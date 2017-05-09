Will ‘family friend’ Roger Federer attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding?

Did you guys know that Roger Federer went to the Met Gala last week? It’s not really surprising – Roger is tight with Anna Wintour, and he’s been to Met Galas, fashion shows and Vogue events before. The only really surprising thing was that Roger wore a Gucci tuxedo with a sparkly snake on the back. It was almost like Taylor Swift was there in spirit:

Anyway, if you’ve been following the tennis craziness this year, you know that Roger Federer is BACK. After leaving the tour for six months in 2016, Roger came back with a vengeance. He picked up his 18th Slam title in Australia, then he he picked up the Sunshine Double, the Masters titles in Indian Wells and Miami. He’s probably going to play the French Open, and he’s definitely looking to make a big splash on the grass courts this year.

All of which brings me to Roger’s schedule and his love of Wimbledon. Roger hasn’t played any clay tournaments so far this year, and the French Open doesn’t start until May 22nd… the Monday after Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Did you know the Roger sort of knows the Middleton family? It’s been claimed – by Carole Middleton herself, I believe – that Federer is a family friend and apparently Carole and Roger had lunch or something. The Middletons love tennis and they love Wimbledon and they love Roger. So will Roger go to Pippa’s wedding?? I was reading this piece about Pippa’s wedding guest list and that’s what they’re claiming:

Pippa Middleton’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, will host the couple’s reception at their home in Bucklebury. Her brother, James, will also be in attendance with his girlfriend, Donna Air. Middleton isn’t the only one with high-profile relatives. Matthews’ younger brother, British socialite and reality star Spencer Matthews, often makes headlines in the press for his wild ways, and will serve as the groom’s best man on the big day. (He has appeared on Made in Chelsea and the U.K. versions of The Bachelor and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!) His girlfriend, Vogue Williams, has not received an invitation. As for other famous guests, The Mirror reports that tennis star Roger Federer and British broadcaster Ben Fogle will be among the intimate group. While Federer may seem like an unlikely guest choice, Middleton is a long-time tennis fan, and has attended tennis tournaments as a guest of Federer’s.

[From Harper’s Bazaar Australia]

Has Pippa attended tournaments as Roger’s guest? Ever since Kate married William, Pippa gets to sit the royal box, not the player’s box. I’m not sure if she’s ever been seated in Roger’s player’s box. Part of me thinks that the Middletons probably did invite Roger to the wedding, but mostly because they’re desperate to turn this into a big, splashy event. But would Roger go? With Roland-Garros just two days after the wedding? Eh.