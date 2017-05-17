Playmate Dani Mathers to go to trial, faces jail time for body shaming post

When we last spoke about Playboy centerfold Dani Mathers in November, she had just learned that the LA District Attorney wanted to put her in jail. To refresh your memories, Dani thought it would be giggle-worthy to post a picture of a fellow LA Fitness gym member who was both naked and unaware she was being photographed. The whole point of posting the pic, which you can see a censored picture of here, was to publicly shame the woman because Dani is a vapid mean-girl with no moral compass. At the time, Dani tried to wiggle out of any punishment by posting a ludicrous apology that implied 1) she’d posted it by accident, 2) she couldn’t possibly be shaming the woman because she, Dani, is all about body positivity and acceptance and 3) it was really our fault for misunderstanding her intent for posting. Unfortunately for Dani, no one bought her apology and the case went forward. With her court date looming, Dani tried once again to have this thing tossed out. Her latest attempt was to have it chucked because the law she is being accused of breaking is “too vague to be constitutional.” Dani and her counsel are trying to suggest that they shouldn’t get in trouble because the law says the person has to be identifiable and it took LA District Attorney “a lot of hours” to find the victim.
Playboy model Dani Mathers’ eleventh-hour attempt to avoid trial in her peeping Tom case was a bust Monday.
A Los Angeles judge denied the 30-year-old’s defense motion claiming the privacy law she’s charged with violating is too ambiguous to be constitutional.
“The court finds the statute is constitutional and not void for vagueness,” Judge Gustavo Sztraicher ruled.
Trial was tentatively set to begin May 26, the judge said.
Playboy’s Miss May 2014 was charged with misdemeanor invasion of privacy under a California law that prohibits the secret recording or photographing of an “identifiable person” in a home, changing room or tanning booth without the subject’s consent.
In her motion denied Monday, Mathers claimed the wording of the law is too fuzzy to be enforceable. Her argument focused on the definition of “identifiable person.”
“This was a far-away shot, and the victim, her features cannot be identified,” defense lawyer Dana Cole argued Monday.
He said it took “a lot of hours and a lot of work” for Los Angeles Police to finally find the woman.
Los Angeles Deputy City Attorney Chadd Kim scoffed at Cole’s “illogical, circular” argument, saying it’s for a jury to decide whether the woman was “identifiable.”
Cole scored a small victory when Judge Sztraicher agreed with him and said a prior court erred when it “impermissibly lowered” the standard of proof in identifying alleged victims to “preponderance of evidence,” not “beyond a reasonable doubt.”
“That’s a good ruling,” Cole told the Daily News after the hearing.
When asked if Mathers plans to testify at trial, he said, “Oh yeah, definitely.”
Oh yes, I cannot WAIT for Dani’s testimony. I hope that sh-t is televised. I assume there will be tears, replete with a lace hanky dabbing her perfectly lined eyes. She’ll clutch her throat as she becomes more apoplectic with the idea that she, a sweet, compassionate working model would ever want to make fun of a person – especially based on their appearance! Talk to the hand, Bish – you know the one holding the giant book that’s about to be thrown at you? She’s already been denied a plea in the case because of her lack of remorse. She’s not motivated by any sort of humility, she simply doesn’t want to get in trouble for what she did. I bet on some level, she doesn’t even think she did anything wrong, that it was just harmless fun and people are picking on her. Seriously, this is how clueless she is, she posted this just two weeks ago:
I'll be over here character building, what're you doin today?! More people should be concerned w/ their character than they are these days🙄 pic.twitter.com/C3v60k1aw9
— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) May 6, 2017
When she got called her out her hypocrisy, she had the audacity to respond by saying she’s, “never body shamed a person in my life. But I’m glad you believe everything the tabloids tell you.” No, Dani, we believe everything we saw when you posted it.
I am a little curious about her attorney situation. What happened to Tommy Mesereau? He was still on this case as of this February. Dude, if Mesereau can’t keep you out of jail, you best start collecting your concrete cell reading material, chicka.
Dani continues to post nuggets of positivity because that’s what she’s all about, folks – love and positivity.
Just being straight forward… some of you are truly brutal, heartless, & extremely bored humans. Please heed my warning & be the light✨ pic.twitter.com/gAkzFiBGdy
— Dani Mathers (@DaniMathers) May 4, 2017
Photo credit: Twitter, WENN Photos and Getty Images
Garbage…….I hope they put her in jail for a stint…humble her a bit
I totally agree. And what alot of Falkor’s defenders don’t understand is that it’s not just about this specific case, it’s about setting a harsh example. If some perv was taking nude photos of her at the gym you can bet she’d be demanding justice. With camera technology being what it is today, there has to be a brutal precedent set in the courts to deter ppl doing this in the future.
She has defenders??
Of course she does. Nothing surprises me anymore.
You’re exactly right, there is huge precedent-setting value in going to the mat with this case.
I hope they make an example out of her, what a nasty vile woman.
to add, she her face resembles that of a Dr. Seuss character.
Please don’t insult Dr. Seuss characters like that because they rock…….this person however is and I quote Dana Harvey as the Church Lady……….”speeeeeecial”
LOL, yes, she does have a Dr. Seuss look to her! I was just thinking, what kind of *working* model can she be, w/ that genuinely unattractive face? I suppose her body is considered good, so maybe, after Playboy, she’s done some work for very cheap lingerie stores, but I simply can’t imagine her doing official/professional modeling—anything focusing on her face. She’s probably extremely insecure about her own looks, which, in her case, merely feed into her desire to put someone else down, to feel better about herself by the contrast. What a vile bully she is.
Anyone seen Falkor in ‘The Never Ending Story’? He’s re-branded as a playboy bunny named Dani Mathers.
*Nelson Munch voice*
Ha ha!
*Deplorable voice*
Lock her up!
I demand an OJ style American Crime story about this.
She’s awful. I hope she gets some sort of punishment.
That poor woman she secretly took a pic of. The only reason someone would do that is if they are a bully. Her behavior disgusts me.
I feel like this goes beyond bullying. It’s almost like that poor woman was assaulted, in a way. I know the law doesn’t look at it that way, but what happened is just so senseless and vile.
Brutal, heartless and bored could describe that despicable captioned photo she ‘accidentally’ posted (clasping a hand over her giant mouth).
They are grasping by saying the woman could not be easily identified. It was clear enough, and I cannot imagine the hurt that poor older woman experienced.
Yes, it was a truly ignorant stunt. I was hoping she would learn something from the experience, but based on her tweets the arrogance is strong with this one.
She really doesn’t seem to have learned anything. Instead of talking about it to everyone else, she should have apologized directly to the lady whose privacy she invaded.
Little does she seem to realize that time and gravity will inevitably take their toll. She can only hope to look as good at 70 as the lady she humiliated.
Wouldn’t the gym have a log of who was there at the time? Seems like they probably could identify the victim in about 5 minutes.
And whether they did identify her or not is sort of beside the point, as this twit posted evidence of her crime right there for all to se.
The lady was ID’d/came forward and that’s when they moved ahead with charges. I don’t think it would have been hard to figure out. The initial photo on at least one site was barely blurred.
Not even Trump, who is equally vapid, could successfully gaslight that publicly posting a NAKED PICTURE of an unaware 70-year-old woman in a supposedly private space with the tagline “If I can’t unsee this neither can you,” next to a photo of you giggling wasn’t body shaming.
Good thing aging is something that only happens to human beings, or else Ms. Mathers could be in for a very rude awakening 40 or so years from now. Of course, as surgically altered as she clearly already is, it’s unlikely she’ll have many original parts remaining by then.
She is a gross human being. I wouldn’t put it past her to use the defense that her caption was “just locker-room banter”
I hope I make it to 112 so I can see her 70 year old body. Going by her humongeous boobs and pot belly, it won’t be pretty.
She’s so gross. The woman she photographed is 71. I welcome Ms. Mathers to share a candid nude photo at that age when she has no idea she’s being photographed.
This—Does Dani not realize that someday she too will be old? Stupid self-centered girl with the ewww gross attitude. The woman she photographed was no doubt young and hot too 50 years ago.
Agreed, but maybe plastic ages slower?
She. Doesn’t. Get. It.
That’s the mean girl aspect of it, but there’s not any context in which posting a naked photo of someone without their knowledge or consent is acceptable. Even if her sentiment had been praise this action was an unacceptable violation of someone’s privacy.
You’re absolutely right.
Exactly!
I sincerely hope she gets jail.
