progeny are going to have?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I do not think either of them is particularly attractive honestly. I know that is horrible and petty, but it is just my personal opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My god, she looks so different in those photos. Is she squinting, because where are her eyes?
She and Kate have the same body type – long torso, shorter legs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middletons are the epitome of the phrase “social climbers.” I will say this for the parents. At least they worked hard and created a business on their own. I still find it very bizarre that Kate never really held any kind of real job prior to her engagement. Why didn’t they just say she was employed by the family company full time? It is kind of bizarre. I am sure her mother would have let her have carte blanche to come and go as she pleased to bag William.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shades of Renee Zellweger in the gym pics?
Report this comment as spam or abuse