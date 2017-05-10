Patti LuPone: Madonna ‘couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag’

Meet the 2017 Tony Award Nominees Reception - Arrivals

I’m not one of those people constantly YAS-QUEEN-ing various divas. I think I’ve only YAS-QUEEN’d Rihanna and Beyonce a handful of times in my life. But I’m about to shake out one of the biggest YAS QUEENs ever for Ms. Patti LuPone. Please, bitches. Patti LuPone is the original queen. She’s amazing. She’s had a stellar career on stage, film and television and she’s at the point where she has no more f–ks to give. So, Patti LuPone appeared on Watch What Happens Live last night and Andy Cohen asked her about Madonna. The backstory here is that LuPone originated the Broadway role of Eva Peron in Evita, which is seriously one of my favorite original-cast musical-recordings of all time. Madonna played Evita in the film and the weakness of Madge’s voice in that movie still haunts me. It still haunts Patti too.

Patti LuPone did not hold back when it came to sharing her opinions about Madonna. During Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the American Theater Hall of Fame inductee made it known that she is not a fan of Madge’s portrayal in 1996’s Evita, the same role LuPone played in the original 1979 Broadway production.

“I thought it was a piece of s—. Madonna is a movie killer,” the two-time Grammy Award winner and two-time Tony Award winner told host Andy Cohen and the night’s guest, Christopher Meloni. “She’s dead behind the eyes. She couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag. She should not be on film or on stage. She’s a wonderful performer for what she does, but she is not an actress.”

[From People]

Bless you, Patti LuPone. Bless you for saying that out loud. Madonna is good – I guess? – at what she does full-time, which is “being a pop star.” But Madonna has always been such a sh-tty actress and she’s never been a Broadway-quality musical talent. Madonna’s voice is just too weak. Anyway, don’t even refer to this as shade. Patti just burned the sh-t out of Madonna.

Madonna as Eva Peron

Photos courtesy of WENN, film still courtesy of ‘Evita’.

 

42 Responses to “Patti LuPone: Madonna ‘couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag’”

  1. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:04 am

    True but not very polite. Patti’s an icon so I won’t lose sleep over this but I won’t throw up praise hands either. Meh.

    Reply
  2. Aims says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

    She speaks the truth . Can’t be mad at anyone who is honest .

    Reply
  3. bellebottomblues says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:06 am

    bada bing lol

    Reply
  4. minx says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    She’s right, of course, but the film is 20 years old. So…

    Reply
  5. naomipaige says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    It might not be politically correct to say, but she isn’t lying! I agree with her 100%

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:08 am

    1) It seems that anyone named Patti has an innate ability to publicly read someone for filth. See Patti LaBelle,

    2). Everything she said was right about Madonna. Madonna is a sh-tty actress and singer, but she does know how to put on a show at her concerts. That is mainly because the show centers around her and she is always willing to do anything to keep the spotlight on her.

    3) I love Christopher Meloni. I miss him on Law and Order: SVU so much.

    Reply
  7. Skins says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Tru dat

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I love Patti talking sh*t.

    But I also loved the movie Evita. That was the only movie Madonna was good in besides A League of Their Own.

    Reply
  9. Kristen820 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:11 am

    I will give Madge credit for the fact that she got a vocal coach for the first time. She knew she was in over her head, and took steps to improve.

    Reply
  10. Neo says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Madonna was good in A League of their Own, when she wasn’t the star.

    Reply
  11. bonobchick says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I like Madonna … but Patti ain’t wrong about Madonna’s lack of acting talent.

    Reply
  12. crazydaisy says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Harshness! Talk about breaking the axe from grinding. Must woefully agree, though. Madonna is an awesome stage entertainer, a great music video actress, and she was terrific in Desperately Seeking Susan (essentially playing herself). But otherwise, as an actress, wooden.

    Incidentally, I saw her live on Broadway in Speed the Plow (1988) during the height of my Madonna fandom. It was thrilling to be in the same room but even then I had to admit, her acting itself was extreme meh. I also waited in the cold outside the stage door for at least an hour after the show (shout out to my very patient Mom and younger sis for indulging me), but when Madonna finally came out, she did not talk to the fans, sign autographs or even really smile at us. Just straight into the limo. Turning point for me, especially as followed by unsavory Justify My Love video and stupid, self-indulgent X book. She was the shizz in the early to mid 80′s though, a real groundbreaker, sexually fierce and fun and original.

