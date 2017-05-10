Did Sophie Turner casually drop the n-word in an Instagram Story?

Sophie Turner – aka Sansa Stark – is currently dating Joe Jonas, the human embodiment of a sad clown noise. No, I jest! Joe Jonas isn’t that bad. Nick Jonas would have been a better choice, but maybe that’s just me. So, Sophie and Joe are loved up and spending a lot of time together. They apparently even go to the gym together, which is where someone – “fitness guru Brendan Fallis” – posted an Instagram Story of Sophie and Joe basically saying “hi!” Except that Sophie didn’t say “hi there.” No one is quite sure what she said, because it sounds like she said “what up, ni–a.” The original Instagram has already been deleted, but thankfully some people copied it:
Yeah, even though Fitness Guru was laughing and you can’t make out what Sophie says after “what up,” it really does sound like she said some variation on the n-word. Which is bad. Sophie has issued a statement about the video though.
“I used the word ‘motherf–kers’ in a recent video posted in an Instagram story and not a hateful racial slur that has been suggested. I am incredibly upset that anyone would think otherwise, and I want to make it clear that I would never use such an abhorrent word.”
Go and watch the video again and really think to yourself, “She’s saying ‘motherf–ker.’” Or maybe “motherf–kas.” Okay… maybe. MAYBE. But it still feels like a stretch because it sounds so much like the n-word. Then again, maybe it’s a stretch to say that a young, white British woman who has mostly lived and worked in Britain most of her life would use the n-word so casually? Like, I could see an entitled and dumb American actress doing that. But a British actress? I don’t know. Does Sophie deserve the benefit of the doubt here, or do you still clearly hear her use the n-word?
Photos courtesy of PR Photos and Pacific Coast News.
She clearly says “motherf*cka”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. This is a tempest in a teapot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto, I can hear MF. You can clearly hear there are 3-4 syllabus, not 2.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
first time i heard it I was sure she used the N word, but I have listened now several time and i could see how she fitted in ‘motherf….’. I guess we will never know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She clearly says MF. For one thing it’s obviously four syllables rather than two syllables.
I don’t think a white British girl would use that word because it’s not part of our culture and imo it’s considered much more shocking and unacceptable here. Not that there aren’t racists here who probably do use it but casual use is not something you really see.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must be an accent/diction thing because I can’t believe anyone even thought she said the N word.
You and Kaiser are right: it’s not a term that would get used in an oblivious trying-to-be-cool way here anyway. Mind you, we don’t say muddyfunster that much either, do we?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’d be surprised Sixer-I don’t know if it’s a trend at boarding schools these past few years, but a lot of posh kids (mostly guys) at my uni were dropping it fairly casually. And seemed to see no issue using it around me when I was often the only black person in the room. Good times!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Urgh. Sigh. WHAT IS THE MATTER WITH THE POSH YOUTH? Wastemen, the lot of them.
(See what I did there? )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is posh KJA. So seems likely she’d do this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who had lived extensively in the U.K. and the US, it is used much much much more frequently in the U.K. in a joking manner amongst young people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t speak for the entirety of Britain, obviously, but none of the kids I know here in the West Country would dream of saying it, nor would any of the young people from my family and friends in London. We’re not idiotic and oblivious poshies, however.
Regardless. It’s as clear as day is day she said muddyfunster.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahah, well played Sixer! I went to the kind of state school Waterloo Road (great show back in the day) would get their storylines from so my mostly white middle class uni was a culture shock. Posh people are very confusing to me-trying their best to act and dress not posh while dropping casual references to their dads yacht.
In terms of Sophie-I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt this time. Sounded like her saying muthaf**** to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I went to a public school in Dorset and never heard the word. My friend went to a state school in the same area and heard it occassionally. It’s not always ‘the poshies’ using it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, man. Waterloo Road! The Major was addicted to that when he was a wee one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m born and raised in London and very rarely hear the word being used. When I do here it occasionally it’s usually among young people in a joking manner (not that that makes it acceptable). The first time I went to NYC my jaw kept dropping at the number of times I heard the word being used! It probably wasn’t actually that much but it was jarring to my British ears!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m born and bred black British Londoner and have heard that disgusting word frequently. From the working class to the poshest white people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it would be more likely for a foreigner ( especially if english isn’t their first language) to use it. Maybe not in Britain, but a lot of people in my country have no idea of the conotation behind it. They hear it in songs and think it’s just a word.
Then again, she’s British, an actress AND a native english speaker. She should have known better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m French and I’ve heard A LOT of young French dudes (20 years old) use the n word in a jokey manner. Like “hey my n…a!” while greeting a friend. It’s gross. They think it makes them look cool because those idiots listen to rap music and well, the n word is in there constantly. Notice that all those guys are always white. I don’t think they have any idea how offensive it is but I mean this is 2017, there’s the internet, people can no longer claim ignorance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear MF very clearly. I’m baffled anyone would accuse her of saying the n word from this video. It doesn’t even sound close. I feel so bad for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto. To me she’s very clearly saying MF.
