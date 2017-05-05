Beyonce’s rep slams reports that Beyonce’s lips are not all-natural preggo-lips

Beyonce is in the last weeks of her pregnancy. Many assume that was why she did not attend the Met Gala, because she was simply too pregnant and too tired from carrying the Lemonade Twins to even care. But Beyonce has been out and about, and she’s been active on social media. Last Sunday, Bey and Jay-Z had a date night in LA – they went to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center. Bey and Jay got photographed at the game (sitting courtside) but Beyonce also posted some photos of her $6000-plus Gucci ensemble on her social media. Those Instagram shots were everywhere because… well, Beyonce really looks pregnant (“this time,” I whisper). Even her face looks pregnant (“this time,” I whisper). Her lips are hella swollen, which caused Media Takeout to claim that Bey was getting lip injections during her pregnancy. Well, Beyonce heard about it. And she sent her rep out to slam MTO’s story.
Beyonce’s rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, is slamming MediaTakeOut for publishing a false story speculating the pregnant superstar received lip injections. In a statement exclusively provided to Gossip Cop, the publicist understandably calls out the webloid for its insensitive fake news.
Beyonce’s spokesperson has a message for the site, and she rightfully doesn’t hold back. In the statement furnished to Gossip Cop and addressed to “MTO staffers,” Noel-Schure says, “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”
She continues, “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”
“You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart,” Noel-Schure tells MediaFakeOut. “You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.” Gossip Cop couldn’t put it any better, so we won’t even try.
I honestly didn’t know that your gums swell during pregnancy and that your speech can be affected, so I learned something today. But I did know that some women’s lips get swollen, and I knew that from covering celebrity pregnancies. Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie all had bigger, swollen lips during their pregnancies too. (“But why didn’t Beyonce have swollen lips during her ‘first pregnancy’?” I whisper).
Photos courtesy of Beyonce’s Instagram.
Sick of Beyonce.
She is very talented and influential, but people treating her like a God creeps me out.
I do think her Lips are natural. Apart from the nose she didn’t touch her face, right?
IDKY- also sick of her & her pretentions. Also, her rep sounds like a 12-year-old in that outburst.
Totally with you.
That made me laugh! Cold despicable heart? And the store for some happiness on sale? The rep all but said that the jerk store called and they’re out of you.
It’s ok to question her lips when a) celebrities seems to be getting the Kylie Jenner special b) the fact her lips and face stayed the same during her first pregnancy c) the belly/pillow incident during Blue’s pregnancy d) the fact she’s human, not a godess whom can’t be criticized or questioned. And the fact she cares so much about what people say about her lips to respond, shows she’s not above everyone as people and her seems to think.
She has a different demeanor this time around, that’s why I think she’s really pregnant. I remember that is-it-over-yet? feeling very well.
Normally, I wouldn’t question a pregnant woman’s changes to her face or body — but this is a woman who felt compelled to photoshop a thigh-gap into her pictures, then felt compelled to lie about it. She is obviously very insecure, and also very insincere, So I do think those lips are the result of injections.
That first pic is horribe. She looks too plastic. This woman is trying so hard to prover that she’s carrying the babies this time. In her pillow gate pregnancy you barely saw her out or on Instagram. I belive you Bey though I don’t believe the first one. And please don’t bring up the video where she shows her pregnant belly, even home videos can be altered.
She wasn’t even on instagram at the time. But carry on
Okay but in general back then Beyoncé was less active on social media. I highly doubt she lied about being pregnant especially after being open about her miscarriage. I think she just didn’t get the bump she wanted so towards the beginning she amplified it.
No one is saying that you can’t criticize Beyoncé but a lot of the time that criticism towards her seems more racialized. If she wasn’t black I think that a lot of people wouldn’t critique her to harshly nor would they question her talent as an entertainer.
I don’t believe she did anything to her lips.
Also I don’t believe anything Gossip Cops post They always claim a rep of a celebrity disputes a story yet they never name the source.Also I notice they post contradictory stories but never never address the flip flopping.I noticed that with their Brad and Angelina
They also denied that Bruce Jenner was transitioning to Caitlyn. They posted so much articles calling other magazines and online blogs liars and ridiculous.
