E!: Meghan Markle has already had two dress fittings for Pippa’s wedding

As we learned yesterday, Meghan Markle has been invited to participate in every part of Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Previously, it was believed that Meghan was being told that she should just wait at the hotel during the church ceremony and that she could only attend the reception at Middleton Manor. But now Pippa is letting Meghan come for all it, and many people are more excited to see Meghan and Harry together rather than the bride. According to E! News – which has so many suspicious exclusives about Meghan – Meghan knows that Pippa’s wedding could be a big, splashy affair with lots of interest and lots of photos. So Meghan is focused on fashion:
Here comes the bride Meghan Markle! Now that The Suits actress has secured a coveted invite to Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding to James Matthews, one question remains: How is she preparing for the big day?! Well, despite the obvious pressure that comes with attending such a major event, it appears as if Meghan is handling the next step in her relationship with Prince Harry with stride.
A source close to the brunette beauty tells E! News she’s already had not one, but two, separate fittings in Toronto for her ensemble. No word yet on what color hue Markle has decided on, but our insider shares her look will include a hat for the formal ceremony portion of the festivities.
Which brings us to yet another wildly discussed topic: What portions of Pippa and James’ nuptials will Meghan attend? As E! News previously reported, the couple will exchange vows on Saturday, May 20 at St Mark’s Church in Englefield, Berkshire, close to sister Kate Middleton’s hometown, Bucklebury. Guests will then reportedly gather for a reception at the 18-acre Georgian Grade II-listed manor home of Pippa and Kate’s parents, Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton. And much like Kate and Prince William’s 2011 wedding extravaganza, the celebration will continue with an after-party that evening, usually reserved for the newlyweds’ closest family and friends.
We’re told Meghan will attend all three different events with Prince Harry, who confirmed his relationship with the actress last November. And to make the most of her trip across the pond, our source reveals Meghan is set to touch down in London four days before the event around May 16. This, of course, is to ensure the Toronto-based star can enjoy plenty of alone time with Harry.
I think E! News’ scoop is probably right, and I would go one step further and say that Meghan only came to England for a few days this past weekend, then she flew back to Toronto, and she’ll fly back to England on the 16th, next week. As for the fashion update… from what I’ve seen of Meghan’s style, she knows what she’s doing. She already lives a world (the actress’s world) where she has access to stylists, makeup and hair people, tailors and incredibly designers. But it also helps to have a good eye for style and I think Meghan has that. I can’t wait to see her in a hat or fascinator. I can’t wait to see wedding photos of Meghan! And yes, I’m also a little bit interested in seeing Pippa’s wedding gown too.
Here are some blurry photos of Meghan at Harry’s polo game this weekend:
Photos courtesy of WENN, Pacific Coast News.
These stories are so thirsty. Her publicist should really take it down a notch and let it play out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where’s the point of an actress catching a member of the BRF if she can’t milk it for all it’s worth? After all, if the marriage didn’t go through, or didn’t last, she has upped her public profile to the nth degree. So it’s a win-win for her.
Is it true that Pippa is requiring guests to bring two dresses, one for the church and another for the evening’s festivities? (I saw it on the Telegraph.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. There’s enough interest that she’s going to get loads of coverage anyway. She doesn’t need to act thirsty and leak exclusives to attract extra attention, she’ll have plenty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea @jessie, I never get these comments. People that are already famous and breathlessly followed by the press don’t need to leak mundane things. There’s always some rag, mag, column willing to speculate on stupid stuff for the simple reason that these people are indeed breathlessly and eagerly followed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At this stage she doesn’t need a publicist to leak anything, and she is not thirsty, just like someone who worked at the polo club leaked to tumbler she was going to be there so do people who do fittings it’s par for the course. She gets accused of everything
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for her! I’m more excited to see her outfit than Pippa’s wedding dress (which will no doubt also be nice). I’m also jealous and wish that I could have dresses custom made/tailored for every fancy event! That would be the life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t wait to see what Meghan wears!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I hope what she is being fitted for looks better then the black potato sack of a black dress she has on here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree – I think she looks really elegant there, although it is true the dress doesn’t give her much of a waist – it looks as if it should, but it doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t have much of a waist. Great legs, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her PR team really likes to talk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha. Can we all just agree now that they are secretly engaged and in the midst of a rollout? I love it because I called it from day 1. Shes the one, Harry. Lock it down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao +1
I love these two. She makes Harry even sexier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2 I love them together, and your right she does improve Harry’s sex appeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure why we think Megan’s team leaked this “story”. There is literally nothing in it but that she had fittings, and I would been able to tell you that. Let’s save the complaints of thirst until we actually see it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did she change at the polo event? She was photographed in a blue dress and white jacket, but in the pics today she is wearing a tan coat and white shirt?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The white shirt, tan coat was Sunday, so was all the pda
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This girl is a WARRIOR. Who else could infiltrate the BRF and knock aside the Middleton family in a couple of months?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need more convincing that Harry will be at Pippa’s wedding. I will not be surprised if Harry does not attend. If that does happen then I will conclude that Pippa’s PR person planted stories that Harry was attending as well as the stories about the ‘no ring no bring’ problem of Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse