Zendaya in Zuhair Murad at the MTV Awards: too fussy or lovely?

wenn31418966
Zendaya was a presenter at the MTV Movie Awards last night, where she was promoting her role in the upcoming Spiderman reboot, which is coming out in a couple of months. One of the highlights last night was when Tom Holland, our new Spiderman, did a flip on stage. They also showed a new clip from Spiderman: Homecoming, which you can see here.

wenn31418959

Zendaya towered over Holland in her platform heels and he made a joke about that but didn’t seem too bothered by it. She was in a moss green beaded and sequined Zuhair Murad gown with a deep v-neck and butterfly sleeves. This dress may have looked too fussy on anyone else, especially at this event, but Zendaya is such a chameleon that it worked. Also, her styling and hair were perfect.

Tracee Ellis Ross presented the award for Best Fight Against the System, along with Congresswoman Maxine Waters. (That went to Hidden Figures.) She was in a sequin colorblock Rosie Assoulin wrap dress which looked better on camera than it does in still photos. I’m questioning that choice of a belt. It doesn’t look like that was part of the original design.

wenn31419080

wenn31419078

Here’s Tracee’s Black-ish costar, Yara Shahidi, 17(!), in Gucci. This is funky and weird, but apparently these two pieces are meant to be worn together. I do think she’s pulling it off.

wenn31419418

wenn31419413

Shay Mitchell was in this very fug tiger print metallic Roberto Cavalli gown with cutouts. It looks like this gown is hanging on her and the cut is bizarre. Out of all the Pretty Little Liars cast, Shay Mitchell was the only one who came to this. Ashley Benson and Lucy Hale, who usually show up to everything, weren’t there.

wenn31418617

wenn31418616

Photos credit: WENN.com

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

29 Responses to “Zendaya in Zuhair Murad at the MTV Awards: too fussy or lovely?”

  1. JustME says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Beautiful woman, stunning dress.

    Reply
  2. IMO says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:42 am

    She is gorgeous and that dress is just wow.

    Reply
  3. Anilehcim says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Zendaya can do no wrong as far as I’m concerned <3

    Reply
  4. HadToChangeMyName says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:45 am

    I hate those naked dresses (and split to the navel, to boot) on anyone, including Zendaya. I blame J Lo for starting this god-awful trend with her green Gucci dress.

    Reply
    • NtSoSclBtrfly says:
      May 8, 2017 at 8:56 am

      I hate the illusion dresses, too… I love the top on this one though, and were it not diaphanous on the bottom ( and so full), it would be stunning. All that said, she is a lovely young thing and looks very, very pretty.

      Reply
    • V4Real says:
      May 8, 2017 at 9:18 am

      I like Zendaya but all these looks are horrible. Zendaya”s dress makes it seems as if she has wide hips and she does not. Tracy”s dress looks like somebody’s attempt at turning a patched quilt into a dress and her lip stick is way too much. Yara looks like she played dress up from her mom”s closet and Shay looks like a stripper dressed for dinner.

      Reply
    • Pandy says:
      May 8, 2017 at 3:17 pm

      Yes!!! I was thinking jLo as well. Too low and too sheer. She doesn’t need it to stand out. Have to say how much I LOVE TER’s dress. I’d totally buy/wear it.

      Reply
  5. Wilma says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I like it (Zendaya’s dress), but would love it if it was longer

    Reply
  6. Nicole says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Love her dress she looked great. I love her banter and relationship with Tom. Just from the videos on set and recently you can tell they bonded. Lip sync battle was awesome last night and they both crushed it. Tom obviously won as soon as he did Umbrella. Just nailed it

    Reply
  7. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Zendaya can pull off anything, no question. I just enjoy her more challenging choices.

    Reply
  8. Livealot says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Zendaya = Always lovely

    Reply
  9. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:57 am

    I love love love the skirt on Yara! Can’t muster quite the same enthusiasm for the top.

    Reply
  10. vlk says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Gorgeous Zendaya and Shay Mitchell, both stunning ladies. Love Z’s dress.

    Traci Ellis Ross is beautiful but I am not crazy about that dress on her.

    Reply
  11. OSTONE says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:02 am

    I think this is the first zuhair murad that I like. Zendaya looks gorgeous!

    Reply
  12. Lightpurple says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Zendaya is killing it. This isn’t as great as her Met Gala appearance but she is still so lovely.

    Reply
  13. Sarah B says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Guys, guys, guys. This is the FIRST Zuhair Murad gown I have ever liked.

    Reply
  14. InclusiveSnark says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:39 am

    All of the women have style substance. I agree some of the fabric adds stature, but im starting to prefer this trend of “more woman”.

    Reply
  15. manta says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Every time some starlet walks a red carpet on a see through dress, it’s the avalanche of “can’t wait for this trend to die” comments. And I can’t figure why it would be different for this one. (actually I can, she’s the current darling oh the site, dress is stiil meh).

    Reply
  16. Prairiegirl says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:14 pm

    Great dress but like the Met Gala last week, she’s taking a lot of terrific clothes out of the running – at this rate, what’s she going to wear to the Spider-Man premiere(s)?

    Reply
  17. Carmen says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    I love Mitchell’s dress and she is wearing the hell out of it. Not crazy about Ross’s outfit.

    I love the bottom half of Shahidi’s dress but it doesn’t work with the top.

    Reply
  18. Bola says:
    May 8, 2017 at 1:54 pm

    Beautiful ladies

    Reply
  19. me says:
    May 8, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    OMG Zendaya blows me away every single time. Perfection.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment