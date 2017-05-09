Charlie Hunnam doesn’t do big gifts or ‘giant, outlandish romantic gestures’

Here are some photos of Charlie Hunnam at last night’s Hollywood premiere of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword. This film’s release has been pushed back so many times, I lost count. I don’t think the movie is going to be very good at all, but they’re trying to appeal to, like, Game of Thrones fans. It’s basically the Arthurian legend as told through Guy Ritchie’s Game of Thrones fandom. Charlie looked nice in his suit, and he went solo to the premiere – his girlfriend Morgana did not attend. Is there trouble in paradise? Probably not. Because Morgana stayed with him even though he ghosted her for five months and then laughed about it publicly. To hear Charlie tell it, Morgana also sticks by him because he’s a romantic guy, but he’s not into big romantic gestures.

Consistency is key in longterm relationships! At least, according to Charlie Hunnam. The King Arthur: Legend of the Sword star, 37, opened up to ET’s Carly Steel at Monday’s premiere of his upcoming film about keeping his 10-year romance with girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, alive. “I subscribe to, like, not, like, necessarily giving a big Christmas present, Christmas or big birthday present or doing any giant outlandish romantic gestures,” Hunnam explained to ET. “I try to keep it consistent like small amount of romance all the time, that’s my strategy.” So what does a “small amount” of romance from the Sons of Anarchy star entail? “You know, like cooking, going out, buying favorite groceries and cooking the meal that my lady likes,” he said. “I’m an excellent cook.” What creations does Chef Hunnam like to whip up to spoil his longtime love? “If I’m cooking for my girlfriend, she loves pasta so I normally, if I’m going to spoil her, I’ll go out and make some pasta,” he said. “We were just in Thailand recently and I took a Thai cooking course, so I’ve been trying my hand at some Thai dishes recently.” Hunnam also noted that McNelis doesn’t weigh in on his red carpet ensembles very often. “She hates being on the red carpet and all of that so we don’t do any of that stuff together, so it doesn’t really matter ‘cause we’re not photographed together,” he noted.



[From ET]

Small, consistent romantic gestures versus big romantic gestures a few times a year: what’s your take? I can see the value in everyday romance and everyday kindness, although who does Charlie think he’s kidding? He’s spent the past year talking about how inconsistent he is! He literally ignored Morgana for five months! He’s also said that he brings his characters home and Morgana has to tell him to go away after he’s finished a film. I think Charlie probably tries to be the good, romantic boyfriend… when he’s not working or coming off a role. But he works a lot. So he’s probably a pretty sh-tty boyfriend most of the time.