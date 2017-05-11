Jessica Chastain gave a glorious eyeroll when asked about Johnny Depp

I genuinely like Jessica Chastain as an actress and as a celebrity. There’s a difference between the two – as an actress, Chastain is one of the best around, having garnered two Oscar nominations and four Golden Globe nominations in just five years’ time. As a celebrity, Chastain knows how to play the game – she’s on social media, she’s politically active and outspoken, but she’s low-key about it and she never makes wildly controversial statements. She generally doesn’t diss other actors either. But Chastain made an exception yesterday. She was being interviewed by the BBC and she was asked about that Johnny Depp story, where (as part of his ongoing lawsuit against his former managers) we learned that Depp employs someone full-time to feed him his lines on set. This was Chastain’s reaction:
Jessica Chastain's reaction to this Johnny Depp question was everything 🙄😂 pic.twitter.com/x2n5v4PUpl
— BBC News Ents Team (@BBCNewsEnts) May 10, 2017
Chastain’s eyeroll is heavenly. It’s one of the most theatrical eyerolls I’ve ever seen. And then to dig the knife in deeper, she throws this out: “I guess my technique is working hard.” While I imagine most actors feel this way about Depp’s decline too, very few of them would actually mock him publicly. Chastain’s ballsy. Guess we know at least one actress who won’t be auditioning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Captain Jack Has Lawyer’s Bills To Pay.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Was wondering if this going to be covered because the shade was so good in this interview. I love her but even more after this interview ha
Report this comment as spam or abuse
GLORIOUS! I don’t think I could get my eyes to go back that far. I want to see that movie very much and I like her approach to the character.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Epic eyeroll . love her very talented
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First Anderson Cooper’s epic eyeroll and now hers – love them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Depp should retire to some tropical island and drink rum all day….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OOhhhh Captain Chastain!! Whoop Whoop!! 🙌🏼
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s ADMIRAL Chastain to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I have a new crush! You go, Jessica! Seriously Johnny Depp is so overrated and gets celebrated for doing the bare minimum and being a mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AHAH.
Anyway, I think she is much better in motion. I mean, she is gorgeous and everything, but I find her less attractive in still photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i can understand her. They ask so much of female actors and they have to tread so carefully, so I do not blame her to find it utterly insulting that JD does not even bother to do part of his job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And gets paid a shitload of money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
probably more than she will ever make. despite her being more talented, professional and a better human being. this world
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love, love Jessica, yes, both as actress and low key celeb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was truly glorious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just adore Jessica Chastain: she’s smart, feminist, gorgeous, a great actress, picks interesting roles. And that eyeroll was magnificent! LOL
She was fantastic in Miss Sloane btw. I don’t get why she didn’t get an Oscar nom at least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s one of my favorite actresses working today. Hell, I even liked her in the Huntsman movie. She plays smart women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m officially in love with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He brought it on himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And that is epic shade ladies and gentlemen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spectacular. Adore her. I imagine her like a modern day Bette Davis: a little tricky possibly, but fucking fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her! She is perfect
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clap clap!
And btw “Miss Sloan” looks AMAZING!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The double eye roll along with the response was a master class in shade!
Report this comment as spam or abuse