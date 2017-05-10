E!: Meghan Markle has already had two dress fittings for Pippa’s wedding

As we learned yesterday, Meghan Markle has been invited to participate in every part of Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Previously, it was believed that Meghan was being told that she should just wait at the hotel during the church ceremony and that she could only attend the reception at Middleton Manor. But now Pippa is letting Meghan come for all it, and many people are more excited to see Meghan and Harry together rather than the bride. According to E! News – which has so many suspicious exclusives about Meghan – Meghan knows that Pippa’s wedding could be a big, splashy affair with lots of interest and lots of photos. So Meghan is focused on fashion:

Here comes the bride Meghan Markle! Now that The Suits actress has secured a coveted invite to Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding to James Matthews, one question remains: How is she preparing for the big day?! Well, despite the obvious pressure that comes with attending such a major event, it appears as if Meghan is handling the next step in her relationship with Prince Harry with stride. A source close to the brunette beauty tells E! News she’s already had not one, but two, separate fittings in Toronto for her ensemble. No word yet on what color hue Markle has decided on, but our insider shares her look will include a hat for the formal ceremony portion of the festivities. Which brings us to yet another wildly discussed topic: What portions of Pippa and James’ nuptials will Meghan attend? As E! News previously reported, the couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, close to sister Kate Middleton’s hometown, Bucklebury. Guests will then reportedly gather for a reception at the 18-acre Georgian Grade II-listed manor home of Pippa and Kate’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. And much like Kate and Prince William’s 2011 wedding extravaganza, the celebration will continue with an after-party that evening, usually reserved for the newlyweds’ closest family and friends. We’re told Meghan will attend all three different events with Prince Harry, who confirmed his relationship with the actress last November. And to make the most of her trip across the pond, our source reveals Meghan is set to touch down in London four days before the event around May 16. This, of course, is to ensure the Toronto-based star can enjoy plenty of alone time with Harry.

[From E! News]

I think E! News’ scoop is probably right, and I would go one step further and say that Meghan only came to England for a few days this past weekend, then she flew back to Toronto, and she’ll fly back to England on the 16th, next week. As for the fashion update… from what I’ve seen of Meghan’s style, she knows what she’s doing. She already lives a world (the actress’s world) where she has access to stylists, makeup and hair people, tailors and incredibly designers. But it also helps to have a good eye for style and I think Meghan has that. I can’t wait to see her in a hat or fascinator. I can’t wait to see wedding photos of Meghan! And yes, I’m also a little bit interested in seeing Pippa’s wedding gown too.

Here are some blurry photos of Meghan at Harry’s polo game this weekend: