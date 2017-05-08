Zendaya in Zuhair Murad at the MTV Awards: too fussy or lovely?



Zendaya was a presenter at the MTV Movie Awards last night, where she was promoting her role in the upcoming Spiderman reboot, which is coming out in a couple of months. One of the highlights last night was when Tom Holland, our new Spiderman, did a flip on stage. They also showed a new clip from Spiderman: Homecoming, which you can see here.

Zendaya towered over Holland in her platform heels and he made a joke about that but didn’t seem too bothered by it. She was in a moss green beaded and sequined Zuhair Murad gown with a deep v-neck and butterfly sleeves. This dress may have looked too fussy on anyone else, especially at this event, but Zendaya is such a chameleon that it worked. Also, her styling and hair were perfect.

Tracee Ellis Ross presented the award for Best Fight Against the System, along with Congresswoman Maxine Waters. (That went to Hidden Figures.) She was in a sequin colorblock Rosie Assoulin wrap dress which looked better on camera than it does in still photos. I’m questioning that choice of a belt. It doesn’t look like that was part of the original design.

Here’s Tracee’s Black-ish costar, Yara Shahidi, 17(!), in Gucci. This is funky and weird, but apparently these two pieces are meant to be worn together. I do think she’s pulling it off.

Shay Mitchell was in this very fug tiger print metallic Roberto Cavalli gown with cutouts. It looks like this gown is hanging on her and the cut is bizarre. Out of all the Pretty Little Liars cast, Shay Mitchell was the only one who came to this. Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale, who usually show up to everything, weren’t there.