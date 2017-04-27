Is Pippa Middleton’s wedding-body being sponsored by The SirtFood Diet?

Celebrities Seen At Wimbledon Tennis Club In London

I’m really, really curious to see how Pippa Middleton “monetizes” her almost-royal wedding to Terribly Moderately Wealthy James Matthews. When I believed that James was terribly rich, I thought there was no way that Pippa would “sell” her wedding story in any way. Even if the Matthews family and the Middleton family are similarly nouveau-riche in British society circles, I thought James would find the monetization of his wedding to be impossibly gauche. But something happened when I found out that he’s only moderately wealthy: I understand why the Middleton Narrative is overtaking the pre-wedding coverage. Pippa is selling this sh-t so hard. You know she’s probably going to get a big pay-day for selling the wedding photos to Hello Magazine. But that’s not all: she’s also selling her story ahead of the wedding too. Check out these E! photos of Pippa leaving her gym. Super-posed, right? She knew the photographer was getting some good shots of her “pre-wedding workout.” And now we know that Pippa’s pre-wedding body is being sponsored by The SirtFood Diet:

Pippa Middleton’s wedding is right around the corner, so she’s upping up her workouts big time. She’s set to marry James Matthews on May 20, so E! News can exclusively reveal how she’s been getting ready physically for her big day. E! News obtained exclusive pictures of Pippa departing exclusive fitness center and private club KX Gym in Chelsea. She arrived solo at noon and stayed for an hour-and-fifteen-minute Pilates class.

“She exited happy and smiling,” an eyewitness tells E! News.

Of course, every good fitness regimen is supplemented with a healthy diet. Pippa is a huge fan of the SirtFood Diet, which Aidan Goggins and Glen Matten created. The premise of the plan is simple—incorporate these foods into your diet and they will spark the body’s ability to burn fat and your metabolism to ramp up. The diet highlights 20 SirtFoods, including arugula, red wine, cocoa, coffee, kale strawberries and walnuts, which, when consumed in the right quantity and form, can lead to pounds shed and more energy. That’s right, red wine is included!

Pippa’s go-to diet begins with the first seven-day phase, including three days of 1,000 calories and three days of 1,500 calories with juicing throughout. Once that is completed, those following the regimen move into a second phase, which marks a return to three main meals a day rich in SirtFoods. KX Gym, which also features a spa, has a restaurant with a SirtFood Diet-friendly menu that would fit in perfectly with Pippa’s routine.

[From E! News]

I wonder how much Pippa got paid for this? SirtFoods must have paid her for the posed photos and this story identifying her as a follower of the diet. I have no shade for Pippa’s hustle, of course. Girl’s always been a hustler and she’s got a nice little financial nest egg for herself because a publisher wanted to do a book of Pippa Tips, and because various magazines enjoyed having “the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge” write for them. But it does seem gauche at this point, right? I mean, she’s marrying a guy who is allegedly Terribly Rich. Why does she need to have a Wedding Body Sponsored By SirtFoods?

Pippa Middleton and boyfriend James Matthewson day nine of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London

Pippa Middleton the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge leaves with James Matthews at the Sunday church service at The Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queens Sandringham estate

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and Fame/Flynet.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

95 Responses to “Is Pippa Middleton’s wedding-body being sponsored by The SirtFood Diet?”

  1. Indira says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:02 am

    The Middletons are a media and money hungry family.

    Reply
  2. MunichGirl says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I thought James isn’t as terribly rich as he wants us to believe? Hasn’t the DM said something about it?

    Reply
  3. Megan says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:07 am

    I will be shocked if she sells the pictures to Hello Magazine. Is this allowed? Wouldn’t it be seen as trashy?

    Reply
  4. Jb says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Eh she looks too thin. She’s always looked better – not model skinny like her sister. Sell away – she doesn’t have a father-in-law footing her bills.

