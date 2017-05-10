“Zooey Deschanel is sticking with her baby-naming theme” links
  • May 10, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Trolls Premiere

Zooey Deschanel named her second child Charlie Wolf. His big sister is named Elsie Otter. I would assume the third kid will be Gary Groundhog. [Dlisted]
Stephen Colbert got The Daily Show gang back together. [Jezebel]
I’ve been wearing platform sandals this whole time! [LaineyGossip]
I wish I had the stones to walk around in caftans. [Go Fug Yourself]
Joe Scarborough clapped back at some of Trump’s people. [Pajiba]
Kim Zolciak’s son is healing. [Starcasm]
Alexandra Daddario’s dress was pretty low-cut. [Popoholic]
Fast facts about Charlie Hunnam. [Wonderwall]
Alessandra Ambrosio is always on vacation. [Celebslam]
Scheana Marie lied about her marriage on Vanderpump Rules. [Reality Tea]
This is amazing public art. [OMG Blog]

Zooey Deschanel on the set of 'New Girl'

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to ““Zooey Deschanel is sticking with her baby-naming theme” links”

  1. Ghost says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    Together the names sound kinda cute, and they are middle names so who cares. Good thing she she didn’t go all crazy hollywood.

    Reply
    • LA Elle says:
      May 10, 2017 at 1:05 pm

      I actually like this – if you’re going to do a weird name, make it the middle name.

      My one caveat would be that I dislike Charlie as a given name. While I love Charlie as a nickname, I do think people should have the option of going by Charles or another nickname. Also, Charles Wolf sounds even cooler than Charlie Wolf.

      Reply
  2. teacakes says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    Eh, Elsie and Charlie are cute names and no one really cares about middle names in real life.

    But tell me, fellow CB-ers – what would you name a kid, if you could give one a name?

    I just suggested Yohan to my cousin for her son, since it’s a name I will never use for any kid of mine (I love it but I don’t want to be having any kids and it’s the name of an ex from 10 years ago who I’m still in touch with professionally. .. so no go).

    Reply
  3. Kaye says:
    May 10, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    GARY GROUNDHOG.

    THANK YOU.
    THANK YOU.

    First laugh of the day.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment