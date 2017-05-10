“Zooey Deschanel is sticking with her baby-naming theme” links

Zooey Deschanel named her second child Charlie Wolf. His big sister is named Elsie Otter. I would assume the third kid will be Gary Groundhog. [Dlisted]

Stephen Colbert got The Daily Show gang back together. [Jezebel]

I’ve been wearing platform sandals this whole time! [LaineyGossip]

I wish I had the stones to walk around in caftans. [Go Fug Yourself]

Joe Scarborough clapped back at some of Trump’s people. [Pajiba]

Kim Zolciak’s son is healing. [Starcasm]

Alexandra Daddario’s dress was pretty low-cut. [Popoholic]

Fast facts about Charlie Hunnam. [Wonderwall]

Alessandra Ambrosio is always on vacation. [Celebslam]

Scheana Marie lied about her marriage on Vanderpump Rules. [Reality Tea]

This is amazing public art. [OMG Blog]