She is phony and overrated… oh and one more thing http://blindgossip.com/?p=83800
She probably figured being pregnant was a good cover for some injectables. Plus its one of the few things you can actually do safely while pregnant.
There was a blind months ago about her being preg and doing her lips. I think she did get them done and is saying preggo lips. If someone wanted them it’s a good cover story =]
If she still has them after she gives birth wont that be the answer?
Kinda sick of ppl calling fake news when they dont like a report. How about where are ur 2 sources?
She did have swollen lips on her first pregnancy and all of it was gone after she gave birth. But you won’t hear me though, so…
I got married the day Lemonade got out, I’m now in the last stage of my pregnancy (one baby only). I lowkey hope we’ll give birth the same day
yes I remember her keeping a super low profile during the final months of her pregnancy the first time but some cctv stills of her eating out somewhere showed her v swollen in the face, neck, eyelids etc. Just how it goes, some women retains loads of water all over and some women stay the same with just a tummy. I felt SO full of blood when I was preg.
I remember too, swollen face and boobs. She even wore a bikini visibly pregnant with Blue.
Oh you mean the pic where she looked like she had a big lunch. Yes I’m poking fun at ya’ll Queen
V she’s not my queen, but for a woman you don’t like she does seem to occupy a lot of space in ur mind. Have a nice day.
Yep so do I. I know some people are trolling but she was so clearly swollen in the face with blue and its fu***** common sense that when youre pregnant with TWINS you’ll show more and be more swollen. I’m no bey stan but this is all common sense if you have a basic understanding of how the female body works….
Mousyb – agreed, I was so incredibly swollen with my twins!
Lips get only a little bit swollen, not to this level atall. Come on people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed and I’m sending positive vibes that you get your wish.
That t-shirt… she really wants that everybody believes her that she’s pregnant lol
Can you blame her after the first fiasco? I couldn’t be famous; I’d be cursing everyone out on social media.
It does look artificial but who knows. My nose tripled in size during my first pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does it go back to normal soon after having the baby? I’m four months into my first pregnancy and it SUCKS and my nose is big enough already.
I didn’t know about the swollen lips and nose stuff . I do wish some one had told me how much extra saliva I would have though. I drool now.
Yes it goes back to normal 😊 It may take some longer than others, but don’t worry it’s not permanent! My nose widened too but it went down soon after my daughter was born, maybe within a few weeks…
@Yellowrocket – it goes back! i was happy my nose and double chin shrunk within a week but was sad to see my lips go.
i had a ton of drool too and still do 2 months postpartum though. if your lips and tongue swell up in the late stages…the drool situation becomes truly unreal.
Thank god because I just saw another lady say her feet went up three sizes and never went back down.
Sadly it is true feet do not go back down. During my pregnancy I was shopping in the 11/12′s section of Payless with a trans man and we bonded over fake Keds with cherries on them. Thank goodness for online shopping, where I can now at least buy shoes with a slight semblance of style.
It goes down!
I had a “spit cup” with me, and used it often. I was a fountain of saliva, and I threw up constantly with both kids. Still have acid reflux from the pregnancies and my kids are 25 and 18.
Yes, it shrunk back to normal but ugh, the mom and newborn pics from the delivery room will never see the light of day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything returned to normal except my hips and my feet — I was carrying twins, so there’s that
IMO she was not pregnant the first time around, but she is this time. Her lips look still look fake to me. Is this all she has to worry about, defending her lips?
Her lips and so many other things about her are fake.
Well if someone accused me to put my child’s health at risk by getting toxics injectables during my pregnancy (not before, not after, mind you) while I’m just getting fat and puffy, I think I would go crazy on that person.
Well my lips swelled up and my nose widened when I was pregnant, so I believe it. Both went away rather quickly after my daughter was born. And all pregnancies are different, even with the same person. You could swell up like crazy during one pregnancy and barely swell at all during another. It’s rather common actually….
