Pippa Middleton had a ‘glass palace’ installed at Middleton Manor for the wedding

The GQ Awards 2014

As many of you mentioned in yesterday’s coverage of Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy fiance, the Middletons are really going all out for Pippa’s wedding. The actual wedding service is happening at the local Bucklebury church, in what will probably be a quiet, sedate affair… minus the throngs of paparazzi and peasants waiting outside to see “almost royal” Pippa in her wedding gown. After church, guests will have to change their clothes and then head to Middleton Manor where, I sh-t you not, the Middletons have now installed a giant glass “palace” in the backyard.

It’s not really a palace, even though the glass building was ordered from and installed by Peppers Marquees, an oufit that holds a “royal warrant” for their work with Prince Charles. Apparently, the glass installation had to be shipped from Belgium, which was probably a massive hassle given Britain’s HARD BREXIT. Depending on the weather, it also seems like installing what amounts to a giant greenhouse will end up being a bad idea. I’m just saying… that thing is probably going to get really hot.

What else? Let’s see. E! News had a tedious story about how Pippa and Kate have such an amazing sister-bond. So amazing that Kate declined Pippa’s offer to serve as matron of honor because Kate wanted Pippa to be the center of attention (an excuse I still don’t buy). E! News also had a story about how Terribly Moderately Wealthy James took Pippa to an Ed Sheeran concert to help her relax.

In the not too distant future, the next few days will seem like a blur. But, with her wedding to James Matthews on the horizon, Pippa Middleton is feeling “super stressed,” a source tells E! News. “And the only person keeping her sane is James. He’s her rock. He’s the first to tell her not to worry and that everything will be perfect.”

All eyes will be on Pippa this weekend, so it’s no surprise that she’s experiencing anxiety. As it turns out, all she needed was a night off—and her fiancé knew that. “James took her as a VIP guest to see Ed Sheeran in concert at the Royal Albert Hall recently,” the source says. “It was just what they needed: A night of no wedding talk, letting their hair down and just having fun.”

“They quietly snuck in to see the show and no one really noticed them. He hired a box for the two of them but turned down alcohol,” the source reveals. “They had snacks and soft drinks.” (Other VIP guests included David Beckham and James Blunt.)

[From E! News]

This might sound like a really obvious suggestion, but here goes: if wedding planning is so stressful for you, don’t do a big wedding. That’s almost a #PippaTip. Like, how much of Pippa’s stress is her own creation, because she wants her wedding to be “almost royal” and (presumably) a launching pad for her new lifestyle venture or whatever? Why all of the cross-promotion and leaking to the tabloids? Because she wants her wedding to be such a big deal. So… just do that and don’t complain about it?

Pippa Middleton

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

132 Responses to “Pippa Middleton had a ‘glass palace’ installed at Middleton Manor for the wedding”

  1. guest says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Has anyone here read this? She really thinks she’s a member of the royal family (if it’s true):

    The groom can’t bail out now! Pippa hires vintage aircraft including a SPITFIRE for a wedding flypast

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4513094/Pippa-hires-SPITFIRE-wedding-flypast.html

    Reply
  2. Indira says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:32 am

    This whole wedding starts to sound tacky and it really looks like she’s trying to upstage her sister’s wedding in a way (of course she can’t).

    Reply
  3. justsaying says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:33 am

    This wedding is all about $$$, not love.

    Reply
  4. The Original Mia says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Good Lord, the pretentiousness. All of the stress of putting on this NotRoyal wedding falls entirely on Ma Midds & Pippa’s shoulders. In the end, no one cares except them.

    Reply
  5. Sixer says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:36 am

    HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.

    She’s re-creating Hyde Park in 1851 with the Crystal Palace from The Great Exhibition.

    Deary effing me.

    Reply
  6. Prince says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:36 am

    People (on the Internet) will say she looked lovely on her wedding day etc. but in the end no one cares about Pippa Middleclass.

    Reply
  7. Chelly says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I get as a 1st time bride you may want the wedding of your dreams but these huge elaborate weddings have never made any sense to me. Maybe bc I have the mind of a peasant but this is so far beyond ridiculous. I agree with you, her stresses are all her own. It isn’t beautiful anymore, it’s just over-the-top obnoxious at this point. I’m actually embarrassed for her

    Reply
    • laulau says:
      May 17, 2017 at 8:23 am

      Totally with you. It seems like such unnecessary stress to add to a huge life change. And you spend months (years?) fixated on a ‘perfect’ day or moment or whatever, you get back from honeymooning and doesn’t it inevitably feel like a let down? I think it probably bods well for a couple when they actually seem focused on life together and not a good photo-op.

      Reply
    • Lady D says:
      May 17, 2017 at 12:22 pm

      I too must have the mind of a peasant. Glass palace, massive tents, marble sinks in the loo, Spitfires, the staggering $ amount. To each their own, I guess.

      Reply
      • Maria says:
        May 17, 2017 at 1:25 pm

        Not to mention gobs of money for a dress you will never wear again. Anyone ever see”say yes to the dress”? I’m amazed at what some people will spend for a wedding dress. But then again I’m only a peasant and I don’t really get the rich.
        I saw this morning on TV that a pair of earrings went for 51million.

  8. Idky says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:38 am

    For someone who wanted her wedding to be a “private” classy affair, she is doing all she can to attract attention. Her wedding is a show. These people are so tacky.

    Reply
  9. eXo says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:39 am

    They have so many plans for Saturday, there will be nothing left for her second wedding ;)

    Reply
  10. alfaQ says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:40 am

    This wedding is pretentious, ridiculous and tacky.

    Reply
  11. Canadian Becks says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:41 am

    The amazing loos they’re providing is what’s remarkable. Anyone see them?

    Reply
  12. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Its never ending, the Fail has just published an article on James Mathews where they are desperate to show that he is in fact TERRIBLY WEALTHY and NOT moderately wealthy. The article (from a property mag in 2006 ) is basically him posing around his previous flat, showcasing his wealth. He has rubbish interior design tastes.

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4513274/My-big-bed-Mr-Pippa.html

    The article basically wants to show that:

    1) He’s TERRIBLY WEALTHY you idiot plebians, do you think Buckleberry’s internationally renowned orange beauty would marry someone who is only moderately wealthy. Please!!
    2) He’s just as thirsty as his wife to be, only not as in your face about it

    Reply
  13. Citresse says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Could it be that Pippa is the favourite Middleton child? I despise when parents do that. It’s so disruptive to the family cohesion.
    Glass is bad luck IMO.

    Reply
  14. Rice says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This “Keeping up with the Middletons” pseudo-drama is so tedious. It’s a private affair but every effing detail is “leaked” to the press. Why the bloody hell am I using so many “quotation marks” like Drumpf?

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 17, 2017 at 7:54 am

      Every detail is being leaked to the press as everything for that wedding is being sponsored, you can see it in the articles the brand/product placement is everywhere.

      There is NO WAY the Middletons could afford to pay for this fake royal wedding themselves – from the beginning its been that they are paying for it. The Middletons are famous for their hustle for freebies and comps.

      Reply
  15. Canadian Becks says:
    May 17, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Anyone know if that glass building that was shipped from Belgium a rental, or a purchase?

    What is Carole doing with it after the wedding?

    And did she get a BRF royal discount, as it’s been mentioned that the company from which it’s shipped has connections to Charles.

    Reply
  16. PettyRiperton says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:00 am

    And some folks had the nerve to say she was the better of the Middleclass sisters lmao please they’re both cut from the same thirsty social climbing cloth. I only want to see how the real royals and soon to be royal is dressed. Who cares about Marcia Brady Middleclass and maybe rich James. I’m here for the wedding day jokes as well.

    Reply
  17. RBC says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I was a nervous wreck standing in front of family and friends at my own wedding. I can’t imagine having the entire world knowing and critiquing every detail of my wedding ! She could have easily kept it private and intimate, yet for some reason wants the world to know everything. Pippa is probably more worried about the comments on social media and news reports. Kate really had no choice as she was marrying a future king, so there was bound to be a media frenzy. Pippa brought this on herself

    Reply
  18. Lainey says:
    May 17, 2017 at 8:42 am

    “They quietly snuck in to see the show and no one really noticed them.” Why would anyone notice them? They’re nobodies! They’re also having a fly by- just waiting for the news that she’ll arrive by car and leave by horse drawn carriage and the glass “palace” has a balcony for their first kiss. They’re really going all out to make Royal Wedding 2.0

    Reply
  19. CarrieUK says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Weather wise here it’s just absolutely chucked it down, so wet! It’s very warm too so it could be a damp sticky day!
    Not feeling the glass tent myself, I know we’re not a sunny country but still!!

    Reply
  20. DTrain says:
    May 17, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Maybe I am just as thirsty as she is, but that glass enclosure is a thing of dreams. In the Midwest, where summers can be damp and SO humid, tents are all the rage. This has a very Gatsby feel to it and I would kill to be able to do something like this. I would also say where I come from, weddings/bar/bat mitzvahs run in the hundreds of thousands, so this all seems relative.

    I don’t know. And I don’t live in England so they don’t impact me very much, but why should she have to change how she gets married because of who her relatives are? If she wasn’t related to Kate, no one would ever know about any of this stuff. I realize that her parents (maybe) are planting stories or that she it (again, maybe) so it is being shoved down our throats. Ultimately, she is a private citizen as is he. And if people are honestly debating his wealth, you are insane. It is as though commenters are billionaires themselves by the way they are counting his millions!

    Reply
  21. Anett says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Have fun!

    http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/inside-pippas-wedding-its-going-10439771

    Reply
  22. KatM says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:19 am

    I am guessing that this is costing at a minimum $500,000. I knew this was going to be over the top but this is hilarious. I am guessing that she feels compelled to impress the royal family members attending.

    Reply
  23. Bridget says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I think the glass marquee is really pretty, but I really hope that the Middletons aren’t putting themselves into debt over a wedding, and that thing was massively expensive. Though I’d imagine if you’re spending $100K on a structure they’ll at least make sure it’s adequately ventilated. I’m assuming they got a crazy discount on it, considering the royal connection?

    Pippa doesn’t bug me the same way she gets under other folks’ skin. Social climbing, while tacky, isn’t that big of a deal. It’s certainly a time honored tradition in and around the royal family for goodness sake. If the worst thing about her is that she’s trying to make a pseudo royal wedding and write some inane articles, no problem here.

    I can’t think of anything worse than having to spend an evening listening to Ed Sheeran.

    Reply
  24. Apples says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:41 am

    Don’t see anything wrong with it – it’s a great idea for such an unpredictable weather! And if they do end up covering up the glass, they can get privacy and possibly tons of money for exclusive pictures. That’s what I would do! If people want to know everything about my wedding so much (and DailyMail isn’t covering people its readers aren’t interested in) I’d certainly use it. I hope they already sold some rights to OK! or some other magazine.

    Reply
  25. SpareRib says:
    May 17, 2017 at 10:54 am

    You’re not royal Pips. Remember, whilst one of your brother in laws might be the future king of England (if us Brits dont get rid of the monarchy by the time he rolls around), the other will always be the slutty one from Made in Chelsea. Just think of that every time you get a little too ‘regal’ for your boots.

    Reply
  26. ickythump says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Its a sad indictment on our society that the wedding PARTY and how much it costs and the photographs is more important than the marriage and this is the epitome of it. It also proves that money cant buy class. And when you think of all the effort Pips et al on the Middleton bench have so obviously put in to her big day along comes Meghan and steals all of her thunder……lol

    Reply
  27. Ruyana says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:06 am

    After making such a spectacle of her wedding she’s probably going to find plain old marriage terribly boring.

    Reply
    • seesittellsit says:
      May 17, 2017 at 12:34 pm

      Oddly, this is not an uncommon syndrome even among far less wealthy brides. There are girls out there who have been planning their dream wedding from the age of 12 or so, and once the fantasy wedding is over, there is a huge let-down and a spate of depression when confronted with the everyday realities of marriage – which, let us face it, are not for the faint of heart. . .

      Reply
  28. Bliss 51 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 11:22 am

    I like the dress she’s wearing in the first picture, but her posture!

    Reply
  29. daisie-b says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Pippa is a party planner. Her family’s business is Party Pieces. This is likely to be the party of the decade. Every detail will be closely scrutinized. There will, no doubt, be pics in the DM with every item labeled and priced, just as they did with pics of her sister’s living room. Vendors can’t buy this kind of promotion! Every supplier from port-a-potties to table linen will get a boost from this endorsement and are probably providing their wares gratis or just billing for the labor. A billion eyes will see the coverage of this event which doesn’t have the same restrictions that face someone who is in public service or is using public funds.

    Reply
    • DTrain says:
      May 17, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      Agree with all of this. I don’t really understand what people expected out of this wedding? It really isn’t shocking.

      Reply
    • CynicalCeleste says:
      May 17, 2017 at 2:49 pm

      This.
      Hiring a prominent publicist to shill your party in the international media is an excellent way to encourage suppliers to furnish your party for free. #pippatips
      I do find it shocking though, given the means to have any sort of wedding one desires, that one would choose a circus over a gorgeous, intimate, private wedding. A small affair at the family’s hotel in St Barths – what could be nicer? Or maybe, as with many bridal couples, the wedding they get is nothing at all like the wedding they would choose.

      Reply
      • Apples says:
        May 17, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        I think it’s because it’s her first wedding… though she is not that young to be under the spell of a white dress and everything that comes with it. I’ve been married once and I had a big wedding. If I decided to marry again I’d do something very small and private, something where you can have a good time. Eat yummy food, take your shoes off and dance – enjoy the night!

    • bluhare says:
      May 17, 2017 at 5:47 pm

      Pippa doesn’t work for Party Pieces, and Party Pieces sells party tat, and doesn’t put on elegant affairs. I think this is totally over the top for something that’s been billed as a private family wedding.

      That being said, that publicist is worth her weight in gold. I can’t believe all the lead up to basically a non-event.

      Reply
  30. MinnFinn says:
    May 17, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    Versailles Palace can be rented. Pippa should have gone that route instead.

    Reply
  31. Maria says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    As soon as this wedding is over, Carole will be turning her attention to James. So we will be treated to details of his dating life, and the poor bigger will become engaged to someone, hopefully for Carole, vey rich or at very least, very well connected. We haven’t seen the end of Carole. Too bad.

    Reply
  32. CatherinetheGoodEnough says:
    May 17, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    I was on team “eh, not unusual to rent a tent for an outdoor reception, of course theirs will be ostentatious but whatev” until I saw the picture. It’s bigger than the house! And that is not a small house. So now I’m team WTF.

    Reply
  33. Badoosh2678 says:
    May 17, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Lots of people spend a lot of money on weddings. The shock and disgust about this in the comment section is totally overdone. Pathetic, really.

    Reply
  34. Sushi says:
    May 17, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    What’s a contrast to the wedding of truly rich Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.

    Reply

