Beyonce’s rep slams reports that Beyonce’s lips are not all-natural preggo-lips

Beyonce is in the last weeks of her pregnancy. Many assume that was why she did not attend the Met Gala, because she was simply too pregnant and too tired from carrying the Lemonade Twins to even care. But Beyonce has been out and about, and she’s been active on social media. Last Sunday, Bey and Jay-Z had a date night in LA – they went to the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Utah Jazz game at the Staples Center. Bey and Jay got photographed at the game (sitting courtside) but Beyonce also posted some photos of her $6000-plus Gucci ensemble on her social media. Those Instagram shots were everywhere because… well, Beyonce really looks pregnant (“this time,” I whisper). Even her face looks pregnant (“this time,” I whisper). Her lips are hella swollen, which caused Media Takeout to claim that Bey was getting lip injections during her pregnancy. Well, Beyonce heard about it. And she sent her rep out to slam MTO’s story.

Beyonce’s rep, Yvette Noel-Schure, is slamming MediaTakeOut for publishing a false story speculating the pregnant superstar received lip injections. In a statement exclusively provided to Gossip Cop, the publicist understandably calls out the webloid for its insensitive fake news.

Beyonce’s spokesperson has a message for the site, and she rightfully doesn’t hold back. In the statement furnished to Gossip Cop and addressed to “MTO staffers,” Noel-Schure says, “What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?”

She continues, “But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.”

“You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart,” Noel-Schure tells MediaFakeOut. “You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.” Gossip Cop couldn’t put it any better, so we won’t even try.

I honestly didn’t know that your gums swell during pregnancy and that your speech can be affected, so I learned something today. But I did know that some women’s lips get swollen, and I knew that from covering celebrity pregnancies. Jessica Simpson, Kim Kardashian and Angelina Jolie all had bigger, swollen lips during their pregnancies too. (“But why didn’t Beyonce have swollen lips during her ‘first pregnancy’?” I whisper).

155 Responses to “Beyonce’s rep slams reports that Beyonce’s lips are not all-natural preggo-lips”

  1. Idky says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Sick of Beyonce.

    Reply
  2. Babs says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:05 am

    She did have swollen lips on her first pregnancy and all of it was gone after she gave birth. But you won’t hear me though, so…
    I got married the day Lemonade got out, I’m now in the last stage of my pregnancy (one baby only). I lowkey hope we’ll give birth the same day :)

    Reply
  3. eXo says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:06 am

    That t-shirt… she really wants that everybody believes her that she’s pregnant lol

    Reply
  4. jennifer says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:07 am

    It does look artificial but who knows. My nose tripled in size during my first pregnancy.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:09 am

    IMO she was not pregnant the first time around, but she is this time. Her lips look still look fake to me. Is this all she has to worry about, defending her lips?

    Reply
    • Idky says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:11 am

      Her lips and so many other things about her are fake.

      Reply
    • Babs says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Well if someone accused me to put my child’s health at risk by getting toxics injectables during my pregnancy (not before, not after, mind you) while I’m just getting fat and puffy, I think I would go crazy on that person.

      Reply
      • Jamee says:
        May 5, 2017 at 8:34 am

        Well my lips swelled up and my nose widened when I was pregnant, so I believe it. Both went away rather quickly after my daughter was born. And all pregnancies are different, even with the same person. You could swell up like crazy during one pregnancy and barely swell at all during another. It’s rather common actually….

      • Kitten says:
        May 5, 2017 at 9:01 am

        Yeah this is that’s really the issue, right? If she wasn’t pregnant, the rep probably wouldn’t have bothered to issue such a scathing retort.

        But I think most people here would be pretty offended if someone accused them of putting their baby’s life at risk for something as superficial as puffy lips.

        So for that reason, Team Beyoncé here.

    • Ramona says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:33 am

      Her first pregnancy was riddled with people cooking up all kinds of conspiracy theories. She has clearly done a lot to shut those down this time around, with that photo album for example. Blue came after a miscarriage so I cant blame her for being nervous about taking on the tin foilers at the time. Plus, I dont think anybody knew how rabid that faction would become with their theories. This is diffferent. She is more confident in her pregnancy and she really wants to enjoy her time without all the tin foiling.

      Plus I think its more than understandable that a woman in her third trimester carrying twins could be a little more sensitive than usual to MTOs nonsense. God knows Beyonce ignores hella lot of crap stirred about her. She deserves a pass here.

      Reply
    • Darlene says:
      May 5, 2017 at 10:04 am

      Agreed 100%. I think this is her first time to carry babies in her body. I believe they used a surrogate the first time, which isn’t a big deal, but she should have owned up.

      I will never believe her first pregnancy was genuine, but this one looks like it is!

      Reply
  6. Vox says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Jesus that response from her publicist is overwrought, regardless of whether her lips are enhanced or natural. Is it really the end of the world if people think she might have treated herself to some enhancement? If people really are ignorant about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s body why not educate them without calling them cowards? Sheesh.

    Reply
  7. Shijel says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Ah. So during pregnancy lips swell into that rubbery, hard-looking duck pout. Gotcha.

    Those lips are injected and I don’t understand why it can’t be just said.

    Reply
  8. Honest B says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:14 am

    My feet increased a whole shoe size and they have never dropped back to the original size.

    Reply
  9. Tania says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:15 am

    In that first photo she looks like she’s morphing into Solange. I honestly don’t think she messed with her lips. When you’re at that point in your pregnancy you have no effs to give and you’re so swollen, everything looks bigger!

    Reply
  10. Mar says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:16 am

    This is news?

    Reply
  11. Suki says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I don’t know whether she had her lips done or not but I can’t see why she’d need to? She had big lips anyway. That said, her lips do look unnatural at the moment but perhaps it’s the liner and lipstick in the top pic.

    I remember my lips swelled up once when I was on antibiotics and though they looked puffy and fake, they didn’t swell equally (my bottom lip swelled more than the top) so when lips are perfectly puffy i.e the same puffiness concentrated all over the lips, I am in two minds as to whether to believe they are real.

    Reply
  12. typhoid_fever says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:25 am

    The extra-ness of this pregnancy is really casting doubts on the first pregnancy for me, where she went into hiding for 9 months. (Not that it’s a big deal at all that she wanted to use a surrogate or whatever. Who would even care?)

    Reply
    • ell says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:29 am

      yeah, it seems really obvious now.

      that said, i don’t think she owed anyone an explanation about it.

      Reply
    • Nebby says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

      Idk about that. She wasn’t as open the years before/during Blue. Things change.

      Reply
    • Ramona says:
      May 5, 2017 at 8:44 am

      So much revisionism. She didnt go into hiding. In fact the complaint at the time was that she couldnt be pregnant because she was doing so much. She had just put out an album as I recall. Even when she finished her scheduled dates, she was still being spotted out. I distinctly remember at least one of those sightings was on a beach or yatch and people grumbled about the pic being too low res to disprove their pillow theory. I also remember her being spotted at a store or something with long thick braids and her critics were all up in arms about pinching Janet Jacksons Poetic Justice style (yep, that happened). She has since worn her braids that way a few times after. The point is, claiming she went into hiding for 9 months is a blatant untruth.

      Reply
    • Mel M says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

      I agree that it certainly makes me feel like the first time was shady. Seeing pictures of her now and how she’s all about showing herself during his pregnancy. I’m sure she’s feeling herself right now and she wants to share. Heck when I was pregnant with my twins that’s all I thought about at the end because my body was screaming at me! I never saw her face look even close to this with blue and that first picture they released of her looking back and holding blue, she looks like her normal self .

      Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      May 5, 2017 at 10:22 am

      Yep.

      What confirms it for me is that the rumours clearly bothered her, and since then she’s shown she’s not at all above answering back to rumours with photo’s (in lieu of words). She lost it a bit on Instagram posting pics to respond to rumours after the Elevator incident. Yet everything she’s chosen to share of her pregnant with Blue has been blurry or not had her head in the shot, or been shot at the weirdest possible angle or been significantly lower res than anything else she’s ever shared.

      If she was pregnant, what with her obsession with documenting every aspect of life, there must be 1000′s of clear photographs and loads of video that shows her, in full focus, being pregnant. We know she did a bare belly cupping photo shoot because she showed an image of it (and it looked like the lens had an inch of Vaseline on it). She could stop all the rumours if she just shared one of those photographs without the crazy blurring effect. But she hasn’t. Because she can’t.

      Reply
      • fiorucci says:
        May 5, 2017 at 4:13 pm

        I don’t know if she was pregnant but let’s say she was pregnant with blue and does have fabulous photo and video proof. I’d still wonder about the folding bump and THAT is hard or at least awkward for her explain. Can’t imagine her ever clarifying why she had foam on her bump- but never say never! My point. Even if she can show photos of the real blue baby bump, can she be humble enough to explain the fold? This may be why she’s defensive and over doing it now

  13. ell says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:28 am

    lmao, sure bey, they’re all natural.

    Reply
  14. Beth says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Those don’t look natural. If they are, maybe if she didn’t use so much lip makeup, they wouldn’t look so fake

    Reply
  15. Talie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:38 am

    This happened to Kim K too…and it did affect her speech. Although, I wonder if you’re more at risk if you’ve had stuff injected before pregnancy.

    Reply
  16. Kat says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Every pregnancy can be so different. With my first I barely saw any changes until five months. With my second my skin freaked out and I kept getting bloody noses bc of all the extra blood. There really is no way to tell what will happen to your body.

    Reply
  17. Aarika says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Since when has Beyoncé started addressing rumors about her. From all the suspicious stuff we’ve heard about Bey over the year THIS is what warrants an over the top denial? And she is so extra with this pregnancy. She stays posting pregnant pictures on Instagram constantly like she’s trying to prove something. Even wearing that “preggers” shirt. She’s promoting this pregnancy like a Kardashian not like a mysterious Goddess lol. Odd.

    Reply
  18. Miffy says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I’m willing to buy the pregnancy lips story. During the later stages of my second pregnancy everything swelled, unfortunately my nose kept up with my lips (if it had just been the lips I’d have loved it!). Pregnancy does crazy things to your body (restless leg syndrome, anyone?).

    Her rep though… my god. She sounds worse than one of her die hard fans freaking out on Twitter. Where did they get her? And why did they get her? Beyonce was doing a Jolie on it pretty well, she hasn’t needed a rep or engaged in any tabloid nonsense before but she’s losing her shit over filler rumours? Really, Bey? Utter silence in the wake of Elevator-gate, accused falsehood of your first pregnancy and all the speculation after Lemonade was dropped but this? This you couldn’t stay silent for? I guess she must be pregnant this time because her rep seems to be as hormonally jacked up as a woman carrying twins.

    Reply
  19. AlmondJoy says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:54 am

    (“But why didn’t Beyonce have swollen lips during her ‘first pregnancy’?” I whisper).

    Because every pregnancy is different 🤷🏽‍♀️

    Also, nothing about the Formation Scholarship program??

    Reply
  20. Alexis says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:58 am

    She’s turning into Madonna already?

    Reply
  21. Anna says:
    May 5, 2017 at 8:59 am

    As far as I can tell from old photos, she’s never had her lips done. Why would she start now. I actually saw a candid photo of her a couple of days ago, and her whole jaw is really, really swollen. I think these photos that she put out herself are heavily photoshopped, so the lips stand out. In the candid photos, it just looks like her entire lower face is swollen.

    Reply
  22. Kitten says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    She looks like Solange in top pic! Weird because I don’t normally see a ton of resemblance between the two women.

    And the stories being shared here don’t help to alleviate my pregnancy phobia lol. My god what you women endure is just….wow.
    But good for you ladies!

    Reply
  23. Ezzi says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Maybe they’re swollen this time cause idk… she’s having two instead of one?

    Reply
  24. Lynnie says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Y’all are actually disgusting point period blank.

    At this point the pillow theory pushers will continue to bend over backwards to explain why Beyoncé couldn’t possibly carry Blue, because this is not about wanting to see Bey “come clean” or bring light to surrogacy, or whatever bs reason you keep on using. You just want to see her knocked down a peg or two and “put in her place.” Very telling how the first 10 comments are all “in before Beyoncé worship!1!!” but up until my comment no one has really stanned for her. Miss me with all of that.

    Who cares if she was secretive with Blue (and after her first ended in a miscarriage I don’t blame her), and now she’s shouting from the rooftops with the twins. Does it hurt you? Let her enjoy her pregnancies the way she wants. If you don’t like it don’t click she’s not looking for your approval.

    It’s also laughable that some of y’all are really considering this fake lips theory cuz “Kylie Jenner and well I don’t like Beyoncé because she’s a ceLeB so of course she got something done!!” She’s a black woman. With naturally full lips. Carrying twins. Which means twice the swelling. Pregnancy does crazy things to your body. Anything can happen, because you’re making. a.human.being. It’s quite amazing actually how the body can do this.

    Tl;Dr: In the words of Bruno Mars, “Why you mad? Fix ya face.” (At the very least just be upfront with the vitriol, dog whistles are not a good look.)

    Reply
    • QQ says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:22 am

      GORL GORL YOU DIDNT EVEN HAVE TO GATHER THEM THIS HARD ON TODAY!! ( Honestly I clapped in the office!!) .. BUT SINCE YOU DID! You KNOW what time it is when Beyonce Posts turn up (or say, Shea Butter) the Facile Excuses, cheap shots ridiculous b*llshit standards start popping up, the what ifs the doesn’t bother me the she isn’t really a feminist, sh*t don’t go too too far Beyonce can’t be a real feminist but Yesterday Miley is shedding her blackface and coming into her feminism and so is Katy Perry, and people will TRULY bend over backwards to that or any Dolezal thread to just offer understanding step in if anyone calls them for the remedial mediocrity standard bearers they are while our most excellent women get conspiracy theoried/called mannish-dopers-not human/alarmist/ doing too much/whiners/too sensitive etc etc etc

      Reply
    • Babs says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:22 am

      *clapping loudly*

      Reply
    • ell says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:23 am

      tbf, is there anything wrong even if she couldn’t carry blue? it’s nothing to be ashamed of. i don’t think she owed anyone an explanation or coming clean because it’s her business, but it’s also not a bfd if she did have blue through surrogacy.

      i also don’t think it’s a bfd if she has lips fillers, i get lip fillers myself so i’m the last person to judge lol. i just find her publicist’s response very preachy and extra, like who cares??

      Reply
      • Lynnie says:
        May 5, 2017 at 9:42 am

        Personally I don’t think so. The only reason I’m going so hard about the fact that she did carry Blue is because the evidence is out there if you truly want to see it lol. With the whole collapsing belly I’m just thinking she got excited and wanted to “show” more than she actually was for image purposes. Which is vain yeah, but it doesn’t affect my life and par for the course in terms of what people do pr wise. If she did do a surrogate then I don’t blame her for keeping it hidden, because the U.S is not mature enough for an actual conversation on that topic lmao, and why go through that stress of being a “spokesperson” a la Caitlyn Jenner if you don’t want to.

        Eh, personally I’m on the same wavelength as the publicist, because I cannot actually believe people are thinking about this for more than two seconds (even more so the lip fillers thing before twins thing, her lips have always been full like??? this isn’t a Kylie 2.0 situation). Plus I think there’s a little bit of tired preggo Bey peeking through there and honestly I can’t blame her, so agree to disagree haha.

      • deevia says:
        May 5, 2017 at 2:34 pm

        Come on! The lip swelling stuff might happen because of the extra weight during pregnancy (I still don’t buy this sh!t from my experience) BUT how come hers look perfectly-shaped / contoured the like of Donald Duck’s? I won’t even touch the angle “taken her down a peg” cuz MTO is urban NOT mainstream media. There’s nothing mystical about a commercial singer in a sea of mediocre newbies and several struggling has-beens. She can enjoy her current success frankly because all the industry legends have gone, figuratively. When your competition is Adele (singing well in only one style) and RiRi (manufactured but can’t perform) or Taylor (songwriting but can’t sing, can’t perform) even JLo (desperate hasbeen), she is cherished for the right reasons. No need to defend Bey when she just wants to dabble a bit in fillers. It says more about buying into the stigma of enhancement when almost no one in Hollywood has ever escaped from it.

      • Lynnie says:
        May 5, 2017 at 4:20 pm

        Like I said earlier drop the pseudo-intellectualism and just post your hate and go. 👋🏾

    • Andrea says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:30 am

      +1

      Reply
    • Ezzi says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:33 am

      Thank you!!

      Reply
    • Nik says:
      May 5, 2017 at 9:43 am

      YES!!! @Lynnie

      Let’em know girl.

