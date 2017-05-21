Prince Harry only brought Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception

I always wondered why Prince Harry agreed to attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding. When the rumors began swirling – would Pippa invite him? Would he bring Meghan? Would Pippa be pissed if he brought Meghan? – I just kept thinking, “Pippa and Harry aren’t even that close.” People made a five-act drama out of it. Like, I understand why Pippa invited Harry – Harry is Pippa’s sister’s brother-in-law, and it’s all in the family, etc. But why did he even agree to attend?
So, the drama came and went. After all of that build-up, after all of the stories about how Pippa made an exception for Meghan Markle, as it turns out, Meghan didn’t even go to the actual church-part of the wedding (you know, the actual wedding). I don’t know if she wasn’t invited or if she merely bristled at the idea of being told to enter the church through the back entrance. Who knows? At first, E! News made it sound like Meghan did slip in through the back, but People Magazine reported that Meghan waited in London while Pippa got married, then Harry drove down to London to pick her up and they attended the wedding reception at Middleton Manor together.
Meghan Markle may not have been at Pippa Middleton’s wedding ceremony on Saturday, but she’ll party with the bride tonight at her lavish reception! While Prince Harry watched Middleton and financier James Matthews tie the knot in Englefield, his girlfriend was an hour-and-a-half away in London — preparing for Saturday evening’s festivities.
Following the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Harry would travel back to London to pick Markle up for the wedding reception in Bucklebury. The royal was spotted driving after the post-church Englefield House party. The fact that she will attend the wedding — even if it’s the post-church nighttime bash — is yet another sign that the Suits actress and the prince, 32, are getting more and more serious.
Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, tells PEOPLE that while there is no formal “no ring, no bring” rule, it isn’t surprising that Markle didn’t get an invite to the church wedding as Middleton would likely want to keep her actual wedding small.
“I would not be surprised if Prince Harry was not given a plus one, as the wedding guest list would have most likely been made in fall of last year when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan was not as public,” Meier said. “I typically recommend if someone is married, engaged, considers themselves to have a serious significant other, or is traveling in for the wedding, they should receive a plus one.”
The fact that Pippa’s brother, James Middleton, brought his longtime girlfriend, Donna Air, means she didn’t opt for the “no ring, no bring” rule. Princess Eugenie also attended with her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.
Yeah, Donna Air got to come, and so did Eugenie’s boyfriend (although they’re practically engaged). So what gives? My guess is that Pippa sort of left it up to Harry and Meghan to decide what to do… and maybe Harry asked Kate what she thought was best and Kate told him that Meghan should not attend the church part. My guess is also that Meghan really didn’t want spend the entire day with these people and she was happy to wait in London for Harry to come and pick her up. Which he did, by the way – People Mag reported that Harry and Meg were both in attendance at the evening reception.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Probably, we gonna never know, who decided for her not to attend. If Pippa, then she is petty, if she left the decision to H&M, she was not sure in herself and that she won’t steal her limelight, which is equally gross. I just hope the Middletons will get back the favour and will be left out of the next royal wedding, and only can attend the “private” reception. It would serve them so right! I know it never happens, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt they asked Kate b/c the answer would be obvious. Since E! news leaked she bought two dresses, I assume she decided not to go last minute not to steal all the attention b/c Carole with an E has been shelling this story to the paps for months. Let Pippa have her day. As long as she got the invite to the wedding ceremony I think is the important thing. In the future, H&M can invite J&P to things or not. Well, assuming the divorce proceedings for W&K haven’t begun already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The two dresses article was probably fake/speculation rather than a leak from Meghan’s people. It was widely reported that all attendees would need two outfits, so it’s reasonable for a journo desperate to come up with a new Meghan/wedding story to write “Meghan’s buying two dresses!” Most of what was written about this wedding is sheer tabloid invention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
E! Is fanfic. They also claimed she sneaked into church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think Carole Middleton really runs to E! News? What happened was, Harry was invited and he attended because he’s a gentleman and wanted to show his support for his in law family, and his family would also be there. Meghan decided not to take any attention away from Pippa knowing how much everybody has been speculating about this weekend and went tor reception only. End of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heather, exactly. Harry & Meghan were put in a terrible spot. It’s not like they were clamouring to attend, but not going would’ve been rude and upstaging the bride would’ve been rude. They handled it well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you think Carole Middleton really runs to E! News? What happened was, Harry was invited and he attended because he’s a gentleman and wanted to show his support for his in law family, and his family would also be there. Meghan decided not to take any attention away from Pippa knowing how much everybody has been speculating about this weekend and went tor reception only. End of story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Heather – Thank you, the logical answer with which I 100% agree.
This need to make petty drama where none exists is kind of… well, at best, silly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Heather, great comments. That’s too practical and honest for those looking for drama to accept. Bravo to H&M for being grown-ups.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That seems like common sense and probably what happened. All the crazy speculation and imagined drama is over the top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So the things the media was wrong about:
- no ring, no bring
- they are secretly engaged, so Meghan will be going to everything
- Meghan stayed with Harry at the Middletons the night before because they are engaged
- horse drawn carriages
What did I miss?
We will probably never know why she didnt go. I disagree that it was because Meghan didnt want to spend the day with these people, or I hope that wasn’t the reason. If Meghan marries Harry, these are the people she will spend the rest of her life with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
my guess is she wanted to go (to the church service) but wasn’t invited.
and: if she can’t manage to spend one single day with “these people”, she could re-consider her plans (?) to marry into this family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry basically skipped an hour and a half of this mess to go pick her up. He is clearly head over heels in love with her. If she wanted to attend the ceremony, she would merely have made it known to him and I guarantee the Middletons would have moved heaven and earth to ensure he was a happy attendee.
No, its pretty clear that Meghan wasnt there, because she chose not to be. She probably understood that her presense would steal ALL the headlines from the moment and the Middletons would never forgive it. The lead photograph would be Harry and Meghan entering the Church together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t it say London was 1.5 hours away? That’d mean a 3 hour round trip.
On one hand, it seems like a serious inconvenience for her to be so far away, but her being in London makes it look less like she wasn’t invited and had to just sit by and wait while the wedding was going on.
ETA: Was the reception in a different area than where the wedding was? Maybe it was closer to London.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see that wedding parade? It’s a veritable list of social climbing social pages obsessed nobodies. The only people whose company she may have to entertain there are Will and Kate. Once a year she can air kiss Andrews daughters at the Queens Christmas party. But that’s it. She need not associate with that high nosed bunch and she likely detests their stupid idea of small talk which no doubt comprises tales of the latest fox hunt and the name of the poshest hat maker. If she moves there I’m sure she will build her own circle with an emphasis on social awareness and justice and that the Middletons will hate it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would she date Harry at all if all of that is so repulsive to her? That is who he is, that is who his friends are, and that is definitely his family and the mechanics of the Family Firm, which is a job for life.
We don’t know Markle, but I’ll give her credit for being an intelligent person who wouldn’t pursue a relationship with someone who had absolutely nothing in common with her.
I am sure she can bring her own interests to the relationship, but I doubt she finds all aspects of the British aristocratic life so terrible. She may even like some of it. It doesn’t make her less ambitious or intelligent, it just makes her a person of varied interests.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she doesn’t like ‘those people’ she wouldn’t like Harry either. He’s very much one of those people, as are his friends (and many of her friends in Canada too btw).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you know all of these things? Where did you read/hear all of this?
For Meghan to call these people “social-climbing nobodies” would be ironic, as she is a little known actress from a humble American family. She isnt the top journalist Letizia was before marriage or a micro-financier, as Maxima was. Some might even say Meghan has a bit of that climber in her, too. So I dont think she was invited. I doubt she chose to sit at home while Harry was there with all people he knew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she’s a failure with a lousy job just looking to upgrade in life? Let’s not forget her “humble” family. Really, humble?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lady D, humble like me, or any other non-aristocratic person from their oh-so-lofty point of view. I said it tongue in cheek. I forgot people here take things personally when we talk about those people none of us knows.
And of course being an actress isn’t a “lousy” job. But it isnt a “serious” job either – playing make believe for a living as an adult. I guess I need a snark tag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. She can’t have it both ways and I doubt that was her mindset. If she doesn’t want to be with “those people” then she shouldn’t marry harry. He IS one of those people and by all accounts Harry loves his family.
Honestly I find it hilarious that people make Harry to be SO different from the royals. He’s really not at the end of the day. Meghan played it smart and probably discussed it with Harry and decided not to go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry: just as lazy and entitled as his brother, just with more charm. He generally hides the petulance he had on full display at the Jamaica wedding.
He is no workhorse, for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Harry is very much of a piece with the rest of the royal family. Which I am sure Meghan Markle knows as well or far better than the rest of us.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The “those people” comment was just editorializing by the writer. I think Meghan probably loves all the pomp and circumstance that comes along with “those people” and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it was very sensible that Meghan didn’t attend the actual wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i agree. she was going to get raked over the coals for going. i wanted pics but i’m glad she stayed away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan wisely stayed away from the wedding because she knew her presence would make the pap pics more valuable. I am also willing to bet you the Middletons would have gotten more money from Hello! if Meghan attended the wedding and was photographed with Pippa at some point. Meghan is not stupid. She chose to stay out of the limelight yesterday for a good reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with your assessment, Bearcat.
What I have been wondering about is why Eugenie was there, simply because I thought the Wisteria sisters famously treated E & B rather rudely? Was she there so H&M would have someone to hang with at the reception? LAK? Thoughts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Midds as mean girls was tabloid fan fiction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do, too. I would have liked to see pix, but I can live without it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well I hope that if in fact Harry and Meghan do get married they return the favor, only invite Marcia Brady Middleclass and somewhat rich James to the reception only or don’t even invite them at all. Since Meghan wasn’t good enough to be invited to their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all: it was great wedding, Pippster and her new husband looked great, and I don’t belive that Megs decided not to go, bc she didn’t want to outshine Pippa – she wasn’t inviated, and that is why her PR team created “no ring no bring” drama (in my opinion) no Midds, bc Donna was there, Eugenia with her bf ect.
Yesyerday journalist olny asked about Megs and Harry- will she be there or will not, if she wated to not outshine Pippa she woudl say that she not going few month ago and aviod all mess.
Also on friday she had pap walk with new bag.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nobody cares about Eugenia or Donna though. Meghan and Harry in their first openly photographed couple moment walking into a Church together is major news. The kind of news that crosses the Atlantic and has CNN putting together a segment to discuss whether England is about to get a biracial American princess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
May be for Americans, but in Europe we hardly knew Megs before Nov letter (I had to google her), but everyone know Pippa, Kate, little ,full of charm and quite shy Georggie and sweet Charlie- that is why she coudl’n out shine all wedding. And people were quite suprised when we saw Donna (no ring no bring rule was false) and Eugenie (Midds girls were’n best friends with York girls).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Anne, no, I’m an American and never heard of Meghan before last fall either. I think the average American would not have recognized Markle walking down the street in November. I had never heard of “Suits,” let alone watched it. I think Meghan was like a C-list actress. Since then, I’ve come to watch the show, read her essays and like her a lot, from what I know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan was not famous in the US. I’d argue she’s still not famous here. She’s much better known in the U.K. now and maybe in Canada.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa is absolute nobody and utterly unremarkable in ever way but her name is on your lips because she is royal adjacent. The same would happen with Meghan. Not just because she is the only single Princes suitor but because she is so unexpectedly different and especially because she is American. Her background is exactly the kind of thing that news producers would love to do segments on to lighten the news. You are in doubt? Wait until their formal unveling and I’ll gloatingly remind you as every US network scrambles to contrast her geneology tree with his..Meghan would a princess for this age and the news coverage will reflect that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ramona – I am with you on this.
Should this romance go the distance, it would be one of the best and most fascinating ‘human interest’ stories of the decade, and not just because of the obvious contrasts between Meghan and her boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No way was she responsible for the ‘no ring no bring’ thing, I guarantee much of what’s been written about the wedding is tabloid journalists writing fanfiction.
Meghan has never said a single word about the relationship or anything to do with the relationship, ever, and I don’t believe she is leaking anything. If she’d made a public statement (and if her first ever public statement was announcing she wouldn’t be attending a Middleton event) if would cause an absolute firestorm of scandal and be perceived as a massive snub.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s people always said she was attending the evening reception. It was the media that falsely reported she’d be attending the ceremony.
The Middleton’s hired an expensive PR lady so if they wanted to squash the MM hype they could have easily done it themselves. However it suited the Middleton’s to continue to have the media hype surrounding their wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m curious why people think Meghan would have stolen the show at Pippa’s wedding. With whom? The people who came to see the wedding? Being British, I would assume they are much more interested in Pippa and Kate than Meghan. The photographers? Maybe, cause Harry and Meghan seem to go to great lengths to hide from the public and press. As an aside: Did Harry hide Cressida and Chelsea this much? I remember a lot of pics of he and Chelsea and he and Cressida out and about?? I wonder why he and Meghan don’t spend time out and about like he did with his old girlfriends? I’m not implying anything nefarious, I just think it’s odd that she has spent so much time at his place, and they have been spotted out once or twice.)