Is it an accent thing, or the way she drags out the last syllable? Because I can’t really see how anyone’s hearing the n-word here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s a group think type of situation when it comes to social media….the idea is already subconsciously in your head so you are more likely to think that is what she said in the video. I have to admit I initially thought she said it too, but then I thought I should listen to it again and it’s clearly motherf*cker. It sounds like she is pronouncing fucker as fugcker (hence the g sound) but there is clearly a mother (pronounced mudda) part in front of it.
Sometimes social media is a bit overeager for controversy and cooks up (false) drama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This so much. I think when you keep hearing she said that word, you almost already believe that’s what she said no matter what because that thought is stuck in there, but after listening to it several times I hear MF. It doesn’t always happen, but in this case, she is telling the truth!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the slowed down version and it really sounds more like she’s drawing out motherf*cker in a strange, goofy type of voice. It almost sounds like she is saying mother pause fugger. The first time I heard it I was like “Sophie’s cancelled” but when I listened to it again it definitely sounded different…and the slowed down video cleared it up.
Apparently Miss Sansa is a bit problematic, but it’s a giant leap from being a bit problematic to having a friend openly post a video with a celeb using racial slurs. Bigots are dumb AF but I have hard time buying that her friend would openly post that IG if she was using a slur….especially because she’s famous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hear the n word at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole “controversy” is ridiculous. It doesn’t sound even remotely like the n word. I heard what everyone else heard. MF. Why even write about this in that “did she or didn’t she” way? She didn’t. No story! Drop it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have once ignorantly used the ‘n’-word in public and I have been forever mortified since. It’s really one of the most shameful moments of my life. I can only say that I inadvertently slipped it because I’m far too used to saying it in my car, listening to hip hop/rap music, which I love with a passion, like any other part of black culture. In Australia, it’s occasionally used as slang amongst the youth because we want to emulate ‘coolness’, so I think if anything Sophie, if she used that word, used it in that way, without meaning direct harm. I hope she has realised how incorrect and disrespectful it is, like I had, from this controversy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so confused…I heard the n word but no one else here does?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I heard the n word at first, but after listening a few times, I think she said m-f**ker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
White British people are never racist. Just ask them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well she did call someone calling her “lipless white” a racist so she clearly does not understand it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What doesn’t she understand?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, you right she did that. I have no idee if she’s saying the n Word or not, what I do know is that she’s clueless privilege idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People need to stop documenting and posting all casual interactions on social media
We create unnecessary uproar over everything on social media
Private conversations need to stay private
Someday Sophie might support a BLM cause or anti racial profiling cause and some detractors will use this extreme casual private conversation ( if it indeed happened) to question her honesty and support and those of us in need of the support of a celebrity voice will suffer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s posh. She was trying to be more common with her accent but she clearly said motherfuckaaas.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sort of unrelated…..
I went to a friend’s birthday party recently–she’d just turned 21. Besides me, there was only one other black person there. The rest are white. And all of them just started casually dropping the n-word and calling each other that. I didn’t even know what to say. My friend had never spoken like that to me or in front of me like that………….and I almost thought I was hearing things.
And then later, when I asked her about it, she’s like *insert name of other black person there* didn’t care and “that’s how we talk”. They are all pasty white. And given that her sister and her girlfriend have gotten a lot of grief from their father about their gay relationship for years and years, you’d think they would be more sensitive to other minorities.
I had to consider a very polite way of telling her that that was unacceptable, and it says it all that I even had to say that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People are so ignorant, careless, insensitive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t seem to be very bright and it wouldn’t suprise me if she were quite ignorant. With that being sad, the video’s no proof of that… even I could make out the “motherf—” and I’m not even a native speaker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it funny that if she said mother effer, she gets a pass. Classy chick. Nice outfit Joe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she not ‘get a pass’ if she said MF? Are we meant to be outraged every time someone swears?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Someone slowed down the clip:
https://twitter.com/Neonyfy/status/861958049610838016
It’s clear she’s saying “muthaf—”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no way she said mothaeffer. No. Way. That is the n word. I don’t think the fact that she’s british has anything to do with it. I think it’s the fact a she’s a insular white chick with money and probably surrounds herself with people who don’t see a problem with speaking that way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no way she said mothaeffer. No. Way. That is the n word. I don’t think the fact that she’s british has anything to do with it. I think it’s the fact a she’s a insular white chick with money and probably surrounds herself with people who don’t see a problem with speaking that way.
Edit: I listened to it again and I guess her accent threw me. Maybe she did say mothaeffer…. still just say hi girl!
Report this comment as spam or abuse