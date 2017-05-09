Charlie Hunnam doesn’t do big gifts or ‘giant, outlandish romantic gestures’

Here are some photos of Charlie Hunnam at last night’s Hollywood premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. This film’s release has been pushed back so many times, I lost count. I don’t think the movie is going to be very good at all, but they’re trying to appeal to, like, Game of Thrones fans. It’s basically the Arthurian legend as told through Guy Ritchie’s Game of Thrones fandom. Charlie looked nice in his suit, and he went solo to the premiere – his girlfriend Morgana did not attend. Is there trouble in paradise? Probably not. Because Morgana stayed with him even though he ghosted her for five months and then laughed about it publicly. To hear Charlie tell it, Morgana also sticks by him because he’s a romantic guy, but he’s not into big romantic gestures.
Consistency is key in longterm relationships! At least, according to Charlie Hunnam. The King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star, 37, opened up to ET’s Carly Steel at Monday’s premiere of his upcoming film about keeping his 10-year romance with girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, alive.
“I subscribe to, like, not, like, necessarily giving a big Christmas present, Christmas or big birthday present or doing any giant outlandish romantic gestures,” Hunnam explained to ET. “I try to keep it consistent like small amount of romance all the time, that’s my strategy.”
So what does a “small amount” of romance from the Sons of Anarchy star entail?
“You know, like cooking, going out, buying favorite groceries and cooking the meal that my lady likes,” he said. “I’m an excellent cook.”
What creations does Chef Hunnam like to whip up to spoil his longtime love?
“If I’m cooking for my girlfriend, she loves pasta so I normally, if I’m going to spoil her, I’ll go out and make some pasta,” he said. “We were just in Thailand recently and I took a Thai cooking course, so I’ve been trying my hand at some Thai dishes recently.”
Hunnam also noted that McNelis doesn’t weigh in on his red carpet ensembles very often.
“She hates being on the red carpet and all of that so we don’t do any of that stuff together, so it doesn’t really matter ‘cause we’re not photographed together,” he noted.
Small, consistent romantic gestures versus big romantic gestures a few times a year: what’s your take? I can see the value in everyday romance and everyday kindness, although who does Charlie think he’s kidding? He’s spent the past year talking about how inconsistent he is! He literally ignored Morgana for five months! He’s also said that he brings his characters home and Morgana has to tell him to go away after he’s finished a film. I think Charlie probably tries to be the good, romantic boyfriend… when he’s not working or coming off a role. But he works a lot. So he’s probably a pretty sh-tty boyfriend most of the time.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
The more this guy talks,the less I like him.Ball gag galore!
Was just thinking the same thing.
I think he is saying this only because of the side eye his earlier admission of ghosting his girlfriend garnered. He’s trying to get the people who were put off by that back into thinking he is hot, internet boyfriend material. I doubt any of what he said is truthful.
I prefer consistent small things than big gestures because it says you’re thinking of me on a regular Monday than say my birthday. However a big gesture every once in a while is healthy on both sides to me. I don’t need it every year.
That being said this is the same guy that ghosts his romantic partner for months so I don’t buy what he’s selling here
Since when is cooking a meal a romantic gesture and not just a guy pulling his own weight at home?
I bet he thinks father’s get gold stars for “babysitting” their kids too.
Romantic gesture – barely pulling your weight in a partnership by boiling pasta.
my thoughts exactly.
he wants a cookie for cooking? does vacuuming count as romantic too?
Now yes, there can be lovely romantic meals, but does this sound like that? Or just like a guy who doesn’t usually cook for himself giving himself applause for being an adult.
Less chatter more nudity, Hunnam.
I’m with you guys. He ‘spoils’ her by making pasta. Honestly, I don’t know much about this guy but something’s up.
If he’s straight, then he’s very immature and self-centered. A manboy.
I just checked and he is 37 years old. Was married for 3 years (less, if you count separation), single for 5 years (that wiki knows of) and with this woman for 10 years?
Plus, he’s cooking pasta. That doesn’t count. That’s a guy gesture. Mr. Fanty makes a vat of pasta sauce once a year, gets it all over the kitchen, then acts like he just clubbed and bought home a freshly slaughtered mammoth that we can salt and keep in the cold part of the cave to eat during the winter months. It’s BS.
Lmao
She knows who she’s with, that’s really all I can say about this topic. I personally am beginning to wonder if he’s … just not very intelligent? The way he talks doesn’t make him very attractive to me and at this point, the hotness doesn’t make up for that anymore. I’m starting to see the value in celebrities not talking about their relationships at all.
His idea of romance is buying groceries and going out? Man. I used to have such a crush on him, but hearing him talk is ruining it.
Also, is anyone else having problems with the ads? They’d automatically play and not let me scroll down.
It is all about him, isn’t it? “I’m an excellent cook.”