Anyway, back to the point. Would Pippa’s guests have ignored her to look at Meghan? An American actress none of them have ever heard of? She isn’t Angelina, folks. Maybe the British audience?? From the comments in the papers, they aren’t too fond of the idea of Harry with an American, that’s certain.
So I keep wondering who these hoards of people were who would be more interested in Meghan than the bride? I really can’t imagine who they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure where you’re from, but judging by the media I think it’s mostly Americans who think that Meghan would have stolen the show. I live in Australia, and when it was Mary and Crown Prince Frederik the media (understandably) went crazy over the ‘local girl meets eligible foreign prince’ love story. Even now, Mary is the main event in Denmark as far as the Australian media is concerned.
Plus, it’s much more romantic and sensational to believe that the beautiful (though middling, relatively unknown television) actress Meghan was simply not able to attend the ceremony because her glamour/star power (?!) and relationship would overshadow an actual wedding . You know, a wedding involving a British household name. More likely is that for whatever reason she simply wasn’t invited.
People want a modern Grace Kelly story with a happy ending.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She did NOT have a pap walk with a new bag. She came out of a Yoga place after working out, made a quick phone call, hailed a cab and left. A pap walk would have been her actually WALKING somewhere, which she didn’t. Something she actually does twice a week in Canada, and was doing twice a week before everyone knew about her and Harry.
And count me as an American who DID know about Suits before Meghan started dating PH. (Though I mostly only know it for it’s premise and actress Gina Torres). People here love to act like it’s a little known show, but the rating for it have always been very good, and it’s the #1 show on it’s network. It’s been renewed for 7 seasons, and might get and 8th. If it was a nothing show that nobody cared about it would have been canceled long ago. And I’m willing to bet there are many popular shows in the UK and other places that aren’t so well known in the States.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its a bit odd that she didn´t attend the church service. All we ever heard about in the last couple of weeks was that she would attend, that she had dress fittings blablabla. Then everyone expects her to attend and she is a no show.
I think not stealing the limelight is b*llsh*t. Its a wedding. You can hardly steal the limelight from the bride. Would there have been interest in her? Of course. But there is also interest in Kate, George and Charlotte – does not mean that they are stealing the limelight. And isn´t it even a bigger “stealing” if everyone expects you to attend and then you don´t show up and now everyone is asking why.
If she really does not want to spend a whole day with these people, she should think twice what she is getting herself into.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that Markle appearing would definitely have stolen the limelight to a far greater extent than the appearance of Kate or the kids. It’s much bigger news on the gossip circuit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With whom? Maybe blogs like this, or gofugyourself, but most Americans I asked have no idea who she is. I think the DM would have had pics of her, of course, but Pippa would still have been the top story. Meghan is not a world-renowned actress like AJ or Princess Grace was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sarah – Wait and see. If (and I think it’s when) an engagement is announced, the US tabloid press will go wild. Far and beyond what they do for Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thoughts EXACTLY. Just how much limelight CAN you steal at a wedding? And what exactly does that mean anyway? I think people throw such notions around because they seem right on paper, without really thinking through what it means in practice. Would the newspapers publish more pictures of MM than Pippa’s? No. Would they publish a lot of MM’s pictures? Probably. Like they published a lot of pictures of little boys in pantaloons, and of the other guests. Or do people mean that the guests themselves would be paying more attention to MM than to Pippa? Yeah… hardly. (And if that was the fear, she wouldn’t be invited to the private reception.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, the gossip rags here in the US would have published more photos of Meghan and Harry than Pippa. They might even have made the cover of magazines like People or US Weekly.
And the private reception was just that – private. No photos. So no fear of any guest overshadowing another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bbbut. . .there will be pictures of MM & H at the reception, won’t there?!? I realize those pics are probably going for big money to a single publication, but we’ll see them eventually, right?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not responsible for tabloids making stuff up, or for the level of tabloid interest in her. Realistically there is no way she could have handled things without the media turning it into a story; staying silent and being discreet was probably the best way to handle it. We have no idea whether she was invited or not or what decisions and discussions were had between all parties. All Harry and Meghan are doing is living their lives – why should they have to jump just because the tabloids say so?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mint
Alll we ever heard was that…
But that’s just tabloid gossip, nobody actually knew what the plan was. I think the original story was that she was only going to the reception and that turned out to be true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
oh come on. Everyone here for the last days/ weeks (in the comments and blog posts) was jumping up and down insisting that Meghan Markle was attending all parts of the wedding. And now that that didn´t happen, all of a sudden everyone “knew” that she would not attend the church service and that it was a wise decision. But 1 day ago everyone was eager to see her at the wedding and shoving it to the middletons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mint, don’t forget, many here had her engaged, and sleeping at the Middleton’s house with Harry the night before the wedding. When I questioned that, I was called a tumblr stan, whatever that is!! (I’m old and don’t even go onto tumblr!!)
I think people see what they want to see. I hope Meghan is smart about this, and doesn’t jump into a life that will swallow many of the best parts of her up. Others see this as a princess tale, all romantic and glamorous. We each see what we want to see.
But I never understood the gleeful desire of some for Meghan to attend and “steal” all of the attention from the bride on the bride’s big day. I don’t get that vitriol towards Pippa, or any bride on her wedding day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa’s butt stole limelight at Kate’s wedding. Meghan would have totally drawn attention from Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Pippa’s butt stole limelight at Kate’s wedding”
No, it didn’t. During the wedding, and for another day or two, nobody paid any attention to her behind per se – it was only after some rag (the DM, I believe) made a story about it that it became “a thing”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not true. I remember being on Facebook the day of the wedding as it was livestreaming and all everyone was talking about was Pippa and how much better she looked than her sister.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mel. That’s not true Pippa’s butt was a story from the day of the wedding, people were starting Facebook fan groups about it, it was trending on social media/internet etc. not tabloid driven.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it wasn’t for Pippa and her butt at Kate’s wedding then the press wouldn’t still be talking about her today. It’s not like Pippa tips went anywhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And don´t you think that was a calculated move by them at the time to put Pippa on the map? To capitalize for her? To get the attention of some rich british dudes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m still trying to figure out what butt the U.K. saw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People were talking about Pippa’s butt on twitter all day after that wedding, and the People Mag cover story was all about Pippa after the wedding too.
The ONLY thing that took more attention away from Kate & William than Pippa was the killing of Osama Bin Laden a few days later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Pippa’s butt sure stole it’s share of the limelight from Kate’s wedding. I can see that Meghan would want to show decorum and not attend the wedding. Just because the tabs mentioned she would be going to the wedding does not make it so! I’m sure H&M discussed it and decided it would be for the best to steer clear of any drama. Smart on their part IMO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wait. Until yesterday, they were engaged and Meghan was definitely going to all parts of the wedding, and sleeping at the Middleton’s the night before because, engaged, and she was going to steal all of the thunder from Pippa, and now that she didn’t go….she is the wise woman who refused the invite.
