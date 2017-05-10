Gal Gadot: ‘In Israel, people have chutzpah,’ and LA people don’t

For a few weeks now, I’ve been reading analysis of Wonder Woman’s promotion. Industry analysts have been saying – and I believe it – that Wonder Woman’s early/advance promotion has been very lacking, especially for a film that could so easily be marketed to younger girls and their moms (as we saw with Beauty and the Beast). Part of the problem, in my analysis, is that Gal Gadot is not really a good gossip figure. She’s smart, well-adjusted, non-American and not a famewhore in the least. She seems like a nice person and that means that her interviews and statements don’t always make news. Plus, she just gave birth to her second child in March and I think it’s taken her until now to feel ready to promote the film. Anyway, Gal covers the latest issue of Marie Claire and this is another uncontroversial piece. The most scandalous thing she says is that people in LA talk in riddles and she, as an Israeli, isn’t used to it.

On being a confident woman: “My mom raised my sister and me to be confident women with aspirations. And I always felt capable. I’m not saying that I’m stronger than most men…but we all have the same brains and we can achieve the same things.” On life in Los Angeles vs. Israel: “When I first came to Los Angeles, I couldn’t read people. In Israel, people have chutzpah. People take issue with it, but I’d rather have that than play games. I prefer to know the truth, not waste time.” On dealing with adversity: “I don’t enjoy conflict in my life. Unlike Wonder Woman, I’m not a fighter [but] I will fight for good.” On her hope for equal rights for women: “There’s a long way to go until we can make gender a nonissue. I don’t know if it’ll ever happen. I’m hoping it will because life would be so much cooler and less complicated then. Also, for men, by the way.”

I always think of Americans as pretty open, as in we’ll tell you what we think even if it’s racist, stupid or sexist. The percentage of people who proudly proclaim their asinine opinions in America probably is a lot higher than in other countries, or at least that’s how it seems to me. But LA might be a special case, a city where everyone lies and obfuscates and talks sh-t behind your back.