Sean Spicer was not hiding in the bushes, okay? He was ‘among the bushes’

While this story is nowhere near as important, vital and terrifying as the ongoing and unfolding Trump-Russia-Comey debacle, it’s still worth discussing because this is one of the funniest political stories of the week. Yesterday, the Washington Post published an absolutely hilarious story about how the White House Communications office was scrambling in the wake of James Comey’s dismissal. The WH obviously sent out Kellyanne Conway and Sarah Huckabee Sanders to do link-up interviews in front of the White House, which was one of the saddest attempts at damage control ever. But in the midst of it all, WH press secretary was hiding in some White House bushes. That’s what the Washington Post said. The original story was:

After Spicer spent several minutes hidden in the bushes behind these sets, Janet Montesi, an executive assistant in the press office, emerged and told reporters that Spicer would answer some questions, as long as he was not filmed doing so. Spicer then emerged. “Just turn the lights off. Turn the lights off,” he ordered. “We’ll take care of this… Can you just turn that light off?” Spicer got his wish and was soon standing in near darkness between two tall hedges, with more than a dozen reporters closely gathered around him. For 10 minutes, he responded to a flurry of questions, vacillating between light-hearted asides and clear frustration with getting the same questions over and over again.

The Washington Post waited about ten to twelve hours, then they corrected the story… to say that Spicer was actually AMONG THE BUSHES, not hiding IN THE BUSHES. WaPo issued a correction:

“This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

I can only imagine the spitty, malapropism-heavy rage call to the WaPo from Spicer as the “hidden in the bushes” story went viral. What’s hilarious is that you know Spicer didn’t even realize that by making WaPo issue a correction, he was making the story even bigger. I mean, maybe you could say that was his plan, to distract attention away from the Comey story. But let’s be real: he’s simply that incompetent.

Also: there are rumors that Emperor Bigly isn’t too happy with Spicer this week. Some think Sarah Huckabee Sanders could be in line to be the new press secretary.

