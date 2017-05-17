Pippa Middleton had a ‘glass palace’ installed at Middleton Manor for the wedding

As many of you mentioned in yesterday’s coverage of Pippa Middleton and her terribly moderately wealthy fiance, the Middletons are really going all out for Pippa’s wedding. The actual wedding service is happening at the local Bucklebury church, in what will probably be a quiet, sedate affair… minus the throngs of paparazzi and peasants waiting outside to see “almost royal” Pippa in her wedding gown. After church, guests will have to change their clothes and then head to Middleton Manor where, I sh-t you not, the Middletons have now installed a giant glass “palace” in the backyard.
The Middletons are gearing up for another royal affair! 🙌 https://t.co/BpoSMFqkLm pic.twitter.com/EbZsLjKAKv
— People Magazine (@people) May 16, 2017
It’s not really a palace, even though the glass building was ordered from and installed by Peppers Marquees, an oufit that holds a “royal warrant” for their work with Prince Charles. Apparently, the glass installation had to be shipped from Belgium, which was probably a massive hassle given Britain’s HARD BREXIT. Depending on the weather, it also seems like installing what amounts to a giant greenhouse will end up being a bad idea. I’m just saying… that thing is probably going to get really hot.
What else? Let’s see. E! News had a tedious story about how Pippa and Kate have such an amazing sister-bond. So amazing that Kate declined Pippa’s offer to serve as matron of honor because Kate wanted Pippa to be the center of attention (an excuse I still don’t buy). E! News also had a story about how Terribly Moderately Wealthy James took Pippa to an Ed Sheeran concert to help her relax.
In the not too distant future, the next few days will seem like a blur. But, with her wedding to James Matthews on the horizon, Pippa Middleton is feeling “super stressed,” a source tells E! News. “And the only person keeping her sane is James. He’s her rock. He’s the first to tell her not to worry and that everything will be perfect.”
All eyes will be on Pippa this weekend, so it’s no surprise that she’s experiencing anxiety. As it turns out, all she needed was a night off—and her fiancé knew that. “James took her as a VIP guest to see Ed Sheeran in concert at the Royal Albert Hall recently,” the source says. “It was just what they needed: A night of no wedding talk, letting their hair down and just having fun.”
“They quietly snuck in to see the show and no one really noticed them. He hired a box for the two of them but turned down alcohol,” the source reveals. “They had snacks and soft drinks.” (Other VIP guests included David Beckham and James Blunt.)
This might sound like a really obvious suggestion, but here goes: if wedding planning is so stressful for you, don’t do a big wedding. That’s almost a #PippaTip. Like, how much of Pippa’s stress is her own creation, because she wants her wedding to be “almost royal” and (presumably) a launching pad for her new lifestyle venture or whatever? Why all of the cross-promotion and leaking to the tabloids? Because she wants her wedding to be such a big deal. So… just do that and don’t complain about it?
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Has anyone here read this? She really thinks she’s a member of the royal family (if it’s true):
The groom can’t bail out now! Pippa hires vintage aircraft including a SPITFIRE for a wedding flypast
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4513094/Pippa-hires-SPITFIRE-wedding-flypast.html
Yep – she is DESPERATE to be seen on the same level as her sister. This is desperation from the Middletons.
As this has a glass ceiling you just know that they want the press to use drones to ‘pap’ it.
The midds residence had been labeled a no fly zone before. When Kate took residence there for 6 months after George was born. And before in the last trimester.
They’ll likely do it again if it was ever lifted.
Florc, the Midds residences was a no- fly zone after George was born, but this is not a royal occasion, and the Midds are not royal. So if they have a no-fly zone on Sat. who will pay for it?
It will likely be a no fly zone on sat (tho the drones that are allegedly going to be used by the official photog/videog will be exempt) purely as W&K, the kids and Harry and Meghan will be there.
Betti, nice insight on the glass drone aspect.
Enough totals in 1 location can mean it’s security for totals. And then taxes will pay.
She’s got some big ego!
