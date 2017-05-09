Jamie Denbo, 43, was told she is ‘too old’ to play the wife of a 57-year-old

New York Premiere of "The Heat"

This story reminded me of that Maggie Gyllenhaal story from 2015. Maggie said, in an interview, that she was told she was “too old” to play the wife of a 55-year-old man in a movie. At the time, Maggie was 37 years old. It absolutely sucks and I absolutely encourage more actresses to come forward about their casting horrors. Anyway, Jamie Denbo is probably best known as a comedic character actress in various films like The Heat and practically every TV show ever. She also plays Ginsberg on Orange is the New Black. Well, Jamie took to Twitter a few days ago to describe her own terrible experience. She is 43 years old and she was told she is too old to play the wife of a 57-year-old. She was told she is too old to play the mother of an 18-year-old. Some tweets:

She also pointed out that “the real wife of the 57 year-old actor is EASILY AT LEAST 50. But this f–ker wants to be tv married to a 38 year-old -TOPS.” She ended her tweet-storm with: “Old white men, enjoy your last run. We are all f–king done with you lizards.”

Yes, this is gross. There is something so appalling about actresses MY AGE or just a little bit older who are now going up for second-tier roles as “supportive wife and mother to a teenager”... and they’re being rejected for those roles because they’re too old. Ugh.

U.K. film premiere of 'The Heat' held at the Curzon Mayfair - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

64 Responses to “Jamie Denbo, 43, was told she is ‘too old’ to play the wife of a 57-year-old”

  1. QQ says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Never heard of her before but on the Strength of “Old white men, enjoy your last run. We are all f–king done with you lizards.” I’m Gonna check her out (to make sure she can be my Galentine, but You know some of your Fair Compatriots and “Feminism Means you Black Women Gotta Stop Complaining” /I Dont See Color/ All Lives and such

    Reply
  2. Bridget says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Ah yes. Someone wants to join the ‘Middle Aged Man with a hot wife who would never even ask him to mow her lawn in real life’ club. #seemslegit

    Reply
  3. Sherry Phillips says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:50 am

    I tweeted at her yesterday about this. My husband is 57 (about to be 58 next month). I’m 54 and we have three children. My daughter is 19 (about to be 20 in June) and two sons, 15 and 13. I had our daughter at 34 and my sons at 39 and 41. No problems conceiving any of our children. No problems with any of my pregnancies and my sons were home water-births.

    Hollywood knows nothing about the real world. Only their misogynistic dream world where average looking 57 year old men are lusted after by 20-something gorgeous women.

    Reply
  4. Lucky Charm says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:57 am

    OMFG! At 57, he’s almost old enough to be her father! And that isn’t too old to be parent of an 18 year old, but 43 is? Ageism and misogyny are still alive and well in Hollywood, I see.

    Reply
  5. lily says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

    and also its time for women stop being insecure about their age. Like when some lady feels sad about getting old- like what the hell? It is just a number, what is so embarrassing about it?! sheesh and the sttupid line- don’t ask a lady’s age. -_-

    Reply
    • PennyLane says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:49 am

      Is this a joke?

      The woman featured in this post just lost a job because she was considered ‘too old’ at 43, and now you’re admonishing women to “stop being so insecure about their age”??

      Reply
    • Shirleygail says:
      May 9, 2017 at 4:30 pm

      Oh come on, Lily, either you didn’t read the article or you live life wrapped in economic cotton batton. This is a story of a woman who LOST A JOB because at 43 was considered TOO OLD to the the wife of a man 14 years her senior. Please, Darlin’ get with the program. You do nobody, yourself included, with “huh, what’s the problem” thinking. Please.

      Reply
  6. teacakes says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I assume we’re not going to be as messy as the time with Maggie G when people were attempting to handwave the blatant misogyny by claiming she looked “older than her age”, y/y?

    Reply
  7. S says:
    May 9, 2017 at 9:59 am

    Through a mutual friend I was told a pretty well-known, drop-dead-gorgeous actress was told, flat out, that at 34, she was “too old” to realistically play Chris Pratt’s wife. Chris Pratt is 37. His actual, also gorgeous, wife is 40.

    This is not on Pratt, who eventually passed on the role, but the casting director/producers who not only thought this in the first place, but felt so secure in the logic of their assessment that they said it out loud to the actress’ management team.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:19 am

      wtf?!

      Anne Hathaway has spoken about being passed over for roles for being ‘too old’ too, and she’s 34 – I wonder if it was her? It’s doubly disgusting because actresses that age are some of the finest ones currently working (Kirsten Dunst is another – great but underrated. Same with Romola Garai, though thankfully she peaced out of Hollywood altogether after facing horrific fat-shaming producers at age 20 when she was doing Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights)

      Reply
      • S says:
        May 9, 2017 at 10:53 am

        I don’t want to say the actress because the info was from someone that worked with her management, not the actress herself. Also, it was actually a girlfriend, not wife role; I wrote “wife” while thinking of Pratt’s actual, real-life wife being older.

        Not that, that really matters, as a 34-year-old woman is also not “too old” to play a girlfriend, especially one who is supposed to have an established career, as this character did.

        After Pratt dropped out/turned down the role, the movie is in limbo, if that’s any justice.

      • teacakes says:
        May 9, 2017 at 11:12 am

        @S – fair enough, sorry for being nosy.

        And I do love that the movie is now shelved – long may it remain in development hell.

    • laura-j says:
      May 9, 2017 at 6:15 pm

      As a 46 year old girlfriend to a 37 year old man, I’d say she isn’t too old to be a girlfriend. ;)

      Reply
  8. eggyweggs says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:01 am

    >>“Old white men, enjoy your last run. We are all f–king done with you lizards.”<<
    Thank you for this, Ms. Denbo.

    Reply
  9. The New Classic says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:03 am

    I’m 31 and feel completely over the hill and unattractive precisely cause of crap like this. Like somehow I passed my expiration date without noticing and the rest of my life is gonna be spent wishing I was 24 again. F*ck ageism.

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:16 am

      I feel you girl. At 31, i was dating and felt i looked the best i ever have but getting passed over for women in their 20s. But i think those guys didnt want relationships. I met my husband who is 6 months younger than me and he wanted a woman his age. I think we need to start calling men out on this b.s. If we are too old for them, the gut is definitely too old for a 20 yr old. But i think of the guy has been divorced and is back on the dating scene, he’s just looking to play around anyway.

      Reply
    • Wurstbonbon says:
      May 9, 2017 at 11:14 am

      The new classic: don’t. I’m turning 40 next year and I am neither worried nor feeling unattractive. Quite the opposite. My (almost 10 years younger) boyfriend keeps making borderline funny jokes about the age difference, but that’s about the only time I think about my age in my private life ever. I also think my body looks more awesome than it did 10 years ago, and even better than 10 years before that.
      Try not to listen to all the bullcrap that the media is serving you. It is entirely up to you how attractive you are. If you give in and let them get under your skin, you will behave differently, less confident in public and around your loved ones, and THAT will make you less attractive actually. So just don’t :)
      All the love and hugs to you, and a nice week.

      Reply
    • INeedANap says:
      May 9, 2017 at 12:59 pm

      I’m 30 and my 50+ year old male coworkers who left their wives in a mid-life crisis are sniffing around, and one had the gall to call me “age appropriate” for him.

      Thankfully I really like my (30 yo) boyfriend, because the thought of going back into the dating pool makes me want to cry.

      Reply
    • Shark Bait says:
      May 9, 2017 at 3:38 pm

      I’m 32 and I think this is all bs. Welcome to the real world Hollywood execs… some people in their 30s still date and are just settling down to have kids. Some don’t. Some are already married with families. Some don’t want to be married or have kids. Some are just blossoming in their careers. There is no cookie cutter model for it all anymore. And a 43 year old with an 18 year old child would have been 25 when they were born. It’s very ridiculous. At my age I have trouble relating with the younger shows and movies. I didn’t even know have the people they showed at the MTV awards. As a 30 something with young kids, 13 Reasons Why was something I didn’t even relate to. So us 30 and 40 somethings (and beyond) need that representation. People like Anne Hathaway and Beyonce are my peer group, and to think of them as being considered old is just unimaginable to me!

      Reply
  10. Lucy2 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I applaud her for making this known.
    Dying to know who the actor is.

    Reply
  11. Nicole says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:19 am

    So not surprising but I’m glad she’s calling it out. Its my main issue with movies JLaw is in because she routinely is paired against guys 15-20 years older than her. AH wasn’t remotely believable because of this (among other things). Its just not believable to have someone in their early 20s being movie married to someone 40! Cmon guys. Its hollywood’s fragile manchild ego because lord forbid men AGE.

    Reply
    • teacakes says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Literally the only movies she’s been in where she’s had age-appropriate love interests are X Men and the Hunger Games.

      Outside of that, her youngest leading man is 10-years-older Chris Pratt.

      Reply
      • OriginallyBlue says:
        May 9, 2017 at 10:35 am

        Not even in X-MEN. She was in love with Prof X and James McAvoy was 32-33 when the first one came out. It was implied she banged Magneto and Fassbender was 34-35. The only thing close was her flirtation with Beast.

      • teacakes says:
        May 9, 2017 at 11:22 am

        @OriginallyBlue – welp, not even X Men?! I haven’t seen a single X Men movie besides Logan but I had the impression she and Nicolas Hoult were paired up in theirs. Too bad they had to go the cliché route with the older men there.

        Actually, she did have one other love interest who was close to her age – the late Anton Yelchin in Like Crazy. But this was before her breakout and she had only about five or ten minutes’ screentime there.

        idk what it is about Oscar baiters’ obsession with casting Jlaw opposite older men – I used to think Scarlett Johansson got paired with way too many much-older dudes when she broke out but even she got more age-appropriate leads on occasion than Jlaw now does.

      • M.A.F. says:
        May 9, 2017 at 12:42 pm

        Winter’s Bone & House at the End of the Street are the other two movies JLaw was age appropriate.

