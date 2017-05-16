Benedict Cumberbatch looked rather tired & beautiful at the BAFTA TV Awards

I did not do my due diligence, gossip-wise, yesterday. In my defense, I was really tired. In my defense, there were about a million photos from the BAFTA TV Awards and I really did think that I glanced through them and kept my eye out for interesting people. In my defense, I honestly thought Tom Hiddleston might have come out and when I didn’t see any photos of him, I sort of gave up. In my defense, I was enchanted by Sean Bean and his 31-year-old (HA!) fiancee. But there really is no defending this: I totally missed these photos of Benedict Cumberbatch!!! Damn it.

So, here, enjoy Bendy Cumby. We haven’t seen much of him all year, honestly. He barely promoted Sherlock (perhaps because the last season SUCKED) and he hasn’t had a bit promotional tour since Doctor Strange last year. In March, Bendy and his wife Sophie Cumberbatch welcomed their second son, Hal Auden Cumberbatch. Their first child, Christopher “Kit” Cumberbatch turns 2 years old in June. Does Bendy look tired to you? He’s been working a lot lately, plus the two babies, so of course he’s tired. He also sort of looks rather pale and beautiful, right? His hair in these photos is working for me.

Here’s the Alien Lizard Lord trying to hug Matt Smith like a regular person when they saw each other on the red carpet.

In other Bendy news, he might be doing a film with Jake Gyllenhaal? The film is called Rio, and no, it’s not a remake of the animated film. This one is about “a financial reporter (Gyllenhaal) who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend (Cumberbatch), only to get sucked into a plot to fake his friend’s death.” Benedict’s Sunny March production company will co-produce the film. It sounds sort of interesting, and it will be nice to see Benedict in something other than a costume drama.

33 Responses to “Benedict Cumberbatch looked rather tired & beautiful at the BAFTA TV Awards”

  1. j says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:31 am

    gyllenhaal is co-producing too. bc looked like spacey tired, when you can’t focus and everything is a blur lol

    Reply
  2. Lightpurple says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Is that top picture out of focus? Did the photographer have five too many Comet Sophies?

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I just don’t see the beautiful. I think he looks like a mix between an otter and a cashew.

    I’ll accept he was somewhat attractive in the first season of Sherlock (but that too mostly because of his performance), but that’s about it.

    Reply
  4. third ginger says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:38 am

    He looks nice. I hope he is tired from taking care of the two babies. That is what I expect from husbands, even those who are not mine.

    Reply
  5. SusanneToo says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:40 am

    He does look good.

    Reply
  6. Mia4s says:
    May 16, 2017 at 7:47 am

    He looks exhausted! And fair enough; two little kids, just finished filming a movie and now is or is going to do the Doctor Strange thing in the new Avengers movie. He’s smart to attend the BAFTAS even though I doubt he had any thought of winning; he’s got a new TV project on the go. He’s either quite clever with the Hollywood game (with yes I know, a few missteps) or very well managed. I’m not 100% sure which.

    Reply
  7. Tan says:
    May 16, 2017 at 8:43 am

    He does look handsome with a darker shade of hair
    Call it my Sherlock hangover

    Reply
  8. whyioughta says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:31 am

    handsome?

    beautiful?

    can someone please parse these adjectives and their use for describing Cumberbatch’s looks?

    cuz I am not seeing it.

    Reply
  9. Lindy79 says:
    May 16, 2017 at 9:35 am

    What movie has he just finished filming?
    I’m so out of the loop on Bendy

    Reply
  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 16, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Bendy what is that on your top lip? Remove it – it highly offends me.

    Reply
  11. browniecakes says:
    May 16, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Hopefully Hiddles is in Scotland filming Infinity War (with the rest of the cast of thousands).

    Reply
  12. kri says:
    May 16, 2017 at 6:33 pm

    He wears a suit so beautifully. Oh, I can’t help it. He’s on my forever list. I love that face and that voice.

    Reply

