Duchess Kate has allegedly decided that she won’t have a third child

Over the coming days and weeks, expect a lot of stories about the royal family. This week is like a perfect storm for royal coverage, actually. This coming weekend, we’ve got Pippa Middleton’s wedding, which will be attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Prince George and Princess Charlotte are part of their aunt’s wedding too. Plus, we’re still talking about Prince Philip’s retirement and what it means for the future of the monarchy and what it means specifically for the younger royals. Over the weekend, the Daily Express claimed that Kate is keen to emulate Prince Philip and take on many of his patronages. But the real story here might be that Kate probably isn’t going to get pregnant again?
The Duchess of Cambridge models herself on Prince Philip and will emulate his royal role as she takes on more duties following his retirement from public engagements, according to royal insiders. Kate, 35, has long been an admirer of the Duke of Edinburgh and has told aides she intends to mirror the way he has supported the Queen for 65 years as she prepares to become Prince William’s consort.
The Sunday Express can also reveal that the royal couple are unlikely to have any more children now they are poised to increase their official workload on behalf of the Queen, 91, and her 95-year-old husband. A well-placed source said: “I would be very surprised if they have a third child. They have got a boy and a girl – there is a sense that their family is now complete and they are moving onto the next chapter in their lives.”
The gossip going around was that William was fine with two kids and Kate was the one intent on having a third. She has two siblings, and she wanted three kids like her mom. But I guess Kate is no longer keen on having a third. Which is too bad, because that could have gotten her out of a lot of work in the coming years. As for Kate being keen on emulating Philip… I’m going to say this a million times over the next year, but I’ll believe it when I see it and not a minute before.
Incidentally, the Queen is not keen on William, Kate and Harry talking about their emotions all the time. The Queen has basically issued an order: it’s Stiff Upper Lip Time.
They have been heavily involved with the mental health campaign Heads Together. In April Prince Harry made headlines when he disclosed that he endured two years of ‘total chaos’ following the death of his mother. However a royal source told the Sunday Times that a different attitude will now be expected from the younger royals.
They said: ‘As successful as that campaign [Heads Together] was, it might be that soul-baring isn’t what Buckingham Palace is looking for. The direct impact [of Prince Phillip's retirement] will be that the Cambridges will be expected to step up and undertake more state business and do less of their own campaign work.’
The source added that there was the view that the royal family needed to focus on ‘representing the nation’ instead of ‘individual royal activity.’
Part of me thinks that the Queen finds all of this talk of mental health distasteful because that’s her generation, and she’s never been a touchy-feely person at all. Another part of me thinks that the Queen knows in her heart that Heads Together was an ill-defined umbrella organization which was basically created as busy work for William, Kate and Harry. It’s not a good use of their time, and I’ve never been convinced – and I suspect the Queen has never been convinced – that the Heads Together financing is really as clever as it should be. You know what I mean? I’m not convinced that Heads Together isn’t actually taking away money from the charities within the umbrella organization.
I still wouldn’t be surprised if she would get pregnant for a third time to avoid work.
Haven’t they avoided Mustique two season’s running, with rumors it was because of Zika fears? I cannot see any other reason for them denying themselves a sunny winter break with the Real Royal Family. That would indicate discussions about a third child were still happening.
You’re right.. I totally forgot about all those Zika stories.
They’ve been going to south of France instead.
Yes but they went to south of France in summer, not during the traditional Middleton Jan/Feb Mustique trip. I thought maybe they were getting freebies from Moderately Rich TM instead, but they would have been papped in St Barts.
Maybe Mustique has tired of these two, and they can’t get a loan of a villa or something?
I know it’s part of the royal life or royal history, to report on producing heirs, but sometimes I hate that the press is all up in women’s wombs.
No offense meant.
A “well-placed source” says he or she “would be surprised” if W & K had a third child. Sounds rock solid!
Most of the royal articles are BS but it’s fun to talk about it.
Agree!
Lol yes. And also- I, too, was firmly Team 2. And then I changed my mind and W+K aren’t the ones saying that, so really- you never know.
I remain disappointed in Camilla Towminey. One private look at those babies and she’s been writing sugary puff pieces that have no basis in reality ever since.
Hear, hear LAK. Where has CTs integrity gone?
True dat. lol
Some of Camilla Tominey’s articles are so far beyond belief, I just laugh.
Kate “models herself after Prince Phillip”. Ha,ha,ha,ha. Seriously, she has a very long way to go.
Of course she is keen to take on some of his work, she is always keen, that’s the problem.
I am surprised that they are thinking of not having more children. Maybe she is not keen to try…
I wouldn’t be surprised if Prince Philip’s the one whispering in the Queen’s ear about the “bad influence” of Lazy Waity Lamebridge and her disgusting, grasping faux-royal family. I bet he sees her and the Midds as the biggest threat to the RF, so of course, Cannot must now suck up the Philip.
Well said!
“suck up the Philip” Is that an English phrase:)
I don’t think Phillip is the type you suck up to. He would see right through that. I imagine his reaction would “What the hell are you doing? Go out and do your bloody work. Stupid woman”! He and the Queen would have a good laugh and that would be the end of that.
So we should be expecting some casual racism?
I hope she doesn’t model herself after Phillip. I would hate to see her going around making off hand offensive comments. She seems far too intelligent to do that.
Intelligence and Kate?! 🤔
I sincerely hope Prince Phillip didn’t injure himself when he laughed over that article.
The idea that a lazy arriviste who has never exerted herself in her life, could cope with even a fraction of Phillip’s workload… it really is truly laughable.
The media would have us believe Kate is “keen”, but we’ve all seen the proof of years: Duchess Cannot never gets past “keen” to move to “capability”. I feel sure the senior RF sees her (and William) for what they are: boat anchors, dragging the monarchy down.
“I’m not convinced that Heads Together isn’t actually taking away money from the charities within the umbrella organization.”
Kaiser, I think this is exactly what is happening. News on other sites was the reps from HT were actively steering donors away from connecting with individuals mental health charities and encouraging them to donate to HT instead. That doesn’t mean any net increase in funding to mental health charities, it just means it looks like HT raised money.
This is how William did his other charity of choice too, the one related to wildlife preservation. He made an umbrella organization that takes credit for the work of all the pre-existing organizations that now feel pressured to ally with his royal one.
That is some serious shadiness…Instead of identifying an area of under-funded or under-spotlighted need (for example, I don’t know, the black tufted marmoset-I know next to nothing about animal conservation beyond major ones usually covered in the news, my areas of advocacy are women’s health and education) and establishing, funding, and driving attention to that cause, you create an “overseeing” organization that just sucks up funding and resources that would otherwise be going to the existing charities-because you know they have freakin’ overhead, events, have hired some nepotism friends/family to run stuff??? That is f*cked up. AND it’s a pattern of behavior? I always thought there was some underlying purpose behind WHY Heads Together was created that way and I was just too lazy to really research it.
Lazy f*cker.
I also saw that “Heads Together” was already trademarked by some other organization. Who was too lazy to find out the name was already taken?
Man, my eyes are actually going to roll out of my head. I’ve always kind of enjoyed the DoLittle posts…read a little snark, critique their fashion, and just consider them reasonably harmless. However, this moves them from passively harmless to actively screwing with the funding for charities they are supposed to support. What kind of useless nonsense is this?
Am convinced that there is a scandal brewing with his umbrella foundations and tax evasion. Considering how the Mids have structured party pieces to maximise the tax breaks am sure he’s taking advice from them. He is making a profit from these charity foundations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have little doubt this is the case. How the charity manages and distributes funds is some of the shadiest thing I’ve read in ages.
This is to create distance if anything.
Not about feelings or oversharing. All about avoiding more scandals.
When Harry first started Sentebale, they had a bad start with too much money going to salaries and overhead. With Charles’s help, it got straightened out and did much better after the first few years. If the younger royals freeze out Charles and his advice, the royal family is going to need a team from BP to watch those charity accounts carefully.
(Waves at FLORC!!!!)
Hi FLORC, welcome back to the royal threads. ITA with what you have said, there is something shady going on and given that he’s making sure it doesn’t follow the same model as his fathers/grandfathers foundations is very telling. He’s using it to setup a nice little nest egg to fund Waity’s wiglets.
@NOTA: I read about that. If the charity org is structured well enough, it can keep overheads down. I think there is a reason why Big Boy Willy is keeping his father and BP away from his foundations accounts. While what he maybe doing is not necessarily illegal but from an optics PoV it would be highly damaging.
I absolutely concur.
And whatever one says about Chuck, The Princes Trust has distributed enormous amounts of money to the grassroots and to the nitty gritty of the down and dirty end of charitable work. The DofE has encouraged personal development in just about every school in the country.
I think that’s what the doom laden remarks about representing the nation and not themselves were actually about. Royal initiatives are supposed to be about the people of the country, not about individual royals making glamour out of faux philanthropy.
I have question: when the Queen dies and Charles is King, the civil list then is reduced to King and Queen, Willy and Waity, and Harry and hopefully Megan. So does that mean Anne, Andrew, Edward and Sophie will no longer be expected to do engagements?
It’s already reduced to Monarch and consort and renamed the Sovereign grant.
All other members of the family currently working are reinbursed by HM. Their work is seen as supporting her and working at her request.
Of course HM reinburses them out of the Sovereign grant.
When Charles becomes King, he can chose those members of the family he wants to support him whether that includes his sons and their wives and grandchildren or his siblings.
Thank you LAK. Somehow I couldn’t picture Katie Keen as taking over from Phillip, which she is keen to do, plus Anne, and Sophie.
Great! No more babies got Kate means no more excuses to not work. Jokes aside, I’m just so thoroughly disappointed in Kate. I had such high hopes for her in thinking that she would be this modern woman able to balance motherhood as well as a career. I waited to see what causes she would be passionate about to champion them wholeheartedly, but that’s never happen. Kate always seems to be stuck in second gear. Too reserved to show herself, too fearful of any misstep so reveal her true person. So sad. Kate could do so much good in her position. What a waste of an opportunity to give to the fullest.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I respect what you are saying but , she never had a career in the first place. All she did before the marriage was hunting Ordinary Bill aka Prince william. She’s got no work ethic because she never worked. She is Kate Doolittle.
I’m disappointed as well. Because she doesn’t work often enough, she’s still rusty on things like public speaking, simply because she doesn’t do it enough. This is a job like any other and the more you do it, the better you get. She’s got to get out there.
I practiced in front of a full length mirror for a couple of years. I would make up a speech or read from a book, being aware of posture, breathing, volume, and the speed I was speaking at, as I tended to talk infomercial fast. Even now when I don’t have to give speeches or presentations I still occasionally practice in front of a mirror with a pretend audience. I believe enunciation is critically important for clear communication.
I think this is the closest the Queen has come to putting her foot down re:WKH. The fact it was leaked to The Times, a known mouthpiece for the Royals, gives extra credence that the Grey Men wanted this known. Imo, it’s not so much a criticism of Heads Together, more that in future they (W —and Kate– particularly as heir/spouse) need to stop cherry picking only the fun engagements and actually do the boring, stately ones. The Royal grunt work, or as close as the Windsors get to it. Enough of the glossy videos – go and cut a ribbon, like all your relatives did before you. Attend the Church services. Shake the diplomats hands. Enough premieres and galas, rugby matches & football. Visit the hospices, attend the luncheons.
Quite right too. The noose is closing on William.
Is the Times a mouthpiece for the royals? I tbought it was pro republican.
When BP wants to speak, it usually goes to the Times. That’s always been the way, whatever the political affliations of the paper.
CH/KP employ the lower tier tabloids eg express, DM. The Telegraph is more strategically used, but isn’t used as blatantly and frequently used as DM or express.
The guardian and the independent are republican and publish as many anti-royal articles as they can get away with.
What LAK said. The Times is the paper of the Establishment.
I think Kate is a hands on Mom, with absolutely no evidence to support my thinking other than the picture of George snuggling in during the trip to Australia. That kind of snuggle, in my eyes, means he knows exactly who she is.
The same way I always wondered why North seemed to be leaning away from Kim.
Again, absolutely no evidence to support any of my thoughts. Gosh, I kinda feel like trump
Yet, a baby cousin, same age, who I had just met, snuggled into my shoulder the same way.
My niece snuggles in to me like that, and due to distance I only see her once every few months.
well I did add 2 disclaimers. What do you want from me?!
😁No kidding, eh?
All we did was add info from our personal experience. In your eyes it means something specific, in our experience it has meant a kid who cuddles any adult holding them.
I don’t think you can “fake” being a warm person around babies. So to those who say they get this reaction out of children and rarely see them, then you are good with kids? I don’t think that takes away from someone’s analysis on Kate. Her children are clearly close to her, that bond you cannot fake. Babies don’t “cuddle” on people who aren’t receptive and warm.
A lot depends on the age and stage of the kid. I know a mom who is upset right now because her child currently wants nothing to do with her and only wants daddy. Does that make her a bad mom? A cold person? No. She’s a warm, gracious person who is great with kids. I’m careful about making judgments based on a few seconds’ worth of time, a photo, a carefully staged public appearance. That’s all we really have with Kate and her kids, correct? If we got a video of George running from his mom yelling, “I hate you!” would that convince you she was a bad mom? Because that happens to moms who are good mothers, too.
I don’t know, we haven’t really heard anything solid out of BP regarding their work/workload etc. at all, have we? Haven’t we all been wondering when the Queen will put her foot down or if she’ll do that at all? I doubt she has a problem with the charity. Maybe with the fact that it doesn’t do much except provide cover for W&K?
I highly doubt that Kate is going to try and follow in Philip’s footsteps though. As if.
What do you think the royals think of Meghan Markle? I am dying to know that. Specifically Charles, Camilla and the Queen. I know it is 2017, but I am just wondering what they think about Harry possibly marrying a divorced American tv star? I am American and my family has a lot of diversity in it so it does not matter to me who marries who. I guess I just wonder if the fact that she is half African American, divorced and on a tv show has been discussed among the royal family. I am sure they are all very glad that he seems very happy so it may not even be a discussion…just wondering though. Sorry, this is off topic, I know.
Regarding Kate, if she works that hard until she is 95, I will be shocked.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she works that hard until she is 45, I will be shocked!
Royal “work” isn’t hard, and full-time is still nowhere near 40 hours per week. If Kate Middleton EVER works hard at the light-weight job of being royal, I will be shocked.
My personal fantasy is to have Kate’s diary filled to match Philip’s ongoing diary. Plus shadowing Charles in his estate management – the role Philip used to do, on top of being forced to visit her own charities.
All of this done with the same level of staff support that Philip enjoys.
My money says she would collapse inside of a week.
i am excited for the fashion show down next weekend between Kate and Meghan.
So far Meghan seems to have a more stylish and modern edge…..
I know that Pippa is not that well liked, but I cannot help but feel a bit sorry for her, as everybody but hopefully her friends and family will be more focused on Harry, Meghan and Kate, then on her.
Me too!
Me too, can’t wait to see the fashion show down! Kate will probably wear something conservative with lace or flowers. I’m hoping Meghan won’t change her personal style because she thinks she has to fit in.
I’m throwing down money that Kate wears a McQueen, badly tailored, but custom and expensive.
I’ve always had a certain amount of sympathy – she didn’t ask her sister to marry a royal and she didn’t choose that (I thought lovely) bridesmaid’s dress. I also think she has dealt with the press quite graciously. I might have been inclined to tell them to p*** off on occasions.
I imagine it is hard to get pregnant when your husband is never home. The honeymoon is over.
Kate got sick with both children so I think she’s probably done. I will wait to see if Mrs Keen actually takes on any more work now that Philip has stepped down. More doing, less talking.
I am not surprised she does not want a 3rd child. She has had 2 difficult pregnancies. Plus the work to get her body back to where she wants it. Also being very thin and 35 may make it more difficult. My friend who is obsessed with weight like Kate had in-vitro several times and has 2 beautiful children. It was a difficult road.
She had no problem going shopping or on vacation to Mustique and Switzerland during those “difficult pregnancies”. She only seemed to have a problem showing up for work, as per usual.
She had bad morning sickness initially. They weren’t remotely “difficult” pregnancies. And she was back to her thin shape within weeks. And 35 is not 45. She didn’t appear to have difficulty getting pregnant with the other two-no reason to think she’d have problems this time.
Wow, how do you know they weren’t difficult? Do you have access to Kate’s medical notes?
Soothie
How do you know they were? Do you have her files? No. What we do have is photographic evidence within a timeline showing Kate’s healthy track of weight gain. Her eating in public within the 1st trimester with ease. Sledding, skiing, being active, etc, etc.
Only to avoid specific work was her pregnancy difficult. Outside of those reports her pregnancy progressed ad any other absolutely healthy pregnancy would.
I bet she had morning sickness. And because of who she was carrying extra attention and care was paid. But, based on the photographs. The videos. And the timelines. There’s no support her pregnancy was any more difficult than the average woman’s.
@Soothie-was she hospitalized? On bedrest? Delivered early? No. She managed to vacation, and work occasionally- and managed to look healthy after her first trimester. You just need eyes and common sense to know that other than morning sickness (which millions of women have every year) she didn’t remotely have a “difficult pregnancy.”
Those ‘difficult pregnancies’ were a media construct to get her sympathy and to cover up the fact that she was pulling out of engagements at the last min to go on holiday – they were caught flying out to the Maldives from Scotland. She clearly wasn’t sick enough for a long haul flight to an exotic location for some sun and sea.
While she probably suffered from morning sickness, am not convinced it was ever as bad as the press made it out to be. It was never correct – the Cambridges rans with it as it fitted their lazy attitude and was a god given excuse for her to get away with doing very little.
Isn’t Pippa’s wedding on the 20th?
My thought too.
Maybe they avoided the 13. Or didn’t want to clash with eurovision – just joking.
I can’t wait for all the gossip.
Kate Middleton spends enough time putting herself on display for the public. She’s obviously not the extrovert that Diana was, and doesn’t enjoy these public performances. The fact that she’s the only beautiful young woman available right now will change, I hope, when Harry marries.
MM Will be tossed under the bus in time. Should she marry Harry post honeymoon period in the press it will be Diana vs fergie all over again. But, I have faith in the gorgeous girl. She’ll just carry on like Harry and actions will counter the tabloid nonsense
Hi FLORC, I’m certainly not looking forward to all the Meghan vs Kate crap that the press will spin. I’m so tired to the constant pitting of one woman against another and kind of sad that we fall for it time and again. The press is rather predictable with their constant cycle of building someone up and then in a couple of years (or months depending) starts tearing them down. I really hope that she will just carry on and continue with her charity work, with the BRF or not (if things don’t work out)
I don’t think it’s matter of having faith in her, as nothing she does will be able to stem the tide of nasty tabloid crap directed at her. She will be ripped to shreds. For his wife’s sake, Harry is better off marrying someone like Cressida Bonas, as a british upper-class background will go a long way to protecting her (not completely, but a lot).
IA but Meghan is a HW actress she knows how the play the PR game, plus the US press will have her back so while the UK press may try and chuck her under the bus it won’t be easy.
I am going with he wants two but she would like another she said it during the engagement. I am sure her mother would like to see her have another.
I’m sure if there is some pressure put on Katie Keen to knuckle down and take on some of the more boring royal duties, then Baby 3 will be announced. She might be “keen” to step into Philip’s place just now but it won’t happen. Anyway, she and Carole will be too busy finding ways to make Meghan Markle look bad if she becomes Mrs Harry.
Considering how she suffered from all-day morning sickness during the first two pregnancies, I wouldn’t be terribly surprised that she didn’t want to go thru that again.
If by modeling her work ethic after Prince Phillip, they mean she is emulating his retirement phase, then yes, this is believable.
