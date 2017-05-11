Sean Spicer was not hiding in the bushes, okay? He was ‘among the bushes’

While this story is nowhere near as important, vital and terrifying as the ongoing and unfolding Trump-Russia-Comey debacle, it’s still worth discussing because this is one of the funniest political stories of the week. Yesterday, the Washington Post published an absolutely hilarious story about how the White House Communications office was scrambling in the wake of James Comey’s dismissal. The WH obviously sent out Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders to do link-up interviews in front of the White House, which was one of the saddest attempts at damage control ever. But in the midst of it all, WH press secretary was hiding in some White House bushes. That’s what the Washington Post said. The original story was:

After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged.

“Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he ordered. “We’ll take care of this… Can you just turn that light off?”

Spicer got his wish and was soon standing in near darkness between two tall hedges, with more than a dozen reporters closely gathered around him. For 10 minutes, he responded to a flurry of questions, vacillating between light-hearted asides and clear frustration with getting the same questions over and over again.

[From WaPo’s original story via Gizmodo]

The Washington Post waited about ten to twelve hours, then they corrected the story… to say that Spicer was actually AMONG THE BUSHES, not hiding IN THE BUSHES. WaPo issued a correction:

“This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

[From People]

I can only imagine the spitty, malapropism-heavy rage call to the WaPo from Spicer as the “hidden in the bushes” story went viral. What’s hilarious is that you know Spicer didn’t even realize that by making WaPo issue a correction, he was making the story even bigger. I mean, maybe you could say that was his plan, to distract attention away from the Comey story. But let’s be real: he’s simply that incompetent.

Also: there are rumors that Emperor Bigly isn’t too happy with Spicer this week. Some think Sarah Huckabee Sanders could be in line to be the new press secretary.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

47 Responses to “Sean Spicer was not hiding in the bushes, okay? He was ‘among the bushes’”

  1. IlsaLund says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Isn’t Melissa McCarthy hosting SNL? They’ve just written her skit for her…lol

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

    He Streisanded himself.

    Why the dark though? Is he trying to hide the fact that he’s rotting from the inside like Bannon and pieces were flaking off? Are these people actually aliens living inside meat costumes? I might prefer that, actually.

    Reply
  3. Incredulous says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:04 am

    The osteoporosis endemic in the White House is shocking, have none of them ever seen a Got Milk? ad?

    Reply
  4. Betsy says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:12 am

    It’s the perfect image for these dumb clucks.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I am one with the bushes! I am the burning bush! Can’t we bring Bush back?

    Reply
  6. swak says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Sounds like he was communing with nature and was trying to be one with the earth – thus why no lights. He didn’t want to disturb the aura that had been created. Also, supposedly the reason he is not doing press conferences is that he is doing his military reserve duty at the Pentagon.

    Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:16 am

    I love this story so much I read it three times yesterday.

    Reply
  8. Rachel says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:18 am

    Funny, but let’s address the fact that Spicer baldly stated Rosenstein took it amongst himself to investigate Comey – with no direction from Trump. And yet we now know, from Rosenstein himself, that he did it specifically because Trump told him to.

    Reply
  9. Sigh... says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I don’t care if he was in the bushes, by the bushes, hoovering above the bushed in majestic grandeur, or posing with Pres & Mrs Bush in a family portrait, the PRESS Secretary, who we were subjected to on a daily and unprecedented basis since Jan/Feb, was suddenly, actively, and very obviously avoiding THE PRESS.

    What the f√¢k is REALLY going on?!?!?

    Reply
  10. Becky says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:19 am

    It sounds like he’s lost the plot, I’m actually starting to feel sorry for him.

    Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      May 11, 2017 at 10:39 am

      Like with the “muslim ban”, this administration’s roll out of big events is just sh*tastic. They are so uncoordinated. The left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing, because this administration is driven by knee-jerk reactions and not logical thinking.

      Trump looks for justification for his whims, which is obvious by his results. He’s constantly putting the cart before the horse, the firing before the reason for termination. No wonder his team is always confused.

      Reply
  11. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:21 am

    He was among the bushes!!! I can’t. Just like democracy isn’t in the crapper, it’s among the feces!

    Reply
  12. hmmm says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Huckabee is a stone cold liar. Butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth. I can see her replacing Spicey very soon. Can’t wait for SNL!

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Hilarious. Every time they talked about it on CNN last night, we laughed harder. Spicers meltdown is definitely coming soon

    Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Hahahaha. Can’t wait to see what SNL do with this.

    What was he doing with those poor bushes? Watering them.

    Reply
  15. Triple Cardinal says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Okay.

    Fine.

    He wasn’t hiding IN the bushes. He was “among the bushes.”

    Simply more proof that Spicer is bush league.

    Reply
    • Christin says:
      May 11, 2017 at 11:00 am

      He was among the bushes. PERIOD. (Remember that classic from his presser that launched McCarthy’s first skit?)

      Seriously, I don’t see how the temporary fame, pay, or whatever is worth repeatedly giving inaccurate information.

      I also envision how demanding the boss is, as reports said he demanded all hands on deck get on TV that evening. Were the scarecrow and miss potato head just hanging around the office at 6:30 or so, ready to run outside and start defending him?

      Reply
  16. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Nervous breakdown soon? I’d pay to watch it.

    Reply
  17. jenB says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:37 am

    ahahaha!! That should be the name of the Spicey tell-all book.
    Sean Spicer: Among the Bushes

    Reply
  18. HK9 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:54 am

    I keep coming back to this story because I get a deep sense of joy reading it. Do you think we’ll find him rocking back and forth in the rose garden when he has his breakdown??

    Reply
  19. Jem says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Maybe he was grabbing the bushes; that’s what real men do, right? ‘Grab ‘em by the bush’?

    Poor stupid Sean is so confused.

    Reply
  20. Green Is Good says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:17 am

    The SNL sketch just wrote itself.

    Reply
  21. Amelie says:
    May 11, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Huh I’m wondering how Ivanka and Jared reacted to his or if they even knew ahead of time. Sean Spicer’s days in that White House are numbered. He’ll either resign out of frustration or get kicked to the curb like Comey. I would feel sorry for him but he knew when he signed up for this job the crazy train that went along with it. So yes, I am gleefully enjoying this story. You just know Sean Spicer called WaPo to issue a clarification on this story without realizing it would turn into an even bigger story by calling attention to it.

    Reply