      • Nicole says:
        May 9, 2017 at 2:18 pm

        Yea its mostly her pre-Oscar work and THG. Only age appropriate leading men opposite her. Her next movie she will again be opposite someone closer to her dad in age

    • Mia4s says:
      May 9, 2017 at 10:35 am

      Yeah and just watch; Jennifer will hit 30 and these parts will start to dry up.

      38 in today’s world is way too young to be the mother of an 18 year old. Honestly so is 43! Not a single one of my friends had a baby before 29 (except for one who had a baby as a teen, a very sad situation and no she didn’t stay with the father). It’s the ridiculous fantasy of fading old white men.

      Vote with your dollars, don’t support projects that perpetuate this nonesense.

      Reply
    • Chinoiserie says:
      May 9, 2017 at 1:20 pm

      The role in AH was bacially written for JLaw. Originally the role was supposed to be really bacically a cameo but Russel re-wrote the script just for her. And it was refreshing to see the mistress older for once. I don’t know why that role is mentioned in the examples so often when practically every wife/girlfriend role of over 30 year old actor has the actress to be far too young. So examples are hardly rare. But I guess people like to blame Jennifer.

      Reply
  12. Beth says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:21 am

    The age difference in real life is too much for me personally, but it’s a movie. Plenty have a much bigger age difference in real life

    Reply
  13. noway says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Love her comment, and we need to stop sanctioning the woman have to look a certain way while the men are just allowed to age and become silver foxes. Clooney is a perfect example. He looks a lot older than a lot of 56 year olds I know, but he is still considered sexy. Yet the women have to botox, tweek, and plastic surgeon their way through Hollywood just to get supporting roles and be told their too old or fat. He also marries a woman 17 years younger and is having babies at 56 yet no one bats an eye. You can add Alec Baldwin to that game too. He’s 59 and his wife is 26 years younger. It’s just part of what they are supposed to do. We need to change the image.

    Reply
  14. Brittney B. says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:28 am

    The gossip sites say it’s Jason Alexander.

    Reply
  15. jugil1 says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I have no idea who this lady is but BRAVA!!! I couldn’t agree more with her sentiment “old white men, enjoy your last run.” Amen!

    Reply
  16. crazydaisy says:
    May 9, 2017 at 10:55 am

    YuCK. I can’t stand this obsession that older men are encouraged to have for dating younger women who, by definition, can never be their peers. It’s a model based on shallow values, pushed by Western culture to keep men from maturing and evolving. This is a great disservice to men as a whole (not to mention women!). I guess the powers that be want a population of baby men who they can easily control through their vanity and zippers. Men: wake up and grow up!

    Reply
    • Shirleygail says:
      May 9, 2017 at 4:41 pm

      @crazydaisy yes, that’s what I was thinking. The 57 year old man wants a much younger person because:
      ANY FULLY ADULT WOMAN WORTH HER SALT IS LIKELY TO CHALLENGE THE MEN’S ‘PLACING’ OF HER AND/OR PUTTING STUPID WORDS IN HER MOUTH. A much younger woman, without clout, is likely to accept the role for the sake of having work. It also means the baby men don’t have to grow up and be responsible for their actions – both on and off camera.

      Reply
  17. Kathleen says:
    May 9, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Ladies, Jamie Denbo is a comic genius! Check out the podcast, Ronna and Beverly and you will NOT be sorry! These women RULE!
    http://ronnaandbeverly.com/

    Reply
  18. blairski says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    I wonder what it will take to change this? More diversity in positions of power? Or does it need to be a cultural shift, and how does that happen?

    Reply
  19. Littlestar says:
    May 9, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    We are tired of these lizards. Hollywood needs to be boycott for its blatant mistreatment of women and non-white people. I don’t wanna pay these old rich white men to discriminate anymore.

    Reply
  20. me says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    My mom watches Indian soap operas and it’s hilarious yet sad that the women who play “mothers” and “grandmothers” to adult children and grandchildren on those shows are 30 years old tops. It’s ridiculous.

    Reply
  21. Ann says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    I don’t patronize/spend money on any movies featuring old men/young women no matter who is doing it. Join me in the boycott.

    Reply
  22. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    May 9, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    A few years ago, Jane Krakowsk (born 1968) said this about appearing in the “Vacation” movie with Chevy Chase (born 1943): “I played Chevy Chase’s niece. Today, I would play his wife. In two years, I will play his mother.”

    Hollywood sucks. I wish actors were allowed to sue for race and gender discrimination, although I know (as a non-lawyer) the legal standards might not apply to them. But it really is ridiculous and needs to stop.

    Reply
  23. Lyla says:
    May 9, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    43 is too old to be the mother of an 18yo? My cousin just turned 44 last month and her only daughter is 14.

    Reply
  24. MrsT says:
    May 9, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    The only part of this I feel agitated by is her specifically calling out white men although I suppose that’s just because she’s specifically referencing Hollywood.

    This ageism issue is rife across the world with men everywhere. India, the middle east, China, everywhere expects the woman to be young (barely legal) and the man to be old. It’s far bigger and far more global than white Hollywood.

    That said, how disgusting! No wonder women have complexes about their age. My suggestion ladies is try to be confident in your skin regardless of the messages the media sends you. Coming from a 65 year old, life gets better and better :)

    Reply