      Reply
    • Angelica says:
      May 5, 2017 at 11:09 am

      @Lynnie, ita. I’m one of the ONLY people I know that thinks she carried Blue. Does anyone remember her body before pregnancy? Damn. She was thick and athletic, a beautiful cross-up imo, and THOSE ABS. I always thought that maybe she didn’t fill out as soon as she’d hoped, especially in the celebrity world, where you have to explain everything, and decided to pad herself down for one interview. I’ve had five children and one of my biggest peeves was when someone would hand me something heavy at work when I was, say 5-6 months pregnant, and I’d remind them that I couldn’t, they’d play it off like ‘whoops’, your bump hasn’t filled out so I forgot. Every single pregnancy was different and I’ll never forget how I blew up for a 5 pound baby and stayed tiny for an 8 pounder. As for the lips…gah! I had the most glorious full head of thick hair and full lips, so of course I believe they’re real. I’m Mexican. Having my lipgloss shine and shimmer like never before on my new fuller lips was high-time for the best selfies! Leave this chick alone.🙄

      Reply
    • Miss Grace Jones says:
      May 5, 2017 at 11:43 am

      Say it Lynnie. I actually wasn’t even going to comment on this because the racialized and coded language from bitter white women who bend over backwards to defend Miley Cyrus and their other pretty blonde faves was not only transparent and predictable but incredibly tiresome particularly in these times. Particularly exhausting is trying to parse through all the misogynoir and purposeful ignorance from so called feminists that refuse to acknowledge their own bs while asking us to fight with them.

      I see yall.

      Reply
    • Sophia's Side eye says:
      May 5, 2017 at 11:59 am

      👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 All the applause!

      Reply
    • Shark Bait says:
      May 5, 2017 at 12:03 pm

      My entire face swelled up with my first but not so much with my second. Looking at pictures of me heavily pregnant with my first baby, I look like a different person. So straight from the horses mouth- it can make your lips swell and change your face. She does look a lot like Solange in the top pic, which Kitten mentioned. Normally I think she looks just like Tina.

      Reply
    • Lafawnda says:
      May 5, 2017 at 12:40 pm

      Who’s bending over backwards here? Your post defending her was so long that I didn’t bother to read it. You don’t even know her. You’re the one pushing hard. Take a breath and calm down.

      Reply
    • Jessica says:
      May 5, 2017 at 1:22 pm

      The hatred for Beyoncé is on par with Barack Obama. I don’t understand it. Of course you can not like them but the conspiracy theories, nitpicking, irrational hatred about these two people are outrageous.

      ODS and BDS are covered by ACA.

      Reply
  25. emgem says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:12 am

    But she did have slightly bigger lips at the end of her first pregnancy as well though, right?
    http://www.mirror.co.uk/3am/celebrity-news/beyonce-and-jay-zs-baby-is-due-188257

    Reply
  26. Crumpet says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:27 am

    All I see is a lot of overly done lip liner, which is making her lips look abnormally large.

    After looking at all the photos, I take that back. Her lips are HUGE and she seems to be showcasing them. Why else would you do that unless you wanted to call attention to them. Except then pretend you did nothing to obtain them.

    Reply
  27. HK9 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:33 am

    If I was gestating twins, and people were bugging me about why my lips were swollen, I’d poke their eye out. I’m pregnant with twins and my body can do anything it damn well pleases.

    Just leave the woman alone mkay?

    Reply
  28. Chetta B. says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Those lips are enhanced and you can tell a mile away. Liars!

    Reply
  29. Keri says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Her lips are as real as her blonde hair

    Reply
  30. Onemoretime says:
    May 5, 2017 at 9:57 am

    Every pregnancy is different. I had swollen nose, swollen lips and my gums bleed carrying my first daughter . My second pregnancy just the swollen lips, never has swollen ankles which is common. I just want to know why everyone thinks she has to lied about being pregnant. If could have paid a surrogate I would have and I know Beyoncé could have, no need to lie about it. I do think she was pregnant both times. No not a Stan, yes I like her music. Why do people who dislike her so much. What has “she” done to people personally who deseperately dislike her? Geesh! And Media Takeout are blatant liars, everything they post take with a small grain of salt. They wouldn’t know the truth if it hit them over the head with it.

    Reply
  31. MrsPanda says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I had no idea your lips, nose, gums etc could expand during pregnancy!! I’d heard of feet swelling but I thought that was just from walking with the extra weight, I also learned something today!

    Reply
  32. I'm With The Band says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:16 am

    My lips swelled toward the end of my pregnancy. Just not the ones on my face.

    Reply
  33. Notsoanonymous says:
    May 5, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I’ve carried two pregnancies to term and both of them were wildly different. Three years apart, both girls, started them both at the same weight. My body looked different, I carried differently, swelled differently…

    Pregnancy is pretty incredible and does some insane things to your body. As much as I wondered about Bey’s pillow baby pregnancy, I tend to think she’s been pregnant both times. She’s carrying twins now and that could be adding way more swelling.

    Reply
    • Moneypenny says:
      May 5, 2017 at 12:24 pm

      Exactly. She is now having twins–that will be different than her singleton pregnancy.

      B and I seem to coordinate our pregnancies (I was also pregnant when she was pregnant with BI and I’m pregnant now too). I think she WAS pregnant with BI, but wasn’t very big. She used a fake belly to look more pregnant in that interview. That was a lot like me. Even more this time around. I am 8 months and look to be about 4 months. I can easily sit down, touch my toes, still work out all the time. If I had a third child, maybe I’d be sick all the time and gain a ton of weight. You never know!

      Reply
  34. Tanya says:
    May 5, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I don’t know what it is about this woman that brings the insecure to play. Maybe her confidence defies understanding to the basic ones. Go figure.

    Anyway, I had swollen lips north and south. It happens. Deal. She looks uncomfortable this go around. I must admit, my second pregnancy wrecked me more than my first (I thought I was so cute).

    Reply
  35. Kelly says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    For the people who said that Beyoncé was pregnant with her first child – there are hormones you can take that can give you the “appearance of pregnancy”. Sounds extreme, I know. But I have a friend that took hormones in order to get ready to donate an egg to her friend who had trouble carrying a baby. She gained weight, her nose, lips and feet swelled. But she was not pregnant. She was taking hormones. I wasn’t there in the hospital when Beyoncé (ha) did/didn’t give birth to Blue, but I have to admit she behaved quite strange the first time around. As someone mentioned before, an easy quick untouched belly picture (or multiple pregnancy shots) – like she did with this pregnancy- would have put ALL rumors to rest. But she didn’t do that. She either loved the attention – positive or negative – and decided to ride the wave. Just very strange all around. Lots of celebrity pregnancies have been questioned (Katie Holmes, Kim K’s second pregnancy), but one look at those ladies in the third trimester and there was no denying they carried a baby. Beyoncé on the other hand? First time, not so sure. This time? 100%

    Reply
  36. TyrantDestroyed says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Well if its a cosmetic enhancement this will be seen months after she gives birth. In the other had, her P.R. spokewoman sounds like an angsty teenager having a rant.

    Reply
  37. Camille says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    And why stay silent when people are attacking the existence of a pregnancy, but feel it more necessary to defend the accusation of lip injections while pregnant? I feel like the first situation calls for way more defence and outrage.

    Reply
  38. Your mom says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Every woman is different and each pregnancy is different. When my neighbor was pregnant her nose swelled to twice it’s size as did her feet and ankles. It was awful and she looked terrible. I was terrified the same thing would happen to me! It didn’t, luckily. My hair went curly with my second pregnancy. It’s crazy and wonderful at the same time. Our bodies are awesome!!

    Reply
  39. Cacec04 says:
    May 5, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I’m sorry, but this is bull. Yes, your gums can become swollen during pregnancy which is why dentists tend to be more gentle when you’re getting cleaning and I guess that may affect your lips, but not this much! I’ve never met any pregnant woman, myself included, who suddenly looked like they had lip injections their last trimester.

    Reply
  40. Jessica says:
    May 5, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    I definitely will attribute it to being pregnant with twins. I still think she has quite a bit of time to go and will get much bigger but will stop posting pictures. For someone thin like me 10 pounds changes the shape of my face and makes a big difference on my appearance so I can’t imagine how I would look like in my 3rd trimester if I was pregnant with twins.

    Reply
  41. poop says:
    May 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Am I the only one who thinks it’s weird that we’re accusing a Black woman of getting injections during her pregnancy…someone who already has full lips?

    Reply
  42. artistsnow says:
    May 5, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Unfortunately, because Beyonce has deceived us so many times, I will NOT believe she is pregnant until she shows us her belly. Without so many clothes to hide the possible pregnancy prop. It IS inconceivable to me that Beyonce could lie to her daughter Blue or have Blue participate in a lie. So, I HOPE she really is Pregnant. Not ONE of my friends or family ever got lips so swollen as Bey’s.

    Reply
  43. deevia says:
    May 5, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Do natural swollen-lips also leave you a gap between them so you can’t close your mouth all the way too? LMAO

    Reply

