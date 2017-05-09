Jamie Denbo, 43, was told she is ‘too old’ to play the wife of a 57-year-old

This story reminded me of that Maggie Gyllenhaal story from 2015. Maggie said, in an interview, that she was told she was “too old” to play the wife of a 55-year-old man in a movie. At the time, Maggie was 37 years old. It absolutely sucks and I absolutely encourage more actresses to come forward about their casting horrors. Anyway, Jamie Denbo is probably best known as a comedic character actress in various films like The Heat and practically every TV show ever. She also plays Ginsberg on Orange is the New Black. Well, Jamie took to Twitter a few days ago to describe her own terrible experience. She is 43 years old and she was told she is too old to play the wife of a 57-year-old. She was told she is too old to play the mother of an 18-year-old. Some tweets:

I was just informed that at the age of 43, I am TOO OLD to play the wife of a 57 year old. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

Oh, the characters also have an 18 year-old daughter. I am TOO OLD to be the mother of an 18 year-old. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

This is a FIRST marriage, btw. Not a re-wife. Which would make a little more sense. — Jamie Denbo (@jamiedenbo) May 4, 2017

She also pointed out that “the real wife of the 57 year-old actor is EASILY AT LEAST 50. But this f–ker wants to be tv married to a 38 year-old -TOPS.” She ended her tweet-storm with: “Old white men, enjoy your last run. We are all f–king done with you lizards.”

Yes, this is gross. There is something so appalling about actresses MY AGE or just a little bit older who are now going up for second-tier roles as “supportive wife and mother to a teenager”... and they’re being rejected for those roles because they’re too old. Ugh.