I kind of feel like I’m reading Trump’s voters trying to justify why they believed what they believed and why they voted for him. She probably just wasnt’ invited!! There is no way she wouldn’t have gone if invited. Come on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I’m glad she didn’t go to the wedding itself as it really would have been a bit of a circus, I don’t agree with this: “My guess is also that Meghan really didn’t want spend the entire day with these people and she was happy to wait in London for Harry to come and pick her up.”
While I’m sure she was fine to wait for him to come and get her later, there’s no way she made that decision because she didn’t want to go. As IF she wouldn’t want to go to an event like this. It was either because they didn’t want to take all the attention or, as that quote says, the guest list was done too early (although this seems less likely to me as Carole definitely would have squeezed one more royal-adjacent person in if absolutely necessary).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I really think it was so the spotlight would not be on her-and pictures of she and Harry. She went to the evening reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it showed class not to attend the wedding ceremony, considering how much the Middletons shilled the whole affair and her ‘attendance’ – maybe this was Meghan making sure that images of her were not used to make money for the Mids. If it was the other way around, you can be sure that those 2 would be mugging for all they were worth.
Its all quite ironic considering that both Middleton sisters were well known for turning up at other people’s weddings/events and making sure that they were seen/centre of attention. Waity in particular was notorious for this during the GR years. But then again class isn’t something associated with the Middletons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely agree
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I think it was appropriate not to attend the ceremony to allow Pippa to have her moment. I think it would have turned into a press sideshow otherwise. If that was done on purpose, then it was a classy thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now we think she was invited and didn’t attend? My head is spinning from all the reasons people are making up for why she didn’t go.
The logical reason: she wasn’t invited. She would have gone if invited, if only to keep Harry from making a 2 to 3 hour drive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The tabloids were already setting up a Pippa vs Meghan thing about the wedding. That was clearly the angle they were going to run with if Meghan had gone to the church service. We’ll never know if it was a last minute thing, or if she was always going just the reception or not; but by her NOT going, that pretty much squashed any Pippa vs Meghan narrative about the wedding that the tabloids were angling to do.
And THAT is real media savvy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Meghan was ever invited to the Church service but the Middletons planted the story that she was. A lot of people who wouldn’t have cared about Pippa’s wedding looked at the pictures because they wanted to see Harry’s new girlfriend. Got a lot more media attention for Pippa that she can use to keep on marketing herself.
And I think it’s really likely the reception photos have been sold, probably to People magazine. So if you want to see Meghan and Harry together and Meghan’s dress, you have to click or buy. The Middletons made some more money off their royal inlaws.
BTW, how sweet was it that Harry went all the way back to London to escort Meghan to the reception?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is sweet and significant he drove to get her himself, that is the story, which is why that picture in the car is on front page of more than one paper, everyone has take note.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha…..imagine the Sun and DM demanding their fees back for lack of Meghan images….and uncle Gary telling the unexpectedly impoverished Middlefingers to absorb the tab loss and pay for the hideous projection show themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right!
MM’s pictures generate far more clicks and revenue than Pippa’s ever could under normal circumstances (much less if she was papped with Harry) . So good on Meghan for restricting who earns from her image by staying away from the media scrum.
Make no mistake, there was a bounty for pictures of her at this wedding.
Per one well known magazine (VF) :
”Every detail about Pippa’s wedding makes it seem, somehow, even more elegant and fancy than you would have imagined. The glass marquee for the reception? $130,000. The bathrooms? $8,000 and flown in. But that blurry cell phone picture you might be able to get, as an attendee, of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the dance floor? Priceless.” !!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beam: lol, great quote.
Did you notice the DM piece about Uncle Gary skipping the reception?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not so much skipped, as not invited (?) to the reception according to DM.
Now this is great pity. He was our best chance to set some sneaky photos from the reception as he is clearly not one to follow the rules – lol. It was noted that he was tweeting en route to the church against the strict social media ban imposed by his niece,
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4527158/Pippa-s-uncle-Gary-Goldsmith-dined-London.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It obviously wasn’t a “no ring no bring” situation, since several dates were in attendance.
I am going to give some credit to Meghan and Harry, and a little to Kate as well. I think it was probably as simple as Harry reading the situation and saying, “Look, if we appear as a couple at the church it will be a zoo, and it will draw attention away from the stars of a the day. The reception will be private, and more fun, so do you wanna just do that?” *If* he consulted Kate – a big if – I bet she would have advised skipping the ceremony.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I concur.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you really think Meghan would have skipped the ceremony if invited? Especially since there was that “secret” back entry available. And make Harry make an extra 3 hour drive on the wedding day?
What is logical is that she wasn’t invited, for one reason or another. And that the media and blogs made it out like she was invited, they are engaged and she even was going to stay at the Middleton’s house the night before the wedding. All of it seems to be made up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is what I think too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Harry consulted anyone it would’ve been his brother too many of you bought into the Kate is like a big sister to Harry narrative.
It’s ironic that the Middleclass don’t want anyone stealing thunder when they’re known for doing it themselves. That’s the main reason I would’ve loved for Meghan to go because karma.
One of the York sisters went which surprised me somewhat since they had beef but seeing how royal thirsty the Middleclass are they would do anything to get as many royals they could.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wondered the same thing about the York sisters upthread.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Personally, I think that if Harry consulted anyone it was the Queen.
Both his brother and sister-in-law seem completely oblivious about how anything in this world works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read somewhere that James Matthews is friends with, and invited, Princess E’s and Lady Gabriella’s boyfriends. That’s why the non-Middleton royals were there. As +1′s. It would have been petty for them to refuse based on some KM mean-girling years ago.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i keep hearing rumors Prince William didn’t go to the reception. Anyone hear anything? Apparently a royal reporter pointed it out?
This doesn’t make sense to be because A) We all know Willy loves an open bar to break his front teeth on and B) Harry and Meghan were there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William was pictured with Harry at the church but doesn’t seem to have been near Kate or his kids. It’s almost like Harry was invited to babysit his brother.
And it was reported that Kate arrived alone to the reception and then there is the pic of Harry driving Meghan to the reception so I suspect will couldn’t be bothered to show up. Unless pictures show up otherwise, that seems to be the case.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m here hoping someone can clarify that too, it is too delicious if true and there is trouble in paradise! He was conspicuously absent during the ceremony when Kate was having a meltdown over George. Hands on father my ar*e!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Come on, it was hardly a “meltdown”. It was a telling-off – and richly deserved, I might add.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate handled it fine, if what you saw was what I saw. George was being a kid and she was being a firm mother.
