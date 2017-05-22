Rihanna vs. Bella Hadid: who wore the better Dior gown in Cannes?

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

Sometimes, people are like “why are some of you ride-or-die for Rihanna?” While I’m probably not ride-or-die for Rihanna, I do enjoy her A LOT and I think these photos are a good example of why Rihanna is great: because the Cannes Film Festival was kind of boring at every level and then Rihanna showed up and everything changed. Suddenly, everything seemed more glamorous and fun. Rihanna walked the red carpet of Friday night’s Okja premiere like she was the biggest movie star on the planet and it worked. She wore Dior for the red carpet. It looked like a wedding gown but I don’t care. She worked the sh-t out of it. And I loved her little sunglasses (she’s the face of Dior sunglasses).

Cannes Okja carpet

Cannes Okja carpet

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

Rihanna also attended the big Chopard party later that same night and she changed into an Adam Selman look. And of course all of the jewels are Chopard.

Bella Hadid did the same thing as Rihanna, she attended the Okja Cannes premiere, then she went to the big Chopard party, and Bella changed clothes too. Bella wore Dior (just like Rih!) to the Cannes premiere. I absolutely loathe this dress. It looks so cheap!!!

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - 'Okja' - Premiere

Then Bella changed into this Roberto Cavalli dress for the Chopard party. This might be the only time in my life that I say this, but I think the Cavalli dress is better than the Dior.

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Space Party - Arrivals

70th annual Cannes Film Festival - Chopard Space Party - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.

 

58 Responses to “Rihanna vs. Bella Hadid: who wore the better Dior gown in Cannes?”

  1. Nancy says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Rihanna for the win, hands down and it’s not even her birthday.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:27 am

    Rih looked amazing. I don’t know what it is but I’ve really loved her style evolution.

    Reply
  3. D says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Bellas dress looks like a bedspread

    Reply
  4. Odell says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Why is Bella wearing a red bedspread?

    Reply
  5. marigold says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Bella looks better. That white dress does nothing for Rihanna or the “showing panties” number.

    Reply
  6. Lulu says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:34 am

    Rihanna looks beautiful, but I think it’s in spite of the dresses, not because of them. Not particularly impressed with any of the wardrobe choices, though I agree Bella’s second dress is better by miles.

    Reply
  7. Naptime says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I just don’t get Bella Hadid. Love Rihanna, hate that panty dress.

    Reply
  8. kimbers says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Rhianna …wasnt even an equal contest.i have no idea who the other chick is lol but def rhianna, she was stunning!!

    Reply
  9. Maria F. says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I actually would have expected a bit more from Rihanna.

    The white dress is ok, but it’s actually the sun glasses which make the look.

    The party dress is horrendous. And not in the usual divisive Rihanna fashion, when she is fashion forward yet cool, but just ugly.

    Reply
  10. Scal says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I love ri-but the bust on that dress is awful and not in a ‘risk taking fashion’ way. From the front it looks saggy and from the side it looks like the girls don’t fit. Not worthy of the awesomeness that is rhianna.

    Reply
  11. Sarah says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Rihanna’s white dress is okay but the blue one is hideous.

    Reply
  12. Shambles says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Um, Rihanna, always. She is fashion royalty and gives life to everything. Bella is the opposite, with her dead eyes and plastic veneer.

    Rihanna also launched a jewelry collab with Chopard in Cannes, and the black dress she wore to that party was ALL the glamour. I died.

    https://instagram.com/p/BUQOL-BDoEE/

    Reply
  13. Slowsnow says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:39 am

    HUH I LOVE whacky RiRi but this is disappointing. The princess/bride dress zzzz and the blue atrocity is just ridiculous. The glasses look like those cheap treats kids get in cereal boxes.

    Reply
  14. Rice says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Rihanna every time, all the time. She always brings it.

    Reply
  15. Anon says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I think Rihanna’s dress looks like a crappy David’s Bridal wedding dress. Thes glasses are hideous. The blue one is even worse and I hate her hair. Why do so many famous women think it looks good to style their hair into a greasy wet mullet? Just awful.

    Reply
  16. RBC says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I know some people don’t like to smile for various reasons. But Bella is one person who I wish would smile. There was a photo a few days ago of Bella smiling on some red carpet and it was amazing what a difference it made. She is a stunning young woman when she smiles.

    Reply
  17. xflare says:
    May 22, 2017 at 7:53 am

    All of these people look a mess. Why are the even there anyway?

    Reply
  18. Tan says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:01 am

    Don’t like any of the dresses.

    Rihannas blue dress is a mess
    Reminds me of samba dancers outfit
    Leotard and huge cape surrounding it.

    And that whte gown, with huge nails and that fugly henna design?

    Why is the cultural appropriation squad so silent now with the misuse of henna and henna based design?

    Bellas red gown is kinda okay.

    Reply
  19. Naddie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Bella surely has the supermodel look, but she creeps me out sometimes. The first picture of her in the red dress made her look like a dummy, and I don’t think it’s her intention to seem like one, which is even scarier.

    Reply
  20. Bridget says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Neither? Both gowns are totally pedestrian.

    Side note: I hate Rihanna’s 80′s nails. They look like they came straight from Dynasty.

    Reply
  21. Kamelia says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Has Rihanna lost her fashion sprakle? She looks better then Bella here but she doesn’t sparkle like she used to… Does someone else see it?

    Reply
  22. Lexi says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:50 am

    ahhhh I love Bella’s red Dior…what’s wrong with me!!

    Reply
  23. mellie says:
    May 22, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Is Rihanna flashing us in the blue dress? If so, why is everyone ok with that and when Bella, who, trust me, I don’t get why she is a model either but…she also flashed the crowd on Cannes day 1 and everyone had a fuss over it…so I don’t care who you are, I don’t want to see any satin underwear on a red carpet!

    Reply
  24. bucketbot says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Unpopular opinion, I like Bella’s dress. The idea in and of itself is not very good (quilt- high fashion?) but this dress looks good on Bella. Its minimalist in a way. There isn’t too much work on it which is right since quilt. And the simple statement snake neck piece is also good.

    Reply
  25. Sara says:
    May 22, 2017 at 9:11 am

    It was never boring, if you care about more than American celebs *eye roll*

    Reply
  26. Micki says:
    May 22, 2017 at 10:14 am

    The only dress I don’t like is the blue one. Tired trash.
    Otherwise I like both of them.

    Reply
  27. Tallia says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Bella Hadid = the NEW Emily Ratajkowski.

    Reply
  28. garbinda says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I LOVE Rihanna’s bracelet in the 3rd picture. Does anyone know where I could a version of it or even something close to it? Costume jewelry, of course!

    Reply
  29. NtSoSclBtrfly says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:18 am

    I’m just here for the bling. That floral spiraling cuff, omg.

    Reply
  30. Lucy2 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Rihanna looks good, I like the white gown though it’s a bit ordinary for her. Don’t car for the blue.
    I hate everything about that red dress.
    Cavalli gowns often look cheap and tacky to me.

    Reply
  31. blonde555 says:
    May 22, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Might get blasted for this but I think partying, drinking and weed have made Rihanna really bloat up. It doesn’t look like “healthy” curves/bloat.

    The white dress and glasses reminded me of Whitney Houston when she was in the drinking/drug phase with Bobby.

    The blue number wasn’t so good. Bloated + underwear that bunched out.

    Bella I agree looked like she was wearing a sheet set in the red number. The Cavalli wasn’t much better- a slinky skirt with a sparkly bib.

    Fashion isn’t that great imo.

    Reply