Yeah this is that’s really the issue, right? If she wasn’t pregnant, the rep probably wouldn’t have bothered to issue such a scathing retort.
But I think most people here would be pretty offended if someone accused them of putting their baby’s life at risk for something as superficial as puffy lips.
So for that reason, Team Beyoncé here.
Her first pregnancy was riddled with people cooking up all kinds of conspiracy theories. She has clearly done a lot to shut those down this time around, with that photo album for example. Blue came after a miscarriage so I cant blame her for being nervous about taking on the tin foilers at the time. Plus, I dont think anybody knew how rabid that faction would become with their theories. This is diffferent. She is more confident in her pregnancy and she really wants to enjoy her time without all the tin foiling.
Plus I think its more than understandable that a woman in her third trimester carrying twins could be a little more sensitive than usual to MTOs nonsense. God knows Beyonce ignores hella lot of crap stirred about her. She deserves a pass here.
Agreed 100%. I think this is her first time to carry babies in her body. I believe they used a surrogate the first time, which isn’t a big deal, but she should have owned up.
I will never believe her first pregnancy was genuine, but this one looks like it is!
Jesus that response from her publicist is overwrought, regardless of whether her lips are enhanced or natural. Is it really the end of the world if people think she might have treated herself to some enhancement? If people really are ignorant about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s body why not educate them without calling them cowards? Sheesh.
Ah. So during pregnancy lips swell into that rubbery, hard-looking duck pout. Gotcha.
Those lips are injected and I don’t understand why it can’t be just said.
Ever heard about make up?
@Babs That’s what Kylie Jenner said.
Kylie Jenner was never pregnant and there’s obvious make-up on all these pics above.
They’re way fake.
I’m not sure. I’ve never been pregnant but I’ve observed hormonal changes brought on by various random things (such as PMS, diet changes, not getting enough sleep, weather and etc) that have bizarre effects on my body. Including lip size. It’s very strange and I’d be willing to believe that the powerful state of a pregnant woman’s hormones could alter facial features in a number of surprising ways….
She may have had them injected prior to the pregnancy, but with the pregnancy swelling, they’re over the top now. (But, yeah, she had those suckers enhanced.)
Oh, interesting! Good theory. Like Kim K’s backside going INSANE during her pregnancies from prior fillers.
Yeah that first pic looks nothing like the early days Beyoncé. Prego or no, she’s had work.
I think this too. My aunt is on the injectable train and she has her lips done regularly but subtly. She got pregnant and *whoosh* her lips inflated and ended up like Beyonce’s here. So I’d agree with you that the truth is a little column A (a touch of pre pregnancy filler) and a little column B (pregnancy swelling).
I think this is the most logical answer. I’ve gotten my lips done a couple times (don’t knock it till you try it) and the tell tale sign to me that she got them done at some point is the slight curve up on the top lip… I’m pregnant too, after getting my lips done a month before and I still have a slight curve (I’m only 11 weeks so no super static body changes besides hg)… I totally believe she got them done early on, and being pregnant with twins is swelling her up all over now.
spot on! And her lips do resemble Kylie Jenner’s a lot.
My feet increased a whole shoe size and they have never dropped back to the original size.
Mine did the exact same thing, along with the unbelievable swelling.
My sisters feet swelled so much she needed to borrow my shoes. The shoes were stretched too much and she ruined them all.
Mine too, but they lengthened, weirdly enough, rather than widened. Apparently the extra weight can stretch out the joints in your feet.
When I got pregnant, I had size 5.5 narrow feet. In my third trimester, I had to get shoes to attend a fancy function and they were size 11.5 wide. You read that right. Then years later, my feet settled into a 7.5 wide. I had to get all new shoes.
In that first photo she looks like she’s morphing into Solange. I honestly don’t think she messed with her lips. When you’re at that point in your pregnancy you have no effs to give and you’re so swollen, everything looks bigger!
I thought it was Solange too, glad I’m not alone.
This is news?
Stuff like this is fun and it’s actually relevant and important to women.
