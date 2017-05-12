Taylor Swift is ‘preparing for her big return’ after going mysteriously dark

taytay

At least once a month this year, we get some update on Taylor Swift. While I still believe she is the human embodiment of the Snake Emoji, I keep saying that I sort of miss her. I miss her theatrics. I miss her showmances. I miss The Taylor Swift Show. Other people miss her too, which is why we keep getting updates. I seriously doubt that Taylor is just calling up Us Weekly and Entertainment Tonight to leak sh-t about herself. No, these updates are coming from professional gossipmongers who can’t wait to see Tay’s next act. We keep hearing that new music is coming, probably after the summer. But when? And where? And how? And what will the 2017 incarnation of The Taylor Swift Show look like?

Fresh off a rough 2016 that saw her endure messy breakups with Calvin Harris and Tom Hiddleston and a public feud with Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian over his decision to dub her “that b—tch” in his single “Famous,” Taylor Swift decided to go dark, sources reveal in the new issue of Us Weekly.

Save for a pre-Super Bowl performance February 4, the 27-year-old — as famous for striding out of the gym perfectly coiffed and camera-ready as she is for strutting across the stages of sold-out arenas with her squad — hasn’t been seen in public since January. (She also stepped away from her 101 million Instagram followers, posting for the first time May 3 in more than two months.)

“She was trying to keep herself out of the media,” explains a Swift insider, adding that the 10-time Grammy winner’s plan was to shirk the limelight until she was ready to promote her sixth studio album. But now, says another Swift source, she’s preparing for her big return. “Taylor’s been quietly recording new music for a couple of months,” says the source. “She’s aiming to release an album this fall.”

True to form, she’s kept her plans private. To put together her upcoming disc — sure to be loaded with references to her 15-month union with Harris and her three-month romance with Hiddleston — Swift booked time at an out-of-the-way spot. Says a source, “She hasn’t been in any of the bigger studios in Nashville, New York, L.A. or London.”

She’s sticking to the tried-and-true when it comes to the actual music, however. “She’s continuing down the pop route,” a source says of the onetime country singer, “because 1989 was a huge success and fans really gravitated toward that album.” Continues the source, “She knows there’s a demand for a new album and has really started focusing on making that happen for fans. She’s just excited to get back out there.”

[From Us Weekly]

One: I think she is in Nashville. Maybe it’s true that she’s not going to the big studios, but I do believe she’s in Nashville. I also believe that Tay’s return to the spotlight is going to be incredibly coordinated, with social media, print media, and new music all rolling out in a hyper-controlled way. And of course, with a new album, there’s usually a new boyfriend. We’ll see. Also: what do you think did the most damage to Tay’s rep, the thing with Kanye West or the thing with Tom Hiddleston? Hm.

Speaking of exes, apparently Harry Styles’ new song “Two Ghosts” is about Snake Emoji. Sample lyrics: “Same lips, red / Same eyes, blue / Same white shirt, couple more tattoos. But it’s not you and it’s not me / Tastes so sweet, looks so real / Sounds like something that I used to feel / But I can’t touch what I see / We’re not who we used to be / We’re not who we used to be / We’re just two ghosts singing in the…”

Taylor Swift

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

35 Responses to “Taylor Swift is ‘preparing for her big return’ after going mysteriously dark”

  1. Aims says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Great! It’s like a turd on top of the crap sundae of what 2017 has been.

    Reply
  2. Diane says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Thanks for the warning.

    Reply
  3. Babs says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I think the disgusting stunt she pulled on Kanye with all the dog whistles damaged (rightfully so) her rep more. The ridiculous Tiddlesbanging damaged Tom Hiddleston’s rep more than hers. Which was the purpose, I think, i.e. deflecting.

    Reply
  4. Missy says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Who’s willing to bet she makes a comeback with something else new…bigger boobs….bigger lips?

    Reply
  5. Lillian says:
    May 12, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Buzzfeed did a great article on how she always plays the victim and I totally agree,
    She only uses feminism when it benefits her. She’s kind of lost me more as a fan when she did a song for Fifty Shades, that is the ultimate slap in the face to women and I know it’s not required for celebrities to be political, but it could have help.
    Not looking forward to comeback from her

    Reply
  6. Miles says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:03 am

    She has been laying low though in NYC and upstate New York. Ed Sheeran and Gigi Hadid have both been spotted going in and out of her apartment. She would fly in and out of the Westchester airport. The article’s video says she was staying in Blake Lively’s house in upstate NY which I don’t know how much I believe BUT I don’t think it was a coincidence that the Reynolds suddenly started spending more time at their Tribeca apartment around the same time that Taylor was rumored to be in upstate NY. EITHER WAY all this tells me is that when a person wants to hide….they can. And that if you do not call the paps, they won’t come to you.

    PS I can’t wait till the gossip sites find out that her and Rihanna met up in Nashville several weeks ago….

    Reply
  7. Nicole says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:08 am

    She can keep the album. I doubt she’s learned anything from last year

    Reply
  8. Katherine says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Not showing up on Jan 21

    Reply
  9. QueenB says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:14 am

    It will be super interesting which angle she will play. No one will believe her pro woman stuff any longer, her fake romances are also widely mocked. She cant get political without ruining her career on the right and without the left holding her accountable to act like that in her life and not just use it to sell stuff. So where can she go?

    Reply
    • OhDear says:
      May 12, 2017 at 11:33 am

      My guess is that she’ll probably play victim again. She’ll try to spin the Hiddles thing as “learning a lesson” about how terrible the media is/men can be. As for Lying-About-Kanye-gate, there were people who actually sided with her because they don’t like him/the Kardashians and still think of her as a “nice” girl. She’ll probably throw some money to a couple of charitable causes, plus maybe a couple of videos of her going to a children’s hospital or meeting with fans.

      White “nice, classy, not-like-those-other-girls” privilege, man.

      Reply
  10. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:18 am

    Awesome!

    Reply
  11. justine says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Lord, help us all :)

    Reply
  12. MI6 says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Doesn’t 2017 suck enough?!
    Stay gone, 🐍

    Reply
  13. Sage says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:57 am

    She should take her time . No rush. Aim for a 2020 comeback.

    Reply
  14. TyrantDestroyed says:
    May 12, 2017 at 11:59 am

    Maybe she will show up for Pippa’s high profile wedding XD

    Reply
  15. Skins says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Probably not a bad idea for her to lay low for awhile. Never been a big Swifty fan, but I do kind of like her new tune with the One Direction guy. Girl does have some talent

    Reply
  16. ela says:
    May 12, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    I am not sure if US Weekly is trolling or being prescient by also putting Caroline Kennedy’s son on the cover. Man, I loved Tay Tay’s Kennedy phase …

    Reply