    Reply
  5. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:12 am

    The Middletons are not as wealthy as they like to front. They are in debt over Middleton Manor and paying towards Kate’s wedding (the paid for the dress and allegedly some of the transport costs). PP doesn’t do well enough to keep them in the lifestyle they pretend to have and I don’t think Uncle Gary funds them as much as he did during the Waity years.

    They are paying for most of this and as usual they want freebies and comps hence the ‘sponsoring’, there is a reason she hired a PR person for it and its not just because the whole family like being in the media. The sponsors want their money’s worth.

    Reply
    • L84Tea says:
      April 27, 2017 at 9:04 am

      What does Uncle Gary do for a living? I’ve never heard that he ever funded them. I always assumed it was the other way around and that he was the obnoxious, embarrassing brother that Carole would throw money at to stay away and not tarnish their social climbing.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        April 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

        He made a shed load of money in IT recruitment (he owned a large amount of shares in a company called Computer Futures and sold them for £17mil) and is an investor in Party Pieces. Carole’s brother is the success story – he’s a multi millionaire.

        Not sure what he does now but he does invest in James’s businesses. He himself has said that he’s quite generous with money and if the family need it he will give it.

      • Megan says:
        April 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

        Aren’t there rumors that some of Uncle Gary’s money isn’t from legit biz? I don’t want to spread fake gossip, but I seem to recall allegations of drug trafficking.

    • Bitsy says:
      April 27, 2017 at 9:15 am

      Betti what are you blabbing about? William bought the Middleton manor and I’m positive he helps maintain it…they paid for a $100k dress 6 years ago, certainly that didn’t set them back when they could afford $40k tuition for 3 kids all those years. Are you just basing these assumptions off your own ideas? You sound silly.

      Reply
      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        April 27, 2017 at 9:22 am

        Nope he didn’t, they got an expensive mortgage from an international bank. I have not seen any evidence that William gave them money – they got tax payer funded ‘security’ renovations that cost £1million done to Middleton Manor not long after they moved in. As for the tuition, their education was paid for off an inherited trust fund set up by Mike’s grandmother.

        Actually Kate’s dress cost around £250K.

      • notasugarhere says:
        April 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

        No proof he purchased them a house although that is a strong possibility. He might have, but we don’t know. Given that he is a proven skinflint? If he put down half on their house, I’d see it as insurance for not having a pre-nup. If they divorce, she walks away with very little but her parents have the new house. Buying Mike and Carole’s affections?

        Their other house was found to have two large mortgages on it, from banks in Sweden or Switzerland. They were able to sell it for a much higher price than expected – because they got extremely-difficult-to-get approval to expand some of the buildings for “security”. Once they got the planning approvals because of the royal connection, they sold the house. New owner got to keep the approvals to expand the buildings.

        Bitsy I suggest you read the Telegraph article about the Middleton money, how much was really there, and how little was left for education. It also goes in to how it is highly unlikely that the Middletons could have earned what is “claimed” they’re worth, given that it was pre-internet-shopping and based on interviews with people in the industry. Much of what they have earned is said to come from selling client information without prior client approval. And at least one of their kids attended school on a sports scholarship (Pippa?).

      • LAK says:
        April 27, 2017 at 10:18 am

        What Nota said.

        Also, the telegraph wrote a takedown of their worth in 2010, and it’s not as substantial as their lifestyle suggests.
        http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/royal-wedding/8147929/Royal-Wedding-Middletons-money-how-was-it-made.html

        They were not shy about using Kate’s potential royal status during the dating years to ask for royal standard discounts on goods and services. A practise they continue to do after the marriage and with 2 royal grandbabies.

        They also befriend rich, wealthy people who can provide them with free goods and services eg all those Mustique holidays.

      • cindyp says:
        April 27, 2017 at 11:09 am

        Hi Carole! No need to be so defensive & rude. We all know you’re not as rich as you’d like everyone to think. unfortunate that James isn’t as rich as you thought he was.

      • Megan says:
        April 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

        @nota All catalogs sell and trade their lists. It is a huge industry. Check out ALC.com if you want to learn more about it.

        Also, list rental is marginal income as opposed to sales because no one will buy your list if you do not have robust sales. Catalogs are extremely profitable, even in the age of the internet, which is why they keep showing up in your mailbox.

        The Midds are not as wealthy as they pretend, but PP undoubtedly generates a hefty profit.

  6. MinnFinn says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Dowry?

    Reply
  7. Kamelia says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Is it only me or does she look different in the gym pictures, I didn’t think it was her at first.

    Reply
  8. Lena says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    God, this family is so thirsty it’s exhausting.
    What will be Carole’s next project now that Pippa is married off to a wealthy man? Finding James an aristo girlfriend?

    Reply
  9. Anna says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Haha strawberries, walnuts, coffee and red wine? I am totally on this diet without even knowing it!

    Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      April 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

      The only reason that diet works is because it restricts calories — see the mentions about 1k and 1.5 k cal/day. You can eat 1k calories worth of candy every day, and if you eat nothing else you’ll still lose weight. Fad diets are so debunk-able.

      Reply
      • notasugarhere says:
        April 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

        Yes, Mark Haub (nutritionist at KSU) proved it with the Twinkie Diet. He ate mostly junk food for 10 weeks and lost 27 pounds. His bad cholesterol dropped 20 percent while his good cholesterol went up by the same amount. Restrict calories, lose weight.

      • KiddVicious says:
        April 27, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        Not with everyone. I gain weight with 1000 of pure sugar (Twinkies, candy, bread, pasta, etc.) my body produces too much insulin which in turn stores the sugar as fat instead of burning it for fuel. I can also eat 1800-2000 calories of protein and fat and lose weight since it limits my insulin production. It’s not always as simple as calories in/calories out. The body in too complicated for that.

  10. Christine says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:34 am

    She’s lost a lot of weight in those gym pics! Jeez. No more athletic build. Anyway I think the whole family is fame hungry, that they leverage to be income producing. I wonder what venture Pippa will have post nuptials?

    Reply
  11. Meow says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:34 am

    The Midds make my skin crawl.

    Reply
  12. LadyT says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:34 am

    These sisters have a very odd torso.

    Reply
  13. COSquared says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:38 am

    I find this shilling surprising. Even though he’s also nouveau riche, I’ve always thought TMW James added a touch of class post-engagement to her. The signet was gone, pap walks and mindless ‘exclusive’ stories decreased etc…

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      April 27, 2017 at 8:40 am

      She still wears the pinky signet ring. Am not surprised, the Middetons are footing the bill for it so they will be of course demanding freebies and comps based on their royal connections and PR stunts.

      Reply
      • MinnFinn says:
        April 27, 2017 at 9:19 am

        That signet ring is akin to Mr Pumblesomething and his chaise-cart in Great Expectations.

        Pippa wanted to be on the British ballroom show. Which makes me wonder if, for the right price, she would do a reality show with TMWJames where she was the star and James had a bit part.

        Good point about James being nouveau rich. I bet his clients are too. So they probably approve of Pippa getting endorsements to do pap walks and bicycle around London. She is going to the gym anyway so she might as well get paid for it.

  14. Ariana says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:44 am

    1000 calories a day? That sounds super unhealthy. And this is all I took away from this

    Reply
  15. COSquared says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I think she’ll go for UK Vogue, Vanity Fair or Tatler. Even though the Tindalls & the Fredericks Windsor have both sold pics to Hello, it’s still…common? Ma wouldn’t want to be associated with “common”.

    Reply
  16. Lena says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Any guesses on the wedding dress?
    My money is on something simple, but modern, no lace, don’t want comparisons to Kate.
    Figure hugging, of course. Gotta show off that skinny body.

    Reply
  17. seesittellsit says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:12 am

    My pre-wedding diet was a frantic round of pizza and ice-cream with pals, and the odd hard-boiled egg for dinner, things I knew would not be possible Afterward, and my workout was packing up an apartment I adored with tears streaming down my face.