I don’t know whether she had her lips done or not but I can’t see why she’d need to? She had big lips anyway. That said, her lips do look unnatural at the moment but perhaps it’s the liner and lipstick in the top pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that said, i don’t think she owed anyone an explanation about it.
I feel the same about her first child. She used a surrogate and faked being pregnant. However, she owes no one an explanation. Plain and simple.
Idk about that. She wasn’t as open the years before/during Blue. Things change.
So much revisionism. She didnt go into hiding. In fact the complaint at the time was that she couldnt be pregnant because she was doing so much. She had just put out an album as I recall. Even when she finished her scheduled dates, she was still being spotted out. I distinctly remember at least one of those sightings was on a beach or yatch and people grumbled about the pic being too low res to disprove their pillow theory. I also remember her being spotted at a store or something with long thick braids and her critics were all up in arms about pinching Janet Jacksons Poetic Justice style (yep, that happened). She has since worn her braids that way a few times after. The point is, claiming she went into hiding for 9 months is a blatant untruth.
I agree that it certainly makes me feel like the first time was shady. Seeing pictures of her now and how she’s all about showing herself during his pregnancy. I’m sure she’s feeling herself right now and she wants to share. Heck when I was pregnant with my twins that’s all I thought about at the end because my body was screaming at me! I never saw her face look even close to this with blue and that first picture they released of her looking back and holding blue, she looks like her normal self .
Yep.
What confirms it for me is that the rumours clearly bothered her, and since then she’s shown she’s not at all above answering back to rumours with photo’s (in lieu of words). She lost it a bit on Instagram posting pics to respond to rumours after the Elevator incident. Yet everything she’s chosen to share of her pregnant with Blue has been blurry or not had her head in the shot, or been shot at the weirdest possible angle or been significantly lower res than anything else she’s ever shared.
If she was pregnant, what with her obsession with documenting every aspect of life, there must be 1000′s of clear photographs and loads of video that shows her, in full focus, being pregnant. We know she did a bare belly cupping photo shoot because she showed an image of it (and it looked like the lens had an inch of Vaseline on it). She could stop all the rumours if she just shared one of those photographs without the crazy blurring effect. But she hasn’t. Because she can’t.
I don’t know if she was pregnant but let’s say she was pregnant with blue and does have fabulous photo and video proof. I’d still wonder about the folding bump and THAT is hard or at least awkward for her explain. Can’t imagine her ever clarifying why she had foam on her bump- but never say never! My point. Even if she can show photos of the real blue baby bump, can she be humble enough to explain the fold? This may be why she’s defensive and over doing it now
lmao, sure bey, they’re all natural.
Those don’t look natural. If they are, maybe if she didn’t use so much lip makeup, they wouldn’t look so fake
This happened to Kim K too…and it did affect her speech. Although, I wonder if you’re more at risk if you’ve had stuff injected before pregnancy.
Every pregnancy can be so different. With my first I barely saw any changes until five months. With my second my skin freaked out and I kept getting bloody noses bc of all the extra blood. There really is no way to tell what will happen to your body.
Since when has Beyoncé started addressing rumors about her. From all the suspicious stuff we’ve heard about Bey over the year THIS is what warrants an over the top denial? And she is so extra with this pregnancy. She stays posting pregnant pictures on Instagram constantly like she’s trying to prove something. Even wearing that “preggers” shirt. She’s promoting this pregnancy like a Kardashian not like a mysterious Goddess lol. Odd.
Well I can see what she’d be making sure everyone knew this time but totally agree it’s all very out of character.
I’m willing to buy the pregnancy lips story. During the later stages of my second pregnancy everything swelled, unfortunately my nose kept up with my lips (if it had just been the lips I’d have loved it!). Pregnancy does crazy things to your body (restless leg syndrome, anyone?).
