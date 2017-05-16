Benedict Cumberbatch looked rather tired & beautiful at the BAFTA TV Awards

I did not do my due diligence, gossip-wise, yesterday. In my defense, I was really tired. In my defense, there were about a million photos from the BAFTA TV Awards and I really did think that I glanced through them and kept my eye out for interesting people. In my defense, I honestly thought Tom Hiddleston might have come out and when I didn’t see any photos of him, I sort of gave up. In my defense, I was enchanted by Sean Bean and his 31-year-old (HA!) fiancee. But there really is no defending this: I totally missed these photos of Benedict Cumberbatch!!! Damn it.
So, here, enjoy Bendy Cumby. We haven’t seen much of him all year, honestly. He barely promoted Sherlock (perhaps because the last season SUCKED) and he hasn’t had a bit promotional tour since Doctor Strange last year. In March, Bendy and his wife Sophie Cumberbatch welcomed their second son, Hal Auden Cumberbatch. Their first child, Christopher “Kit” Cumberbatch turns 2 years old in June. Does Bendy look tired to you? He’s been working a lot lately, plus the two babies, so of course he’s tired. He also sort of looks rather pale and beautiful, right? His hair in these photos is working for me.
Here’s the Alien Lizard Lord trying to hug Matt Smith like a regular person when they saw each other on the red carpet.
The Hollow Crown meets The Crown in a Benedict Cumberbatch/Matt Smith reunion! 👑👑👑 #BAFTATV pic.twitter.com/fj5Srjq271
— BAFTA (@BAFTA) May 14, 2017
In other Bendy news, he might be doing a film with Jake Gyllenhaal? The film is called Rio, and no, it’s not a remake of the animated film. This one is about “a financial reporter (Gyllenhaal) who travels to Rio de Janeiro to visit a wealthy friend (Cumberbatch), only to get sucked into a plot to fake his friend’s death.” Benedict’s Sunny March production company will co-produce the film. It sounds sort of interesting, and it will be nice to see Benedict in something other than a costume drama.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
gyllenhaal is co-producing too. bc looked like spacey tired, when you can’t focus and everything is a blur lol
Is that top picture out of focus? Did the photographer have five too many Comet Sophies?
I don’t even recall seeing him – too busy being happy that I agreed with most of the awards!
They did it right this year, didn’t they?
We not have the show here, but I read of lots of satisfaction with HAPPY VALLEY over THE CROWN. Also, a BAFTA for “Corky”.
@third ginger. Netflix has Happy Valley.
Of course. Netflix. That is one more show I need to start!
I think they did get it right. I might SLIGHTLY have preferred Robbie Coltrane over Adeel Akhtar but both performances were immense and Akhtar is such a lovely person who also put in great work with Unforgotten over the last year. And you know how much I love Happy Valley. I wouldn’t have approved of The Crown winning much. I quite enjoyed it an’ all, but it was hardly blue chip TV. Just an expensive soap.
Is Last Tango in Halifax on US Netflix? If so, I think you would really like it, ginger. Same writer as Happy Valley and also with Sarah Lancashire.
Last Tango in Halifax is on US Netflix.
Akhtar had a busy year. He was in The Night Manager too and several other things.
And if you don’t stream, check your local library. Mine has both Happy Valley and Last Tango on dvd.
Sarah Lancashire and Tom Hollander won so they got it right imo
Happy Valley is brilliant! The first season plot is a bit like the movie Fargo but much darker. The second season takes it to another level. Seriously, better than Broadchurch even. Am I gushing too much? I’m open to recommendations for something just as gripping.
I want to watch Happy Valley, but the lovely James Norton’s character worries me. I can’t have anything interrupting my Grantchester daydreams of booze tinged walks with Sidney and Dickens and snogging whilst listening to jazz records in between police capers.
Bettyrose – Last Tango is more of a family drama. But Line of Duty, I think, is on US Netflix, and that’s a great tense police drama.
Also – thanks for the book recommendation the other day. I’m really enjoying it. On the same topic (OT for everyone else, sorry), I mentioned it to a friend of mine and she sent me to a podcast of this lecture given by a US academic at the LSE the other day, which she attended. On the same topic and it’s well worth watching: http://www.lse.ac.uk/International-Inequalities/Videos-Podcasts/Why-did-Trump-win-Overcoming-Class-Cluelessness-in-America
I just don’t see the beautiful. I think he looks like a mix between an otter and a cashew.
I’ll accept he was somewhat attractive in the first season of Sherlock (but that too mostly because of his performance), but that’s about it.
Lol cashew.
His finest work was Cabin Pressure.
What a great, great show.
I crushed so hard on him the first season of Sherlock. The hair, the coat, the brillant mind and witty banter…but yeah it was just the character.
I nearly fainted @that first scene of him at the autopsy, he was unearthly levels of beautiful. Unearthly being the operative word, of course.
The first series was peak Sherlock in both his looks, attitude, and quality of the show. It’s been all downhill ever since.
Agree, beautiful is a strange choice of word for this man. He’s a good actor and more interesting at it then the other Posh boy hiddles, but I never found him attractive.
He looks nice. I hope he is tired from taking care of the two babies. That is what I expect from husbands, even those who are not mine.
He does look good.
He looks exhausted! And fair enough; two little kids, just finished filming a movie and now is or is going to do the Doctor Strange thing in the new Avengers movie. He’s smart to attend the BAFTAS even though I doubt he had any thought of winning; he’s got a new TV project on the go. He’s either quite clever with the Hollywood game (with yes I know, a few missteps) or very well managed. I’m not 100% sure which.
He does look handsome with a darker shade of hair
Call it my Sherlock hangover
handsome?
beautiful?
can someone please parse these adjectives and their use for describing Cumberbatch’s looks?
cuz I am not seeing it.
What movie has he just finished filming?
I’m so out of the loop on Bendy
The Current War with Michael Shannon. To be released in December, Oscar hopeful, etc.
Yes. I just remembered that. Shannon is one of the best we have, but it’s always a roll of the dice, isn’t it?
Another biopic….Bendy wants an Oscar so bad. He will keep doing these “smart guy, now in peril” movies ad nauseam until it happens. His best work was Hawking which no one saw.
Bendy what is that on your top lip? Remove it – it highly offends me.
Hopefully Hiddles is in Scotland filming Infinity War (with the rest of the cast of thousands).
He wears a suit so beautifully. Oh, I can’t help it. He’s on my forever list. I love that face and that voice.