It is interesting that William is hardly in any photos, though. Either he was being humble (not my wedding, I’ll hang out in the background) or his interest was elsewhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yuck, people who delight in others problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh, Kate had to mind the kids as any mom or aunt would. And it is her sister’s wedding after all, a big day for two Carole racehorses…and she would have had things to do, most likely, as well as being supportive or sharing the day with her sister, or even checking in with Where’s Meghan Secret Forces (“still locked in the cottage loo, ma’am, will there be anything else?”) ……versusjust slopping around with Boring Bill.
I am no Kate fan, and no believer in Cambridge Paradise is Every Day…..but even to me this is a bit ridiculous based on who was where at her sister’s wedding.
If Bill didn’t hit the reception, maybe it was Special Cheese Toast Night in the manor kitchens?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Liberty I have missed you! I agree with your take.
As everyone is aware, I have never been on the Cambridge fan train either, and I think Markle is a beautiful woman having a real romance with Harry. However, I can’t get on board with the “all things Kate are negative and all things Markle sparkle far brighter than any star on earth” narrative that some here espouse.
And Special Cheese Toast Night – I need to start that around our house. Better than any darn wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi, Suze. I agree… I think Harry and Meghan are in a true romance and I am happy for them and hope it works out into a great marriage and a way to join forces and skill sets and give more help to good causes. But none of us are perfect or entirely with the motives of saints, including Meghan, true enough. And while I side-eye Kate and Bill and their laziness, self- indulgence, climbing and silly pity party almost always, I think it is OTT to assume every single W&K moment is filled with plots & chaos.
Yes, to a few cheese toast evenings vs pumped up weddings. I, not my mother, make it for Mr L, though!🙀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree Liberty. I actually liked Kate’s Mommy moment. George is at that special age where boys can become unruly very quickly. I am a mother of both boys and girls and one of my boys was notorious for public mischief at 3 years old. The 3s aren’t always easy and some children love to get on their parent’s nerves. I am sure if someone snapped a pic of me scolding him at the park I would have looked like Cruella.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My two cents. Either he skipped because Pippa has a photo deal and privacy!!!! Or he’s a shit show at weddings and didn’t want that captured for public posterity. Or Kate knows he’s a shit show and put her foot down at her sisters event. Or all of the above.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he was busy offering helicopter rides on the Blue Bill?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I vote for Normal Bill being a shit show and Kate telling him, behave or hide away in the den for the night. We’ll leave some cheese bread in the fridge for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he slow danced around the kitchen with the nannies to “Lady in Bread.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My guess is William went ahead to the reception while Kate got the kids changed and ready for their trip home.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now of all of the guesses I have heard about this wedding, this seems real to me. William drinks too much, Kate knows it and told him, “Hey, don’t be dad dancing and breaking your front teeth on stuff and ruining my sister’s wedding falling into the cake.” So he either didn’t go, or kept a really low profile.
And I can’t imagine Kate is a barrel of fun, dancing up a storm at weddings. These two really do seem mismatched, kind of like Charles and Diana were mismatched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it me or these picture.? Both need tight whiteys ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those vests are way too short. They make the pants look absurd and bunchy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan was never planning to go to the church service.The media were the ones that were writing all about how she was going to both while her sources said she was only going to the reception.She probably only came to London to spend time with Harry.Im glad she didnt go
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s absence is probably getting more attention than if she had actually gone. People are always going to be curious about Prince Harry, he is the royalty, not Pippa. But the day was hers and she looked beautiful. Just saw the Friends episode where Rachel was kissing Ross and Monica was all bent out of shape that she took away her thunder on her wedding day. Life isn’t a sitcom. No worries Pippa, you were the perfect bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No it’s not you, they r rolling all over the place. dwl
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t believe she wasn’t invited. It’s not like the guestlist was that exclusive. Donna Air is a working class former tv presenter and the grooms best man and brother is reality star. I am gonna guess this was more about Harry and her not wanting to pull focus from Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donna Air has been James Middleton’s squeeze for around four years, the family know her and like her. In that sense, yes, the church guest list was exclusive. Markle is a complete stranger.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Squeeze? More beard.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…..did you mean to type complete stranger to the printed marshmallow industry?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting that Eugenie was there with her (very handsome I must say) boyfriend. She must be closer to Pippa than we realized. And Gabriella Windsor, too.
Whatever you think of the striving climbing Middletons, they have managed to forge some pretty close royal connections over the years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I thought people (here) often say theres some feud between Kate and those sisters so what’s up with that? Anyone?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The people on this site would have you believe that William, Kate and the Middleton’s are the worst thing to ever work this earth. While Harry and Meghan are the light of the world. Seriously, the way they made out this family to be…. People were seriously praying for a disastrous wedding for them and if you read up you’ll see someone happy at the thought of will and Kate’s “divorce proceedings” Since the news of Meghan, there’s been a not-subtle Kate vs Meghan war going on and I’m really just sitting here observing
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scar yeah I agree with you. First they are apparently ashamed of their long waists and that explains their bad fashion. now Pippa in her wedding gown shows her dreadful “long waist” (why the heck is that a thing) but apparently she needs to disguise it and also shouldn’t have showed her arms because they’re too muscular oh but actually not muscular enough and should not be compared to Michelle Obama ! (see the post on her gown.) and Kate is hideously old looking but if she uses fillers or Botox let’s really mock her. Hypocrisy amusing . im all for mocking waity ness and Pippa tips but a lot of the other stuff is really odd and borderline body shaming
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have really long legs, which I love, and a very stocky Swedish body with NO waist at all. I would love to have some of Kate and Pippa’s long waist. Ironically, just observing, not criticizing cause I think she has a great body, Meghan seems to be short-waisted, just like me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Most likely they are older and over whatever it was. She seems to be representing the royal family. I don’t think it means they are tight but they probably get along. Maybe it was just Beatrice anyway.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sarah I’m sure you’re lovely. Not sure you live in Sweden but if so , jealous! Megan looks great too. We don’t need to worry about the lengths of our waists and legs In my humble opinion
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read that they’re friends of the groom, or their SO’s are friends of the groom. All guests are not Middleton-adjacent. People seem to forget the Mathews side would have had their half of invitations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hazel yes thank you for answering that is what I wondered! Also, wondered about harry, maybe he knows James too as I haven’t noticed pics of him and pippa for a long time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this woman has proven she is just as bad as waity katy she ditched Serena Williams bridle shower for heavens sake just so that she could be at his beck and call at the polo, she’s the one making all the sacrifices just as Kate did to bag will. they’re cut from the same cloth. just as kate wanted the ring of doom so does Meghan and i think shell get it, the best thing that ever happened to her was being criticised for leaking the relationship to camilla tominey, he hates to be criticised just like will everybody jumped on him calling him an idiot and attacked her the statement had everything to do with him because he was the one being told off even will thought he looked a right mug. the more she gets hammered and the more he acts like peter pan they’ll be engaged this year and divorced in five, those crazy inbreeds will crush her and she’ll look like the ghost in the shell just like kate. she’s too good for them and too dumb to see it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with your sentiment for the first part of your post . Her PR team may want everyone to think that she is a strong independent career women, the anti-Kate if you like, but she’s starting to act like Kate in her ‘Waity Katie’ years. Ditching important friend events just to fly out to be with the Prince and if rumours are true she’s already mentally checked out of her job and is just going through the motions until she can leave or her show gets cancelled. Not exactly the actions of a strong independent career women!.
Also if she really is independent career women, activist and humanitarian why would she want to join the British Royal family in the first place? The BRF will tell her how to dress and how to behave -she will not be allowed to have a personality. She won’t be allowed to express any political opinions or even have the right to vote. She will always be second best to Kate (title, clothes, jewels, general importance) and will spend the rest of her life and cutting ribbons and going to events of causes that she ISN’T passionate about because QE2 and Prince Philip are getting old. She will also have to pick non-contriversal causes to support and can never be outspoken to avoid being compared to Diana.
Any self-respecting independent career women would run for the hills if they were faced with these type of restrictions and boredom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@tim – come on. It’s probably irresistible – the protection officers, the fancy cars, people running around to make life easier for you, the reek of money and privilege everywhere, the social deference, the very words “royal” and “HRH”. I fail to see why a WOC should be held to some higher standard of moral resistance to it all than a Kate Middleton . . . I don’t condone it in the abstract but it’s absurd to try to deny its appeal. I don’t think Markle would have looked twice at Harry under other circumstances, and I can’t blame her for that, either: he looks like an immature pain in the butt. But you could say the same for William – would Carole M. have been as determined to support a well-educated woman in her twenties for years so she could have the time to hook him, if he weren’t the top of the pyramid? Let’s face it: socially and economically, these boys offer ordinary middle-class girls a life that most of the rest of us can only dream about. Who’d turn down a chance at it?
Just the same, there’s always a price to pay down the road . . . life inside the royal circle is often boring, stultifying, still rather misogynistic, and a private life is nearly impossible – still think a self-made CEO of a giant company would have been closer to who she seems to be.
And even if it does all go south at some point, she’ll still have been elevated to a spot her D-List acting career could never have gotten her.
So it’s a win-win for Markle – my hat is off to her.
But, eh? What can you do? There’s a reason they British monarchy is still doing well . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reads like a lot of the made up stuff by those crazy trolls on Tumblr!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everything always comes back to tumblr, I had to laugh. I think the truth is somewhere in between whilst she lives abroad it will thrive and once they are living together, day in day out it will flounder. He comes across as very immature and she comes across as self assured, she is definitely in the drivers seat, and it is ultimately her that will decide the fate of this relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. I don’t know why everyone here acts like harry and Meghan Markle are so superior to Kate and William. Harry is just as petulant and entitled as his brother, just with better PR. And yes, waity Meghan is no different than waity Katy but because she’s a c list American actress that somehow makes her better? ok.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The reason why Kate was nicknamed waity was because she stuck around for almost a decade and whatever job she had she would bail on at Williams whim. Idk how Meghan who has been with Harry for maybe a year at most and still has a job can be considered waity
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that there are more similarities in the romances rather than differences, but the big difference is that at least Markle has been earning her own supper for several years now. She has done some humanitarian work and seems sincere, even though it’s not at the level that some of her fans seem to think.
I understand the appeal of royal life, and the charm of Harry, so I can see why she is pursuing this.
It could work, or not. Only time will tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
First of all, for all the Meghan worshippers, I have never even been on tumblr. Secondly, I agree with the sentiments here. Meghan has an education and her own career. OK, she isn’t AJ, but she makes a good living, she had a blog and her own charities.
It seems like since she met Harry, she is leaving her show, quit her blog and has done, maybe, one charity event in the last 9 months or so. Why do women here cheer that?? From what people here say, she has been spending most of her free time lounging around Harry’s house, not even going out much. Giving up her entire life. This is a smart woman acting just like Waity. Giving it up and hoping for a ring from a spoiled, entitled man-boy who acted like a petulant toddler in the only real pics we have seen of them so far, from the Jamaice wedding.
Any admiration I may have had for her is fading away as I watch her turn into a 1950s Princess Grace bride, giving up everything that she worked for, everything that seems to have defined her, to marry a “royal,” which is something we Americans don’t even believe in. Anyone who says that she is any different than kate is kidding themselves – she just waited a little longer before finding her Prince Charming, and giving up her own career, writing and, probably, identity to be absorbed into a family that has destroyed most other women who married in.
Sad. And please, don’t even with that tumblr nonsense. Some of us see what is probably in store for Meghan, and we are hoping she is smart enough to run away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan’s people have always said she was only going to the afters. It was Bucklebury sources that said she was going to the whole lot. I think the Midds were leaking to E! they had a lot of exclusives, and used Meghan to get more attention. Most people tuned in to see Meghan and Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d like a post on the menswear as well, as an American the suits, tux etc. we see are pretty generic and quite a few of the men were killing it. I’m a sucker for interesting tie, shirt, texture combinations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad Meghan didn’t attend the ceremony. Attending only the reception was the appropriate action for her to take.
One of my unexpected favorite parts of the whole thing was seeing the expression on Donna Air’s face when she spotted James Middleton and walked up to him, and the look on James’ face as he greeted and hugged her. I had never seen her before and I don’t see much of him, but their connection is undeniable. The looks that crossed between them gave me all of the heart-eyed emojis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Which photo was that? The one I saw was her greeting James Mathews, the grooms bother, in that manner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ack! I think you’re right. Still loved the way James Middleton looked at her though, so I’ll still give the moment three swoons out of five.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooops, his name is Spencer Mathews (grooms called James – too many James’s).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really? I didn’t get that at all. To me, the hug was friendly like they hadn’t seen each other for a while-but there was no romance .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That hug between Donna & James had all the warmth of an iceberg. She was stiff, with her arms down and James looked excited to see her. Donna greeted Pippa’s BIL with more affection than her supposed BF of several years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one? https://www.google.com/search?q=donna+air+pippa+middleton+wedding&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwivrO-u8oHUAhUGJ5QKHUbEAcMQ_AUICigB&biw=1366&bih=662#imgrc=Nrs4VvpLCub_QM:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Considering The Sun is using a fussy pic of Harry and Meghan in the car as their front page, they made the right call. If this picture is used over a bigger picture of the bride and groom and even George and Charlotte, just imagine what good quality pictures and video would have done. This whole wedding already was a circus to begin with, but with Meghan there it would have been all about her. She is accused of a lot of things already, stealing the spotlight from a bride she probably didn’t even know until last evening, will not be one of those things. Meghan and Harry made the right decision.