    Reply
  13. Lightpurple says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Patti has been burning Madonna in her one woman show for years. If she tours with her one woman show again, go see her. Her voice is phenomenal, she’s hilarious, and her stories are fantastic – especially the one about John Houseman telling her that SHE couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag.

    Love Meloni. Oz Forever

    Reply
  14. DragonWise says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Did she lie, though? Patti is a legend who earned it the hard way, and the stamina Broadway/stage performers have to have is unbelievable! She gave Madonna her due, she is a good performer, but her career was always about being famous more than anything else, and she is only a mediocre singer, absolutely terrible actress, and very problematic, thirsty person. I like a few of her songs and have some admiration for her marketing sense and ability to stay relevent for so long. Patti will always have my heart for Life Goes On. ❤❤❤

    Reply
  15. Relli says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:27 am

    Two snaps and circle……….DAYUM.

    Personally I loved the movie but i have never seen the Broadway play. I think one of the reason that it is cited as not a horrible Madonna movie was because she didn’t speak very much. a lot of the dialogue was acted out sort of like in a music video format so she wasn’t able to “madonna” all over the movie. For some reason when acting she comes across like she acting in a high school play, overly dramatic and robotic. also its no secret that the keys had to be changed because she simply does not have the range of Patty or any other trained musical actress.

    Reply
  16. Carol says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:37 am

    Patti got it right. I just saw Body of Evidence and her performance was laughable. I like Madonna but she absolutely stinks as an actress

    Reply
  17. KBeth says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I’m not a Madonna fan but I actually thought she did okay in Evita, not fabulous but I don’t think she was embarrassingly awful either.

    Christopher Meloni…..love him, he is number 2 on my list : )

    Reply
  18. HK9 says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:40 am

    I find it refreshing when someone speaks the truth in public. There’s so little of that these days.

    Reply
  19. LinaLamont says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald (and Kristin Chenoweth) are Broadway Gods.

    Reply
  20. QueenB says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Madonna was the best at being a pop star, that was her talent. But she does not understand the new era of social media and the different news cycle. She has decades of work though so she will always be relevant. I wonder how she is going to be remembered because as Patti rightly says its not her artistic talent.

    Reply
  21. Kristy says:
    May 10, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I’m not a Madonna fan by any stretch, but I really dig Desperately Seeking Susan, although that could be more of a nod to Rosanna Arquette. That’s pretty much the nicest thing I have to say about Madonna.

    Reply
  22. Lucy says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Eva is a very important icon for my family and I. I’ve only seen a couple musical numbers from the movie (I’m pretty young, please don’t judge) and while I thought they were ok, I know neither of my parents really cared about it.

    Reply
  23. TOK says:
    May 10, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I just fell into a YouTube hole for a bit, watching blurry old clips of Patti kaaa-illing it as Evita. You want to see what “having something behind the eyes” looks like, watch the her 1980 Grammy show performance “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.”

    Reply
  24. lisa says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I WILL ALWAYS BE HERE FOR YOU MISS PATTI!

    if you haven’t read her book, run dont walk

    Reply
  25. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Harsh but true.

    Have you guys seen David Beckhams ‘acting’ clip from the upcoming King Arthur? The Fail has the clip:

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4492784/Defiant-David-Beckham-shares-candid-scenes.html

    He should stick to his day job as being a retired footballer who complains of not getting a knighthood.

    Reply
  26. teacakes says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    She didn’t lie, tho.

    Reply
  27. Bread and Circuses says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    She ain’t wrong. The movie Who’s That Girl was supposed to be a fluffy romantic romp, i.e. not something you need a powerhouse actress for, and Madonna still killed it dead. She is a great performer in a campy, larger-than-life concert setting, but she cannot turn in a believable performance of a human being on film.

    Reply
  28. Long time lurker says:
    May 10, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    I enjoyed Andy Cohen’s face freezing in smile-rictus.
    Yay Patti!

    Reply

