Rihanna vs. Bella Hadid: who wore the better Dior gown in Cannes?

Sometimes, people are like “why are some of you ride-or-die for Rihanna?” While I’m probably not ride-or-die for Rihanna, I do enjoy her A LOT and I think these photos are a good example of why Rihanna is great: because the Cannes Film Festival was kind of boring at every level and then Rihanna showed up and everything changed. Suddenly, everything seemed more glamorous and fun. Rihanna walked the red carpet of Friday night’s Okja premiere like she was the biggest movie star on the planet and it worked. She wore Dior for the red carpet. It looked like a wedding gown but I don’t care. She worked the sh-t out of it. And I loved her little sunglasses (she’s the face of Dior sunglasses).

Rihanna also attended the big Chopard party later that same night and she changed into an Adam Selman look. And of course all of the jewels are Chopard.

Bella Hadid did the same thing as Rihanna, she attended the Okja Cannes premiere, then she went to the big Chopard party, and Bella changed clothes too. Bella wore Dior (just like Rih!) to the Cannes premiere. I absolutely loathe this dress. It looks so cheap!!!

Then Bella changed into this Roberto Cavalli dress for the Chopard party. This might be the only time in my life that I say this, but I think the Cavalli dress is better than the Dior.