Maybe somebody should tell Pippa she’s not royal and won’t be moving into the Buckingham Palace.
Nooo @Amy. That’s not actually how it works. See, if Pippa buys enough stuff, she’ll be elected Queen. Then we’ll have two. Three when Kate joins them. And then there’s Camilla. So… yes.
Pippa Middleton is just one fireworks display short of being Queen. Hurrah! /sarcasm.
If I had the money for an historical aviation flypast I’d do it. Nothing sounds more beautiful than a Spitfire engine.
Lol. Maybe a Harley motor revving?? That’s soothing too.
Since this is from DM I am hoping it is fake news! I knew this family were publicity hungry but trying to recreate a faux royal wedding with a fly past when your sister is a member of the RF is beyond tacky, they have no class at all. The Queen and Charles must be shaking their heads in disbelief. The article also says that a ‘A controlled media facility has been arranged to capture their arrival at church’, so we are no longer in doubt that this wedding has been sold to the highest bidder, and explains the keenness of the Middletons to have the presence of Harry and Meghan to boost the guest profile. Now we know why so many aristocratic and upper middle class families refused to allow their sons to marry this woman. James Matthews was probably her sixth or seventh choice, I hope he is happy with the way this reality show is panning out and that further down the line he is not bled dry.
This whole wedding starts to sound tacky and it really looks like she’s trying to upstage her sister’s wedding in a way (of course she can’t).
This wedding is all about $$$, not love.
Don’t forget about the social status and prestige of having the King as your brother-in-law.
Such romance!
Oh well, if it makes her happy, all the best to her.
Money and prestige are not bad things at all if you know how to use them.
Good Lord, the pretentiousness. All of the stress of putting on this NotRoyal wedding falls entirely on Ma Midds & Pippa’s shoulders. In the end, no one cares except them.
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA.
She’s re-creating Hyde Park in 1851 with the Crystal Palace from The Great Exhibition.
Deary effing me.
Yes and everyone will be themed dressed in Victoriana clothing. I’m going to crash it wearing my best steampunk outfit.
Brilliant idea!
There’s a great YA steampunk series by Scott Westerfeld, where he does an alternate WWI history. I will join you and be the beastie-fighting heroine from that!
I enjoyed that set too, Sixer. Also liked Philip Reeve, Mieville, and Ekaterina Sedia.
Steampunk seems to have gone off the boil in YA fiction lately, but I loved it when it was all the rage. I like Westerfeld anyway. Sixlet Major loves his Uglies series.
YA goes in repetitive cycles. Dystopias, fairy tale retellings, vampires, historical twists. No idea where it will head next, but I’m tired of the lack of innovation in teen fiction. Steampunk was a welcome change to me.
Lots of innovation on the literary YA side. I’ve just worked on a YA novel written in blank verse. Patrick Ness has just rewritten Mrs Dalloway. Etc etc etc. But I agree – the commercial/genre side is more vulnerable to fashion trends than the commercial/genre side for adult fiction. That’s kids for you – serial obsessives!
I love steampunk books and in general. I went down the google image rabbit hole of steampunk weddings and I have so many new ideas! The bridal bouquets are just amazing. Not that I have a BF to marry but you know I have a pintrest board
Sad i know but i love stuff think that.
https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=steampunk&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwiLmai1nPfTAhVnCMAKHQGRCrQQ_AUICigB&biw=1190&bih=549#tbm=isch&q=steampunk+wedding+bouquet
LOL! Betti has outed herself as a steampunkette!
I enjoyed the free verse Zorgamazoo (childrens not teen), but that might have been because I like Alan Cumming as an audio book performer!
If it is a glass palace, then why does the roof look like it is just cling wrap??
Budget Crystal Palace!
LOL!
She is getting married in an outdoor structure. Whoop. Di. Do Da. Everybody who marries in a garden erects some kind of a tent or portable location. This is not a big deal. Move along people, you’re still not on the guest list.
Pippa is the one who hired the Beckham’s PR person to spin this “private wedding” into a public event. She wants people writing about every detail. Why? Product placement?
