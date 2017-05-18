Donald Trump’s Russian mess will now be investigated by a special counsel

Angela Merkel meets Donald Trump in Washington, joined by Ivanka Trump

Yesterday, Donald Trump was muted on social media and his silence spoke volumes about the many controversies in which he finds himself. Thankfully, our Emperor got to make a speech for a Coast Guard graduation, and he managed to wallow in self-pity publicly, like he is the most maligned politician EVER.

“Never, never, never give up. Things will work out just fine,” he said in New London, Connecticut, Wednesday. “Look at the way I have been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history, and I say this with great surety, has been treated worse or more unfairly. You can’t let them get you down, you can’t let the critics and the naysayers get in the way of your dreams. I guess that is why we won.”

Do you hear that, Nelson Mandela? No politician IN HISTORY has been treated worse than Donald Bigly. Speaking of history-has-its-eyes-on-us, Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein finally got off the dime and appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump, Paul Manafort, Carter Page, Michael Flynn and Russia.

The Justice Department has decided to appoint a special counsel to investigate possible coordination between Trump associates and Russian officials seeking to meddle in last year’s election, according to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Robert Mueller, a former prosecutor who served as the FBI director from 2001 to 2013, has agreed to serve in the role, Rosenstein said. The move marks a concession by the Trump administration to Democratic demands for the investigation to be run independently of the Justice Department. Calls for a special counsel have increased since Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last week.

“In my capacity as acting attorney general I determined that it is in the public interest for me to exercise my authority and appoint a special counsel to assume responsibility for this matter,’’ Rosenstein said in a statement. “My decision is not a finding that crimes have been committed or that any prosecution is warranted. I have made no such determination. What I have determined is that based upon the unique circumstances the public interest requires me to place this investigation under the authority of a person who exercises a degree of independence from the normal chain of command.’’

He said Mueller has agreed to resign from his private law firm to avoid any conflict of interest. Under the order signed Wednesday by Rosenstein, Mueller is tasked with investigating “any links and/or coordination between the Russian government and individuals associated with the campaign of President Donald Trump’’ as well as “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation’’ and any other matters that fall under the scope of the Justice Department regulation covering special counsel appointments.

Mueller’s appointment is being praised on both sides of the aisle, although many Trump-critics are now complaining that the appointment might mean that everything slows down, as Mueller will have to spend weeks catching up on where the FBI and DOJ investigations stand.

What else? Surprising no one, it seems like the FBI is closing in on Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn. According to NBC News, “multiple grand jury subpoenas and records requests have been issued in connection with the two men during the past six months.” NBC’s sources also say that the FBI investigation has expanded beyond Flynn and Manafort as well. Also: read this story about how Flynn maybe-probably committed treason. Yeah. Also: Reuters reports this morning that Trump-officials had more than “eighteen undisclosed contacts with Russian officials.” Shocking!

Update: Trump is acting like a butthurt snowflake on Twitter this morning.

This is Robert Mueller, the guy who will save us all? Eh.

FBI Director Robert Mueller

149 Responses to “Donald Trump’s Russian mess will now be investigated by a special counsel”

  1. eXo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:37 am

    Yeah, no US President has been treated worse than Drumpf *cough* JFK, Obama,.. *cough*.

    Reply
  2. Prince says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Sometimes I wonder if he really believes the stuff he is saying or is he saying stuff like that just because his dumb supporters believe everything he says?

    Reply
  3. Jem says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Mueller has a sterling reputation. Trump has good reason to be nervous enough to STFU for once. It won’t last, but at least we get to enjoy the silence.

    Reply
  4. IndifferentCat says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Let the impeachment begin!

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:42 am

    Mueller being hired is a HUGE deal for a lot of reasons
    1. They hired him sans WH notice which means they are serious about the investigation
    2. The guy has a great rep on both sides of the aisle so GOP members can’t complain without looking stupid
    3. The guy is no slouch either. They went for a big gun. This is good news.
    4. Apparently there are more subpoenas on the way but they waited for this hire to go through

    What this does is prove that the intelligence agencies are dead serious about the investigation. Clearly the WH is scared because no one went on tv last night to spout the usual BS. This is good

    Reply
    • Wilma says:
      May 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

      Yup, and he has a broad mandate plus he basically ask for any document he needs.

      Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      May 18, 2017 at 7:59 am

      Agree. Mueller was FBI Director for 13 years…..the second longest tenure after Hoover. Also Comey replaced him as FBI Director and both Comey & Mueller are alleged to have a close professional and personal relationship. I think Comey will help Mueller get caught up quickly on the investigation.

      Reply
      • Ramona says:
        May 18, 2017 at 8:27 am

        This is how close they were; When George W was trying to fire some State AGs, his own AG (John Ashcroft) was against it. Ashcroft then very suddenly fell very ill. So W or more likely Chenney, sent White House staff to the hospital to get AG Ashcroft’s signature while he was under heavy sedatives and unable to think. Comey, was at the time the Deputy AG and Acting AG while Ashcroft was in hospital. Mueller was the Director of the FBi. Comey heard about the circling White House staff at the hospital from Ashcroft’s wife and figured out why they were there. He then called FBI Director Mueller and explained why the White House had to be stopped. Mueller instantly got into his car and started heading to the hospital to stand guard at AG Ashcrofts bedside. Meanwhile he instructed FBI Agents closer by to get there fast. Acting AG Comey arrived but was stopped from going into the hospital room presumably by Agents under instruction from the White House. So he rang FBI Director Mueller who gave FBI Agents instructions over the phone directly countermanding whatever Chenney or Bush had asked them to do. Comey and Mueller then personally sat by AG Ashcrofts bedside until he was lucid and succeeded in stopping the White House coup. They then both wrote resignation letters but then so did most of their senior staff and the White House could not afford those optics so the resignations were rejected. They were both subsequently called to testify in Congress which is how this story became public knowledge.

        Now you tell me which Hollywood political thriller even comes close to that? Its like that scene from the Godfather will Al Pacino standing guard outside his dads hospital but better because it really happened.

        All of that just to say, you are so right. Those two have a great professional relationship.

    • PunkyMomma says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:02 am

      Mueller is a genius pick.

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:23 am

      And he hasn’t been gone from the FBI for very long so most of the agents investigating Trump probably know and trust Mueller.

      Reply
    • swak says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Apparently Conway was suppose to go on Fox News, at the request of the White House, but cancelled at the last minute. Also, thought Trump was spouting how he would be vindicated by the investigation and to bring it on. What happened?

      Reply
      • ELX says:
        May 18, 2017 at 9:56 am

        Right now, all the minions are thinking about the hitting the exit. First out gets the best deal, ’tis always so–immunity, tell-all book deal, exclusive interview, TV pundit spot, blog, etc. They’re going to need it to, as George S. recounted in ‘All Too Human’ one trip to Capitol Hill to testify is $10,000 to your lawyer. Kellyanne decided to stay for the money–she better have a lot of it.

  6. jwoolman says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Ha ha. The special counsel is the same kind of independent details man as Comey. Good luck, Donald. Did you look at those retirement brochures yet?

    Reply
  7. TheOtherOne says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Nope, Donald will save us all. And by ‘save us’ I mean the embarrassment and anxiety of a prolonged investigation by putting his foot in his mouth or a committing another blatant act of obstruction. He is a narcissist. They are self-destructive by nature and hence everything he touches he destroys. So let the countdown begin since Flynn is leaking to the press by stating he told the WH Counsel on Jan 4 he was under investigation. And more leaks are occurring from the Flynn side after the appointment of Mueller. Nervous are we, boys??

    Reply
  8. Tata says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Did anyone read this: https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2017/05/a-special-prosecutor-is-not-the-answer/526662/

    Special prosecutors have a statue of limitations, and have to find a CRIME (not just unethical behavior or impropriety)

    He talks about the Valerie Plame incident, and how only one person wws charged, despite multiple people engaging in wrongdoing.

    I get nervous we are going to blow our chance.

    Reply
    • Cherise says:
      May 18, 2017 at 7:56 am

      Yes thats why a few democrats were calling for a special commission instead. The other problem is that the special counsel will seal all the media leaks and so the republicans get to go into mid-terms unencumbered by constant nedia revelations. Theres no reason you cant have both the commission and counsel though except Republicans will argue that it will lead to toe-stepping. In terms of matters of justice, its a great move. In terms of politics, this is the best outcome for republicans given the circumstances.

      Reply
    • cr says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

      Per Politico, as special counsel (not prosecutor) he has no time limit:
      5) Is there a set length of time for the inquiry?

      There’s no fixed duration for the investigation. It’s probable that getting Mueller and his team into place will cause some delay as they hire staff and get up to speed on work that’s already been done. Given the sensitivity of the intelligence matters, those newly-assigned to the case will need special security clearances and approvals.

      The investigation could well enter a relatively quiet period for a while until Mueller decides whether to take steps likely to draw public attention, like summoning witnesses to a grand jury.
      http://www.politico.com/story/2017/05/18/donald-trump-special-prosecutor-questions-238536

      Reply
  9. Shambles says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Not breaking out the celebratory white Russians just yet, but this is the first piece of trump news that has eased my emotional exhaustion at least the tiniest bit since November. Un-president him.

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I lost my shit on Facebook yesterday over the “no one has been treated more unfairly than me” BS. Like not only are you at a graduation (which at this point you should feel grateful that people even want you at) where the day is supposed to be about the graduates and not you, but then you double down on your narcissism by having the gall to give one of the most transparently pathetic whines on record. If I was a graduate I would have just sit there in stunned silence, especially if I was a graduate of a military academy listening to a five time draft dodger complain about how mean everyone is.

    And then this morning I wake up to hear Chris Cornell has died. Chris Cornell dies and this slob gets to be president. There is no god.

    Reply
  11. Rapunzel says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Whiny Mcwhinerson (DT) ruined that graduation with his whining. Sad!

    Reply
  12. Perpetua says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Rosenstein was the one who encouraged the firing of Comey, and Mueller hates all whistleblowers and forced Colleen Rowley out of the FBI for disagreeing with her critiques and warnings about terrorism, which turned out to be completely right, so idk how this is a good thing.

    Reply
    • toni says:
      May 18, 2017 at 7:52 am

      Rosenstein didn’t encourage the firing of Comey that’s Trump’s spin for him wanting to get rid of Comey.

      Reply
      • Perpetua says:
        May 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

        From The Hill:
        “Rosenstein, a 27-year Justice Department veteran, was little known outside of government circles until Tuesday.

        That’s when the White House hung its decision to fire Comey, who led the FBI investigation into potential ties between Trump campaign officials and Russia, on a memo Rosenstein wrote criticizing Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server.

        Rosenstein’s notion that Comey overstepped his bounds, broke protocol and generally politicized the Clinton investigation is accepted by lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, as well as many legal scholars and law enforcement officials.”

      • Cherise says:
        May 18, 2017 at 8:07 am

        @Perpetua

        Rosenstein had a conversation about Comey with the AG and president together shortly after taking his position. It is not clear who initiated this conversation but I would bet you it was that slimy Sessions. He was being baited into saying what was evident to anyone with a brain….Comey should not have issued that statement on Hillary. Trump and Sessions now knowing what he would write, then requested that he submit this in a rushed memo. He did not at any point call for Comeys sacking. Trump received the memo and sacked Comey that same day. After a few days, Trump then confirmed both in interview and twitter, that he had always intended on sacking Comey and just needed a pretext. Rosenstein was set up.

        BUT DONT FEEL BAD FOR ROSENSTEIN; he won this one. He has not only salvaged his reputation, he has forestalled whatever damage Trunp intended to do at the FBI with a political appointee. The special counsel is former FBI man with deep ties to career FBI staff so not even a political director will help Trump now. Also, the new Counsel has ties to Comey going way back to the 43 trenches. He wont be coming in just to tear down Comeys work and maintain a Trump presidency.

      • Esmom says:
        May 18, 2017 at 8:43 am

        Cherise, I agree that this goes a long way in restoring Rosenstein’s credibility, which he pretty much flushed down the toilet with the Comet incident. Last night Iw as thinking how Rosenstein, knowing his reputation was torn to shreds, pretty much had to do this if he wanted to salvage his career.

