Donald Trump allegedly asked James Comey to drop the Flynn investigation

Where to start? Every single day brings some fresh hell with the Trump administration. Every morning, I sit down at the computer and begin my day and I inevitably wonder, “Will Emperor Trump throw a Twitter hissy fit this morning?” Yesterday, he tweeted but was surprisingly… subdued. Almost as if someone possibly got to him and screamed “JESUS STOP LEAKING CLASSIFIED MATERIAL TO RUSSIANS.” Considering El Baby Fists is currently at war with the CIA, the FBI, most of the intelligence-gathering agencies in America and abroad and most career DOJ officials, of course you know that from here on out, tons of sh-t is going to be leaked. I imagine James Comey – being a little squirrel who stores away damaging information on everyone – has a cache of documentation about Trump. You know the CIA does as well. So here’s all the sh-t that went down in the past 22 hours or so.

Trump leaked intelligence from Israel. NBC News’ sources say that the information Trump blurted out in the Russian meeting was highly sensitive and highly classified material from an Israeli source. Now that Russia has the information, they’ll probably pass it on to their friends in Iran. Oh, and the Israeli source? He was an Israeli operative (Mossad, most likely) who infiltrated ISIS as a double agent. And Donald Trump basically outed him and endangered his life because Trump wanted to look bigly in front of his Russian friends.

Trump’s staffers are afraid to leave him alone with world leaders. The NYT did an excellent story about the dysfunction, insanity and treason that blows like a hurricane throughout the White House. WH staffers are exhausted and burned out and afraid that they could be fired at any moment. Senior staffers are apparently terrified that Trump will, you know, say some unhinged words if he’s left alone with a world leader or someone important. Politico also described the atmosphere within the WH – everyone is “on edge” and running scared.

Obstruction of Justice. You know how James Comey is a little squirrel, storing away all of his nuts for the nuclear winter? Well, Comey has the receipts. He was just biding his time, waiting to see how Bigly was going to play everything. I guess Comey was not impressed. The Washington Post and the NYT reported yesterday that Comey wrote a memo in which he describes being asked by Donald Trump to end the FBI investigation into Michael Flynn. That, right there, is obstruction of justice. But I would like to point out that Comey writing a memo is not the same as Trump writing a memo TO Comey. Like, Comey’s memo can still be used as evidence in the obstruction of justice trial, of course, but it’s not the ultimate smoking gun, you know? Also in Comey’s memos: Trump wants to throw reporters in jail for being nosy.

The FBI is coming for Trump. There’s the fact that Comey is more popular than Trump within the FBI. There’s the fact that most FBI agents are career civil servants who believe in the system. And then there’s the FBI just flat-out declaring war on Trump. Read this Daily Beast story – full of sourcing from unnamed FBI officials – and try to tell me the FBI is NOT coming for Trump. Just try.