That’s exactly what I thought of. I was looking at the iron work to see how “Victorian” is it.
The Victorian gardeners were all obsessed with pineapples in their glasshouses, weren’t they? So here’s my #pippatips:
Pineapples must be served as dessert at all neo-Victorian weddings.
In the American South, pineapples symbolize hospitality, so you’ll find them scattered all over historical buildings, silverware, etc. Was it the same for the British Victorians?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a climate thing. Pineapples – don’t laugh! – were actual status symbols. They’d worked out a) how to build glasshouses, and b) how to heat them – don’t forget Britain’s er… temperate climate. So in Victorian times, pineapples were evidence that your gardener was better than other gardeners because he could grow them, and that you yourself were wealthy enough to own such a heated glasshouse. I’m pretty sure people actually RENTED pineapples for table adornment at parties.
ETA: I discovered all this one a visit to Heligan in Cornwall a while ago. Here’s their page about it: http://heligan.com/explore/news/the-story-of-the-10000-pineapple/
Back in the early days of exploration, when the Europeans were sailing off the edge of the world, they became enamored of pineapples, among other things, and these became a sign of wealth & exclusivity. Not just anyone could afford a greenhouse to grow pineapples in Northern Europe.
Interesting article. I bet some of the status symbol nature of the thing made its way to the new world. I shall ponder my innate poshness the next time I pick up a pineapple/Canadian bacon pizza for an exclusive Idontwanttocook dinner that can, if need be, double as an Idontwantanymoredirtydishes dinner. My poshness multitasks.
To add… if you should travel to a warmer climate or a Caribbean resort, something along those lines. Should you notice all the pineapples in the decorations. Ugh, Don’t Ask “what’s with all the pineapples?” Because You will Never get that hour back! It’s all been explained here.
When years later Queen Mary visited the Crystal Palace she pronounced it “simply frightful”.
I’m sure that sentiment will be shared by some at this wedding.
I don’t think the photos in the People video were taken at the Midds house. I think it is just an example. These types of structures are used for events in DC all the time. They are usually assembled in a day and are not that much different than tents. People and the DM have been killing themselves to make this wedding happen. I truly have no idea why. Their efforts to make Pippa a thing after Kate’s wedding went nowhere.
Don’t know if the glasshouse is a simulation or genuine structure, but that is definitely Bucklebury Manor in the photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is EXACTLY the first thing I thought of when I first saw pictures of the that glasshouse thing! I was like, is she trying to redo that Crystal Palace thing Prince Albert did for that Expo thing in the 1850s or something? (As an American, the only reason I know about it was because I watched the TV miniseries Edward VII).
This wedding is sort-of becoming a reality show IMO. Like, at first I didn’t care at all about this wedding, or Pippa. But now, with this glasshouse, the rumored planes flying overhead and the clear PR from the Middletons on whether Meghan could come or not, I am LMAO at this whole circus, and now honestly can’t wait for this show to go down. Pippa just seems more and more like a desperate wannabe, and while sad, it’s also gonna be hilarious.
People (on the Internet) will say she looked lovely on her wedding day etc. but in the end no one cares about Pippa Middleclass.
Obviously you do or you wouldn’t have spent the time coming up with a classist nickname with which to deride her.
Sure, Carole.
Or maybe, just maybe I’m bored at work.
Sure, Eugenie. Clearly people have some interest, however fleeting, or absolutely nobody would be on the internet talking about her at all.
People’s only interest is in mocking her. Who can resist a good snark? Not entirely sure if that’s what she’s going for.
I am definetly intrested in her wedding dress (believe me or not i think her pretty) and little George and Lottie.
I get as a 1st time bride you may want the wedding of your dreams but these huge elaborate weddings have never made any sense to me. Maybe bc I have the mind of a peasant but this is so far beyond ridiculous. I agree with you, her stresses are all her own. It isn’t beautiful anymore, it’s just over-the-top obnoxious at this point. I’m actually embarrassed for her
Totally with you. It seems like such unnecessary stress to add to a huge life change. And you spend months (years?) fixated on a ‘perfect’ day or moment or whatever, you get back from honeymooning and doesn’t it inevitably feel like a let down? I think it probably bods well for a couple when they actually seem focused on life together and not a good photo-op.
Laulau, exactly! With so much focus on this one big day, how does the next day feel? And the next.
Agree. But we probably fill our days with work, perhaps kids, washing, cleaning cooking etc travelling to work and back each day (urgh used to take 3 plus hours out of my day). I guess if you don’t have to contend with any of these things 99% of us do, you must have a lot of time on your hands…
I too must have the mind of a peasant. Glass palace, massive tents, marble sinks in the loo, Spitfires, the staggering $ amount. To each their own, I guess.
Not to mention gobs of money for a dress you will never wear again. Anyone ever see”say yes to the dress”? I’m amazed at what some people will spend for a wedding dress. But then again I’m only a peasant and I don’t really get the rich.
I saw this morning on TV that a pair of earrings went for 51million.
For someone who wanted her wedding to be a “private” classy affair, she is doing all she can to attract attention. Her wedding is a show. These people are so tacky.
It’s the Greatest Show On Earth, and Ma Carole is the ringleader. She couldn’t orchestrate Katie’s wedding, so this is her day as much as it is Pips’. The fact that even the NYT ran an article on the wedding just shows how much they’ve tried to sell this event as “royal”.
Lord help us if Carole Middleton and Kris Jenner ever become friends…
Your comment made me think of the bride riding an elephant! Then I remembered that Katy Perry had elephants at her wedding, so maybe Pippa’s wedding (in comparison) is low-key.
They have so many plans for Saturday, there will be nothing left for her second wedding
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bwahahaha! Best. Comment. EVER.
This wedding is pretentious, ridiculous and tacky.
Yes, high on the tacky. Carole should know better, but then she added lots of tacky to Party Pieces inventory. Her daughter’s wedding is a giant advertising campaign, regretfully.
The amazing loos they’re providing is what’s remarkable. Anyone see them?
They have a crack team (scuse the pun) of specially trained Chimps, on standby with wet wipes, so you don’t even need to wipe your own arse*
*Well that’s what I heard anyway.
LMAO! (This is why I love CB)
Its never ending, the Fail has just published an article on James Mathews where they are desperate to show that he is in fact TERRIBLY WEALTHY and NOT moderately wealthy. The article (from a property mag in 2006 ) is basically him posing around his previous flat, showcasing his wealth. He has rubbish interior design tastes.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4513274/My-big-bed-Mr-Pippa.html
The article basically wants to show that:
1) He’s TERRIBLY WEALTHY you idiot plebians, do you think Buckleberry’s internationally renowned orange beauty would marry someone who is only moderately wealthy. Please!!
2) He’s just as thirsty as his wife to be, only not as in your face about it
The comments on the Middleton articles are hilarious, no one takes them seriously.
yes, i saw the pics. i absolutely love the tv tray in his bedroom… supery classy.
And this confirms that I was right yesterday in saying he is far from being a billionaire – not that there is any fault in not being one:-) He is a perfect match for Pippa. He is as tacky, lacking taste and thirsty as she is. That beautiful house was a horror of showcasing what people lacking taste think is aristo style. Truly pathetic. And you can tell he is as desperate to show himself as richer than he is – just like the Midds. They’ll be great together, trying to appear classy, upscale and connected. Yes, Pippa is the future queen’s sister (assuming the monarchy lasts) but just like she couldn’t find a titled groom, she and James are still going to be a laughingstock couple and social climbers wannabes.
The portrait of a woman on the wall in his bedroom looks very Pippa-like – he sure has a type
I am crying laughing over the comments about the rubbish TV he has in the bedroom!
Could it be that Pippa is the favourite Middleton child? I despise when parents do that. It’s so disruptive to the family cohesion.
Glass is bad luck IMO.
No, Kate is the favorite one because she’s married to a future king.
