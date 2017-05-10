Jimmy Kimmel sorry ‘for saying that children in America should have health care’

Monday night saw rain in Southern California, me getting my @ss handed to me by my daughter at Monopoly but more importantly, it also saw the return of Jimmy Kimmel from his paternity leave. Last week, we discussed Jimmy’s emotional monologue about his newborn son’s health scare. During his week off, all his fill-in hosts made the appeal to viewers to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which apparently resulted in a great deal of donations. Upon his return, Jimmy wanted to let the world know that his son was doing really well and to thank everyone for their generosity towards CHLA. He also wanted to address the amount of negative comments he received from making his appeal to look again at national healthcare. We already mentioned former congressman Joe Walsh’s comments about Jimmy but many others weighed in and, unfortunately not surprisingly, some saw Jimmy’s comments as not only manipulative but irresponsible and offensive.

During his first show back from paternity leave, Jimmy Kimmel fired back at a few politicians (namely, Newt Gingrich) regarding his emotional monologue about his newborn son Billy‘s open heart surgery and the GOP’s recent healthcare repeal. The father of four thanked his fans and supporters and was particularly moved by the donations made to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in the last week. “What a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA and my wife and I are very grateful for them,” Kimmel said. “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation and there were a lot, so you might be getting those at Christmas time.” But Kimmel also made mention of some negative comments he received, zeroing in on the former Speaker of the House. “I’d like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “It was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.” Responding to comments Gingrich made during an interview with Fox News on Sunday where Gingrich said that hospitals would never turn away a sick baby in an emergency, Kimmel fired back saying, “Yes, it is true that if you have an emergency they will do an operation, and that’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never ever happens.” He continued, “We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery. You have a cardiologist, a pediatrician, the surgeons, some kids need an ambulance to transport them – and that doesn’t even count parents who have to miss work for all this stuff.

[From People]

Fortunately, others were listening to Jimmy and taking a much more sensible approach. Later in his monologue, Jimmy showed Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, discussing this country’s health care needs and said that he will now hold any plan to the “Jimmy Kimmel Test,” which he defines as, “Would the child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life … even if they go over a certain amount?” Of all the things I wish I could get named after me, I think a test would be at the top. I can’t even begin to think what they would be testing for, though.

I stated my position for Jimmy in the last two posts. My feelings about single payer health care changed dramatically after I watched my college roommate, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, struggle so hard to secure insurance for herself and her daughter. Every time she went into the hospital she worried that if she died, her daughter would be uninsured when all she should have had to worry about is: was she going to die.

Here is Jimmy’s Monday night monologue. It’s funny, as always, but I think his discussion with Senator Cassidy is good. Cassidy spells his viewpoint out clearly and seems to be a little more committed to a bipartisan bill than I have heard from most.



And just for fun because I need to laugh this week as if my life depended on it – Jimmy’s Mother Day bit from last year of having his staff read actual text messages from their moms:



Sexiest shot ever taken of my husband: Carrying my breast pump through the halls of Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/lK9sz1MKPf — Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 8, 2017

Thomas pancakes are even better than their English muffins A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on May 6, 2017 at 10:52am PDT