    Amazingly, we haven’t divorced yet.

    Reply
  18. Sharon Lea says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Good catch Kaiser, and I think you are onto something because so much was made at the time when Kate married that she, and her mother, had gone on the Dukan diet to shed weight. Wouldn’t Pippa follow suit if it was so great?

    Anyone else remember Carole wearing those skinny jeans when she walked out with Michael to meet the press right after their engagement (W&K) was announced, I thought, ‘Why would she wear something so casual for this momentous occasion?’ Guess she wanted to show her weight loss.

    Reply
  19. Bridget says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Lol. You eat 1,000 calories a day, but it’s actually the COMBINATION of foods that causes you to lose weight.

    Pippa’s opportunities to cash out are at about their end. If the Middleton financial picture isn’t great, I can’t blame her – for all the royal adjacent-ness, she’s a private citizen. Though I find it more interesting that she’s going with E! here. The the way the E! article wove in the diet stuff was weird, however.

    Reply
  20. chaine says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:44 am

    why does she need to be on a diet? she is extremely thin already.

    Reply
  21. Adele Dazeem says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:09 am

    I’m not knowledgeable of the British aristocracy/ class system but this is completely embarassing from my bougie American perspective. I’d elope (which incidentally, we did) rather than be so desperate to get wedding “sponsors” and be so gauche. Is there more to this story than meets the eye?? Is someone in serious financial trouble?

    Honestly I’m surprised the cambridges are okay with this level of shilling and shamelessness. And to have their children involved as well. Ew.

    Reply
  22. Fran says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Her face looks so different. In a good way. I wonder what she did? At least subtle lip injections. She just looks less rough. Maybe some good skin lasering.

    Reply
  23. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    April 27, 2017 at 11:20 am

    All I can say is that baby Charlotte looks just like her grandmother Carole.

    Reply
  24. Joannie says:
    April 27, 2017 at 11:30 am

    She looks very fit. No different than before.

    Reply
  25. Pandy says:
    April 27, 2017 at 11:43 am

    She’s very fit anyway (marathoner, biked across America etc) so I’m not buying the doing it for her wedding dress stories. She exercises because she likes it.

    Reply
  26. Eleonor says:
    April 27, 2017 at 11:52 am

    No wait…PIPPA MIDDLETON on diet ? A woman who runs marathon needs to do a diet ?

    Reply
  27. Mich says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    He’s gross.

    Reply
  28. Anguishedcorn says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    All I can say is that Moderately-Wealthy James gives me the heebie-jeebies in every photo.

    Reply
    • antipodean says:
      April 27, 2017 at 1:12 pm

      I absolutely agree with you @Anguishedcorn. I’m afraid I can’t get over the fact that he is supposed to be so terrubly, moderately wealthy, and yet he has a gob full of terrubly wonky, yellow teeth! He must have hidden talents because I wouldn’t want him within cooee of my mouth! Can you just imagine the prognathic jaws their progeny are going to have?

      Reply
    • KatM says:
      April 27, 2017 at 1:27 pm

      Agreed. I do not think either of them is particularly attractive honestly. I know that is horrible and petty, but it is just my personal opinion.

      Reply
  29. LizB says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    My god, she looks so different in those photos. Is she squinting, because where are her eyes?

    She and Kate have the same body type – long torso, shorter legs.

    Reply
  30. KatM says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    The Middletons are the epitome of the phrase “social climbers.” I will say this for the parents. At least they worked hard and created a business on their own. I still find it very bizarre that Kate never really held any kind of real job prior to her engagement. Why didn’t they just say she was employed by the family company full time? It is kind of bizarre. I am sure her mother would have let her have carte blanche to come and go as she pleased to bag William.

    Reply
  31. Alexandria says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    Shades of Renee Zellweger in the gym pics?

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment