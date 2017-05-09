Duchess Kate will be too busy to work because of the daily school-run

The Duke & Duchess Of Cambridge Visit The Royal International Air Tattoo

In the wake of Prince Philip’s retirement from public duty, a lot of British outlets have been writing stories about how William and Kate will totally pick up the slack and for real this time, this is the year that they will really begin to make some changes. They made a big deal around the holidays about how they were going to move to London in September and William was stepping down from his part-time job as an air ambulance co-pilot. Except… William and Kate keep insisting that Anmer Hall is still their “primary residence,” but whatever. They’re coming back to London and Prince George will be going to big-boy school at Thomas’s Battersea School in London. Except that school is actually pretty far away from Kensington Palace.

When Prince George arrives for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea School in London this fall, his parents will be right there with him. Prince William and Princess Kate are hoping to drop George off and pick him up from school “as much as possible,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The $23,000-a-year Thomas’s Battersea is about four miles south of the family’s London home, Kensington Palace, and will take about 30 minutes to get to in rush hour traffic.

“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” the palace said in a statement after they announced William and Kate’s school plans for George in March.

And Princess Charlotte may also be heading to school soon. George enrolled in at Westacre Montessori School near the family’s country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, in January 2016, when he was two and a half years old. Charlotte could either follow in her big brother’s footsteps come fall, or, like George did, begin next January. Though Charlotte could attend Thomas’s Battersea as well (it’s co-ed), Louise Livingston, director of training at the Maria Montessori Institute, where many of George’s teachers studied, says that many families who send their first child to a Montessori school want their other children to have that experience, too.

“Most people who put their children in Montessori for their first child would not dream of putting their child anywhere else,” says Livingston. “This is what feels natural.”

There’s been a lot of conversation about why Will and Kate chose Thomas’s Battersea, and I have my theories too. Like, I believe Kate doesn’t want George to grow up in cloistered, all-posh environments. I also believe Kate is personally uncomfortable sending her children to the same schools as the aristocrats – the same aristocrats who largely shunned her throughout her life. And I believe that Kate knows she’ll eventually have to send George to Eton, but for now she wants George and Charlotte to have the chance to go to the same co-ed school. And now I know there’s another reason for the Thomas’s Battersea choice: it’s another perfect excuse for Kate to not really work that much. Where’s Kate? Oh, she’s off doing endless school runs for an hour every single day. Isn’t there a school just down the street from Kensington Palace? Poppycock, you peasant! Only the truly elite need to spend 30 minutes coming and going just for the school drop-off.

Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.

 

80 Responses to “Duchess Kate will be too busy to work because of the daily school-run”

  1. Prince says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:49 am

    We all know it’ll be the nannies and bodyguards who pick George up. Kate may show up a few times, not daily, that’s it.

  2. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Because of course …

  3. Snowpea says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I usually hate Kate’s gloomy, nana style but she looks so fresh and gorgeous in that white crochet dress.

    Anyone have an ID for it?

  4. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:55 am

    And so the excuses begin…………

  5. Beth says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I know mothers that bring their kids to school and work everyday also. Some are single mothers who aren’t married to royalty, bring their kids to school, work, and even go to school themselves also. Not like Kate’s job is being a doctor or a lawyer or anything tough ĺike that

  6. COSquared says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Ffs she’s not the first royal parent out there. Zara and Peter are the children of a royal who’s done 600+ engagements most of their lives. Do your hear them complaining? This story reminds me of rich brunching-WAG SAHM and their day-long “school run”.

  7. sarri says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Who is talking to People? Jason or Carole?

  8. Megan says:
    May 9, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Slightly cynical there CB, but yes, wouldn’t be surprised if they used this excuse. However, they have a full time nanny and plenty of other staff who can drop the children off. Having the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the school gates every single day, casually standing around waiting while having a chat to all the other mums is hardly appropriate.

  9. Lindy79 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:01 am

    30 minutes is a very reasonable school run time for most people living in a city where you have to commute for pretty much everything

  10. Nicole says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I mean this is all speculation as to why they won’t be working. I guess we will see when it happens. But an hour is nothing so I don’t know why this is a story

  11. courtney says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:06 am

    what does a school run take 10 or 15 minutes unless the child has to be bused to a different community for a special needs class or something. something I know from experience I went to school in Dorchester Mass for that reason until 5th grade granted from Revere to Dorchester usually took about 20 minutes unless there was bad weather or an accident on the express way the later happened in frequently though to get to my school you had to drive by the Boston Globe building and the Kennedy T stop

  12. Natalie S says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:12 am

    George will be helicoptered in. Roads are for peasants!

