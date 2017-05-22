Rihanna vs. Bella Hadid: who wore the better Dior gown in Cannes?

Sometimes, people are like “why are some of you ride-or-die for Rihanna?” While I’m probably not ride-or-die for Rihanna, I do enjoy her A LOT and I think these photos are a good example of why Rihanna is great: because the Cannes Film Festival was kind of boring at every level and then Rihanna showed up and everything changed. Suddenly, everything seemed more glamorous and fun. Rihanna walked the red carpet of Friday night’s Okja premiere like she was the biggest movie star on the planet and it worked. She wore Dior for the red carpet. It looked like a wedding gown but I don’t care. She worked the sh-t out of it. And I loved her little sunglasses (she’s the face of Dior sunglasses).
Rihanna also attended the big Chopard party later that same night and she changed into an Adam Selman look. And of course all of the jewels are Chopard.
Bella Hadid did the same thing as Rihanna, she attended the Okja Cannes premiere, then she went to the big Chopard party, and Bella changed clothes too. Bella wore Dior (just like Rih!) to the Cannes premiere. I absolutely loathe this dress. It looks so cheap!!!
Then Bella changed into this Roberto Cavalli dress for the Chopard party. This might be the only time in my life that I say this, but I think the Cavalli dress is better than the Dior.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Joe Alvarez/WENN, Getty.
Rihanna for the win, hands down and it’s not even her birthday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Definitely Rihanna. Why does Bella have dead eyes? Can’t tell if she is dumb or high.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hands down Rihanna and second your Bella-dead-eyes comment but gotta ask, why are either of these people even there? Cannes is the film version of those California music festivals that are now over run by attention hungry celebrities looking for a quick photo op. They overwhelm the actual film makers and their work and steal coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Riri all the way. Bella dress looks like fabric from a quilt that my grandmother had. And her second dress just looks like a cheap gown for a stripper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cherise, Rihanna launched a jewelry collection with Chopard at Cannes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want the earrings and necklace she wore to the Chopard event..wow..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! Stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rih looked amazing. I don’t know what it is but I’ve really loved her style evolution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bellas dress looks like a bedspread
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ironically I think Rihanna’s outfit looks more like a bedspread, or a hideous relic of Princess Di’s wedding dress.😝
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is Bella wearing a red bedspread?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella looks better. That white dress does nothing for Rihanna or the “showing panties” number.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with you and the white dress looks cheap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I thought I was in the Twilight zone for a moment.😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna looks beautiful, but I think it’s in spite of the dresses, not because of them. Not particularly impressed with any of the wardrobe choices, though I agree Bella’s second dress is better by miles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The two dresses are awful, but Rihanna has so much personalitly and style she could be wearing a trash bag and look amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Rihanna brings the attitude and the glam simply by being. I actually like both of Bella’s dresses but her makeup and face are awful. She is so… empty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhianna’s dress are decidedly subpar design and construction. Just dreadful, except perhaps the coat. She has such an amazing presence though. Bella has zero pizzazz herself. I’d like to have seen her dresses on someone else before I judge them. Maybe switch out the two ladies?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just don’t get Bella Hadid. Love Rihanna, hate that panty dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rhianna …wasnt even an equal contest.i have no idea who the other chick is lol but def rhianna, she was stunning!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I don’t even understand the question. I’m no Rihanna-Fan, but she looks amazing and has so much appeal. Bella Hadid is luke warm milk!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually would have expected a bit more from Rihanna.
The white dress is ok, but it’s actually the sun glasses which make the look.
The party dress is horrendous. And not in the usual divisive Rihanna fashion, when she is fashion forward yet cool, but just ugly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love ri-but the bust on that dress is awful and not in a ‘risk taking fashion’ way. From the front it looks saggy and from the side it looks like the girls don’t fit. Not worthy of the awesomeness that is rhianna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear hear! Rihanna’s dress is a nig NO for me simply because of the ill fitting bust. I can’t believe very few here see that. Only thing making that dress work is Rihanna’s attitude. It’s a badly done dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna’s white dress is okay but the blue one is hideous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, Rihanna, always. She is fashion royalty and gives life to everything. Bella is the opposite, with her dead eyes and plastic veneer.
