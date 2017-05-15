Kim Kardashian & her sisters filmed a ‘KUWTK’ episode at Planned Parenthood

Last year, I sort of enjoyed how political Kim Kardashian got. She and most of her family decided to publicly support Hillary Clinton. Kris Jenner took part in a big fundraiser for Clinton in LA, and Kim talked openly and even wrote about why she was supporting Clinton. For Kim in particular, it was almost a Katy Perry-esque move, in that I was surprised that both Katy and Kim would risk alienating their more conservative fans by actually taking stances on certain issues. I was wondering if Kim would phase out the political stuff now that Emperor Baby Fists is in office. Maybe not? There were photos of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney on Friday and they were… going into the Planned Parenthood headquarters in LA?
The Kardashian girls were sisters in arms for a visit to Planned Parenthood to raise awareness. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe went to the organization’s headquarters Thursday in West L.A. to meet with leaders. We’re told they discussed PP’s health care efforts and how President Trump’s administration is impacting them.
Sources close to the sisters tell us their main focus was to find out how they can contribute to the group’s cause and work more with them in the future. Their visit was taped for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”
PP will get its message out on a popular show, while the Kardashians do something that … let’s face it, many will see as controversial. And as Hollywood knows … controversy frequently equals ratings. No word on when the episode will air.
The only thing I hate about this is that the photos are exclusive to one agency. This should have been a situation where Kim called up all of the paps. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney should have stood in front of the Planned Parenthood sign and made sure that everyone got a photo, because an image is worth a thousand words (and thousands in donations too). But other than that, I don’t hate it at all. I think this is a good use of their time and platform. While the ratings for KUWTK have plummeted this year, I do think there are certain people – younger women, perhaps – who will see the Kardashians supporting PP and it will be an educational moment.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
No shade at all. We need absolutely everyone who’s willing to stand with PP to do so, in every way possible.
100% PP need suppport and we know that the Kardashians get media attention and that in this case is a really good thing
That whatever it’s called with those jeans, fugly! Does anybody else remember when those were in style in the 80s or 90s?
Bodysuits, is that what they’re called? I saw a woman out last night in a black bodysuit and jeans. Not flattering, IMO
Are you hating on leotards? They aren’t going anywhere
Yes ; )
That is….amazing? I’m honestly so thankful that they’re doing this; not enough people know all the essential services PP provides. I’m a little teary??
Her fake butt looks like it is having a baby soon. She is there getting maternity care for it.
Well played Kardashians…..now go away so you can end on a high note.
Please, they are trying to save their show and brand. Whenever they need good publicity they want to go film or get papped doing charity work, then you never hear or see anything about that charity again from them. Also, I doubt they have conservative fans.
You’d be surprised by how much of their fan base is made up of low-middle income white women. Which, incidentally, is also a chunk of Trump’s base. Either way, if even a handful of people see a different side of PP because of this (as opposed to the evil baby killers they are presented as, by some people), then that’s a good thing.
They are actually risking a huge backlash from the right – which could speed up their currently slow decline.
Totally behind them on this one – don’t care how crummy they are in allother aspects of life – anyone who is willing to stand in front of planned parentshood in this political climate, has my support.
I don’t even care what their agenda is – This is the kind of exposure is what normalizes PP and other wonderful orgs, that are otherwise viewed/presented as evil bogeymen by the actual evils.
