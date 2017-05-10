Donald Trump ‘considers exercise misguided,’ believes people are batteries

The New Yorker has a new article called “How Trump Could Get Fired.” It’s a fascinating and deeply depressing piece which details just how historically unpopular Emperor Baby Fists is and the depth to which no one knows what to do next (note: the New Yorker published this before Comey’s firing!). Like, the overwhelming majority of people hate Trump and wish he was out of office, but there’s not a lot happening on the impeachment front in real terms. I would recommend reading the full piece here. But I wanted to do a few highlights, because some of the quotes are amazing/terrifying. Also: did you know that Donald Trump thinks people who exercise are “misguided”? Ha.

His vice is consuming media coverage of himself: By this point in George W. Bush’s term, Bush had travelled to twenty-three states and a foreign country. Trump has visited just nine states and has never stayed the night. He inhabits a closed world that one adviser recently described to me as “Fortress Trump.” Rarely venturing beyond the White House and Mar-a-Lago, he measures his fortunes through reports from friends, staff, and a feast of television coverage of himself. Media is Trump’s “drug of choice,” Sam Nunberg, an adviser on his campaign, told me recently. “He doesn’t drink. He doesn’t do drugs. His drug is himself.”

Our American Banana Republic: Jerry Taylor, the president of the Niskanen Center, a libertarian think tank, [was asked] if he had ever seen so much skepticism so early in a Presidency. “No, nobody has,” he said. “But we’ve never lived in a Third World banana republic. I don’t mean that gratuitously. I mean the reality is he is governing as if he is the President of a Third World country: power is held by family and incompetent loyalists whose main calling card is the fact that Donald Trump can trust them, not whether they have any expertise.” Very few Republicans in Congress have openly challenged Trump, but Taylor cautioned against interpreting that as committed support. “My guess is that there’s only between fifty and a hundred Republican members of the House that are truly enthusiastic about Donald Trump as President,” he said. “The balance sees him as somewhere between a deep and dangerous embarrassment and a threat to the Constitution.”

Steve Schmidt speaks: “There is no one around him who has the ability to restrain any of his impulses, on any issue ever, for any reason. Where is the ‘What the f–k’ chorus?”

Trump’s exercise hatred: There has been considerable speculation about Trump’s physical and mental health, in part because few facts are known. During the campaign, his staff reported that he was six feet three inches tall and weighed two hundred and thirty-six pounds, which is considered overweight but not obese. His personal physician, Harold N. Bornstein, issued brief, celebratory statements—Trump’s lab-test results were “astonishingly excellent”—mentioning little more than a daily dose of aspirin and a statin. Trump himself says that he is “not a big sleeper” (“I like three hours, four hours”) and professes a fondness for steak and McDonald’s. Other than golf, he considers exercise misguided, arguing that a person, like a battery, is born with a finite amount of energy.

[From New Yorker]

As Vox pointed out, Trump has a history of talking about how exercise is for losers. He truly believes that he’s better off than his friends who work out regularly because they’re “disasters” who always need hip or knee replacements. He actually believes that exercise is bad for you. Vox notes: “There was a time when doctors would have concurred with Trump on this. That was the Victorian era. Back then, people worried a physical activity could cause everything from exhaustion and heart palpitations, particularly in women. A century later, doctors’ thinking has moved on. Research now shows exercise is actually the closest thing we have to a miracle cure.”

As for the rest of it…I don’t even know what to say anymore. I’m just trying to stay sane here, but I don’t have much optimism left.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

36 Responses to “Donald Trump ‘considers exercise misguided,’ believes people are batteries”

  1. Merritt says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Trump is a heart attack waiting to happen. All he eats is junk food which is clogging the arteries, he doesn’t exercise, and there are rumors he does coke which is also bad for the arteries.

    Reply
  2. Leo says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Exercise is bad, harmful, for losers and leads to early/earlier death, yet he wants/demands his women to be in perfect shape which is almost impossible to achieve without a great deal of exercise. Pure trash.

    Reply
  3. Rapunzel says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Bigly Boy Easy-D is lazy, hence his pov on exercise. That’s all.

    Reply
  4. Megan says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I definitely think Trump should avoid exercise, fruit, vegetables, and lean proteins.

    Reply
  5. robyn says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Trump always seemed bloated and unhealthy. I remember how Trump made fun of Kerry for riding a bike and having a fall. Who does that??? Only Trump. Actually, if Trump rode a bicycle it might stimulate his brain cells and it might make him a tad more rational.

    Reply
  6. Incredulous says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I want to live in a world where Trump tries to say that to The Rock’s face.

    Reply
  7. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Listen, we all know this is bs but let him believe it! The more trans fats for the orange menace, the sooner this could be over.

    Reply
  8. IlsaLund says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I was raised on the premise that if you can’t say something nice then don’t say anything at all. So I won’t say anything, other than I hope his food and exercise choices relieve us all of his presence.

    Reply
  9. justcrimmles says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:13 am

    If there’s any joy to be had in this whole era, it’s that Orange Voldemort is voraciously reading about himself, due to his pathetic need to be liked, meanwhile very few actually like him. Although, he’s too stupid and narcissistic to realize this.

    Double down, his favorite position and sandwich 🙄

    Reply
  10. minx says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

    There is no way that guy was 236 pounds. No way. 260, at least.

    Reply
  11. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

    He is the cheap pack of batteries that you get from the dollar store instead of a pack of Duracell batteries from Walgreens or Target.

    That tweet from Rex is hilarious.

    Reply
  12. Beth says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:14 am

    He’s definitely overweight. His ginormously too big baggy suits and tie so long he could trip on it makes him look bigger. He needs more exercise than walking up and down the Air Force One stairs and hitting a few golf balls every weekend. Maybe he’ll get in shape in jail

    Reply
  13. bread says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Good. Maybe he’ll die earlier.

    Reply
  14. Lindy says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I read the whole piece last night and it was fascinating. If anything, it made me even more terrified of just how lazy, ignorant, and narcissistic the Emperor in Chief is. I mean, I knew that, but the New Yorker piece did a thorough job of shining a bright light on that. Reading that, plus reading about the 13 men and 0 women in the Senate working on the health care bill rewrite made for a depressing day.

    Reply
  15. wheneight says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Please, please no one tell him he’s wrong. Exercise is bad and eating KFC and McDonalds all the time is great! Yep. 100%.

    Reply
  16. Vesta says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Biglie is as BigLie does…

    (I’m sorry, did I spell his nickname right? I’m not a native speaker – is it Bigly or Biglie? I’m confused.)

    Reply
  17. alexc says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Trump’s very existence is misguided.

    Reply
  18. Cannibell says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:41 am

    For a guy who doesn’t believe in exercise, he sure spends a lot of time running….his mouth.

    Reply
  19. Tiffany says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:57 am

    But he expected #3 to get her body back after Barron’s birth. How the hell did he expect her to do that, prayer?

    Reply
  20. Esmom says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:05 am

    It’s a great article. Funny, I paused at Trump’s exercise “theory” too, it’s bizarre. Terry Gross also interviewed the writer, Evan Osnos, last week. I’d recommend it if only to hear intelligent, thoughtful people speak in full sentences.

    Reply

