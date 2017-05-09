Duchess Kate will be too busy to work because of the daily school-run

In the wake of Prince Philip’s retirement from public duty, a lot of British outlets have been writing stories about how William and Kate will totally pick up the slack and for real this time, this is the year that they will really begin to make some changes. They made a big deal around the holidays about how they were going to move to London in September and William was stepping down from his part-time job as an air ambulance co-pilot. Except… William and Kate keep insisting that Anmer Hall is still their “primary residence,” but whatever. They’re coming back to London and Prince George will be going to big-boy school at Thomas’s Battersea School in London. Except that school is actually pretty far away from Kensington Palace.
When Prince George arrives for his first day at Thomas’s Battersea School in London this fall, his parents will be right there with him. Prince William and Princess Kate are hoping to drop George off and pick him up from school “as much as possible,” a royal source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
The $23,000-a-year Thomas’s Battersea is about four miles south of the family’s London home, Kensington Palace, and will take about 30 minutes to get to in rush hour traffic.
“Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education,” the palace said in a statement after they announced William and Kate’s school plans for George in March.
And Princess Charlotte may also be heading to school soon. George enrolled in at Westacre Montessori School near the family’s country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk, in January 2016, when he was two and a half years old. Charlotte could either follow in her big brother’s footsteps come fall, or, like George did, begin next January. Though Charlotte could attend Thomas’s Battersea as well (it’s co-ed), Louise Livingston, director of training at the Maria Montessori Institute, where many of George’s teachers studied, says that many families who send their first child to a Montessori school want their other children to have that experience, too.
“Most people who put their children in Montessori for their first child would not dream of putting their child anywhere else,” says Livingston. “This is what feels natural.”
There’s been a lot of conversation about why Will and Kate chose Thomas’s Battersea, and I have my theories too. Like, I believe Kate doesn’t want George to grow up in cloistered, all-posh environments. I also believe Kate is personally uncomfortable sending her children to the same schools as the aristocrats – the same aristocrats who largely shunned her throughout her life. And I believe that Kate knows she’ll eventually have to send George to Eton, but for now she wants George and Charlotte to have the chance to go to the same co-ed school. And now I know there’s another reason for the Thomas’s Battersea choice: it’s another perfect excuse for Kate to not really work that much. Where’s Kate? Oh, she’s off doing endless school runs for an hour every single day. Isn’t there a school just down the street from Kensington Palace? Poppycock, you peasant! Only the truly elite need to spend 30 minutes coming and going just for the school drop-off.
We all know it’ll be the nannies and bodyguards who pick George up. Kate may show up a few times, not daily, that’s it.
Kate will be there for the pap shots whenever they get bad press.
She’ll be as keen to taking him to school as Kim Kardashian is on taking care of her kids.
Exactly.
Damn. This is really harsh and kind of gross. Say what you will about either woman, but there is no evidence to suggest they don’t love and take care of their kids.
I agree Shambles!
Second that, Shambles. I cannot stand the motherhood digs
I don’t know why anyone would think KK doesn’t love or take care of her kids? Make fun of her plastic butt if you must but come on. SHE at least doesn’t use them as an excuse not to work.
North spent the first 2 years of her life reaching for the nanny whenever Kim held her. You don’t have to take my word for it, there are all kinds of stories and pictures in the archives about her pushing away from Kim, arms outstretched for nanny. She may be a good mother now, but holidaying in France when North was days old, sending her on a separate plane from Kim’s. Personally I think Kim puts Kim first, and being a mother second.
I am sure these women love and take care of their children.
I was confused by this articlr. Are they leaving Charlotte to fend for herself at Anmer so she can attend the same preschool George did?
These royals sure have some brutal child raising methods.
Not to worry Suze, the school run with George in Battersea and Charlotte in Norfolk will make things a touch busy, but nothing the full-time use of a helicopter can’t solve.
1 hour round trip on the first day of school (and maybe 3 other times) and she’s not even driving. How taxing! Give her vacation for 3 more years!
I expect them to file complaints to prevent photographers from legally photographing anywhere near the school.
How about during the school run as their motorcade sweeps past the masses as they struggle to give way on routes that are already bottlenecks of traffic.
Nota
Ugh this was my 1st thought. The public space will be gated off. It will be a nightmare.
2nd thought was how long it will take to ready herself for these appearances.
3rd… yes. This will take all day to handle and Kate simply cannot work. Not with all the dusting, cooking, cleaning, organizing, laundry, gardening she must also handle daily.. wait.
Beside from the the fact that it seems to be a security nightmare, moving George through all that distance daily. Even if the streets are closed off, which should really make the citizens of London happy, there are only so many routes to get him there and that is a lot of exposure.
Do they think these things through? Seems like you would want the easiest and safest way to get your kids to school that you can.
I don’t understand the logic behind sending the boy to a school 40 minutes away when there’s a location practically next door to their residence, but no matter where he goes to school, he shouldn’t be subjected to paparazzi surveillance–nor should his schoolmates.
“Surveilled”? No, but legally photographed, yes as long as it is legal. W&K like to pretend laws don’t apply to them. As long as it is legal to photograph every day people’s children in public places for profit, it is legal to photograph theirs. Not one set of laws for them, another for the ones who pay their bills.
If they had to pay the security bill for sending him to school, then George would be attending the one near KP. It’s not like the closer school is a one room school house. Plus a 30 minute commute each way for a young child is quite a bit.
Ugh. That’s a good point. Between that and the security for the new US embassy, Battersea is going to be a no-go area.
Because of course …
I usually hate Kate’s gloomy, nana style but she looks so fresh and gorgeous in that white crochet dress.
Anyone have an ID for it?
Google “Chloe dress kate middleton”
It amuses me that she’s still called Kate Middleton. Me thinks it deliberate on the media’s part, passive aggressive snark aimed at reminding her that even though her social climbing paid off she’s not as grand as she and her family act like they are.
IAWY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarri, i doubt anyone would call her ‘Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge’. She’s still married afterall.
And so the excuses begin…………
Seriously, walking and chewing at the same time is a difficult concept to these two dolts.
I completely forgot about the school runs, and about feeding them organic juice and cookies upon their return. Of course she won’t have time to do more engagements. Do you want the poor woman run off her feet? What is she a slave?
I know mothers that bring their kids to school and work everyday also. Some are single mothers who aren’t married to royalty, bring their kids to school, work, and even go to school themselves also. Not like Kate’s job is being a doctor or a lawyer or anything tough ĺike that
This!
Ffs she’s not the first royal parent out there. Zara and Peter are the children of a royal who’s done 600+ engagements most of their lives. Do your hear them complaining? This story reminds me of rich brunching-WAG SAHM and their day-long “school run”.
Who is talking to People? Jason or Carole?
Slightly cynical there CB, but yes, wouldn’t be surprised if they used this excuse. However, they have a full time nanny and plenty of other staff who can drop the children off. Having the Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the school gates every single day, casually standing around waiting while having a chat to all the other mums is hardly appropriate.
30 minutes is a very reasonable school run time for most people living in a city where you have to commute for pretty much everything
Even when you have a branch of exactly the same school minutes from your front door? It’s hardly like George failed to get into his first choice school in his catchment area.. This is weird plus a HUGE security risk for the wee guy. Safer for him and safer for London if he was educated locally.
I think the issue was that there’s a branch of Thomas Battersea in Kensington right next to where they live but they picked the one much further away
I mean this is all speculation as to why they won’t be working. I guess we will see when it happens. But an hour is nothing so I don’t know why this is a story
Its two plus working out, redoing hair and make up, changing, lunch ha ha, spend time with Charlotte and her mom, then you want her to get into a luxe helicopter or car and go help people?! See it’s all very taxing.
what does a school run take 10 or 15 minutes unless the child has to be bused to a different community for a special needs class or something. something I know from experience I went to school in Dorchester Mass for that reason until 5th grade granted from Revere to Dorchester usually took about 20 minutes unless there was bad weather or an accident on the express way the later happened in frequently though to get to my school you had to drive by the Boston Globe building and the Kennedy T stop
I had a 30 min drive to my high school.
In a large city, 30 minutes is not a long commute at all
My commute from middle school and high school was a good 40 minutes in good traffic. My neighboring school was maybe 10-15 minutes. But it’s not unusual to have a long commute when you go to a speciality school. In my case I went to an IB school and there was only two in my county which is also one of the largest in the country.
My school journey when I was a kid took an hour. London travel is crazy.
There is a similar school much closer to KP but they chose the further one.
But how far did you guys go in your half hour bus ride? This article states it will take 1/2 hour to go 4 miles. I can go 50K or more, in all four directions, from my home in half an hour. So, so glad I don’t live in a city.
On a side note, why does the story say “4 miles from home” I thought England was on the metric system?
George will be helicoptered in. Roads are for peasants!
LOL!
Jeez, that’s some serious speculation. I know they’re lazy as hell but let’s not start the pile on til it’s happened, shall we? And half an hour away is pretty reasonable in a city.
