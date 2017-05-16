Donald Trump tweets: he revealed classified material for ‘humanitarian reasons’

Last night, the Washington Post published an explosive report stating that Donald Trump has leaked highly classified intelligence to the Russians in the Oval Office last week. The story dropped like a bomb in the newscycle. It’s sort of hard to believe that we’re not even one full week past the firing of James Comey, but here we are. After WaPo published their story, other outlets got their own confirmations – Buzzfeed, CNN, the NY Times, the Wall Street Journal and other outlets all backed up WaPo’s information. But that didn’t stop National Security Adviser McMaster from doing an impromptu press conference – except he didn’t take any questions – denying the story without really denying the story. McMaster told media outlets that the WaPo’s story “as reported” is “false.” He said Trump never revealed “intelligence sources or methods” which… WaPo didn’t claim that Trump revealed sources or methods.

Reportedly, the White House Communications staff and senior staff were in panic mode soon after the story came out. Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Steve Bannon rushed into a meeting room and they were overheard by reporters “yelling” at each other. Then someone turned the TVs on “super loud” to drown out the sounds of Trump staffers screaming at each other. After that, Sanders came out of the room and told reporters that they would not be issuing any additional statements. You know why? Because they tried to do damage control last week on the Comey firing and the Emperor made them all look like liars and fools. My guess is that the White House Communications staff, at this point, is perfectly fine with letting Trump do his own communications. Which is what he’s doing this morning on Twitter:

As President I wanted to share with Russia (at an openly scheduled W.H. meeting) which I have the absolute right to do, facts pertaining…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

…to terrorism and airline flight safety. Humanitarian reasons, plus I want Russia to greatly step up their fight against ISIS & terrorism. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017

First of all, there is zero chance that Trump wrote these tweets himself. Second of all, a president should not just unilaterally decide to reveal code-word sensitive intelligence to a non-ally country in the midst of an Oval Office meeting with un-vetted personnel in the room. Even if everyone in the room had been properly vetted and they had all had the highest clearance available, that doesn’t change the fact that by revealing this incredibly sensitive intelligence, Trump has ended up closing off a source of intelligence – because why will these sources trust the American government anymore? – and risking American lives.

Also: Trump once again cut the legs out from under his spokespeople. Last night, the White House spokesperson said: “This story is false. The president only discussed the common threats both countries faced.” Now Trump is telling a different story.

And if you need to get depressed about everything this morning, just know that Trump is due to leave Washington in a few days and make his first international trip. He’s stopping by Brussels to meet with NATO leaders and reportedly, NATO leaders are making preparations which sound like they’re going to meet with a belligerent five-year-old. One source told Foreign Police (via VF): “It’s kind of ridiculous how they are preparing to deal with Trump. It’s like they’re preparing to deal with a child—someone with a short attention span and mood who has no knowledge of NATO, no interest in in-depth policy issues, nothing.” I hope our NATO allies aren’t planning on giving Trump any classified briefings.

Update: he’s still tweeting. This time about “leakers.” Bitch, YOU ARE THE LEAKER.

I have been asking Director Comey & others, from the beginning of my administration, to find the LEAKERS in the intelligence community….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2017