Edit: The engagement rumours would have gone into overdrive as well. There already is a huge pressure on Harry and Meghan, I can see why don’t want to intensify those rumours even more. They really opted for the most sensible solution for everyone involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. No matter how much her people want to make Pippa happen, most only cared about this wedding because of Meghan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think Meghan was invited to the wedding. I think the Middletons are responsible. The Church list was made out months ago, and Meghan wasn’t added. If Harry asked, she would have been put on it. The Church list is full of toffs, who have known each other since birth. I consider this a slight against Meghan. Chelsy, Cressida went to weddings with (or met) Harry. They attended the church and reception. No one questioned their attendance. I believe this is a social strike against her. Harry allowed it. It means he is not completely sure of their relationship.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Connell, excellent points!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Social strike? Hmm… I’m not sure about this.
Frankly, for a society wedding, I had expected to see a lot more toffs. It was remarkably short on high society types, all things considered.
It would seem to me that with the exception of the royals , there were more toffs at Skippy’s wedding in Jamaica where she was presented as his significant other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This wedding was not attended by high society and it was very short on titles. It is the social season in London right now so it is fairly obvious. Not that it should matter but it is no big loss socially not to go to the wedding.
Pippa nor James are Harry’s friends so it is not important for her to be there. Now if it were Princess Eugenie’s wedding then I would agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Emilia D’erlanger, one of Kate’s closest friends was there. She was photographed, but her husband, David Jardine-Patterson, scion of the Jardine banking family, was cut off. His brother JJ Jardine-Paterson, who was Pippa’s boyfriend during University, was not photographed. Earl George Percy, heir to the Duke of Northumberland, Lord Edward Innes-Kerr, both flat mates of Pippa’s during University, were not photographed. They had to be at the wedding. These are some one the most wealthy, eligible men in GB. I believe a deal was made to protect people of consequence from publicity. Frankly, I was surprised it was done at Pippa’s wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s one thing though..I read somewhere that she was waiting for him to come and pick her up from a HOTEL in london? but I thought she had moved in with him?? so why a hotel? I’m a bit lost here…
Also, I can’t understand why she got sneaked in the reception the way she did. I understand the Pippa limelight thing but seriously, for what it’s worth, I woudl have stayed behind. why bother at all?I It’s all a bit weird to me for someone who’s supposed to propose this year…..
what do you guys think?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My answer; they aren’t meant to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stated earlier Markle may be a trusted friend and advisor to Harry. She may indeed be a lover but playing larger role of Matchmaker right now. Markle has great connections. It would help explain the wedding photos from Jamaica.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My feeling about Harry and Meghan is, we don’t know what is truth and what is gossip. People ascribe all sorts of feelings and motives to him or her or the Royal Family and we just don’t know.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan was at KP, where she’d been driven from the airport by a royal-sent car. She’s staying with Harry, not at a hotel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I laughed at that post because why would Meghan stay at a hotel when she’s been staying at Harry’s place for over a year. She was at her boyfriend’s house getting dressed, waiting for him to return so they could go to the reception.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But…….Orig Mia….that….makes sense! So how can it be true? /s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Avoiding the prying eyes of the paparazzi doesn’t mean she was snuck in. Her boyfriend got in his car, picked her up, and drove her to the reception. I am sure she walked through the door upright like all of the other guests, rather than climbing in through a basement window and being rolled into the room on a servant’s cart covered by a tablecloth or whatever other fanfic the anti brigade has concocted..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG but your last scenario is the one I wish had happened!
But I don’t think the anti brigade concocted this, more likely to be her fans, who want to see her as too good for this sort of thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL!!! This is great!!! Your scenario is awesome!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I . . . really have an issue that. Wouldn’t put up with it. Chelsy and Cressida did not sneak into wedding receptions through the back door or how ever she came in. She didn’t attend the wedding, then he had to secretly bring her to the reception. There was press for Chelsy and Cressida, and they entered the reception like everyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought she was supposed to be staying with the Middleton’s, part of the family, the night before the wedding. People here told me this, and that it was absolutely true, as they are secretly engaged.
So I can’t help you either.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I really hate the media. He “only” brought her to the reception? It’s not “only” – it was entirely appropriate and rather a big deal on its own. They aren’t publicly engaged. She doesn’t know the Middletons at all. She’s a newcomer on the scene. They’ve known Donna Air for four years and they like her. They don’t know Markle. It was entirely appropriate for Harry to bring her as his date to the reception, and it would have been antagonzing and disruptive to bring her to the church absent a formal engagement prior to – and a really crappy thing to do to the bride.
So what’s the fuss? And, as mentioned, Chelsea Davy came to Peter Phillips’ wedding, both the church and the reception, as did Kate, and there had been no formal engagement prior to for either – in fact, if I remember, either William or Harry wasn’t even there and the GF stood in for him. But 1) they were there wasn’t a media frenzy over that wedding, and 2) those girls were all part of the same social set then.
I think this was handled completely appropriately. The media is just making hay with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t really get it either. First it’s “the Middletons are so uncouth for not inviting her” then it’s “they’re only inviting her for attention so they can sell more photos, so tacky” then it’s “Pippa didn’t want Megan to outshine her” and “well Harry probably doesn’t like Pippa that much so his girlfriend is only going to part”. There are a ton of reasons why her only going to the reception make sense – she’s still a newer girlfriend (albeit clearly serious), she doesn’t really know the bride and groom, maybe she was genuinely uncomfortable with the walk to the Church. But can we at least assume that everyone was there because they wanted to celebrate with the happy couple?
And honestly, I wonder if closer to the date she got uncomfortable with using someone else’s wedding as their public coming out as a couple. Because the walk into the Church really is like a giant pap walk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was disappointed that Meghan didn’t go to the wedding ceremony after all the hype, but The Sun got the money shot of Harry and Meghan going to the reception:
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3612196/meghan-markle-invited-pippa-middletons-wedding-church-avoid-upstaging-bride-reception-spitfire-flypast/
Not a good picture, but at least there is one. There may be more pictures of Harry and Meghan at the reception if the Middletons didn’t have the guests surrender their cell phones at the door. One guest may take a picture and put it on social media, or sell it to the tabloids. Harry’s Nazi’s uniform and naked billiards were taken at private gatherings and they made it to the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan is doing the roll-out. They’re bringing her in little by little, like wading into the ocean.