Rihanna also launched a jewelry collab with Chopard in Cannes, and the black dress she wore to that party was ALL the glamour. I died.
https://instagram.com/p/BUQOL-BDoEE/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That look is gorgeous. The lip colour and beautiful choker stand out to me. She is perfect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is art.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HUH I LOVE whacky RiRi but this is disappointing. The princess/bride dress zzzz and the blue atrocity is just ridiculous. The glasses look like those cheap treats kids get in cereal boxes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna every time, all the time. She always brings it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Rihanna’s dress looks like a crappy David’s Bridal wedding dress. Thes glasses are hideous. The blue one is even worse and I hate her hair. Why do so many famous women think it looks good to style their hair into a greasy wet mullet? Just awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know some people don’t like to smile for various reasons. But Bella is one person who I wish would smile. There was a photo a few days ago of Bella smiling on some red carpet and it was amazing what a difference it made. She is a stunning young woman when she smiles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of these people look a mess. Why are the even there anyway?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t like any of the dresses.
Rihannas blue dress is a mess
Reminds me of samba dancers outfit
Leotard and huge cape surrounding it.
And that whte gown, with huge nails and that fugly henna design?
Why is the cultural appropriation squad so silent now with the misuse of henna and henna based design?
Bellas red gown is kinda okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The fact that you call it the ‘cultural appropiation squad’ seems to let on that you don’t take cultural appropiation very serious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This means this site , like every other online forum , gives pass to their favorites for things that they criticise other celebs for.
Since its my culture being appropriated here,excuse me for not being nice to hypocritical behavior.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you call her out, I think most people here will back you up. Appropriation is appropriation. I misread your sarcasm, but I understand your point now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Erm… what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella surely has the supermodel look, but she creeps me out sometimes. The first picture of her in the red dress made her look like a dummy, and I don’t think it’s her intention to seem like one, which is even scarier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find Bella’s looks disconcerting. Don’t know why, but she creeps me out a bit, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She creeps you out from all the plastic surgery she’s had. She reminds you of the surgery ad girls on posters and brochures and mannequins because she has had each feature chiseled into her face. Our brains see that it is so unnatural looking and since we can’t quite pinpoint why, we get creeped out. I get it too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Neither? Both gowns are totally pedestrian.
Side note: I hate Rihanna’s 80′s nails. They look like they came straight from Dynasty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has Rihanna lost her fashion sprakle? She looks better then Bella here but she doesn’t sparkle like she used to… Does someone else see it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it. And I rep for the #Nehvi. In the white dress she looks like her mom?? and I hate the sunglasses and the bodices (especially the blue one-it looks too big).
She seems tired I don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, good. I was afraid that I was imagening it. Yeah your right, she does seem tired. And the blue dress, yeah it looks way to big all over it makes her look bigger then she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ahhhh I love Bella’s red Dior…what’s wrong with me!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably the same that’s wrong with me. now that I’ve had time to look at it and get used to it I kinda like it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is Rihanna flashing us in the blue dress? If so, why is everyone ok with that and when Bella, who, trust me, I don’t get why she is a model either but…she also flashed the crowd on Cannes day 1 and everyone had a fuss over it…so I don’t care who you are, I don’t want to see any satin underwear on a red carpet!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unpopular opinion, I like Bella’s dress. The idea in and of itself is not very good (quilt- high fashion?) but this dress looks good on Bella. Its minimalist in a way. There isn’t too much work on it which is right since quilt. And the simple statement snake neck piece is also good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m ok with the quilting, but the quilting and rick-rack neckline and spaghetti straps do not work together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was never boring, if you care about more than American celebs *eye roll*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only dress I don’t like is the blue one. Tired trash.
Otherwise I like both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bella Hadid = the NEW Emily Ratajkowski.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE Rihanna’s bracelet in the 3rd picture. Does anyone know where I could a version of it or even something close to it? Costume jewelry, of course!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m just here for the bling. That floral spiraling cuff, omg.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna looks good, I like the white gown though it’s a bit ordinary for her. Don’t car for the blue.
I hate everything about that red dress.
Cavalli gowns often look cheap and tacky to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Might get blasted for this but I think partying, drinking and weed have made Rihanna really bloat up. It doesn’t look like “healthy” curves/bloat.
The white dress and glasses reminded me of Whitney Houston when she was in the drinking/drug phase with Bobby.
The blue number wasn’t so good. Bloated + underwear that bunched out.
Bella I agree looked like she was wearing a sheet set in the red number. The Cavalli wasn’t much better- a slinky skirt with a sparkly bib.
Fashion isn’t that great imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse