Donald Trump’s Russian mess will now be investigated by a special counsel

Yesterday, Donald Trump was muted on social media and his silence spoke volumes about the many controversies in which he finds himself. Thankfully, our Emperor got to make a speech for a Coast Guard graduation, and he managed to wallow in self-pity publicly, like he is the most maligned politician EVER.

“Never, never, never give up. Things will work out just fine,” he said in New London, Connecticut, Wednesday. “Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down, you can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that is why we won.”

[From CNN]

Do you hear that, Nelson Mandela? No politician IN HISTORY has been treated worse than Donald Bigly. Speaking of history-has-its-eyes-on-us, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein finally got off the dime and appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Michael Flynn and Russia.

The Justice Department has decided to appoint a special counsel to investigate possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian officials seeking to meddle in last year’s election, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Robert Mueller, a former prosecutor who served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013, has agreed to serve in the role, Rosenstein said. The move marks a concession by the Trump administration to Democratic demands for the investigation to be run independently of the Justice Department. Calls for a special counsel have increased since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week. “In my capacity as acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,’’ Rosenstein said in a statement. “My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.’’ He said Mueller has agreed to resign from his private law firm to avoid any conflict of interest. Under the order signed Wednesday by Rosenstein, Mueller is tasked with investigating “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump’’ as well as “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation’’ and any other matters that fall under the scope of the Justice Department regulation covering special counsel appointments.

[From The Washington Post]

Mueller’s appointment is being praised on both sides of the aisle, although many Trump-critics are now complaining that the appointment might mean that everything slows down, as Mueller will have to spend weeks catching up on where the FBI and DOJ investigations stand.

What else? Surprising no one, it seems like the FBI is closing in on Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. According to NBC News, “multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests have been issued in connection with the two men during the past six months.” NBC’s sources also say that the FBI investigation has expanded beyond Flynn and Manafort as well. Also: read this story about how Flynn maybe-probably committed treason. Yeah. Also: Reuters reports this morning that Trump-officials had more than “eighteen undisclosed contacts with Russian officials.” Shocking!

Update: Trump is acting like a butthurt snowflake on Twitter this morning.

With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel appointed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2017

This is Robert Mueller, the guy who will save us all? Eh.