Her rep though… my god. She sounds worse than one of her die hard fans freaking out on Twitter. Where did they get her? And why did they get her? Beyonce was doing a Jolie on it pretty well, she hasn’t needed a rep or engaged in any tabloid nonsense before but she’s losing her shit over filler rumours? Really, Bey? Utter silence in the wake of Elevator-gate, accused falsehood of your first pregnancy and all the speculation after Lemonade was dropped but this? This you couldn’t stay silent for? I guess she must be pregnant this time because her rep seems to be as hormonally jacked up as a woman carrying twins.
(“But why didn’t Beyonce have swollen lips during her ‘first pregnancy’?” I whisper).
Because every pregnancy is different 🤷🏽♀️
Also, nothing about the Formation Scholarship program??
No, because then there’d be a positive story about her and V4real would explode. Can’t be having that
LYNNIE!! I’m not fooling with you today 😂😭
Hahahaha
We’d sure get some explosions around here!
Right?! But actually, Babs, I bet that thread would have like 12 comments in it lol
Lollll, I just got done with my first year of college so no fucks are being given right now.
Too true about the 12 comments tho. Such a shame.
Also CONGRATS on the being Done Lil Sis, keep slaying em
Thank you! 😊
Congrats doll!! I’m so happy for you!
To be fair, any story surrounding positivity towards a popular black woman tends to throw V4real in a fit.
I see I’m late to a Beyonce Post and The B*ckery is reaching for the stars already huh?!?!? People STAY Limber these days My God
Also Tho Lynnie My Cousin is in Parsons and she is going to apply her Essay was Excellent!! ( i say you cause i had to text the whole thing to Almondjoy yesterday
Omg tell her I said congrats and good luck!! She’s definitely going to kill it! 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾
She’s turning into Madonna already?
As far as I can tell from old photos, she’s never had her lips done. Why would she start now. I actually saw a candid photo of her a couple of days ago, and her whole jaw is really, really swollen. I think these photos that she put out herself are heavily photoshopped, so the lips stand out. In the candid photos, it just looks like her entire lower face is swollen.
She looks like Solange in top pic! Weird because I don’t normally see a ton of resemblance between the two women.
And the stories being shared here don’t help to alleviate my pregnancy phobia lol. My god what you women endure is just….wow.
But good for you ladies!
Maybe they’re swollen this time cause idk… she’s having two instead of one?
Y’all are actually disgusting point period blank.
At this point the pillow theory pushers will continue to bend over backwards to explain why Beyoncé couldn’t possibly carry Blue, because this is not about wanting to see Bey “come clean” or bring light to surrogacy, or whatever bs reason you keep on using. You just want to see her knocked down a peg or two and “put in her place.” Very telling how the first 10 comments are all “in before Beyoncé worship!1!!” but up until my comment no one has really stanned for her. Miss me with all of that.
Who cares if she was secretive with Blue (and after her first ended in a miscarriage I don’t blame her), and now she’s shouting from the rooftops with the twins. Does it hurt you? Let her enjoy her pregnancies the way she wants. If you don’t like it don’t click she’s not looking for your approval.
It’s also laughable that some of y’all are really considering this fake lips theory cuz “Kylie Jenner and well I don’t like Beyoncé because she’s a ceLeB so of course she got something done!!” She’s a black woman. With naturally full lips. Carrying twins. Which means twice the swelling. Pregnancy does crazy things to your body. Anything can happen, because you’re making. a.human.being. It’s quite amazing actually how the body can do this.
Tl;Dr: In the words of Bruno Mars, “Why you mad? Fix ya face.” (At the very least just be upfront with the vitriol, dog whistles are not a good look.)
GORL GORL YOU DIDNT EVEN HAVE TO GATHER THEM THIS HARD ON TODAY!! ( Honestly I clapped in the office!!) .. BUT SINCE YOU DID! You KNOW what time it is when Beyonce Posts turn up (or say, Shea Butter) the Facile Excuses, cheap shots ridiculous b*llshit standards start popping up, the what ifs the doesn’t bother me the she isn’t really a feminist, sh*t don’t go too too far Beyonce can’t be a real feminist but Yesterday Miley is shedding her blackface and coming into her feminism and so is Katy Perry, and people will TRULY bend over backwards to that or any Dolezal thread to just offer understanding step in if anyone calls them for the remedial mediocrity standard bearers they are while our most excellent women get conspiracy theoried/called mannish-dopers-not human/alarmist/ doing too much/whiners/too sensitive etc etc etc
It is EXHAUSTING and I AM OVER IT. No more pseudo-intellectualism just post your hate and go.
