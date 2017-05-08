Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling won’t say Tiffani Thiessen’s name

It seems that the library is open for Beverly Hills 90210 alums Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling. Kelly and Donna threw shade at former cast mate Tiffani Theissen on Friday’s episode of my favorite TV show RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The queen-testants were tasked to perform a Drag Race version of the classic 90s series, titled, 9021-HO, for their acting challenge this week. Jennie and Tori joined Ru and Carson Kressley on the judging panel. When critiquing the queen who took on Tiffani’s role of Valerie (it was Aja if you follow the show), Jennie couldn’t even bring herself to utter the actress’ name, beginning her feedback with, “As Ti—, how do you say it?” Just in case you had your shade blockers on, Tori helpfully added, “Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.’” Ru and the other judges laughed (RuPaul’s laugh is one of my favorite sounds ever) and Jennie agreed, stating, “Yes, we know her as ‘That which we don’t speak of.’”

Apparently, the rivalry dates back to the ladies’ days at West Beverly. Tiffani told Howard Stern during a 2012 interview that she suffered from new kid on the block syndrome when she joined the cast in 1994, saying that “the girls were not very nice to me.” She eventually forged a friendship with Jennie, even being there to witness the birth of her first child with now ex-husband Peter Facinelli. And, as friendships can (and often) do, the two grew apart after a falling out, with Tiffani confessing that, “I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that.”

Tiffani and Tori fell out after the latter dumped husband Charlie Shanian for current spouse Dean McDermott. Tiffani was apparently very close to Charlie (her best friend was Charlie’s roommate for a time) and said the split was “a hard situation for everybody.”

Kaiser mentioned that she watches Tiffani’s show on the Cooking Channel, Dinner at Tiffani’s, and noticed that of her many guests, only one of her 90201 co-stars, Jason Priestley, has joined her in her TV kitchen. I’m sure the feelings between the gals are probably mutual.

I’m sure Ru encouraged the catty comments from Jennie and Tori, but they all sound like they’re stuck in high school. I mean, really, Tori and Tiffani are 43 and Jennie is 45. Was the shade really necessary? And could someone please find me a way to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race?

60 Responses to "Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling won't say Tiffani Thiessen's name"

  1. Bridget says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Tiffani and Jennie were really tight, but Tori not so much. The fact that Jennie’s palling around with Tori speaks volumes.

    That breakup with Charlie Shanian cost Tori and awful lot.

    Reply
  2. annaloo. says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Sad and stupid.

    Reply
  3. Zut alors says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Corey, get thee an Amazon firestick and jailbreak it. But you didn’t hear that from me.

    Reply
    • Yariettt says:
      May 8, 2017 at 2:29 pm

      You can also make a VH1 account for free and livestream the show when it airs. All you have to do is log in and select which service provider you have. I have been doing this since I only have very basic programming.

      It’s sucks you can’t rewatch the episode.. I like to get a second viewing in. But it’s better than nothing!

      Reply
  4. TheOtherOne says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:28 am

    PAGING THE IRS – Tori did tv work. Seize her money before she goes shopping or gets pregnant again!!

    Reply
  5. KBeth says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Childish.

    Reply
  6. Talie says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I’m Team Tiffani…I heard that Stern interview and she not only said that she was there for the birth of the child, but that Jennie’s husband was not! That said it all to me.

    Reply
  7. Yup, Me says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Nothing more pitiful than old ass mean girls who used to be hot.

    Except maybe an old ass mean girl who was never hot but used to be rich and now can’t even pay her friggin bills.

    Reply
  8. Really says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:35 am

    Tiffani showed more class than those two that have been bad mouthing her for years, when she was asked about them she spoke she was more mature and not high school level name calling.
    Jennie and tori are both pathetic

    Reply
  9. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I honestly don’t really care about this story, I just care about Drag Race. This season has been good so far, not great, but consistently good.

    I was rooting for Nina Bo Nina Brown to win the whole thing, but her attitude has soured me on her a little. I still think she should be top three based on her talent alone. Shea, Sasha, Trinity, and Valentina are also favorites of mine. I need Farrah to go home so bad, she is the worst. She is as bad as the Britney impersonator from last season. Alexis should follow right behind her because she is just dull.

    Reply
    • Vinot says:
      May 8, 2017 at 12:01 pm

      The first level of hell is Farrah’s whiny voice and the second level is Alexis bossing you around telling you what nineties eyebrows looked like

      I toot your comment that this season is good not great, but I boot your comment that Farrah is as bad as Derrick Barry because I actually lived for DB

      Reply
      • Yariettt says:
        May 8, 2017 at 2:35 pm

        Just have to add that I agree with everything you both wrote.. even (somehow) your opposing viewpoints on Derrick Barry. Top toots of the week.

        Have you watched the LOGO extended clip of Nina accusing Aja of stealing her clown white? Wow, that sealed the deal. She straight up lies about Aja. I did love Nina at first, and her talent is wonderful, but her attitude is so ugly. Her inner saboteaur is a powerful force.

  10. Jess says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Yeah I’m team Tiffani, these two acted like bratty teenagers and it was really kind of pathetic. Tori can’t even pay her own damn bills or for her own children, I’m surprised Jennie talks to her. Tiffani says she was the one who got hurt and they don’t deny it, so this was even more immature.

    Reply
  11. I Dont Know Her says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Tiffani was the best thing to happen to that show IMO.
    She brought a much needed vixenish mixup to the flavorless/callow cast.

    Also, she has managed to take the highroad and while maintaining consistent acting and hosting work unlike these two who look rode hard and put away wet.

