Patti LuPone: Madonna ‘couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag’

I’m not one of those people constantly YAS-QUEEN-ing various divas. I think I’ve only YAS-QUEEN’d Rihanna and Beyonce a handful of times in my life. But I’m about to shake out one of the biggest YAS QUEENs ever for Ms. Patti LuPone. Please, bitches. Patti LuPone is the original queen. She’s amazing. She’s had a stellar career on stage, film and television and she’s at the point where she has no more f–ks to give. So, Patti LuPone appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night and Andy Cohen asked her about Madonna. The backstory here is that LuPone originated the Broadway role of Eva Peron in Evita, which is seriously one of my favorite original-cast musical-recordings of all time. Madonna played Evita in the film and the weakness of Madge’s voice in that movie still haunts me. It still haunts Patti too.

Patti LuPone did not hold back when it came to sharing her opinions about Madonna. During Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the American Theater Hall of Fame inductee made it known that she is not a fan of Madge’s portrayal in 1996’s Evita, the same role LuPone played in the original 1979 Broadway production. “I thought it was a piece of s—. Madonna is a movie killer,” the two-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award winner told host Andy Cohen and the night’s guest, Christopher Meloni. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.”

Bless you, Patti LuPone. Bless you for saying that out loud. Madonna is good – I guess? – at what she does full-time, which is “being a pop star.” But Madonna has always been such a sh-tty actress and she’s never been a Broadway-quality musical talent. Madonna’s voice is just too weak. Anyway, don’t even refer to this as shade. Patti just burned the sh-t out of Madonna.