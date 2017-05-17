Vladimir Putin has a recording of Trump’s Oval Office meeting with the Russians

As I’m writing this on Thursday morning, Donald Trump has not tweeted. His Twitter silence is deafening. There’s an eerie sort of silence around the White House too – Politico, WaPo and other media outlets haven’t gotten anything from anybody on the record. Off the record, Trump staffers are scared sh-tless. They’re scared about what James Comey will do next. They’re scared that everything comes back to Mike Flynn and the Russians. They’re scared that everyone will find out the extent of Trump’s leaking to the Russians. But don’t worry, Trump White House. Your new daddy Vlad Putin has your back.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow could provide a recording of the exchange between Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US President Donald Trump, who is accused of sharing classified intelligence. “If the US administration finds it possible, we are ready to provide a recording of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump to the US Congress and Senate,” Putin said during a press conference.

[From The Telegraph]

I mean… if Putin wasn’t destroying America brick by brick, I might have to give a slow clap. His troll game is on point and game recognizes game. Putin’s like, “Yeah, that meeting in the Oval Office? WE WERE RECORDING IT.” And then he goes even f–king further with it, saying he’ll provide the receipts to Congress. Of course, Putin also “lashed out” at politicians who can’t just let Trump do his thing and Make Russia Great Again.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has lashed out at U.S. politicians whipping up what he described as “anti-Russian sentiment” for being either “stupid” or “dangerous.” Speaking at a joint news conference with the visiting Italian prime minister, Putin said on Wednesday Moscow initially found debates about Russia’s meddling in U.S. politics as “funny” but said Moscow is now “concerned because it’s hard to imagine what the people who produce such nonsense can come up with next.” Putin dismissed the U.S. politicians, whom he did not identify, as either being “stupid” or “dangerous and unscrupulous” who are wittingly “causing the damage to their own country.” Asked what he thinks of Trump presidency, Putin said it’s up to the American people to judge but his performance can only be rated “only when he’s allowed to work at full capacity,” implying that someone is hampering Trump’s efforts.

[From The Associated Press]

Congrats, Republicans. After decades of calling yourselves the Foreign Policy Party and the War Party, you’ve given away America to an internet troll in Russia. And you a–holes did it for tax cuts (for the rich) and your long-standing commitment to limit women’s access to healthcare.