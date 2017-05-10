Donna D’Errico of Baywatch, 49, on her four plastic surgery procedures in a day

Donna D’Errico, 49, is a former Baywatch babe and although I really don’t remember her I thought I would cover this for the plastic surgery angle. D’errico had a bunch of surgery in one day and showed off her before and after looks on Inside Edition. She detailed exactly what she had done too, which included an arm lift, tummy tuck, liposuction on her arms and back and fat transfer to her booty. All the procedures took four and a half hours. I don’t know, I would be afraid to do that after seeing any of the Kardashians. Here’s what she told Inside Edition and she also has before and after photos and a review of her plastic surgeon on the surgery review site, RealSelf. There’s a video of her segment below. (It aired some time ago but it’s news to me.)
“I feel really uncomfortable with the loose skin that hangs,” D’Errico said, adding: “I can almost tuck my skin [from my stomach] into my pants like a shirt and it’s not a good feeling.”
A few weeks ago, she turned to Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng for four cosmetic procedures that she had over the course of just one day.
“My end goal is to be in my swimsuit and be out on the beach,” she said.
Inside Edition was there on the day of the surgery. D’Errico was extremely nervous.
“I am panicking,” she said. “What if my heart stops?”
But despite her anxiety, she underwent the procedures: Liposuction on her stomach, arms and back; a tummy tuck, a butt enhancement and arm lifts.
Dr. Obeng was able to remove about two liters of fat during the liposuction, which he reinjected to round out her backside.
During the tummy tuck, he removed several inches of loose skin and tightened her skin around her ab muscles.
After four and a half hours, the surgeries were completed, and she was wrapped in tight bandages to reduce swelling.
Nine weeks later, the results are incredible.
During a beach photo shoot where she rocked a red bathing suit, D’Errico told Inside Edition that “it feels like a trip back in time.”
The total price tag of the procedure is just as astounding as her before-and-after photos: $55,000.
One of my cousins has had multiple procedures like this, but in several separate visits, after losing 300 pounds (really, it’s amazing) with gastric bypass. She had a tummy tuck, skin tightening surgery and breast implants and she’s very happy with it. She was just telling me about it this week. Her advice was to interview several surgeons and do your research. The amount of options and procedures which are available are fascinating to me, but I don’t know if I could get anything done at this point. My boobs are really deflated and I have been considering it, but I think I’ll just wear padded bras, save the money and not have to deal with the recovery. Maybe if I worked in front of a camera or if someone paid me to advertise their services (as I assume was the deal here) I would be more open to it. As it is, it sounds like a lot of pain and expense for something that’s only temporary and with varying results. Plus what if you have complications afterwards? That’s how Kanye West’s mom passed away. Those surgeries aren’t without risks. That said, D’Errico looks great and the results seem worth it for her. My cousin does too.
I saw these dress/cardigan photos last week and how incredibly youthful she looks. At least she admits having surgical help to achieve it.
I’m not sure we’re getting the whole story. Nothing done to her face? Sudden major boobage? She looks unbelievable but I think there were other procedures too. It must have hurt like hell.
Her face does look more taut. Maybe nipping in the waist accentuates the chest?
My hairdresser had a breast and eye work done the same week, and she wished she’d done them further apart. She was just trying to reduce time off from work.
Well she looks good, but she didn’t look that bad before. Pretty sure this doesn’t count as a career revival, however.
Her arms looked good even before to me…
Hollywood is an awful place.
IKR?
That makes me very, very sad. Apparently we’ve gotten to a point where a beautiful 49-yo woman thinks she has to have 4,5 hours of surgery on her body before she can go out on the beach in a swimsuit. That’s f#cked up, you guys.
It’s just not Hollywood. I hear so many advertisements for liposuction, and this and that. We just can’t age gracefully any more.
She looks amazing.
Her doctor just got some slammin’ publicity.
Seems like I saw a pic of her once several years ago and she looked decidedly matronly. Now she looks early thirties.
But boy when they are shoving that long vacuum wand in and out it looks horrifying. 4 procedures were a lot to take on. She was in good shape to come out of that. Must have had a stress test.
Also lets remember her body wasn’t that out of shape to begin with. She had a great body already just fat in places she didn’t want it. Bet bruh have her a nice new butt though.
By the way, the Kardashians didn’t do just fat transfers – they have major ginormous butt implants.
She looks good. I have no beef with plastic surgery; only with people who lie (ie Kardashians).
she looks fantastic. Her face is youthful as well. I don’t know if I would have the guts to do everything at once but maybe for these procedures the time of healing is shorter as opposed to breasts or butt implants. Still, ever since I saw Heidi Montag doing all at once I wonder about doctors telling that they just have to book 4 to 6 hours instead of appointments spread on a month. But it makes sense: better suck it up and be in pain for a few weeks
I can’t hate on her at all. She actually looks amazing.
Man what’s up with good ol’ fashioned exercise?!
Hey if she’s got the money! She looks amazing. Really youthful. And despite the butt injections, not Kardashian-like, which is just more proof of the ridiculous (-ly bad) work they’ve had done. I’m sure their plastic surgeon gets a ton of business from their publicity and I just DON’T get it. If I ever want to go under the knife, give me her or Jennifer Aniston’s doc’s number please.
I remember her, she used to be married to Nikki Sixx but she divorced him. He tried to drag her thru the mud in their court battle but she prevailed and moved on with her life and quietly raised their daughter. She looks really good but she looked pretty good before she had this surgery in my opinion.
I agree with others– she looked great before.
However havin been through a procedure myself, I can kind of get why youd want to do it all at once. Its hard on the bod, and why not bundle hard times into one hard time only. But 4? Anything more than 1? Why find that many flaws in yourself….
