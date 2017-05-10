Jimmy Kimmel sorry ‘for saying that children in America should have health care’

Monday night saw rain in Southern California, me getting my @ss handed to me by my daughter at Monopoly but more importantly, it also saw the return of Jimmy Kimmel from his paternity leave. Last week, we discussed Jimmy’s emotional monologue about his newborn son’s health scare. During his week off, all his fill-in hosts made the appeal to viewers to support Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, which apparently resulted in a great deal of donations. Upon his return, Jimmy wanted to let the world know that his son was doing really well and to thank everyone for their generosity towards CHLA. He also wanted to address the amount of negative comments he received from making his appeal to look again at national healthcare. We already mentioned former congressman Joe Walsh’s comments about Jimmy but many others weighed in and, unfortunately not surprisingly, some saw Jimmy’s comments as not only manipulative but irresponsible and offensive.
The father of four thanked his fans and supporters and was particularly moved by the donations made to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles in the last week. “What a humbling outpouring of support. So many people made donations to CHLA and my wife and I are very grateful for them,” Kimmel said. “Our plan is to send a card to everyone who made a donation and there were a lot, so you might be getting those at Christmas time.”
But Kimmel also made mention of some negative comments he received, zeroing in on the former Speaker of the House.
“I’d like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care,” Kimmel said sarcastically. “It was insensitive. It was offensive, and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.”
Responding to comments Gingrich made during an interview with Fox News on Sunday where Gingrich said that hospitals would never turn away a sick baby in an emergency, Kimmel fired back saying, “Yes, it is true that if you have an emergency they will do an operation, and that’s terrific if your baby’s health problems are all solved during that one visit. The only problem is that never ever happens.”
He continued, “We’ve had a dozen doctor’s appointments since our son had surgery. You have a cardiologist, a pediatrician, the surgeons, some kids need an ambulance to transport them – and that doesn’t even count parents who have to miss work for all this stuff.
Fortunately, others were listening to Jimmy and taking a much more sensible approach. Later in his monologue, Jimmy showed Senator Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, discussing this country’s health care needs and said that he will now hold any plan to the “Jimmy Kimmel Test,” which he defines as, “Would the child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life … even if they go over a certain amount?” Of all the things I wish I could get named after me, I think a test would be at the top. I can’t even begin to think what they would be testing for, though.
I stated my position for Jimmy in the last two posts. My feelings about single payer health care changed dramatically after I watched my college roommate, who suffers from Crohn’s Disease, struggle so hard to secure insurance for herself and her daughter. Every time she went into the hospital she worried that if she died, her daughter would be uninsured when all she should have had to worry about is: was she going to die.
Here is Jimmy’s Monday night monologue. It’s funny, as always, but I think his discussion with Senator Cassidy is good. Cassidy spells his viewpoint out clearly and seems to be a little more committed to a bipartisan bill than I have heard from most.
And just for fun because I need to laugh this week as if my life depended on it – Jimmy’s Mother Day bit from last year of having his staff read actual text messages from their moms:
Sexiest shot ever taken of my husband: Carrying my breast pump through the halls of Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/lK9sz1MKPf
— Molly McNearney (@mollymcnearney) May 8, 2017
The negative reaction to Jimmy’s story is indicative of the heartlessness of the modern GOP. I do hope guys like Cassidy can bring some bipartisanship to the situation. It’s sorely needed.
Bbbbut they’re pro-life, sanctity of life, life, liiife..liii.taaax..tax cuts for the rich.
If nothing else, I hope more people start talking in public about how negatively this bill is going to affect them. Maybe if more people took their heads out of their asses and realize that they are hurting other people, then some of them will actually grow a conscious. They cannot ignore it if it or, as they so eloquently put it, “shoved down their throats” if it is constantly in their faces. Not the rabid ones who only want to hurt liberals, but the silent ones who are standing behind and saying nothing, letting the rabid ones control the narrative.
I personally think Cassidy was stunting to not appear crazy. He has voted along party lines for almost everything else this administration has put up, especially voting for Tom Price for HHS secretary. Price has been going around selling that turd for weeks. He is like Graham and McCain pretending that they really want to investigate Trump’s connection to Russia.
I missed saying this in the last post but I think it should always be said: Joe Walsh needs to get off the internet, get a job, and pay his child support.
Newt G. is the same man who actually said that poor kids should basically become janitors to help pay for their basic needs. Newt G. is a live evil troll who needs to crawl back under a bridge.
Kimmel is trying to bring common sense into the discussion. I watch the old Andy Griffith in Mayberry shows and see something grotesque has happened to America since that era. The neighborly community where everyone cares for one another and the deputy’s gun with the bullets in his pocket is now a fully loaded AK47 for every Tom, Dick and Harry/Harriet. And health care … well, the best is available but most can’t afford it and it sure as heck is nobody’s “right” to have it.
I try to view these things through the lens of the country that’s dealing with it. I try to see the value of the current healthcare system in the U.S. I try to see what in their history has brought them to this point and if the reasoning is sound, I try to accept that my view is simply shaped by a different culture and upbringing and I have to respect that.
In this case … no. I will never agree or respect that in a wealthy, stable democracy (although that stability can be debated as we see every day), affordable healthcare for every single citizens is something to be debated. It’s not. We can debate how to get there, sure. Our system (Germany) isn’t perfect, no system ever is. But – and I will repeat this until I’m blue in the face – nobody here loses their job or home because they get sick.
To me, a society that treats their sick like this, is simply not civilized.
Yes.
But here there is a socialist mix
Education ans healthcare are considered basic privilege for a long time
I don’t think it was ever so in USA
To paraphrase what Drew Magary (Deadspin) said, JESUS THE MAN’S INFANT CHILD HAD HEART SURGERY WHAT THE HELL IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE.
I needed heart surgery as a baby, and I see the bills. Just one of them was for 34,000. That was back in the day.
Need I say more…
