Everyone agrees: Donald Trump fired Comey because of the Russia investigation

What do all of the men in this photo have in common? They all work for Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, the only thing on Emperor Baby Fists’ public schedule was a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak. For some reason, the White House only allowed Russian photographers into the Oval Office for the photo-op. I’m being completely f–king serious. When the White House pool photographers were allowed into the Oval, they were expecting to take their own photos of the Putin Fan Club, only when they got into the Oval, it was just Trump and… Henry Kissinger. You can make this up.

Anyway, we’re still t-ts deep in the scandal around James Comey’s firing on Tuesday night. There are literally millions of stories of who said what and why he did this and not that and what the real reasoning was behind some of it. Here are some of the biggest headlines.

The two reasons. CNN reports that a source very close to Comey says there are two big reasons why Comey was fired: “Comey never provided the President with any assurance of personal loyalty;” and “The fact that the FBI’s investigation into possible Trump team collusion with Russia in the 2016 election was accelerating.”

Comey asked for more resources. Just days before his firing, Comey asked the Department of Justice for more people and more money for the Trump-Russia investigation. Currently, the DOJ is denying this. But FBI sources say it’s true. Watch this story closely – there’s now a civil war within DOJ, as well as a war between the FBI and DOJ.

Trump was fuming about the Russia investigation. Like, it was all he could talk about, all he could think about, and he made his staffers tell him over and over that the FBI had nothing, that the FBI is sad and full of bad guys. Trump was mad that Comey wouldn’t just tell people that Obama wiretapped him.

When did Trump decide to fire Comey? Originally, we heard that Trump made the decision within the last week, and most sources claimed that Trump was looking for a reason to fire him just after Comey testified before the Senate late last week. The new Trumpland explanation is that Trump has wanted to fire Comey for months though. You know what? I actually halfway believe that. Of course, I also believe that Trump wanted to give Comey a “chance” to show his personal loyalty to the (mob) boss and when Comey would not, that’s when Trump fired him.

Jeff Sessions’ role. The racist elf played a huge role in Comey’s firing, despite the fact that Sessions had recused himself from both the Hillary Clinton investigation and the Russian/election investigation. Trump basically called up Sessions and told him that Comey needed to be gone and Sessions should find a reason to fire him.

Trump loves firing people. Not shocking in the least, but there’s a fundamental truth here: Trump literally has no idea how to be a public servant. He literally has no idea what checks and balances are, he’s clueless about the balance of power. That too is central to why he thought it was a good idea to fire Comey.

Trump was still calling Michael Flynn. Even after Flynn was fired, Trump was still calling him to chat (and conspire?). White House counsel had to WARN THE PRESIDENT to not speak to someone who could truly be considered his co-conspirator.