How many times will Conrad Hilton violate his ex-girlfriend’s restraining order?

Over the weekend, Conrad Hilton was arrested again. The guy’s only 23 years old and he’s already spent more time in court and in handcuffs than he’s ever spent in school. The first time I paid attention to Conrad was in 2015, when he got arrested for going bonkers on a commercial flight. He was apparently drunk and high and starting fights with airline staff and passengers. The Hiltons did an okay job of covering that up at first, but then Conrad copped a plea and he was put on parole. He f–ked up again when he began stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Saloman. We last discussed Conrad in June 2016, when he was finally sentenced to a brief prison stay after multiple violations of Saloman’s restraining order, and for violating the terms of his parole. Well, guess what happened over the weekend?

Conrad Hilton has been arrested again. LAPD spokesperson Jenny Houser confirmed to PEOPLE that the 23-year-old heir to the Hilton family fortune was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of grand theft auto and violated a restraining order. His bail has been set at $60,000, the LAPD told PEOPLE. It is not clear if he has retained an attorney. The youngest brother of Paris, Nicky and Barron Hilton, Conrad had allegedly tried to break into the home of voice actress E.G. Daily, TMZ reports — violating a 2015 restraining order E.G.’s daughter, Hunter Daily Saloman, had against him. Hunter and Conrad had dated previously, but split in 2015. He was arrested in June 2015 for violating the restraining order, after police found him inside Daily’s home. A radio call came into police at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Houser said. Prior to that, Conrad had allegedly gone to the home of Rick Salomon — Hunter’s father and E.G.’s ex-husband, TMZ reports. There, he allegedly stole Rick’s Bentley. As fans of the Hilton family may remember, Rick had starred with Paris’ in her infamous 2004 sex tape. Conrad last made headlines in Aug. 2016, when he was released from prison after serving two months for violating his parole. He has been on parole since 2015, and previously admitted in court on June 6 to violating the terms of his parole by using drugs — including marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids and cocaine.

[From People]

All of this happened days ago, so why am I covering it now? Because I was left with a “???” thought bubble over my head when I read this new story about what Conrad was actually charged with.

Conrad Hilton, the 23-year-old heir to the Hilton family fortune, was charged Tuesday with taking a car without consent and violating a restraining order, PEOPLE confirms. Hilton was charged with one felony count of driving or taking a vehicle. He is also charged with two misdemeanor counts of disobeying a domestic relations restraining order and one misdemeanor count of contempt of court, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’ Office.

[From People]

Here’s the thing: Conrad Hilton has literally been stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Daily Saloman, for two years. She has a restraining order against him. She’s had it for two years. He’s violated it MULTIPLE times. He has a history of violence. So tell me why the charges of violating the restraining order are misdemeanors and yet the car theft is a felony? Is it because cars are more valuable than women?