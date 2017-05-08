Duchess Kate has allegedly decided that she won’t have a third child

Over the coming days and weeks, expect a lot of stories about the royal family. This week is like a perfect storm for royal coverage, actually. This coming weekend, we’ve got Pippa Middleton’s wedding, which will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are part of their aunt’s wedding too. Plus, we’re still talking about Prince Philip’s retirement and what it means for the future of the monarchy and what it means specifically for the younger royals. Over the weekend, the Daily Express claimed that Kate is keen to emulate Prince Philip and take on many of his patronages. But the real story here might be that Kate probably isn’t going to get pregnant again?

The Duchess of Cambridge models herself on Prince Philip and will emulate his royal role as she takes on more duties following his retirement from public engagements, according to royal insiders. Kate, 35, has long been an admirer of the Duke of Edinburgh and has told aides she intends to mirror the way he has supported the Queen for 65 years as she prepares to become Prince William’s consort. The Sunday Express can also reveal that the royal couple are unlikely to have any more children now they are poised to increase their official workload on behalf of the Queen, 91, and her 95-year-old husband. A well-placed source said: “I would be very surprised if they have a third child. They have got a boy and a girl – there is a sense that their family is now complete and they are moving onto the next chapter in their lives.”

[From The Express]

The gossip going around was that William was fine with two kids and Kate was the one intent on having a third. She has two siblings, and she wanted three kids like her mom. But I guess Kate is no longer keen on having a third. Which is too bad, because that could have gotten her out of a lot of work in the coming years. As for Kate being keen on emulating Philip… I’m going to say this a million times over the next year, but I’ll believe it when I see it and not a minute before.

Incidentally, the Queen is not keen on William, Kate and Harry talking about their emotions all the time. The Queen has basically issued an order: it’s Stiff Upper Lip Time.

They have been heavily involved with the mental health campaign Heads Together. In April Prince Harry made headlines when he disclosed that he endured two years of ‘total chaos’ following the death of his mother. However a royal source told the Sunday Times that a different attitude will now be expected from the younger royals. They said: ‘As successful as that campaign [Heads Together] was, it might be that soul-baring isn’t what Buckingham Palace is looking for. The direct impact [of Prince Phillip's retirement] will be that the Cambridges will be expected to step up and undertake more state business and do less of their own campaign work.’ The source added that there was the view that the royal family needed to focus on ‘representing the nation’ instead of ‘individual royal activity.’

[From The Daily Mail]

Part of me thinks that the Queen finds all of this talk of mental health distasteful because that’s her generation, and she’s never been a touchy-feely person at all. Another part of me thinks that the Queen knows in her heart that Heads Together was an ill-defined umbrella organization which was basically created as busy work for William, Kate and Harry. It’s not a good use of their time, and I’ve never been convinced – and I suspect the Queen has never been convinced – that the Heads Together financing is really as clever as it should be. You know what I mean? I’m not convinced that Heads Together isn’t actually taking away money from the charities within the umbrella organization.