People: Barack Obama thinks Donald Trump is ‘nothing but a bullsh-tter’

I won’t say that I miss the Obamas every day, but that’s only because I won’t allow myself to think of the Obamas every day, or else I’ll get so sad that I might really start crying. That’s happened more than once. I have been thinking about President Obama a lot in the past few weeks, mostly when some fresh hell opens up in the Trump White House and I think, “Gee, I wonder what the reaction would have been if Obama had pulled even one tenth of what Trump has done?” Well, People Magazine is leaning into the Obama nostalgia, which is why they put this lovely photo of the Obamas on this week’s cover. You might think that Barry and Michelle sat down for a breezy interview with People, but they did not. People Mag spoke to sources close to the Obamas for this exclusive:
Cool, even-keeled, no-drama Barack Obama is one of the few people in the country who hasn’t publicly opined on the tweets and turmoil wrought by President Trump. And so a persistent question to those close to the former president is: What does Obama really think of the man now occupying the Oval Office?
“He’s nothing but a bullsh–ter,” Obama told two friends early last November, describing an election night phone call with Trump, in which the businessman suddenly professed his “respect” and “admiration” for Obama—after years of hectoring.
Speaking to PEOPLE for its new cover story on Obama and his wife Michelle adjusting to life outside the White House, the two friends quoted Obama’s blunt assessment of President-elect Trump. And how has Obama’s opinion changed since Trump been in office? “Well,” said one of the sources, “it hasn’t gotten any better.” A third source close to Obama tells PEOPLE: “He’s deeply concerned with what he’s seen. But he’s also optimistic and heartened that citizens aren’t just watching it happen but engaging with neighbors and elected representatives at town halls.”
“Bulls—ter,” while head-turning, shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to anyone paying attention to Obama’s 2016 campaign rhetoric on Trump (“unfit,” “woefully unprepared” and “unacceptable”). But the former president has been meticulous since the election about not publicly violating that unwritten code of conduct among ex-presidents that bars criticizing whoever’s currently in the Oval Office.
“He’s very respectful of the appropriate role of a former president and that ex-presidents should not be looking over the shoulder of their successors and commenting on every decision,” says Obama’s long-time friend and political strategist David Axelrod, now director of the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics. “President Obama’s predecessor didn’t do that. Obviously, this now is a unique set of circumstances, but my sense is that he’s going to try and respect that tradition while reserving the right to speak out in given moments when things rise to that level.”
As for the former first lady, she too campaigned forcefully against Trump last fall but has, since his election, not publicly shared her thoughts about him. Privately, is another story. To visitors last December, she joked about needing mourning attire that she would call “the black series.”
“I’m going all black for the next couple of years,” she joked.
I respect the Obamas too much to criticize their actions post-presidency. And realistically, what could President Obama do differently? He served in office with honor and dignity and now he has to watch an orange buffoon burn it all to the ground. I also think Obama has a great deal of respect for the way George W. Bush stayed quiet during his presidency too, but surely Obama realizes that Dubya stayed quiet because Bush actually liked and respected Obama? Obama does not like or respect Trump, is what I’m saying. And the Resistance could use all the help we can get, so please, Mr. Obama, say what’s on your mind!
Cover courtesy of People, additional photos courtesy of Getty.
Cheers to you, Mr. President.
*wails*
*sobbing*
Look at those long, elegant fingers, lol.
Where is the lie?
I wonder if Agent Orange is going to post about the Obamas on twitter this weekend.
“One of the most overrated presidents.. Robert Pattinson should dump him. SAD!!”
Bwahaha! *coffee spew*
Hilarious !!
That’s funny!
yeah, no lies detected. Miss you, BO and MO.
I miss Barack.
The Obamas have so much class and never posted whiney stuff on Twitter etc.
I was thinking about the Twitter aspect this AM.
can you imagine if O had used twitter to complain about how he was being treated by “the media”, and emphasizing it by bringing up Bush scandals?
I simply cannot as he’s so much classier than Orangina will ever be, or could ever HOPE to be.
Class went out, Trash went in.
There’s a new Twitter account, ObamaPlusKids, that features only pictures of Obama interacting with children. In fact, you may have even introduced me to that, Kaiser, by retweeting it. Honest to God, some of those pictures make me cry for what we’ve lost.
😩
I have two fav O with kids pics.
the first is the little boy who’s touching O’s hair to “see if it feels like mine”.
and the other is the kid of one of his staffers dressed like Spiderman, and O is across the room acting like he got “hit” by a web.
meanwhile, the orange terror won’t even go visit HIS OWN KID (or wife!) on the weekend. he’d rather golf.
I miss the Obamas but this is the right move. Let the other former presidents speak out (and they have) so he doesn’t get the hit. Frankly after the whole speech thing I would sit back and say nothing. They don’t deserve flak so why put themselves in the line of fire? They did that for 8 years. Let them live
I agree. I don’t think it’s their responsibility either and they will just get so much abuse. It’s time for others to speak up.
Besides, their silence speaks VOLUMES.
I’ve long thought Obama’s greatest flaw was just being too dang calm and intelligent. He keeps assuming the best of people. It’s fascinating because Donny seems to be the exact mirror image of President Obama.
We always elect who is the 180 opposite of the last president:
Bush SR: old, stale – Clinton: young, fresh
Clinton: sleazeball perv – George W Bush:wholesome
George w bush: dumb – Obama:smart
Concisely put Mr. President. I’m going to get that magazine issue. It’s amazing how many people STILL buy Trump’s BS. His commencement speeches make me sick. Especially to the military graduates who are at the full mercy of the narcissist-in-chief.
The Draft Dodger in Chief. Five times. Bone spur. He can’t remember which foot.
I really think that speaking selectively is the best plan. Calling out 45 only feeds into his (and his supporters’) martyr complex.
Also, the Obamas are class acts who don’t throw temper tantrums via Twitter everytime they feel slighted. It’s beneath them. I love that they’re setting that tone, and making Drumpf look even more unhinged in the process.
100 percent agree!
OMG, I love your username!
Exactly. Let Baby Fists dig his own grave. It must be eating him alive to see Obama on a magazine cover. Hope it flies off the shelves too, just to rub salt into the wound.
It’s the truth. And people should know that he said this privately last November. Although that won’t matter to Deplorables who have serious comprehension/reading problems.
And this is one issue of People I’ll actually buy. I usually don’t even bother peeking at them while in line.
This will send the orange twat into a meltdown. There will b a twitter rant about the obama campaign to smear him.
Obama doesn’t need to trash Trump, we’re all quite capable of mocking the Orange Maroon ourselves.
Meanwhile, Obama can take the high road and focus on specific issues. He’s talked about working against gerrymandering, for instance, getting district lines drawn only by nonpartisan groups. I hope he works on voter suppression and getting paper backups for those machines at some point.
I like Obamas, however! Respecting anyone “too much to criticize their actions post-presidency” is exactly the kind of behavior that Trump is considering right and demands it from others. Let’s avoid that.
So, I don’t care what Obamas do with their time now. They deserved everything they have and everything that will come their way. Miss them…
Yes! Tell it, Barry! Waah I miss you.
Great love and respect for President Obama. His brilliance and grace is missed in the Oval Office.
i am sure that the Obamas do there thing behind closed doors. And if it’s preparing the Democrats for the next elections and similar things.
It’s the smartest thing he can do. He is so hated by the Republicans, that any comments would only play in their hands.
How Would Obama speaking be received by the SAME Ungrateful bigoted populace that kept accusing him of being a Kenyan, a Secret Muslim, Obstructing his every Step, Ya’ll ALREADY sat here parsing and shading about whether or not he gets to make a living like countless Presidents have after their terms, so Really and Honestly where can they win? Being quiet, minding their business, assisting a Candidate, parsing being circumspect, campaigning for a candidate vigorously, telling folks treachery was afoot, and GRITTING THEIR TEETH GRACIOUSLY to give the UNGRATEFUL American Public a Peaceful transfer of power wasn’t enough, what then is Good?? This Is what I always mean when Nothing The Obamas, Beyonce, Serena, Simone, Gabby, Gabourey Nothing they ever do is or will be enough to come to whatever BS level standard ya’ll impose on them
AMEN!! Reminds me of the 2010 midterms when Obama pleaded for folks to give him a Dem-Congress to work with and they stayed home. Not to mention the folks running stayed away from him. People got mad that he said ‘You get the government you deserve when you don’t vote’ but it’s true! Hillary wasn’t my dream candidate but she wouldn’t be undoing everything PBO did.
And STOP asking Michelle Obama to run! You see what Hillary went through? Let’s add racism to the mix! I wouldn’t want her to go through that again. And honestly, after this election America doesn’t deserve her.
Btw, I have questions about these ‘friends’ People spoke to. T
YO thanks Sharon cause I FORGOT to add my rant about that THE F*CKING NERVE of people to ask this woman to run after demonizing her her looks her motives her causes GTFO She gets to do what she wants for the rest of her natural Black Life!, if that’s public, GOOD FOR US FOR THE BLESSING she is , but If Mom wants to stay at home, mind her kids, bake and eat bonbons and watch Ellen and thrift store shop with Mrs Robinson IM HERE FOR HER AGENCY
Also i bet you 20 bucks is prolly the parents of them same attention Whorey friends Malia has that stay putting her business out there consistently… You’d think moneyed people would know couth and discretion but here we are
@QQ/Sharon: No lies detected.
Come back and save us Barry 😢
I think it’s probably the right thing for Obama to stay quiet. Trump and his crew love dwelling in the past and distracting from their own failures by citing their perceived failures of others. They and his supporters still play the “but Hillary” game long after she’s ceased to be relevant to the conversation. Putting Obama in the spotlight would only serve to remind Trump’s base of the reasons they support him and what they were “fighting”. I’d rather Trump were not given an easy, present “but Obama” to distract people from his failings.