Yet, Kaiser’s speculations have been proven right where WK are concerned.
It’s amazing the lengths these 2 will go to avoid work including using their children as the excuse why they can’t work. William went as far as sanctioning a surrogate to say working parents are bad parents, so Kaiser’s speculations are not far fetched or even wildly inaccurate at all.
It’s still an all posh environment
Wasn’t the point made earlier that Kate feels more comfortable around untitled nouveau riche?
Exactly. Posh in a different way.
London schools are well funded and have such expensive property most schools there are basically private schools any way.
Uh, I think they could do both…drop offs/pickups and royal engagements. Work it out.
We called this. Years ago. Kate will always have a reason for not working. Marriage, kid, no staff, another kid, school, etc… etc…
And between every story was another about how keen she to work, but can’t.
And for all these stories the narrative is bad parents work. Good parents avoid work to prioritise their children.
Yes, we did.
We should change our usernames to Cassandra.
You people act like she doesn’t have other stuff to do.She has 2 young kids to take care of.She has to go grocery shopping,cook meals,do the laundry,clean the house,etc…
Oh Nevermind
This is known as the Melania Trump time management system.
LOL!
OMG! Best comment!
I’m thinking they will switch to the school closer to KP – this is just to throw everyone off. Wait and see, anyway.
I am going to send the Cambrdge duo a book on time management. Problem solved!
I doubt they read much. Watch tv and colouring books, that’s about it.
Wouldn’t it be easier at this point to just suck it up and do the work instead of making constant excuses for it? Geez.
No kidding. They probably have monthly meetings with their PR guy/ Carole to work on a whole list of excuses for getting out of work and then calling the tabloids with their latest excuses. It sound exhausting! Poor them!
That can’t be right, can it? 30 minutes to go 4 miles? How clogged are those London streets?
Very.
@M.A.F., ikr? It boggles the mind doesn’t it?
It’s a highly trafficked area. They’re not walking. Maybe street lights everywhere with pedestrians. I imagine NYC or along the piers at San Francisco.
Even when I lived I. Hartford, ct a few miles would take a while during rush hour. Assuming no accidents or shiny police lights to distract people.
What’s more interesting is Kate doesn’t have to be there. And by the wording sounds like she will choose when she will and when she wont. Maybe as the paps are notified.
It would be no different than a school bus.
This shouldn’t restrict her from duties every day. Just some days. Special days. 1st. Last. Project days. Etc.
I wouldn’t be very thrilled to have my child attend that school. It’s likely to become a circus there of photographers.
Unless I’ve misunderstood, the People article is suggesting that Charlotte might go to the same nursery that George attended by Anmer Hall… how could they take George to school in Battersea and Charlotte to the nursery near Anmer?
It will take more of her precious time to have to go to two schools each day. Just toooo busy to work. I wonder if any of the other royal ladies with children ever say anything to her or them about their lazy shiftlessness? Does everyone walk on eggshells around William?
It was someone from a Montessori training college insisting that they’d want to send their daughter to Montessori. No peep from KP. She wouldn’t stay at Anmer for preschool with the rest of the family in London. They might find a Montessori school for her in London, she’ll start at this school as her pre-school, or they’ll keep her home for an extra year and use that as an excuse for W&K not to work.
Maybe we’ll get the added spin that Kate Middleton has been reading up on Montessori schooling, so she can do a year of pre-school Montessori-style for their daughter herself. And oh gee, work will have to wait.
Next they will announce they are homeschooling the kids until they go to University. I mean the Queen didn’t go to school,and she is fine. It’s the fees that are high, and they are trying to cut back. Can’t everyone understand that? And Waity will be home more so she won’t need expensive clothes. The Brits should be grateful.
Why bother spending so much for their education? We know the Windsors are as dumb as a box of nails anyway and not one academically gifted or studious person among them. Heck they don’t even have a work ethic which can often compensate for lack of inherent academic brilliance.
And I wonder who’s paying Georgie’s
Tuition? Surely not his parents, who’ve never worked in their lives!
“The same aristocrats who largely shunned her throughout her life.” Really? She grew up middle-class, so I don’t think she’s been shunned, more likely she was in a different circle. And being the future Queen, raising a future King, I doubt she can escape the aristocracy now…
I do daycare drop off and pick up every day, along with an hour-long commute to and from work in downtown DC and I still manage to put in a full eight hour day. She could work if she had to, but let’s face it, that ain’t gonna happen.
I think I had a minor rage stroke just reading this headline.