What a horrible human being.
She’s so selfish, she challenged the law that protects people from being filmed, nude, without their knowledge or consent. She was 100% on board with setting a precedent that would have undermined people’s privacy and right not to be humiliated, just to save herself from being punished. That’s another level of selfishness. Just go away. Ug
To be fair it’s not like she would have come up with that, it’s all the lawyer’s doing. So basically a slimy lawyer was okay with setting a precedent like that in order to win for his client.
Scum surrounds itself with scum.
Send her to jail. Next.
What a vile thing to do, I sincerely hope this ruins her.
She’s disgusting, what a piece of work. Sounds like she hasn’t accepted any responsibility in the three years that passed since the incident, criticism is just people “hating” on her in her mind.
What a loser.
If she’s smart, she’ll make a last minute plea deal before it goes to trial.
“If she’s smart . . .” says it all. Should have taken the first one!
She already tried the judge would not allow it due to lack of genuine remorse on her part.
YOU DO NOT TAKE A PICTURE OF SOMEONE IN A LOCKER ROOM. It doesn’t matter if it was supposed to be a DM. It doesn’t matter if the person isn’t identified. You don’t do it. Period. That was such a gross invasion of privacy, and the fact that she didn’t even think twice about it makes me wonder if she even has 2 brain cells to rub together.
She has never seemed to understand this basic point. The gym swiftly banned her for that reason, as I recall.
It’s no different than taking upskirt photos of someone on an escalator or in a dressing area. She had no right to take the photo, period.
I don’t get how she doesn’t understand. It doesn’t even matter what kind of tone she used – the bodyshaming itself is just the icing on the cake. She did something so incredibly wrong and doesn’t even get it.
Yeah i mean what if a man snapped a photo in a ladies locker room of a naked lady? He’d unquestionably be charged for it so I don’t see how she gets a pass.
Please let this horrific girl thing ROT in jail for as long as possible. ” Be the Light”. (elllechhh)
Yep there are a few things that are a big no. Locker rooms and public restrooms. Sorry it’s invasion of privacy. It has nothing to do with how she’s not “a body shamer.” She took that photo without that woman’s consent.
Aside from the obvious, vile crime committed here, I’ll say that I never really believed the body positive/enlightenment movement on Social Media. I always thought it had become the next big trend and presented many opportunities for people to make money, but the most crucial reason was that the people preaching the movement are some of the worst shamers around, not just for body positivity but anything that has reached its peak on Social Media; motherhood, spirituality, women, ect… you get the point. I’m sure some mean well and do the best they can to bring light to an issue, others are just showing off and coming from a position of power, authority, and hypocrisy.
I also don’t buy the whole body positivity movement, at least as promoted by celebrities. It seems like it’s mostly a justification for posting bikini pics. (There’s nothing wrong with posting a picture of yourself in a bikini if you wish, but it’s a little silly to dress it up in high minded rhetoric.) It doesn’t seem like any of the celebrities who associate themselves with it do a thing to help other women, or even insist that their fashion lines be available in a wider variety of sizes.
OH MY GOSH YES
My cousin recently posted several bikini pictures to facebook and captioned it “body positivity.” GIRL be real! You just wanted all the likes and comments “Oohhhh you’ve got the perfect body!” “you look so hot” etc.
I did a massive eye-roll. Labeling it body positivity doesn’t trick me into thinking it isn’t a lame, vain attention-seeking ploy for praise. Get a hobby girl!
How is it “body positivity” if said body posting is likely a result of starvation and plastic surgery? Come. On.
OMG YES. I am so sick of “traditionally beautiful” women (ie, white & thin) posting half-naked photos wrapped up in the pretense of “body positivity” because it all feels like a self-serving attempt for compliments. Like you, I’m not suggesting they shouldn’t post photos of themselves at all, and they have every right to be proud of their bodies as well, but it feels like a shield from criticism than an actual contribution to unfair and myopic beauty standards of a naturally diverse gender.
I think it really depends on the people you follow. Social media will always be a playground for faux enlightenment and ego boosting but if you know where to look, it can be a really friendly environment as well.
She should have owned what she did. Admitted fault. Accepted consequences. That she hasn’t done any of those things in aaallll this time… well. She’s had her chance to at least act like someone who understands her actions.