    Reply
    • Meredith says:
      May 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

      While I love the Brenda years, Tiffani was hands down the best actor on that show (which is especially impressive when you look at some of the early episodes of Saved by the Bell). The 90210 writers gave her/her character a lot of terrible storylines and constantly changing motivations but she always did her best with what she was given, unlike other people on the show who were clearly over it.

      Reply
  12. Lucy2 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:41 am

    That was so long ago, seems petty to hold onto it all these years. If they had a falling out and are no longer friends, fine, but to be publicly snarky about it it’s just kind of sad. Let it go already.
    I hope Tori’s paycheck from this went to her tax bill!

    Reply
  13. greenmonster says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Team Tiffani – always and forever. I like her so much. Coincidentally I watched Beverly Hills, 90210 The Final Goodbye today on Youtube. It is from the year 2000 and even in that Tiffani stated, that Jennie wasn’t very welcoming in the beginning, but how close they became once they overcame that.
    I also can remember an interview with Christine Elise (who played Emily Valentine) where she said something very similar. According to her, all the guys were really nice and friendly, the girls esp. Jennie and Tori not so much. If my memory serves me right, even the 902010 guys said that in interviews.

    Reply
  14. lisa says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:10 am

    i love that tiffani has a cooking show while tori is trying to be some martha stewart on a budget and no one is buying

    i can see tori watching it and cursing at the tv

    Reply
  15. OSTONE says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Team Tiffani! She was superb in White Collar!!

    Reply
  16. CeeCee says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Seriously a gazillion years later? Grow the f up.

    Reply
  17. Delta Juliet says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:35 am

    I’m around the same age as these three and my God, I’m embarrassed for them. High school behavior 25 years after high school is pathetic.

    Reply
  18. kate says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Team Kelly Kapowski Forever!

    Reply
  19. Penelope says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Team Tiff here. She’s not only had the best post-90210 career of any of them, she’s also the best actress and by far, the prettiest.

    Love her in White Collar–she and her onscreen husband have real chemistry!

    Jennie Garth is getting too much plastic surgery and is starting to resemble a man (a look I don’t think she’s going for). And agree with the poster who said she never seemed to snap back after the split with Facinelli.

    Reply
  20. Nancy says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:53 am

    So petty and childish. Practically the entire cast had nothing good to say about Shannon Doherty……that is until she was diagnosed with cancer. Since then Luke Perry came forward and said how Shannon got thrown under the bus and actually was the reason the show succeeded in the first place. I agree. It’s easy to team up on one person. Jennie and Tori need to join 2017 and remember they’re not 17 anymore.

    Reply
  21. Vinot says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:57 am

    The real shade? That you left Michelle and Ross out of your mentions of the judges panel.

    Reply
  22. Tanya says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Team Tiff. Saved by the Bell and 90210 served within my heyday. It’s unfortunate to see women acting in the manner of Jealie – er Jennie and Snori – er Tori. Grow up, ladies.

    Reply
  23. Velvet Elvis says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Omg how old are these chicks now? Grow up already.

    Reply
  24. Reindeer says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Corey, and anyone else wanting to watch anything in existence… Kodi is the way to go. And it’s free :) It’s a media player program that allows you to watch anything that is on the internet. It blocks popups, and verifies the links that you click on, to make sure you aren’t getting a virus (They allow non-verified links, but make it pretty obvious that you click at your own risk, if you decide to continue). It’s not hard to download at all, either.

    Kodi is just the media library, so you have to download media apps in to the program once you do. All I use is Exodus, though, so I only had to download one additional app. Here’s the information: http://www.pcadvisor.co.uk/how-to/software/how-install-exodus-on-kodi-2017-3633397/

    Reply
  25. holly hobby says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Those two sound very bitter. It shows on their faces too (I’m not talking about plastic surgery either). Tiffani can go on and live her life. These two are seriously stuck in 90210 times and it shows since they haven’t had a viable career after the show ended.

    Reply
  26. Cricket says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Hey Jennie and Tori, not much love here for you two! We all know Tori is an idiot but Jennie too, not very classy ladies. Sad thing is you both have girls, not a great example for how a real woman should behave.

    Reply
  27. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    Tori and Jennie have always had a rep for being ‘mean girls’, even during 90210′s heyday. Shannon was the one that the press called out for it but those 2 were just as bad (other cast members have said this over the years). I can totally get on board with them giving Tiffani a hard time, they became the shows ‘Queen Bee’s’ after Shannon left. I think Jason Priestly said that a lot of the cast developed massive ego’s which made making the show painful.

    Also didn’t Tiffani date mega douche Brian Austin Green??

    Reply
  28. naomipaige says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    The two (Jennie and Tori) do seem mean girlish!

    Reply
  29. lunchcoma says:
    May 8, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    Sort of pathetic. If Thiessen did something truly horrible, call her out on it. If it’s some minor shit, just pass over her name with a vague comment.

    Frankly, it looks like there might be some jealousy at work. Thiessen’s career is in the best shape, and her personal life has been the most stable.

    Reply
  30. Ozogirl says:
    May 8, 2017 at 3:01 pm

    I will always be Team Jennie/Kelly. One rumor is Tiffani slept with Jennie’s then-husband Peter during the short lived tv show they had. However, I think it’s more likely that Jennie chose sides after Tori cheated on and divorced her ex husband who Tiffani is close friends with. Maybe Tiffani had some words about what Tori did and Jennie chose that friendship instead. Still, they should have taken the high road.

    Reply
  31. Michelle says:
    May 8, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Tori should be ‘That which cannot use birth control’ and Jennie should be ‘That which cannot keep a man’.

    Reply

