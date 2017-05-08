Page Six: Brad Pitt went to a ‘VIP facility’ for outpatient rehab last year

It’s time for a moment of “no sh-t, Sherlock” from the gossip press. Ever since Brad Pitt stepped out at the Allied premiere last year looking slimmed down and sober, people have been saying that he must have quietly gone to rehab or done some kind of professional detox. Then during his GQ Style interview last week, Brad talked about giving up drinking, and he sounded basically like a 12-stepper who had just started working the program. Now Page Six says it outright: Brad went to an intense and discreet rehab program.
Brad Pitt attended a special VIP facility for professional help in getting sober following his split from Angelina Jolie, Page Six has learned. We’re told that Pitt’s team urged him to get help at a discreet Los Angeles center designed for high-profile Hollywood figures.
Sources say Pitt attended meetings and therapy sessions at the facility in a private residence, which we’re told was set up by a wealthy individual who had suffered with substance issues and wanted to help others in a similar position. Insiders tell us that it provides “intense” group and one-on-one programs to aid with recovery from dependency, among other things.
“He has used this time for a lot of self-reflection, self-improvement,” said a source.
In an interview with GQ Style published last week, Pitt opened up about his struggles with alcohol. But he did not mention rehab.
“I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something,” he told the men’s magazine, adding that although he had quit drugs when he started a family, around the time Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, “I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem.”
My theory is that Brad’s drinking was one of the biggest factors in his split with Angelina and that his sobriety was a big part of Brad getting any kind of access to the kids. I don’t know if Angelina made sobriety a condition of temporary child support or if Child Services made a condition or what. But I feel like it was more than just “Brad’s team” urging him to to go rehab. As for working a program out of someone’s private residence… I don’t know. I’ve never been to rehab, but I tend to believe the structure of tried-and-true live-in rehab programs probably works better than a loosey-goosey-sounding “come and sit in my living room and then go back to your house afterwards.”
It’s remarkable that you can have money, fame, a beautiful family — and still need a coping mechanism. I hope Brad stays sober.
Money doesn’t buy happiness (see Robin Williams etc.) – yes, it makes a lot of things easier, but that’s it.
With all of the money, fame and beautiful family comes a TON of pressure. Everyone has some form of a coping mechanism. Some more dangerous than others. I hope he can stay sober as well.
He said he’s been drinking every day since he got out of college. It wasn’t because of pressures by having his family. This sounds like a long time behaviour. Whats sad is he couldn’t change his behaviour when he decided to have all those kids. i commend him for finally dealing with it though. I believe he’s a decent man deep down but I am sad for his kids he allowed it to get to a point where it affects their relationship with him and well being.
Good for him. Alcoholism is a brutal disease and I’m glad he’s getting healthier.
For years, I’ve believed alcoholism is a disease I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy, then I was introduced to Trump…
When I read it was a private residence I wondered if it was the program Matthew Perry set up in one of his homes. There is no one structure that works best; live in programs can work but are often too short and can give a false sense of security if you don’t continue with any type of after care or program.
That is the first thing I thought was Matthew Perry, whom he would know from his time with Jennifer Aniston.
Good for Brad.
Honestly, whatever gets you sober is fine. I can understand why someone who was attracting the kind of attention he was might be apprehensive about going into a live-in situation. It doesnt work if you are paranoid and stressed half the time you are there. Now its about maintainance anyway and being able to come and go discreetly when he needs to will be useful down the line.
Yes to all of this, but it probably would have done him some good to live simply and be responsible for mundane tasks for the good of the live-in community. Probably been a long time since he scrubbed a few toilets or cleaned a floor.
None of us know what his ‘rehab’ entailed.
Good- it sounds like he needed the help, and taking that step to get it is important.
I think it’s pretty convenient the rehab story is coming out after the GQ interview.
I personally think that PS wrote this article based on his GQ interview.
Yeah, I’m don’t believe it.
Yeah, you’re probably right, it’s funny that they publish this article AFTER his interview. If it would be true and they would have known about it, they would have published an article about it earlier.
Good news..hopefully he’ll be able to piece his relationship with his kids back together.
Good for Angelina for caring enough to force him to face his problem. I hope he realizes that she loves him but just had enough.
Stay strong and good luck to Brad. His family is lucky he is getting help
Why didn’t he just say “I went to rehab” 👀 In one part of the interview he slips up and admits to doing “other things” but then back tracks and claims cigarettes 🙄. He lost a lot of weight since the bomb Allied premiere and looks sickly now.
I think it was more than alcohol and cigs. So glad Angelina set herself free of his mess because I’m sure he was harming her own sobriety issues as well. For most of their relationship she looked stressed and depressed and now we know why.
Their children are lucky to have at least one parent put them first and it’s too bad he didn’t get help for them before he hurt one.
Good to see her look so happy.
Was it the time he spent 4 to 6 weeks on his friends floor? Probably ! He is a liar. And a point to add it think he was on something more than weed and booze.
Rage and anger does not equate with those two drugs.
He had been doing those since he got with Angie and it started to just be a problem on the last year? I remember the report that came out first, she caught up with him cheating and doing coke. That would be the deal breaker and reasoning for her abrasive actions.
I’m my own observations he looked terruble after his start up filming Fury. I mean he looked sweaty, dazed and messed up a lot even at the Oscars that year.
He can say and leak all the BS he wants but it smells fishy and some of the public ate it up. He still did not address the plane incidentify either which is what people want to know why he was in trouble with the DCFS and needEd drug testin that his team put out passed bit was lying.
Rage, anger, physical abuse and insane jealousy are absolutely the domain of the alcoholic.
+1 Lady D. Alcohol & rage can go hand in hand.
@tete if you don’t believe alcohol causes rage, anger, and physical abuse, you are VERY VERY misinformed and couldn’t be more wrong.You’re lucky if you never were around one to see this happen. My father is a calm,lovable, sweet guy until the beer starts. Growing up with an alcoholic in the family is scary and confusing.
Many spouses of alcoholics stick around because they love them the way they are while sober,believe they can change so they try to deny it’s a problem, and don’t want to split the family up.
Angie was right to take the kids and leave. Awesome that Brad is finally getting help and hopefully things go well with their family
His children deserve better and I hope he gives it to them. Whatever it takes for him to be the father that they need. Sad that it took this degree of dependence and not coping with reality for him to do what he should’ve done all along, stopped using and seek help.
+1