If she cries it’s for herself.
Agreed- she probably could have gotten off with community service, probation, fines, etc.
I hope there are serious consequences to this disgusting crime.
It’s totally her own fault this has dragged out this long and I hope her punishment reflects that. Anyone with an ounce of decency (wouldn’t have taken the picture but whatever) would have immediately been mortified by their actions and apologized profusely and genuinely for what they’d done with zero defensiveness or excuse making. And it’d all blown over with minor consequences.
She is a vile human being. Every time I see news that she may be getting closer to jail time I can’t help but feel some satisfaction.
+1000
I bet she won’t try that stunt in the prison showers…!
If she had done this to my mother or grandmother I’d be on trial for murder
There would be no more picture taking.
She makes Regina George look like Pollyanna.
I’m sorry- I can’t help but feel some
scheudenfraude about it. I know it’s wrong but it’s fun to see the nasty girl squirm. Thanks for the story.
I appreciate your comment, HeatherAnn and the phenominal use of the word ‘scheudenfraude’ because that’s how I feel also. I’m a little uncomfortable, but I hope to heck she gets justice, and I hope she will learn something…eventually. I’m sad it’s taking her so long though, to figure it out.
She’s aaalll fake. What a despicable human being.
This bitch needs to take a long walk off a short pier.
Also? I’m a paralegal and I cannot believe her attorney tried to claim the law was unconstitutional. THE VICTIM WAS, IN FACT, IDENTIFIED, YOU MORONS!! Kinda negates that argument.
That argument was hilarious in its stupidity. The entire point of the wording of the law is if you display any identifiable features, like, say THEIR HEAD – which she did. SMDH. Where did he go to law school, Whatsamatta U??
Well her attorney’s claim was that since it took a “long time” to ID the victim, it makes it automatically hard to id. That is a stupid argument in itself. They found the victim didn’t they? The victim admitted that the photo was her wasn’t it?
Not a good argument.
I wonder what a “long time” is. Mathers took the photo in early July and by early Sept, TMZ was reporting that the victim had been found. Two months is NOT a long time. And again, as several people have posted, the victim was identified.
I hope she spends a good long while in jail. No special treatment.
Also, she’s not attractive.
Right? I’m surprised that this Keebler elf-looking plastic toy was comfortable shaming anybody.
I was thinking how unattractive her face is as well, I guess implants and bleached hair have afforded her a pass in Playboy World.
Hugh Hefner has a mansion full of plastic blondes. He collects them. Too bad she couldn’t be more like Bridget from The Girls Next Door. She was actually very smart, not like this one who seems dim and with a broken moral ticker.
Bridget was my favorite one on that show
Even if you buy her lame excuse of “I meant to send it in a private conversation with a friend and not post it for all to see,” she still ABSOLUTELY meant to body-shame. She just didn’t mean to do so publicly where she’d be caught and called out for it. Lying, hypocritical pig.
Except it’s patently untrue, not just on its face, but simply in actual fact. If you read the original article, she posted the picture with the caption, then went back and ADDED the photo of herself laughing next to it 30 minutes later. She knew it was public. She thought it was fine and even funny, because she is a monster, UNTIL she got in trouble.
It doesn’t matter if it was private or public. She shouldn’t be taking photos of strangers without their consent! For f—ks sake, that’s why they blur out some people’s faces in Amazing Race. Those people didn’t sign a release!
She really deserves jail time for this. What she did one of the absolute worst things you can do with social media today… take pictures of a person without their knowledge/consent when they’re in a vulnerable state and put it out there for all of the world to see. That was so invasive and disgusting. Let her be an example. This kind of thing needs to be cracked down on. This was no different than revenge porn. The fact that she has the audacity to say that she meant to sent it to a friend and not the world as if that makes it better is truly baffling. She’s genuinely a bad person.
Narcissists are the absolute worst people.
Speaking of vulnerable — I also think it’s invasive to photograph very ill people (possibly on heavy medications or even comatose) and post those photos. I see that routinely (usually from narcissists who want attention), and it sickens me.
It’s always possible Mather’s is embracing full-on her role as the villain here, maybe springboard into going professional and getting paid to be an asshole.
The worst offenders that I’ve seen do this is mothers of their own children. So many women I know post photos of their kids waiting at the hospital or in tears or bleeding, it’s disgusting. Respect your child’s need for privacy at a bad time.