    • BJ says:
      May 18, 2017 at 8:00 am

      That’s not true.That was the first of many lies the WH put out.Trump contradicted that story in Lester Holt interview, if I am not mistaken.
      Another #alternativefact…

      Reply
  13. Beth says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:46 am

    When I watched that speech he gave at the CGA,I SMH when I heard anyone clap. Hè’s going to be taking lots of money from the CG. This speech was ridiculousbecause again, it was all àbout him.

    Waaah! Mommy,nobody likes me! The media is fake and mean! Waaah!
    Shut the f*ck up Donnie

    Reply
  14. Incredulous says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:49 am

    It’shappening.gif? IT’SHAPPENING.GIF!

    Reply
  15. Snoopy says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    After I read the announcement of the special counsel, I spent an hour on YouTube just watching obama videos. Reminding myself that this is not normal.

    Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      May 18, 2017 at 11:18 am

      I visited a lawyer friend in Northern Ireland over the New Year’s holiday. I brought the 2016 year-end issue of People magazine with me which had the Obamas on the cover. When I was packing to fly back to Texas, my friend brought it to me with some other magazines I had shared with her during my stay. I took one last look of the beautiful picture of the Obamas, handed it back to her, and said, “Keep it. I do not want to be reminded of everything we have lost.” Then we both started tearing up because we both respect and love the Obamas so much and knew that with Cheeto Mussolini in charge everything would change.

      This is NOT normal. This will NEVER be normal or okay.

      Reply
  16. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    baby fists is a lunatic full of self pity and rage.

    I’m grateful for the appointment of Special Counsel but while it’s going on baby fists has ample time to continue to destroy the delicate trust we have with allies regarding fighting terrorism, wreck trade alliances, and let his overlord Putin infiltrate our democracy. baby fists is such a vindictive monster he would do all this simply to spite the American people. Because his feelings are hurt.

    Reply
  17. Jan says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:50 am

    It seems that Rod Rosenstein has saved his reputation after being set up by the WH to take the fall for firing Comey. After two weeks on the job. Actually, I’m glad. By all accounts Robert Mueller is fair and impartial and will not be intimidated by the Oranage Menace and his goons.
    As for the Traitor-in-Chief, if he has a persecution complex now, just wait until Mueller starts uncovering the money laundering, Russian mob ties and subpeonas the tax returns. This will be interesting to watch. I feel bad for the graduates at the Coast Guard Academy who had to listen to the snivelling, self-righteous Orange 2 year old at the podium. He was not at all inspirational or even coherent, just as self-absorbed as ever. SMH
    (RIP Chris Cornell)

    Reply
  18. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Here is a list of leaders that come right off the top of my head that have been treated more unfairly than Dump,

    John McCain, JFK, Lincoln, Mandela, Reagan, Aung San Suu Kyi, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Coretta Scott-King, Betty Shabazz, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Morgan Tsvangirai, Benazir Bhutto, Big Bird.

    Reply
  19. laur says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I hope for the sake of humanity that an investigation somewhere finally finishes Trump soon. But I have a feeling that he’ll just carry on regardless and blame “fake news”. After all, he’s already turning the USA into his own little dictatorship so who’s to say what’ll happen as the result of any investigation. It’s obvious what he’s done and the classified info leak is IMO the worst by far and probably lead to someone dying, if I were American I would be on the streets after that DEMANDING action not just carrying on “hoping” for impeachment. If history has taught us anything, it’s that checks and balances, and democratic processes don’t always work. Look at Hitler – in hindsight you think how could this have been allowed to happen? But once he was in power nobody was going to stop him. I pray Trump can be stopped but I hold out little hope right now… Also, what happens when this investigation proves his ties with Russia, what will their reaction be? War? I am truly scared and I don’t even live in America. This twit has potentially doomed us all.

    Reply
  20. toni says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:55 am

    The bigger story is the transcript of Ryan and McCarthy talking about Russian hacking of DNC before it became public and talking about Trump getting paid by Russians.

    Reply
  21. Natalie S says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:56 am

    There is Russian dirty money everywhere. Look at Chaffetz doing an about-turn.

    This is about to get so much uglier.

    Reply
  22. Jenns says:
    May 18, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I believe that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia. But I don’t know how much Trump knew about it. In fact, I’m willing to believe that he didn’t know about it all. I think Flynn, Malfort and yes, even Kushner, were the ones behind the scenes in contact with Russia. I’m not holding my breath that Trump will go down, but hiring Mueller, and only notifying The White House after he was signed shows that the FBI isn’t going to let this slide.

    I’m interested to see how Trump’s trip goes over. Because I have a feeling that if he doesn’t literally sh*t himself, and somehow says coherent words, the media will start with the “He sounded presidential!” BS all over again. And all of these scandals will continued to be swept under the rug.

    Reply
  23. Rapunzel says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:03 am

    DT broke the twitter silence! He’s whining about Obama and Clinton again and why nobody appointed a special counsel for them. “This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!” He says.

    Reply
  24. Lightpurple says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Let’s just recap the events of yesterday, keeping in mind that anyone of these events on its own could lead the news for a week or more, but they all happened on the same day!
    1. Putin offered Congress transcripts of the meeting between Trump & his spies in the Oval Office.
    2. Putin insulted Americans who want Trump investigated.
    3. It was confirmed that the intel Trump leaked came from MOSSAD and MOSSAD and others now are reluctant to share intel with the US
    4. Mitch McConnell again said an independent investigation was not necessary.
    5. Paul Ryan said that he would leave various committees to do their thing, an independent investigation wasn’t necessary.
    6. The President gave the Commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy.
    7. During the Commencement address before what was basically a captive audience, he’s their boss so they can’t protest or boo, Voldemort’s orange turd said he was the most unfairly treated politician in history. With all due respect to Nelson Mandela, Archduke Ferdinand, Marie Antoinette, and the rest of the world throughout eternity, restricting this to just Americans for the moment, Abraham Lincoln, a man who was blamed for the Civil War and survived three assassination attempts before the fourth was successful, and his successor Andrew Johnson, also the survivor of assassination attempts, including one on the night Lincoln was killed, and the first President to be impeached, could not be reached for comment. But Michelle Obama’s eyeroll caused tremors in three states.
    8. Democrats stood on the floor of the US House of Representatives and demanded impeachment.
    9. The Speaker issued a warning that congressional members were not to speak harshly about Donald Trump.
    10. The Speaker whined that people were trying to hurt Donald Trump.
    11. The Speaker announced that tax reform was necessary because tax laws had been in place since before he got his driver’s license. What does that even mean? A rather arbitrary measure, yes?
    12. Rumors spread that the FBI is now investigating the Kushners because of that whole China visa mess.
    13. Rumors spread that Jared had demanded Trump fire Comey because his family was now being investigated.
    14. Rumors spread that Trump is furious that nobody is happy that he fired Comey.
    15. Rumors spread that a Russian bank bailed out a failing Trump property in Toronto.
    16. NATO instructed leaders to limit their speeches at the upcoming conference to two to four minutes because of Trump’s short attention span.
    17. The Washington Post asked Ryan to comment on a story that he knew about Trump Russian ties last July. Ryan said the story was false.
    18. Trump wants his visit to Israel shortened.
    19. The Washington Post told Ryan they had a transcript of his comments about Trump’s ties to Russia. Ryan again said the story was false and the transcript was fake.
    20. Trump wants his entire trip shortened.
    21. The Washington Post tells Ryan there is a recording of his comments about Trump ties to Russia last July. Ryan says he was just joking.
    22. News spreads that Flynn blocked an attack on ISIS because Turkey opposed it.
    23. News spreads that Trump administration knew in December that Flynn was compromised but gave him the NS post anyway.
    24. Questions arise about what Pence knew and when did he know it?
    25. Special Counsel announced.
    26. Jason Chaffetz has a meltdown over the appointment of a Special Counsel, screaming no crimes were committed.
    27. Secretary of State Tillerson says there is no way to know whether the Russians bugged the Oval Office during the meeting, because apparently, we lack resources to frisk them or to guard the office while they were there or to sweep the office after they left, and hey, we’re still using it even though it is probably bugged. Too bad we don’t have any intelligence agencies that could search it for bugs.
    28. Paul Ryan welcomes a Special Counsel
    29. News spreads of 18 undisclosed meetings between Russia and Trump campaign staff and transition staff.

    That’s just in one day!

    Reply
  25. third ginger says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Once again, Trump is contradicting subordinates who sent out a carefully worded statement on his behalf yesterday. Then, the truth comes out, as usual.

    Reply
  26. IlsaLund says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I only hope that criminal prosecutions come of this and not just a slap on the wrist and we’re all told it wasn’t illegal but bad judgement and improper behavior.

    Also, now that a special prosecutor has been named, the GOP think they can return to the business of destroying government:

    Trump’s first full education budget: Deep cuts to public school programs in pursuit of school choice. Documents obtained by The Post show how the president wants to reshape K-12 education and college financial aid.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/education/trumps-first-full-education-budget-deep-cuts-to-public-school-programs-in-pursuit-of-school-choice/2017/05/17/2a25a2cc-3a41-11e7-8854-21f359183e8c_story.html

    The Koch brothers launch campaign to pass President Trump’s tax cuts? Trump’s one-page tax blueprint, released last month, includes plans to slash the corporate tax rate, reduce taxes for high-income earners and abolish the federal estate tax.

    https://usat.ly/2qvLzIZ

    Reply
  27. RBC says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I wonder if any more information will be unearthed when Trump goes on his first official overseas trip? Or on the other hand will Trump be on his best behaviour when he meets world leaders?

    Reply
  28. SusanneToo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Digital Unicorn posted this yesterday and it bears reposting. Truly hilarious smackdown of the Orange Buffoon.
    http://twitter.com/thehistoryguy/status/864894581002780673

    Reply
  29. abby says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:31 am

    This is a step, a positive step, but just a step.
    I am not cheering until real action is taken and as long as Republican voters are still backing Trump, I don’t expect too much from Congress or this Special Prosecutor. These guys are slippery.

    Reply
  30. Eric says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Mueller is a CRIMES prosecutor.

    This is the beginning of the end.

    Emperor Zero wanted a wall? Now he will get 4.

    Reply
  31. Seraphina says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I hope the special counsel isn’t headed up by Ivanka.

    Reply
  32. toni says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Roger Ailes, Trump’s role model in harrassing women, is dead.

    Reply
  33. SusanneToo says:
    May 18, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Hackers could access MAL wifi in less than five minutes. Also other trump properties.
    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4517766/Hackers-access-Mar-Lago-wifi-five-minutes.html

    Reply
  34. Rice says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:08 am

    A bit pedantic but did anybody notice that Drumpf can’t even spell “counsel”? Anyway, there was talk about how Marco Rubio tweeted bible verses yesterday, like he knew that shit’s about to go down. There’s also a video of Roger Stone saying the Repubs will start saying that Drumpf has Alzheimer’s.

    Reply
  35. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Would love to know the behind the scenes machinations that went into selecting Mueller as the special prosecutor. Was Comey at all involved in the process? Did DOJ reach out to Mueller or vice versa? What caused Rosenstein to finally crack?

    Reply
  36. Veronica says:
    May 18, 2017 at 9:55 am

    Unless Pence gets taken down with the rest of them, impeachment won’t be a relief for any of us. We’ll have to deal with an equally extremist but far more competent president then.

    Reply
  37. robyn says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:19 am

    We are now learning that Trump’s transition team knew all along about Flynn’s work with Russia and Turkey. Why is this a surprise? Didn’t we all learn of this in the papers before he even actually “settled” into the WH and his summer palace in Florida? Pence knew, too, as did the entire GOP gang probably. They should all be sent to Sibera, along with the liars at Fox News.

    Reply
  38. ash says:
    May 18, 2017 at 10:42 am

    so having your head blown half off and being shot while your wife is enjoying a play with you…. not treated badly??? this guy mannnnnnn

    Reply
  39. phlyfiremama says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Y’all DO realize that the law firm Mueller is resigning from represents Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, right!?

    Reply
  40. holly hobby says:
    May 18, 2017 at 11:57 am

    I’m pretty sure Kenneth Starr was appointed to investigate the Clinton Oval Office blowjob so Orangino is wrong on that count.

    I was working at the courthouse when Mueller was the US Attorney. He’s a stand up guy and he’s very thorough. I trust he will see this investigation through. They picked a good one.

    Reply

