Jessica Chastain gave a glorious eyeroll when asked about Johnny Depp

I genuinely like Jessica Chastain as an actress and as a celebrity. There’s a difference between the two – as an actress, Chastain is one of the best around, having garnered two Oscar nominations and four Golden Globe nominations in just five years’ time. As a celebrity, Chastain knows how to play the game – she’s on social media, she’s politically active and outspoken, but she’s low-key about it and she never makes wildly controversial statements. She generally doesn’t diss other actors either. But Chastain made an exception yesterday. She was being interviewed by the BBC and she was asked about that Johnny Depp story, where (as part of his ongoing lawsuit against his former managers) we learned that Depp employs someone full-time to feed him his lines on set. This was Chastain’s reaction:

Jessica Chastain's reaction to this Johnny Depp question was everything 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/x2n5v4PUpl — BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) May 10, 2017

Chastain’s eyeroll is heavenly. It’s one of the most theatrical eyerolls I’ve ever seen. And then to dig the knife in deeper, she throws this out: “I guess my technique is working hard.” While I imagine most actors feel this way about Depp’s decline too, very few of them would actually mock him publicly. Chastain’s ballsy. Guess we know at least one actress who won’t be auditioning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Captain Jack Has Lawyer’s Bills To Pay.