I feel like buying favorite groceries and occasionally cooking (especially really easy things like pasta) and going out with girlfriends is the bare minimum a guy can do in a relationship? I’m not sure I’d even call them romantic gestures but I suppose I’m high maintenance.
“You know, like cooking, going out, buying favorite groceries and cooking the meal that my lady likes,”
WOW, cooking dinner, how incredibly romantic. How does he think up such gestures?
*shoots self in the face*
When someone blathers on about what an awesome partner they are, I know they’re full of it. I’ve known several people who have told me, in all seriousness, that other people can’t believe they’re single, that they’d be the best boy/girlfriend EVER. When the truth is, they’re either too egocentric or too smothering to be worth the effort. All this flattery needs to come from another source if it’s supposed to be remotely credible.
Why does he keep saying things?
HAHAH!
It really hasn’t worked out for him so far, haha
The more this dude talks, the least attractive he becomes. Just stfu dude and do movies.
I agree. I used to think he was everything but now I’m becoming disgusted by him. He’s going to lose his (mostly female) fan base if he keeps talking.
Does he find it romantic and thoughtful if she gets the groceries and cooks dinner? I don’t need gifts and extreme romance every day, but cooking is nothing special. Put a little more thought into it,sweetie
So Charlie Hunnam is basically just a bit of a twat.
Romance is buying favourite groceries? Does she have to go buy the disliked ones, then? He comes across like a self-absorbed tosser.
Anybody else remember Charlie Hunnam on the short-lived “Undeclared”? Remember how he was so adorable, all indie-rock styled AND with the English accent? Sigh.
I’m a fan of consistent, small romantic gestures, but if he’s going to be doing things like ditching her for months at a time, he should probably beef up a little on the bigger gestures too.
She can have him.
He does nothing for me, sorry.
I hated that show he was on. He’s so cheesy. He needs to keep his mouth shut, he sounds like a real dickhead.
We Know you Don’t Sis.. Last I checked you Method Dumped your Gf of many Years on some RIDICULOUS Sacrificing for your Art thing… *sigh* I wish he could find a good PR person to save him from his mouth cause on Mute he looks Incredible
Hunnam is full of zero surprises. Every word he says I think, ah yes, that is exactly what a twit would say.
https://www.buzzfeed.com/jennaguillaume/happy-birthday-travis-fimmel?utm_term=.rozZzoZZx#.exJaA4aap
Sister.. My Undercarriage Absolutely Says YES! IM IN
Travis Fimmel is dumb as rocks. In fact, he’s dumber than rocks.
Does this guy have better words or does he just not speak?
You know I’ve never been on the breathless bandwagon of Charlie Hunnam, but as he started to give interviews more often I started to read them. The man provides a good laugh (without intention) and I have the vague feeling he might be a pretty cheap BF too.
i would love to hear her take on there relationship.
My guess: he pays the bills, is good at sex and gives her a lot of space, which she likes. He’s sugar daddy AND pool boy.
I sometimes get frustrated with my husband for not doing the big romantic gesture once in a while, but I remind myself that he just isn’t that way. He does the small romantic gestures on a regular basis very well though. He gets up earlier than me, makes the coffee, and wakes me up with a mug of coffee almost every morning. Being a not-morning person with a caffeine dependency, you can’t beat that. He also surprised me with a Littlefinger action figure last week. Because <3. Why no photos of Aidan Gillen at the premiere?!
Thats adorable, the coffee thing is saintlike. Hold on to that one.
My partner and I argue sometimes about this, because I am a small consistent gesture person, and he’s a once a year gesture person.
He sounds like a s*it boyfriend. First he ghosts his girlfriend so he can be authentic on set or whatever and then he admits he never buys her a decent Valentine’s day/ birthday/X-mas gift? Making her a plate of spaghetti isn’t going to cut it.
Ok, so going out is supposed to be super romantic, right? Well, I don’t think so.
I also call it bs that he cooks.
Another thing, if I earnt such big bucks like this guy, my hubby would be getting a huge present everyday! Everyday would be his birthday and I wouldn’t really care whether it was a grand gesture on my side or not.
Also, I call bs on the whole I don’t like red carpet thing about his gf – his PR team told him that he sells better by showing up to events without any “chains” so to speak so that’s what he’s doing.
I used to love him is SOA but then I heard he was to be christian in the most cheesy movie series ever and my feelings towards him changed drastically.
Plus the fact that he didn’t contact his gf for 5 months, because he was preparing for a movie??? Like wth? True actors don’t have to bring their work home as that’s what’s called ACTING!
So now – I don’t even like looking at his pictures.
It would appear that Charlie doesn’t do much as a BF, based on his own comments. So I hope he’s Hung like a shirehorse and very generous in bed or else his GF is mad.