  13. Miffy says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Jeez, that’s some serious speculation. I know they’re lazy as hell but let’s not start the pile on til it’s happened, shall we? And half an hour away is pretty reasonable in a city.

    • LAK says:
      May 9, 2017 at 8:32 am

      Yet, Kaiser’s speculations have been proven right where WK are concerned.

      It’s amazing the lengths these 2 will go to avoid work including using their children as the excuse why they can’t work. William went as far as sanctioning a surrogate to say working parents are bad parents, so Kaiser’s speculations are not far fetched or even wildly inaccurate at all.

  14. Hana says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:33 am

    It’s still an all posh environment

  15. minx says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:36 am

    Uh, I think they could do both…drop offs/pickups and royal engagements. Work it out.

  16. FLORC says:
    May 9, 2017 at 8:58 am

    We called this. Years ago. Kate will always have a reason for not working. Marriage, kid, no staff, another kid, school, etc… etc…
    And between every story was another about how keen she to work, but can’t.

    And for all these stories the narrative is bad parents work. Good parents avoid work to prioritise their children.

  17. BJ says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:16 am

    You people act like she doesn’t have other stuff to do.She has 2 young kids to take care of.She has to go grocery shopping,cook meals,do the laundry,clean the house,etc…
    Oh Nevermind ;-)

  18. Who ARE these people? says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:23 am

    This is known as the Melania Trump time management system.

  19. Lucy says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m thinking they will switch to the school closer to KP – this is just to throw everyone off. Wait and see, anyway.

  20. suze says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I am going to send the Cambrdge duo a book on time management. Problem solved!

  21. OhDear says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Wouldn’t it be easier at this point to just suck it up and do the work instead of making constant excuses for it? Geez.

  22. M.A.F. says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:38 am

    That can’t be right, can it? 30 minutes to go 4 miles? How clogged are those London streets?

  23. Pugglebum says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I wouldn’t be very thrilled to have my child attend that school. It’s likely to become a circus there of photographers.

  24. SarahUK says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Unless I’ve misunderstood, the People article is suggesting that Charlotte might go to the same nursery that George attended by Anmer Hall… how could they take George to school in Battersea and Charlotte to the nursery near Anmer?

    • Lady D says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:33 am

      It will take more of her precious time to have to go to two schools each day. Just toooo busy to work. I wonder if any of the other royal ladies with children ever say anything to her or them about their lazy shiftlessness? Does everyone walk on eggshells around William?

    • notasugarhere says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:55 am

      It was someone from a Montessori training college insisting that they’d want to send their daughter to Montessori. No peep from KP. She wouldn’t stay at Anmer for preschool with the rest of the family in London. They might find a Montessori school for her in London, she’ll start at this school as her pre-school, or they’ll keep her home for an extra year and use that as an excuse for W&K not to work.

      Maybe we’ll get the added spin that Kate Middleton has been reading up on Montessori schooling, so she can do a year of pre-school Montessori-style for their daughter herself. And oh gee, work will have to wait.

      • Maria says:
        May 9, 2017 at 11:07 am

        Next they will announce they are homeschooling the kids until they go to University. I mean the Queen didn’t go to school,and she is fine. It’s the fees that are high, and they are trying to cut back. Can’t everyone understand that? And Waity will be home more so she won’t need expensive clothes. The Brits should be grateful.

  25. Disco Dancer says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Why bother spending so much for their education? We know the Windsors are as dumb as a box of nails anyway and not one academically gifted or studious person among them. Heck they don’t even have a work ethic which can often compensate for lack of inherent academic brilliance.

    And I wonder who’s paying Georgie’s
    Tuition? Surely not his parents, who’ve never worked in their lives!

  26. Lilly says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:23 am

    “The same aristocrats who largely shunned her throughout her life.” Really? She grew up middle-class, so I don’t think she’s been shunned, more likely she was in a different circle. And being the future Queen, raising a future King, I doubt she can escape the aristocracy now…

  27. thaisajs says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I do daycare drop off and pick up every day, along with an hour-long commute to and from work in downtown DC and I still manage to put in a full eight hour day. She could work if she had to, but let’s face it, that ain’t gonna happen.

  28. Lorelai says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I think I had a minor rage stroke just reading this headline.

