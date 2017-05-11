Jessica Chastain gave a glorious eyeroll when asked about Johnny Depp

'Miss Sloane' photocall

I genuinely like Jessica Chastain as an actress and as a celebrity. There’s a difference between the two – as an actress, Chastain is one of the best around, having garnered two Oscar nominations and four Golden Globe nominations in just five years’ time. As a celebrity, Chastain knows how to play the game – she’s on social media, she’s politically active and outspoken, but she’s low-key about it and she never makes wildly controversial statements. She generally doesn’t diss other actors either. But Chastain made an exception yesterday. She was being interviewed by the BBC and she was asked about that Johnny Depp story, where (as part of his ongoing lawsuit against his former managers) we learned that Depp employs someone full-time to feed him his lines on set. This was Chastain’s reaction:

Chastain’s eyeroll is heavenly. It’s one of the most theatrical eyerolls I’ve ever seen. And then to dig the knife in deeper, she throws this out: “I guess my technique is working hard.” While I imagine most actors feel this way about Depp’s decline too, very few of them would actually mock him publicly. Chastain’s ballsy. Guess we know at least one actress who won’t be auditioning for Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Captain Jack Has Lawyer’s Bills To Pay.

Celebrities and Royalty at BBC Radio 2

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

24 Responses to “Jessica Chastain gave a glorious eyeroll when asked about Johnny Depp”

  1. Nicole says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Was wondering if this going to be covered because the shade was so good in this interview. I love her but even more after this interview ha

  2. Embee says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:03 am

    GLORIOUS! I don’t think I could get my eyes to go back that far. I want to see that movie very much and I like her approach to the character.

  3. Inas alsaadi says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Epic eyeroll . love her very talented

  4. Indira says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:07 am

    First Anderson Cooper’s epic eyeroll and now hers – love them.

  5. Chef Grace says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Depp should retire to some tropical island and drink rum all day….

  6. slowsnow says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    OOhhhh Captain Chastain!! Whoop Whoop!! 🙌🏼

  7. OSTONE says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    I think I have a new crush! You go, Jessica! Seriously Johnny Depp is so overrated and gets celebrated for doing the bare minimum and being a mess.

  8. midigo says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:10 am

    AHAH.
    Anyway, I think she is much better in motion. I mean, she is gorgeous and everything, but I find her less attractive in still photos.

  9. Maria F. says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:11 am

    i can understand her. They ask so much of female actors and they have to tread so carefully, so I do not blame her to find it utterly insulting that JD does not even bother to do part of his job.

  10. SusanneToo says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Love, love Jessica, yes, both as actress and low key celeb.

  11. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:18 am

    That was truly glorious!

  12. Myrto says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I just adore Jessica Chastain: she’s smart, feminist, gorgeous, a great actress, picks interesting roles. And that eyeroll was magnificent! LOL
    She was fantastic in Miss Sloane btw. I don’t get why she didn’t get an Oscar nom at least.

  13. Zuzus Girl says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:22 am

    She’s one of my favorite actresses working today. Hell, I even liked her in the Huntsman movie. She plays smart women.

  14. Libra girl says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:28 am

    I’m officially in love with her.

  15. M.A.F. says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:32 am

    He brought it on himself.

  16. rachel says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Queen.

  17. Luca76 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:33 am

    And that is epic shade ladies and gentlemen.

  18. LondonGal says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Spectacular. Adore her. I imagine her like a modern day Bette Davis: a little tricky possibly, but fucking fabulous.

  19. Minxx says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:40 am

    I love her! She is perfect :)

  20. Flufff says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Clap clap!
    And btw “Miss Sloan” looks AMAZING!!

  21. Miss M says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:55 am

    The double eye roll along with the response was a master class in shade!

