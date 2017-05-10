Did Sophie Turner casually drop the n-word in an Instagram Story?

Sophie Turner at Louis Vuitton A/W 2017 show during Paris Fashion Week

Sophie Turner – aka Sansa Stark – is currently dating Joe Jonas, the human embodiment of a sad clown noise. No, I jest! Joe Jonas isn’t that bad. Nick Jonas would have been a better choice, but maybe that’s just me. So, Sophie and Joe are loved up and spending a lot of time together. They apparently even go to the gym together, which is where someone – “fitness guru Brendan Fallis” – posted an Instagram Story of Sophie and Joe basically saying “hi!” Except that Sophie didn’t say “hi there.” No one is quite sure what she said, because it sounds like she said “what up, ni–a.” The original Instagram has already been deleted, but thankfully some people copied it:

Game of Thrones #SophieTurner is under fire for this video with #JoeJonas

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Yeah, even though Fitness Guru was laughing and you can’t make out what Sophie says after “what up,” it really does sound like she said some variation on the n-word. Which is bad. Sophie has issued a statement about the video though.

“I used the word ‘motherf–kers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested. I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”

[From E! News]

Go and watch the video again and really think to yourself, “She’s saying ‘motherf–ker.’” Or maybe “motherf–kas.” Okay… maybe. MAYBE. But it still feels like a stretch because it sounds so much like the n-word. Then again, maybe it’s a stretch to say that a young, white British woman who has mostly lived and worked in Britain most of her life would use the n-word so casually? Like, I could see an entitled and dumb American actress doing that. But a British actress? I don’t know. Does Sophie deserve the benefit of the doubt here, or do you still clearly hear her use the n-word?

Sophie Turner Sighted at LAX Airport on February 8, 2017

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Sighted at LAX Airport in Los Angeles on March 5, 2017

Photos courtesy of PR Photos and Pacific Coast News.

 

46 Responses to “Did Sophie Turner casually drop the n-word in an Instagram Story?”

  1. yanni says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:38 am

    She clearly says “motherf*cka”

    Reply
  2. Maria F. says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:38 am

    first time i heard it I was sure she used the N word, but I have listened now several time and i could see how she fitted in ‘motherf….’. I guess we will never know.

    Reply
  3. Spiderpigg says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:39 am

    She clearly says MF. For one thing it’s obviously four syllables rather than two syllables.

    I don’t think a white British girl would use that word because it’s not part of our culture and imo it’s considered much more shocking and unacceptable here. Not that there aren’t racists here who probably do use it but casual use is not something you really see.

    Reply
  4. Ghost says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I think it would be more likely for a foreigner ( especially if english isn’t their first language) to use it. Maybe not in Britain, but a lot of people in my country have no idea of the conotation behind it. They hear it in songs and think it’s just a word.

    Then again, she’s British, an actress AND a native english speaker. She should have known better.

    Reply
    • Myrto says:
      May 10, 2017 at 8:55 am

      I’m French and I’ve heard A LOT of young French dudes (20 years old) use the n word in a jokey manner. Like “hey my n…a!” while greeting a friend. It’s gross. They think it makes them look cool because those idiots listen to rap music and well, the n word is in there constantly. Notice that all those guys are always white. I don’t think they have any idea how offensive it is but I mean this is 2017, there’s the internet, people can no longer claim ignorance.

      Reply
  5. Anon says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I hear MF very clearly. I’m baffled anyone would accuse her of saying the n word from this video. It doesn’t even sound close. I feel so bad for her.

    Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:50 am

      Ditto. To me she’s very clearly saying MF.

      Is it an accent thing, or the way she drags out the last syllable? Because I can’t really see how anyone’s hearing the n-word here.

      Reply
    • Div says:
      May 10, 2017 at 7:50 am

      I think it’s a group think type of situation when it comes to social media….the idea is already subconsciously in your head so you are more likely to think that is what she said in the video. I have to admit I initially thought she said it too, but then I thought I should listen to it again and it’s clearly motherf*cker. It sounds like she is pronouncing fucker as fugcker (hence the g sound) but there is clearly a mother (pronounced mudda) part in front of it.

      Sometimes social media is a bit overeager for controversy and cooks up (false) drama.

      Reply
      • Janet says:
        May 10, 2017 at 8:43 am

        This so much. I think when you keep hearing she said that word, you almost already believe that’s what she said no matter what because that thought is stuck in there, but after listening to it several times I hear MF. It doesn’t always happen, but in this case, she is telling the truth!