This “Keeping up with the Middletons” pseudo-drama is so tedious. It’s a private affair but every effing detail is “leaked” to the press. Why the bloody hell am I using so many “quotation marks” like Drumpf?
Every detail is being leaked to the press as everything for that wedding is being sponsored, you can see it in the articles the brand/product placement is everywhere.
There is NO WAY the Middletons could afford to pay for this fake royal wedding themselves – from the beginning its been that they are paying for it. The Middletons are famous for their hustle for freebies and comps.
Yep, they absolutely get stuff free for advertisement. Why should they pay $250,000 for that glass tent if they can get it for free or with a deep discount? Any smart person would do the same.
I seriouly need some sponsors for my wedding too Anybody is intrested ? (unfortunatly my name isn’t Middleton :/)
Anyone know if that glass building that was shipped from Belgium a rental, or a purchase?
What is Carole doing with it after the wedding?
And did she get a BRF royal discount, as it’s been mentioned that the company from which it’s shipped has connections to Charles.
And some folks had the nerve to say she was the better of the Middleclass sisters lmao please they’re both cut from the same thirsty social climbing cloth. I only want to see how the real royals and soon to be royal is dressed. Who cares about Marcia Brady Middleclass and maybe rich James. I’m here for the wedding day jokes as well.
IKR, but some like to give more credit to Pips b/c she makes a pretense of hustling work like writing jobs, stays fit, and supports charity. IMO, all of it has been for one purpose only–to elevate her public image and social standing, and maybe get an OBE.
Wouldn’t she be Jan Brady, the younger sister who always wants attention and never gets it?
I was a nervous wreck standing in front of family and friends at my own wedding. I can’t imagine having the entire world knowing and critiquing every detail of my wedding ! She could have easily kept it private and intimate, yet for some reason wants the world to know everything. Pippa is probably more worried about the comments on social media and news reports. Kate really had no choice as she was marrying a future king, so there was bound to be a media frenzy. Pippa brought this on herself
Don’t forget that she hired the Beckham’s PR manager Jo Milloy, she loves attention.
Eloping to St. Bart’s is the best idea and probably the groom’s number one daydream right about now, especially knowing Carole’s overbearing nature.
I had a very small private wedding also and felt like I was going to bolt till the last minute. A friend of mine was so nervous at her wedding that when she got up to the pastor she started giggling and was absolutely unable to stop through the whole service, which was mercifully brief. Nothing the pastor could say could calm it – it was literally a hysterical fit of nervous tension.
“They quietly snuck in to see the show and no one really noticed them.” Why would anyone notice them? They’re nobodies! They’re also having a fly by- just waiting for the news that she’ll arrive by car and leave by horse drawn carriage and the glass “palace” has a balcony for their first kiss. They’re really going all out to make Royal Wedding 2.0
Weather wise here it’s just absolutely chucked it down, so wet! It’s very warm too so it could be a damp sticky day!
Not feeling the glass tent myself, I know we’re not a sunny country but still!!
Maybe I am just as thirsty as she is, but that glass enclosure is a thing of dreams. In the Midwest, where summers can be damp and SO humid, tents are all the rage. This has a very Gatsby feel to it and I would kill to be able to do something like this. I would also say where I come from, weddings/bar/bat mitzvahs run in the hundreds of thousands, so this all seems relative.
I don’t know. And I don’t live in England so they don’t impact me very much, but why should she have to change how she gets married because of who her relatives are? If she wasn’t related to Kate, no one would ever know about any of this stuff. I realize that her parents (maybe) are planting stories or that she it (again, maybe) so it is being shoved down our throats. Ultimately, she is a private citizen as is he. And if people are honestly debating his wealth, you are insane. It is as though commenters are billionaires themselves by the way they are counting his millions!
Midwest anywhere near St Louis? I visited the Jewel Box in Forest Park once (before the refurbishment) and loved it. 1930s art deco conservatory. That’s be a great place for a wedding, esp with the re-do to make more floor space.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! That would be so cool!
