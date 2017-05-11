Everyone agrees: Donald Trump fired Comey because of the Russia investigation

What do all of the men in this photo have in common? They all work for Vladimir Putin. Yesterday, the only thing on Emperor Baby Fists’ public schedule was a meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak. For some reason, the White House only allowed Russian photographers into the Oval Office for the photo-op. I’m being completely f–king serious. When the White House pool photographers were allowed into the Oval, they were expecting to take their own photos of the Putin Fan Club, only when they got into the Oval, it was just Trump and… Henry Kissinger. You can make this up.
Anyway, we’re still t-ts deep in the scandal around James Comey’s firing on Tuesday night. There are literally millions of stories of who said what and why he did this and not that and what the real reasoning was behind some of it. Here are some of the biggest headlines.
The two reasons. CNN reports that a source very close to Comey says there are two big reasons why Comey was fired: “Comey never provided the President with any assurance of personal loyalty;” and “The fact that the FBI’s investigation into possible Trump team collusion with Russia in the 2016 election was accelerating.”
Comey asked for more resources. Just days before his firing, Comey asked the Department of Justice for more people and more money for the Trump-Russia investigation. Currently, the DOJ is denying this. But FBI sources say it’s true. Watch this story closely – there’s now a civil war within DOJ, as well as a war between the FBI and DOJ.
Trump was fuming about the Russia investigation. Like, it was all he could talk about, all he could think about, and he made his staffers tell him over and over that the FBI had nothing, that the FBI is sad and full of bad guys. Trump was mad that Comey wouldn’t just tell people that Obama wiretapped him.
When did Trump decide to fire Comey? Originally, we heard that Trump made the decision within the last week, and most sources claimed that Trump was looking for a reason to fire him just after Comey testified before the Senate late last week. The new Trumpland explanation is that Trump has wanted to fire Comey for months though. You know what? I actually halfway believe that. Of course, I also believe that Trump wanted to give Comey a “chance” to show his personal loyalty to the (mob) boss and when Comey would not, that’s when Trump fired him.
Jeff Sessions’ role. The racist elf played a huge role in Comey’s firing, despite the fact that Sessions had recused himself from both the Hillary Clinton investigation and the Russian/election investigation. Trump basically called up Sessions and told him that Comey needed to be gone and Sessions should find a reason to fire him.
Trump loves firing people. Not shocking in the least, but there’s a fundamental truth here: Trump literally has no idea how to be a public servant. He literally has no idea what checks and balances are, he’s clueless about the balance of power. That too is central to why he thought it was a good idea to fire Comey.
Trump was still calling Michael Flynn. Even after Flynn was fired, Trump was still calling him to chat (and conspire?). White House counsel had to WARN THE PRESIDENT to not speak to someone who could truly be considered his co-conspirator.
Nice summary, thanks
Trump and his people will be the reason I end up being on meds. His presidency is so exhausting.
In case you are American: it could be that having a dumbass president, is being considered as a pre-existing condition.
As someone who is already on meds for anxiety and depression, I can tell you they don’t work very well. The only thing that will restore my mental health is for Trump and his gang to exit Washington, the sooner the better.
There was a discussion on twitter from a ex-FBI agent and a former head of the CIA about the stupidity/arrogance of having a Russian government sponsored media team with all their electronics ALONE in the oval. They were pointing out you wouldn’t even have a foreign national alone in a random FBI office-and you let them in the Oval Office?!
You’re that confident about your ability to catch Russian bugs? Because yea-that space is totally bugged to high heaven now. Idiot.
baby fists probably showed them all the bigly and best places to hide their bugs.
Is it over yet? No? Almost?
I can’t take much more.
Gratitude to the print media and their sources. And to a certain orange circus leader’s sheer ignorance and ego. That trolling is going to Bigly backfire.
I agree. The irony of the situation, it’s hilarious that the manchild who is so concerned about leaks is now going to be drown by them.
The director of the FBI is not supposed to swear loyalty to anything but the Constitution of the United States. This is a YUGE problem going forward. That and the fact that every inch of the Oval Office is probably bugged for both audio and video.
Frankly, I was worried that Trump and his team could find a way out but not anymore. Declaring war on his own federal agency is the worst decision he ever took. The WaPo cover story has 30 SOURCES. Its unbelievable. No matter the times it takes, the man is going down.
I find this man to be the perfect Exhibit A of how easily arrogance can turn into idiocy. Other than that, I have nothing.
To me, it’s a chicken-egg thing. I tend to think the idiocy came first and his enablers created the arrogance…but who knows.
His impeachment, arrest, and execution for treason cannot come soon enough.
“Personal loyalty” to Drumpf or any president? Phleaze. Loyalty to the country, PLEASE.
Comey could spill the (stinky) beans, but who knows what the consequences would be. He must have a lot of information. I hope he can take him down. Somehow.
I wonder how far back the Republician party knew about trump and his ties to Russia? Did they know when he became a Republician member or when he decided to run for President? I just can’t understand how someone with so much negative baggage( I am talking before the election scandal ) that donald has would be a good choice to represent their party. Seems so bizarre
I think Stephen King put it best on twitter last night with these words. “Donald Trump: A remarkable combination of unhinged and dumb as dirt”
I agree with yesterday’s commenter that our democracy is in grave danger. Russia has it’s tetherhooks in our our soul. But I also believe that the Comey firing is the beginning of the end for baby fists. He will be found out to be supported and financed by Putin. I pray it’s sooner than later.
There’s no such thing as personal loyalty in intelligence. It’s loyalty to your country. There’s so many issue with this firing also one you missed was that Sessions being involved would counter his “recusal” from the Russian investigation. Since he fired the person running it.
Also lovely to see Russia in the Oval Office sans ANY American press. The photos that hit the web were from a Russian photo agency. So that’s completely stupid and lord knows if they planted something.
The sad thing is everyone agreed they are guilty but top GOP are all “let’s let the Russia probe go” or “we shouldn’t question the president”. This is how Nixon went down except there were people in his party willing to impeach. I doubt there’s anyone willing to impeach trump. But they know they are going down hence why they are all worried.
2018. Guys get everyone to the polls. I’ve vounteered to help people register.
The Dems are calling for Sessions to resign on the grounds that his “recusal” on the Russian investigation didn’t exactly take if he recommended Comey’s firing. I concur, although I’m sure the chances of him resigning or being fired are slim at best.
