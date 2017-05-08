Page Six: Brad Pitt went to a ‘VIP facility’ for outpatient rehab last year

It’s time for a moment of “no sh-t, Sherlock” from the gossip press. Ever since Brad Pitt stepped out at the Allied premiere last year looking slimmed down and sober, people have been saying that he must have quietly gone to rehab or done some kind of professional detox. Then during his GQ Style interview last week, Brad talked about giving up drinking, and he sounded basically like a 12-stepper who had just started working the program. Now Page Six says it outright: Brad went to an intense and discreet rehab program.

Brad Pitt attended a special VIP facility for professional help in getting sober following his split from Angelina Jolie, Page Six has learned. We’re told that Pitt’s team urged him to get help at a discreet Los Angeles center designed for high-profile Hollywood figures. Sources say Pitt attended meetings and therapy sessions at the facility in a private residence, which we’re told was set up by a wealthy individual who had suffered with substance issues and wanted to help others in a similar position. Insiders tell us that it provides “intense” group and one-on-one programs to aid with recovery from dependency, among other things. “He has used this time for a lot of self-reflection, self-improvement,” said a source. In an interview with GQ Style published last week, Pitt opened up about his struggles with alcohol. But he did not mention rehab. “I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” he told the men’s magazine, adding that although he had quit drugs when he started a family, around the time Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.”

[From Page Six]

My theory is that Brad’s drinking was one of the biggest factors in his split with Angelina and that his sobriety was a big part of Brad getting any kind of access to the kids. I don’t know if Angelina made sobriety a condition of temporary child support or if Child Services made a condition or what. But I feel like it was more than just “Brad’s team” urging him to to go rehab. As for working a program out of someone’s private residence… I don’t know. I’ve never been to rehab, but I tend to believe the structure of tried-and-true live-in rehab programs probably works better than a loosey-goosey-sounding “come and sit in my living room and then go back to your house afterwards.”