I liked the plants better in the old version, but the freed-up floor space makes financial sense. I couldn’t imagine having a big event there with the narrow walkway, but the open redesign is probably getting them a lot of bookings.
The Midwest is generally considered to be the northern states that border the Mississippi and/or remain east of the Rockies. Illinois, Iowa, Wisconson, Michigan, Indiana, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, and Minnesota fall into that category. It’s a vague definition, though. I wouldn’t defend my position with any vigor.
Have you been to the Chicago’s Navy Pier? They have a glass botanical area that is really popular for weddings and pretty big.
I have been to Navy Pier but didn’t go to the glass botanical area, darn it. I did spend a lot of time in the stained glass museum under the Pier.
graymatters, I meant it more like “I don’t know where you are in the Midwest, but if you’re near St Louis, have you ever seen X?”
“This has a very Gatsby feel to it…” whenever a Gatsby is referenced in an aspirational way (or Gatsby-themed parties), it always cracks me up. The Great Gatsby is a cautionary tale with sad people and a sad ending.
Yes, obviously you have read and understand the text…that doesn’t take away from the glamour of the era. Lighten up much?
I know @D Train! Its like, what are people even thinking, gossiping online on an online gossip blog? Its like they don’t even know we’re supposed to be discussing NASA jet engines. God!
And I wholeheartedly agree. There should be a salary check at the door. How dare these peasants discuss their billionaire-on-paper betters! For shame!
*tugs forelock*
*scurries back to coal mine*
Great contribution. You really are a special one, eh?
My point is that if you are mincing millions to determine if he is “terribly” wealthy or not, it is a joke. He is obviously terribly wealthy to the average person.
@D Train, I agree, he is firmly in the 1%. Kaiser doesn’t call him Terribly Moderately Wealthy James for nothing
Have fun!
http://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/inside-pippas-wedding-its-going-10439771
Now that guy’s got the right idea. The MIddletons are seriously over egging Pippa’s pudding with this extravaganza.
Yes I will! I have no problem admitting that I am now interested in this wedding totally for the LOLs and hilarity. And hopefully some dress p0rn will be thrown in as well.
Not that I’ll stay up to try and get live updates about it or anything. I’m totally fine waiting for the news of it after it’s over.
I am guessing that this is costing at a minimum $500,000. I knew this was going to be over the top but this is hilarious. I am guessing that she feels compelled to impress the royal family members attending.
I think the glass marquee is really pretty, but I really hope that the Middletons aren’t putting themselves into debt over a wedding, and that thing was massively expensive. Though I’d imagine if you’re spending $100K on a structure they’ll at least make sure it’s adequately ventilated. I’m assuming they got a crazy discount on it, considering the royal connection?
Pippa doesn’t bug me the same way she gets under other folks’ skin. Social climbing, while tacky, isn’t that big of a deal. It’s certainly a time honored tradition in and around the royal family for goodness sake. If the worst thing about her is that she’s trying to make a pseudo royal wedding and write some inane articles, no problem here.
I can’t think of anything worse than having to spend an evening listening to Ed Sheeran.
Does a royal connection matter to a Belgian company? It’s good advertising for the marquee company but I can’t see that equaling a big discount, especially when you consider the cost of shipping it (by truck I assume) to and from Belgium.
It was prominently written that they’re the official royal provider of marquees (or tents or something something – I’m tired, but you get the idea). So when I say “royal connection” I actually mean that Pippa’s using one of the royal’s vendors, and the Royal Family isn’t exactly above discounts themselves (*cough* Land Rover). Just curious.
Bridget, I never believed that Kate isn’t allowed to accept free clothes or discounted clothes. If she wears them its big money for the designers.
Midds mortgaged their home for Kate’s end of wedding expenses. Bride family hosting, hotel, dinners, attire, etc…
Don’t see anything wrong with it – it’s a great idea for such an unpredictable weather! And if they do end up covering up the glass, they can get privacy and possibly tons of money for exclusive pictures. That’s what I would do! If people want to know everything about my wedding so much (and DailyMail isn’t covering people its readers aren’t interested in) I’d certainly use it. I hope they already sold some rights to OK! or some other magazine.
