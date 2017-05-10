“Zooey Deschanel is sticking with her baby-naming theme” links

Zooey Deschanel named her second child Charlie Wolf. His big sister is named Elsie Otter. I would assume the third kid will be Gary Groundhog. [Dlisted]
Together the names sound kinda cute, and they are middle names so who cares. Good thing she she didn’t go all crazy hollywood.
I actually like this – if you’re going to do a weird name, make it the middle name.
My one caveat would be that I dislike Charlie as a given name. While I love Charlie as a nickname, I do think people should have the option of going by Charles or another nickname. Also, Charles Wolf sounds even cooler than Charlie Wolf.
Eh, Elsie and Charlie are cute names and no one really cares about middle names in real life.
But tell me, fellow CB-ers – what would you name a kid, if you could give one a name?
I just suggested Yohan to my cousin for her son, since it’s a name I will never use for any kid of mine (I love it but I don’t want to be having any kids and it’s the name of an ex from 10 years ago who I’m still in touch with professionally. .. so no go).
I’ve always wanted to name my (future) daughter Illa. I like Yohan!
I like Yohan, but I can see it being spelled wrong constantly. My daughter is named Erin and you wouldn’t believe the number of people who have said “Do you spell than A-a-r-o-n?” She’s female, doofuses, not male!
GARY GROUNDHOG.
THANK YOU.
THANK YOU.
First laugh of the day.