  6. Div says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I saw the slowed down version and it really sounds more like she’s drawing out motherf*cker in a strange, goofy type of voice. It almost sounds like she is saying mother pause fugger. The first time I heard it I was like “Sophie’s cancelled” but when I listened to it again it definitely sounded different…and the slowed down video cleared it up.

    Apparently Miss Sansa is a bit problematic, but it’s a giant leap from being a bit problematic to having a friend openly post a video with a celeb using racial slurs. Bigots are dumb AF but I have hard time buying that her friend would openly post that IG if she was using a slur….especially because she’s famous.

    Reply
  7. Dorothy#1 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:53 am

    I don’t hear the n word at all.

    Reply
  8. Zuzus Girl says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:55 am

    This whole “controversy” is ridiculous. It doesn’t sound even remotely like the n word. I heard what everyone else heard. MF. Why even write about this in that “did she or didn’t she” way? She didn’t. No story! Drop it.

    Reply
  9. Tina says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I have once ignorantly used the ‘n’-word in public and I have been forever mortified since. It’s really one of the most shameful moments of my life. I can only say that I inadvertently slipped it because I’m far too used to saying it in my car, listening to hip hop/rap music, which I love with a passion, like any other part of black culture. In Australia, it’s occasionally used as slang amongst the youth because we want to emulate ‘coolness’, so I think if anything Sophie, if she used that word, used it in that way, without meaning direct harm. I hope she has realised how incorrect and disrespectful it is, like I had, from this controversy.

    Reply
  10. eto says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I’m so confused…I heard the n word but no one else here does?

    Reply
  11. Alexa says:
    May 10, 2017 at 7:59 am

    White British people are never racist. Just ask them!

    Reply
  12. QueenB says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Well she did call someone calling her “lipless white” a racist so she clearly does not understand it.

    Reply
  13. Tan says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:01 am

    People need to stop documenting and posting all casual interactions on social media

    We create unnecessary uproar over everything on social media
    Private conversations need to stay private

    Someday Sophie might support a BLM cause or anti racial profiling cause and some detractors will use this extreme casual private conversation ( if it indeed happened) to question her honesty and support and those of us in need of the support of a celebrity voice will suffer

    Reply
  14. Loz says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:02 am

    She’s posh. She was trying to be more common with her accent but she clearly said motherfuckaaas.

    Reply
  15. VirgiliaCoriolanus says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Sort of unrelated…..

    I went to a friend’s birthday party recently–she’d just turned 21. Besides me, there was only one other black person there. The rest are white. And all of them just started casually dropping the n-word and calling each other that. I didn’t even know what to say. My friend had never spoken like that to me or in front of me like that………….and I almost thought I was hearing things.

    And then later, when I asked her about it, she’s like *insert name of other black person there* didn’t care and “that’s how we talk”. They are all pasty white. And given that her sister and her girlfriend have gotten a lot of grief from their father about their gay relationship for years and years, you’d think they would be more sensitive to other minorities.

    I had to consider a very polite way of telling her that that was unacceptable, and it says it all that I even had to say that.

    Reply
  16. Valois says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

    She doesn’t seem to be very bright and it wouldn’t suprise me if she were quite ignorant. With that being sad, the video’s no proof of that… even I could make out the “motherf—” and I’m not even a native speaker.

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I find it funny that if she said mother effer, she gets a pass. Classy chick. Nice outfit Joe.

    Reply
  18. Dana says:
    May 10, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Someone slowed down the clip:

    https://twitter.com/Neonyfy/status/861958049610838016

    It’s clear she’s saying “muthaf—”

    Reply
  19. Margo S. says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:09 am

    There is no way she said mothaeffer. No. Way. That is the n word. I don’t think the fact that she’s british has anything to do with it. I think it’s the fact a she’s a insular white chick with money and probably surrounds herself with people who don’t see a problem with speaking that way.

    Reply
  20. Margo S. says:
    May 10, 2017 at 9:11 am

    There is no way she said mothaeffer. No. Way. That is the n word. I don’t think the fact that she’s british has anything to do with it. I think it’s the fact a she’s a insular white chick with money and probably surrounds herself with people who don’t see a problem with speaking that way.

    Edit: I listened to it again and I guess her accent threw me. Maybe she did say mothaeffer…. still just say hi girl!

    Reply