You’re not royal Pips. Remember, whilst one of your brother in laws might be the future king of England (if us Brits dont get rid of the monarchy by the time he rolls around), the other will always be the slutty one from Made in Chelsea. Just think of that every time you get a little too ‘regal’ for your boots.
Its a sad indictment on our society that the wedding PARTY and how much it costs and the photographs is more important than the marriage and this is the epitome of it. It also proves that money cant buy class. And when you think of all the effort Pips et al on the Middleton bench have so obviously put in to her big day along comes Meghan and steals all of her thunder……lol
Of course, you’re right that the marriage is the important thing about a wedding, but that really is a private matter. When Pippa hires a PR firm to manage the publicity surrounding her marriage, I’ll gossip about that as well.
Just like with anything – it’s about the choice the people involved make. It has nothing to do with the times or society in general. Pippa could’ve eloped and get it over with. Sounds like she wants a huge wedding.
After making such a spectacle of her wedding she’s probably going to find plain old marriage terribly boring.
Oddly, this is not an uncommon syndrome even among far less wealthy brides. There are girls out there who have been planning their dream wedding from the age of 12 or so, and once the fantasy wedding is over, there is a huge let-down and a spate of depression when confronted with the everyday realities of marriage – which, let us face it, are not for the faint of heart. . .
I like the dress she’s wearing in the first picture, but her posture!
100%!
Pippa is a party planner. Her family’s business is Party Pieces. This is likely to be the party of the decade. Every detail will be closely scrutinized. There will, no doubt, be pics in the DM with every item labeled and priced, just as they did with pics of her sister’s living room. Vendors can’t buy this kind of promotion! Every supplier from port-a-potties to table linen will get a boost from this endorsement and are probably providing their wares gratis or just billing for the labor. A billion eyes will see the coverage of this event which doesn’t have the same restrictions that face someone who is in public service or is using public funds.
Agree with all of this. I don’t really understand what people expected out of this wedding? It really isn’t shocking.
This.
Hiring a prominent publicist to shill your party in the international media is an excellent way to encourage suppliers to furnish your party for free. #pippatips
I do find it shocking though, given the means to have any sort of wedding one desires, that one would choose a circus over a gorgeous, intimate, private wedding. A small affair at the family’s hotel in St Barths – what could be nicer? Or maybe, as with many bridal couples, the wedding they get is nothing at all like the wedding they would choose.
I think it’s because it’s her first wedding… though she is not that young to be under the spell of a white dress and everything that comes with it. I’ve been married once and I had a big wedding. If I decided to marry again I’d do something very small and private, something where you can have a good time. Eat yummy food, take your shoes off and dance – enjoy the night!
Pippa doesn’t work for Party Pieces, and Party Pieces sells party tat, and doesn’t put on elegant affairs. I think this is totally over the top for something that’s been billed as a private family wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Versailles Palace can be rented. Pippa should have gone that route instead.
I think that is a very intelligent comment and a very interesting idea.
As soon as this wedding is over, Carole will be turning her attention to James. So we will be treated to details of his dating life, and the poor bigger will become engaged to someone, hopefully for Carole, vey rich or at very least, very well connected. We haven’t seen the end of Carole. Too bad.
I was on team “eh, not unusual to rent a tent for an outdoor reception, of course theirs will be ostentatious but whatev” until I saw the picture. It’s bigger than the house! And that is not a small house. So now I’m team WTF.
Lots of people spend a lot of money on weddings. The shock and disgust about this in the comment section is totally overdone. Pathetic, really.
Hi Carole! Looking forward to seeing your Mother of the Bride outfit Saturday. Will it be by Diana’s dress designer? (Psst! Only Pippa should be wearing a white ballgown
It’s not spending money. It’s claiming 1 thing. Doing another. And then hiring professional pr to say it’s something else.
What’s a contrast to the wedding of truly rich Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.