*sips tea* Oh, tragic… *sips some more* just tragic.
throw the book at this disgusting human.
Last pic she looks like the love child of Pamela Anderson and Tracy Anderson!!
If pretty is as pretty does, she is hideous
How could anyone think it’s ok to post a nude pic of a stranger on social media and act like it’s no big deal? This is why I hate cell phones. People record anything and everything without your permission and then post it on-line. Sorry but you shouldn’t be allowed to post a pic or video without the person’s consent.
Shut up and SHOW US YOUR BOOBS! Now, you weren’t offended by that, were you? Because that was not my intent. That is not the person I am. Yes, I did it, but that is not the person I am.
Girl, bye.
Gross. I hope she gets everything she deserves.
PS : it’s by accident. BY accident.
Famous for spreading your legs in a magazine (tastefully I’m sure!!) and for body shaming a senior in a gym change room. Her mother must be so proud.
++++1
Reading her apologies, she’s not one bit remorseful about having caused emotional distress to that woman, neither does she seem to get that what she did was a violation of privacy.
She’s apologising for getting caught. “I’m not the type to do this”, lol. Vapid moron herself said that ‘she only wanted to share it with a friend’. Yeah, well, doesn’t snapchat go through multiple steps to approve the posting of a public snap`?
That “I’m not the type to do this” statement is so ridiculous. If you do something like that even once…. well you’ve just proven that you ARE the type do that. Because you did it!
Hope the judge throws the book and makes an example of her.
Finally a legitimate time to exclaim… ”lock her up!”. What a nasty woman. She hasn’t shown any remorse and I’m glad the public have seen through her. Lets hope a stint in prison makes her a more humble person.
There is a group of women in my health club who are in their early 70s to mid 80s, who come in the morning to take Zumba gold gentle yoga, and aqua aerobics class. They come everyday. They are amazing women and inspiring. In the locker room they laugh and talk politics, movies, books and their families. Some are still working in their fields. One woman is in her 70s and is a Doctor who still delivers babies. Dani Mathews should be so lucky to have these inspiring women in her life.
As an older lady[64] I want to thank you for your post. I don’t usually use the adage “youth is wasted on the young” In this idiot’s case, it certainly is wasted on the mean and stupid!
This behavior is like a 5th grade mean girl. Reprehensible. Her job that she lost is even worse. Heidi & Frank of KLOS radio’s morning drive show had her set up married/committed men in a sting to get them to cheat with her. That was her job, no joke. Her job was to wreck relationships/homes. I stopped listening to Heidi & Frank because of that and I have listened to KLOS my whole life. They fired her after this happened, even though a gay woman (Heidi) and a chauvinist man, Frank, thought it was in good taste to objectify her and send her out to seduce married men and play it on the air.
WHAT. That sounds completely insane! I can’t listen to the radio anymore, and that just seals it.
She’s such a stereotype, mean and stupid beyond belief.
What’s the over under her attorney’s main strategy is to stack the jury with men completely below her league?
Normally I wouldn’t sink to such a person’s level, but for a Playboy model who’s judgmental about other women’s bodies she sure has a pooch in that first photo. I wonder how it would grow after several months of prison food. Maybe we’ll find out.
Just to throw my two cents worth in this verbal beat down, she has appeared again on Instagram. She must have closed her old account and opened a new one. Yes, I searched for her to see what she could possibly post after all this mess. You guessed it…more pics of herself. What kills me is that she has people commenting about how great a person she is and how they have missed her!! Who in the name of batman hell would miss her fake smile/teeth/tan/boobs/personality besides a man??? I really wanted to comment by saying ‘take any good snapchats lately?’ but it wasn’t worth the effort on this loser because she obviously doesn’t get what she did was wrong.
It’s not about body shaming! It’s about taking a photo of someone naked without their consent, and posting it online without their consent!
Lady – you look like the ugly sister of Janice in the Muppets, you aint even beautiful on the outside let alone the inside
Hope she rots.
She looks like a hobgoblin.
She sexually assaulted a woman by sharing her naked body with others without permission.
She added to it by being a giant asshole, and surprise she hasn’t learned a thing.
No sympathy, no quarter.
She’s spent a “lifetime of being human,” huh?
I demand proof.
