Kim Kardashian & her sisters filmed a ‘KUWTK’ episode at Planned Parenthood

Last year, I sort of enjoyed how political Kim Kardashian got. She and most of her family decided to publicly support Hillary Clinton. Kris Jenner took part in a big fundraiser for Clinton in LA, and Kim talked openly and even wrote about why she was supporting Clinton. For Kim in particular, it was almost a Katy Perry-esque move, in that I was surprised that both Katy and Kim would risk alienating their more conservative fans by actually taking stances on certain issues. I was wondering if Kim would phase out the political stuff now that Emperor Baby Fists is in office. Maybe not? There were photos of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney on Friday and they were… going into the Planned Parenthood headquarters in LA?

The Kardashian girls were sisters in arms for a visit to Planned Parenthood to raise awareness. Kim, Kourtney and Khloe went to the organization’s headquarters Thursday in West L.A. to meet with leaders. We’re told they discussed PP’s health care efforts and how President Trump’s administration is impacting them. Sources close to the sisters tell us their main focus was to find out how they can contribute to the group’s cause and work more with them in the future. Their visit was taped for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.” PP will get its message out on a popular show, while the Kardashians do something that … let’s face it, many will see as controversial. And as Hollywood knows … controversy frequently equals ratings. No word on when the episode will air.

The only thing I hate about this is that the photos are exclusive to one agency. This should have been a situation where Kim called up all of the paps. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney should have stood in front of the Planned Parenthood sign and made sure that everyone got a photo, because an image is worth a thousand words (and thousands in donations too). But other than that, I don’t hate it at all. I think this is a good use of their time and platform. While the ratings for KUWTK have plummeted this year, I do think there are certain people – younger women, perhaps – who will see the Kardashians supporting PP and it will be an educational moment.