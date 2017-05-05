Beyonce’s rep slams reports that Beyonce’s lips are not all-natural preggo-lips

Beyonce is in the last weeks of her pregnancy. Many assume that was why she did not attend the Met Gala, because she was simply too pregnant and too tired from carrying the Lemonade Twins to even care. But Beyonce has been out and about, and she’s been active on social media. Last Sunday, Bey and Jay-Z had a date night in LA – they went to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center. Bey and Jay got photographed at the game (sitting courtside) but Beyonce also posted some photos of her $6000-plus Gucci ensemble on her social media. Those Instagram shots were everywhere because… well, Beyonce really looks pregnant (“this time,” I whisper). Even her face looks pregnant (“this time,” I whisper). Her lips are hella swollen, which caused Media Takeout to claim that Bey was getting lip injections during her pregnancy. Well, Beyonce heard about it. And she sent her rep out to slam MTO’s story.

Beyonce’s rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, is slamming MediaTakeOut for publishing a false story speculating the pregnant superstar received lip injections. In a statement exclusively provided to Gossip Cop, the publicist understandably calls out the webloid for its insensitive fake news. Beyonce’s spokesperson has a message for the site, and she rightfully doesn’t hold back. In the statement furnished to Gossip Cop and addressed to “MTO staffers,” Noel-Schure says, “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?” She continues, “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.” “You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart,” Noel-Schure tells MediaFakeOut. “You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.” Gossip Cop couldn’t put it any better, so we won’t even try.

[From Gossip Cop]

I honestly didn’t know that your gums swell during pregnancy and that your speech can be affected, so I learned something today. But I did know that some women’s lips get swollen, and I knew that from covering celebrity pregnancies. Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie all had bigger, swollen lips during their pregnancies too. (“But why didn’t Beyonce have swollen lips during her ‘first pregnancy’?” I whisper).

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 4, 2017 at 11:06am PDT