Hate-N-Go, Like Stop n Shop But faster, let us know in short order what you’re about instead of making us waste time trying to educate you and provide the receipts, like the end game wasn’t from the beginning .. well you know..
Why did I hear a 50s jingle in my head as I was reading this 😂. Could be the start of a beautiful business opportunity
Soon as I saw the headline I thought….. Darth B*ckery commencing in 3..2..1
*clapping loudly*
Haha thank you thank you 😊😊😊
tbf, is there anything wrong even if she couldn’t carry blue? it’s nothing to be ashamed of. i don’t think she owed anyone an explanation or coming clean because it’s her business, but it’s also not a bfd if she did have blue through surrogacy.
i also don’t think it’s a bfd if she has lips fillers, i get lip fillers myself so i’m the last person to judge lol. i just find her publicist’s response very preachy and extra, like who cares??
Personally I don’t think so. The only reason I’m going so hard about the fact that she did carry Blue is because the evidence is out there if you truly want to see it lol. With the whole collapsing belly I’m just thinking she got excited and wanted to “show” more than she actually was for image purposes. Which is vain yeah, but it doesn’t affect my life and par for the course in terms of what people do pr wise. If she did do a surrogate then I don’t blame her for keeping it hidden, because the U.S is not mature enough for an actual conversation on that topic lmao, and why go through that stress of being a “spokesperson” a la Caitlyn Jenner if you don’t want to.
Eh, personally I’m on the same wavelength as the publicist, because I cannot actually believe people are thinking about this for more than two seconds (even more so the lip fillers thing before twins thing, her lips have always been full like??? this isn’t a Kylie 2.0 situation). Plus I think there’s a little bit of tired preggo Bey peeking through there and honestly I can’t blame her, so agree to disagree haha.
Come on! The lip swelling stuff might happen because of the extra weight during pregnancy (I still don’t buy this sh!t from my experience) BUT how come hers look perfectly-shaped / contoured the like of Donald Duck’s? I won’t even touch the angle “taken her down a peg” cuz MTO is urban NOT mainstream media. There’s nothing mystical about a commercial singer in a sea of mediocre newbies and several struggling has-beens. She can enjoy her current success frankly because all the industry legends have gone, figuratively. When your competition is Adele (singing well in only one style) and RiRi (manufactured but can’t perform) or Taylor (songwriting but can’t sing, can’t perform) even JLo (desperate hasbeen), she is cherished for the right reasons. No need to defend Bey when she just wants to dabble a bit in fillers. It says more about buying into the stigma of enhancement when almost no one in Hollywood has ever escaped from it.
Like I said earlier drop the pseudo-intellectualism and just post your hate and go. 👋🏾
+1
Thank you!!
YES!!! @Lynnie
Let’em know girl.
@Lynnie, ita. I’m one of the ONLY people I know that thinks she carried Blue. Does anyone remember her body before pregnancy? Damn. She was thick and athletic, a beautiful cross-up imo, and THOSE ABS. I always thought that maybe she didn’t fill out as soon as she’d hoped, especially in the celebrity world, where you have to explain everything, and decided to pad herself down for one interview. I’ve had five children and one of my biggest peeves was when someone would hand me something heavy at work when I was, say 5-6 months pregnant, and I’d remind them that I couldn’t, they’d play it off like ‘whoops’, your bump hasn’t filled out so I forgot. Every single pregnancy was different and I’ll never forget how I blew up for a 5 pound baby and stayed tiny for an 8 pounder. As for the lips…gah! I had the most glorious full head of thick hair and full lips, so of course I believe they’re real. I’m Mexican. Having my lipgloss shine and shimmer like never before on my new fuller lips was high-time for the best selfies! Leave this chick alone.🙄
Say it Lynnie. I actually wasn’t even going to comment on this because the racialized and coded language from bitter white women who bend over backwards to defend Miley Cyrus and their other pretty blonde faves was not only transparent and predictable but incredibly tiresome particularly in these times. Particularly exhausting is trying to parse through all the misogynoir and purposeful ignorance from so called feminists that refuse to acknowledge their own bs while asking us to fight with them.
I see yall.
Racialized and coded language!! That’s exactly what this thread is a perfect example of!
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 All the applause!
My entire face swelled up with my first but not so much with my second. Looking at pictures of me heavily pregnant with my first baby, I look like a different person. So straight from the horses mouth- it can make your lips swell and change your face. She does look a lot like Solange in the top pic, which Kitten mentioned. Normally I think she looks just like Tina.
Who’s bending over backwards here? Your post defending her was so long that I didn’t bother to read it. You don’t even know her. You’re the one pushing hard. Take a breath and calm down.
The hatred for Beyoncé is on par with Barack Obama. I don’t understand it. Of course you can not like them but the conspiracy theories, nitpicking, irrational hatred about these two people are outrageous.
ODS and BDS are covered by ACA.
Agreed
But she did have slightly bigger lips at the end of her first pregnancy as well though, right?
http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/beyonce-and-jay-zs-baby-is-due-188257
You are wasting your time .They will believe their #alternative facts not the truth.
Thanks for posting
Yes, thank you. It’s pretty obvious from that picture that her face and lips are swollen.
Of course, the swelling is more pronounced now but she’s carrying twice the number of babies.
Duh, people.
All I see is a lot of overly done lip liner, which is making her lips look abnormally large.
After looking at all the photos, I take that back. Her lips are HUGE and she seems to be showcasing them. Why else would you do that unless you wanted to call attention to them. Except then pretend you did nothing to obtain them.
If I was gestating twins, and people were bugging me about why my lips were swollen, I’d poke their eye out. I’m pregnant with twins and my body can do anything it damn well pleases.
Just leave the woman alone mkay?
Having been pregnant with twins, I give this all the upvotes!
Those lips are enhanced and you can tell a mile away. Liars!
Her lips are as real as her blonde hair
Every pregnancy is different. I had swollen nose, swollen lips and my gums bleed carrying my first daughter . My second pregnancy just the swollen lips, never has swollen ankles which is common. I just want to know why everyone thinks she has to lied about being pregnant. If could have paid a surrogate I would have and I know Beyoncé could have, no need to lie about it. I do think she was pregnant both times. No not a Stan, yes I like her music. Why do people who dislike her so much. What has “she” done to people personally who deseperately dislike her? Geesh! And Media Takeout are blatant liars, everything they post take with a small grain of salt. They wouldn’t know the truth if it hit them over the head with it.
I had no idea your lips, nose, gums etc could expand during pregnancy!! I’d heard of feet swelling but I thought that was just from walking with the extra weight, I also learned something today!
I don’t have a Single lady Relative that din’t have GINORMOUS Swelling on their lips/nose/feet toward the latter part of their pregnancies, swelling that took a while to come down, feet that never became their old size
Omg QQ that’s crazy! I’m already scared of pregnancy (and babies haha), I’ll add getting clown feet and a ginormous nose to my ”cons” list!
My lips swelled toward the end of my pregnancy. Just not the ones on my face.
Oh yes, I had them too. Lips north and south.
I’ve carried two pregnancies to term and both of them were wildly different. Three years apart, both girls, started them both at the same weight. My body looked different, I carried differently, swelled differently…
Pregnancy is pretty incredible and does some insane things to your body. As much as I wondered about Bey’s pillow baby pregnancy, I tend to think she’s been pregnant both times. She’s carrying twins now and that could be adding way more swelling.
Exactly. She is now having twins–that will be different than her singleton pregnancy.
B and I seem to coordinate our pregnancies (I was also pregnant when she was pregnant with BI and I’m pregnant now too). I think she WAS pregnant with BI, but wasn’t very big. She used a fake belly to look more pregnant in that interview. That was a lot like me. Even more this time around. I am 8 months and look to be about 4 months. I can easily sit down, touch my toes, still work out all the time. If I had a third child, maybe I’d be sick all the time and gain a ton of weight. You never know!
I don’t know what it is about this woman that brings the insecure to play. Maybe her confidence defies understanding to the basic ones. Go figure.
Anyway, I had swollen lips north and south. It happens. Deal. She looks uncomfortable this go around. I must admit, my second pregnancy wrecked me more than my first (I thought I was so cute).
For the people who said that Beyoncé was pregnant with her first child – there are hormones you can take that can give you the “appearance of pregnancy”. Sounds extreme, I know. But I have a friend that took hormones in order to get ready to donate an egg to her friend who had trouble carrying a baby. She gained weight, her nose, lips and feet swelled. But she was not pregnant. She was taking hormones. I wasn’t there in the hospital when Beyoncé (ha) did/didn’t give birth to Blue, but I have to admit she behaved quite strange the first time around. As someone mentioned before, an easy quick untouched belly picture (or multiple pregnancy shots) – like she did with this pregnancy- would have put ALL rumors to rest. But she didn’t do that. She either loved the attention – positive or negative – and decided to ride the wave. Just very strange all around. Lots of celebrity pregnancies have been questioned (Katie Holmes, Kim K’s second pregnancy), but one look at those ladies in the third trimester and there was no denying they carried a baby. Beyoncé on the other hand? First time, not so sure. This time? 100%
Do you believe Barack Obama was born in Kenya as well?
Girl, I mean, really. Just think about it for a minute. This doesn’t make any sense.
Well if its a cosmetic enhancement this will be seen months after she gives birth. In the other had, her P.R. spokewoman sounds like an angsty teenager having a rant.
And why stay silent when people are attacking the existence of a pregnancy, but feel it more necessary to defend the accusation of lip injections while pregnant? I feel like the first situation calls for way more defence and outrage.
Every woman is different and each pregnancy is different. When my neighbor was pregnant her nose swelled to twice it’s size as did her feet and ankles. It was awful and she looked terrible. I was terrified the same thing would happen to me! It didn’t, luckily. My hair went curly with my second pregnancy. It’s crazy and wonderful at the same time. Our bodies are awesome!!
I’m sorry, but this is bull. Yes, your gums can become swollen during pregnancy which is why dentists tend to be more gentle when you’re getting cleaning and I guess that may affect your lips, but not this much! I’ve never met any pregnant woman, myself included, who suddenly looked like they had lip injections their last trimester.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So all the women here who are saying they had the same experience with lip swelling during their pregnancy are lying?
No offense but your small interactions with pregnancy don’t outweigh the millions of women’s’ experiences.
Are you speaking for all pregnant women or just yourself and the ones you know? Many of my friends are black woman with very full lips and they BALLOON when pregnant.
I definitely will attribute it to being pregnant with twins. I still think she has quite a bit of time to go and will get much bigger but will stop posting pictures. For someone thin like me 10 pounds changes the shape of my face and makes a big difference on my appearance so I can’t imagine how I would look like in my 3rd trimester if I was pregnant with twins.
Am I the only one who thinks it’s weird that we’re accusing a Black woman of getting injections during her pregnancy…someone who already has full lips?
You definitely are not. Also comparing her to Kylie Jenner, like what is going on? Her lips look a bit over drawn and glossy, but that’s about it.
Nope I’m thinking the same
Unfortunately, because Beyonce has deceived us so many times, I will NOT believe she is pregnant until she shows us her belly. Without so many clothes to hide the possible pregnancy prop. It IS inconceivable to me that Beyonce could lie to her daughter Blue or have Blue participate in a lie. So, I HOPE she really is Pregnant. Not ONE of my friends or family ever got lips so swollen as Bey’s.
Do natural swollen-lips also leave you a gap between them so you can’t close your mouth all the way too? LMAO