And a lot of assumptions are being made despite evidence to the contrary. “Harry must not like Pippa, he’s only at her wedding because he’s nice”. “Megan must be too good for everyone and went for as little time as possible.” Occam’s Razor folks. Lets stop trying to create twisted suppositions to support your opinions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that everything went down appropriately and politely.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the “no ring, no bring” is more for preventing someone from bringing perhaps a member of the press or something like that as their plus one. Established couples like Eugenie and her bf and Donna Air are not what they were trying to avoid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Simon perry from people was at the reception. Saw his tweet about it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not on him, but Vicky Arbiter and another royal reporter. The press were there. They were invited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I admit that I only went for wedding pictures as soon as I did to see Meghan and was somewhat disappointed that she was not at the church. However, the whole thing was a bit anti-climactic: It was interesting to see the Federers and Princess Eugenie and her man. There were some fashion people there (British Vogue lady and someone else I forget), but the focus in the initial pics was on Kate and the Kidz and not too much on the other guests. Not even that many pics of his family (by the way, I know Spencer is supposed to be the bad boy, but he and James do NOT look like relatives, much less brothers?????)
I think Meghan and Harry made the decision that discretion was the better part of valor. And speculating why MM didn’t go to the church might distract speculation about what day Harry will propose — at least for a couple of days.
Hello Mag got the exclusive I think, so hopefully there will be a picture or two of what people wore to Saturday Night Fever.(hehehehe)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Middleton’s hired the same PR lady as the Beckham’s to manage the wedding. If they wanted to shut down the Meghan attendance rumors they could have easily done so. But they allowed it to continue up till the day of the wedding & you have to wonder why
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right-they wanted more interest and papparazzi there. Why not intimate that Meghan was going to be there . . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the day is fast coming when Meghan is going to overshadow most of the royal ladies (and their relations). She is just too charismatic, and way better dressed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Meghan did the right thing by not attending the church service. It shows a bit of tact. Her presence would have totally upstaged the bride no matter how discreet she tried to be. Getting along with Kate will be hard enough without being accused of stealing Pippa,s thunder. That was Kate’s job at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m beginning to see shades of Waity 2.0 in Meghan. So much for the strong independent career driven humanitarian narrative.
I get the appeal of dating a “royal”, but it just seems like too much of a one sided sacrifice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you get that? They have been dating just a few months, from different continents and she had a career before she met Harry. Do you ecpect them to announce their engagement after a few weeks?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see shades of Waite, she actually live and Work in Canada, that’s as far away from his beck and call as possible, also I think harry would visit her more often if he didn’t get criticized for it. In order for her to become waity, she would have to quit her job and bum around London waiting for him to propose, them she would have earned that title. As for the Serena article, I don’t believe it. Her polo appearance was well planned and executed, it was not a last minute thing. As for her staying in a hotel, just picture Markle hiding in a hotel, and tell me how long it would take to leak. Also I don’t think her boyfriend who seem to be protective would let her stay there, o know it’s gossip, but o like to apply a little bit of logic. as often as po
possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hasn’t she announced she is not going to act any more after this season? And she shut down her blog, and hasn’t been doing charity work.
Waity 2.0 coming to a Royal Family near you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Based on what? She lives and works in Canada. He goes there to visit her; she goes to England to visit him. They haven’t even dated a year yet. No “waity” at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meghan is still a working actress who for most part continues to maintain a life and household in Toronto until further notice. No shades of waity here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lmao “my guess is that Harry asked Kate what she thought and……” that’s a LOT OF guessing and no substance. “While they were eating crumpets and a Swan swam by…” why not add that if we are just going to make things up?
Meghan didn’t go to the church part as to not draw attention to herself and let Pippa have her day. She went to the reception where she probably had a great time. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree wholeheartedly on all counts. This need to create (soap opera) drama where none exists is kind of exhausting.
PS. They were eating cheesecake (lemon, from Waitrose), not crumpets, and it was in the library at KP so I’m going to have to discount your passing-by swan unless it passed by in a flying sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol yes yes cheesecake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe I have to much pride , but I wouldn’t have gone to any part of this wedding . I’m not flying in from another country to sit in someone house waiting even if it is a palace. The fact that maybe I’m invited maybe not would have pissed me off . She doesn’t even know these people so for them to act like an invitation is a golden ticket like they’re fucking Willy Wonka drives me crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1000 this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh dear. Subjectivity overload and fail.
The fact you think she’s been somehow shamed for behaving like a mature and considerate grown-up says a little too much about your investment in your idea of her and the relationship you think she has with Harry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000000
This is what I mean by shades of Waity 2.0.
Compromising your self respect.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is what I mean by shades of Waity 2.0
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eye roll.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HappyMom, I noticed you mock people quite a bit for a HappyMom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Oh Sarah-I’m happily mocking them. I think I’ll change to Cynical Mom.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t you say that she is respecting herself. Y not going and being a pawn in their PR game?
Also, if you fall in love with a Prince, wouldn’t you think your life would change? What would make you respect her? Having prong Harry move to Canada, keep working on a show that may not last much longer regardless, and work on the small charity circuit? As opposed to all the good she can do as a member of the RF? She’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you actually considered that she may have done this for Harry’s sake? Of course Meghan does not need the Middleton’s, she knows that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Markle came to London to see Harry, the entire cast was on break. She didn’t take time off, another made up story, this is just my thought, but I think Markle has more than earned this ring with all the crap she has put up with. I just hope he gives it to her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The list of people who weren’t invited is more interesting than the list of those who did attend. Case in point – Carole’s brother Gary attended with his teenage daughter instead of his wife – according to the DM, the wife was not invited. Also according to the DM: Gary and his daughter were invited to the church ceremony only, not the reception, and none of Carole’s extended family (aunts, uncles, cousins) were invited at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only person among those circles consistently uninvited to weddings now is Fergie. The others hold a slight chance by comparison.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And just keep in mind, Fergie was much loved when she first married Andrew. I linked to a story this AM that discussed how she was overshadowing Diana, Diana was getting jealous, there may be a “royal cat fight.”
The BRF – they destroy women better than almost any other organization in the world.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s been said but their family home being called “Middleton Manor” just cracks me up and reminds me of Malfoy Manor from Harry Potter and then I picture the Middleton parents as Lucius and Narcissa, aka thirsty socialites and it’s just so funny to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
An officer and a gentleman. What a gallant act. Harry drove himself back to London to collect Meghan, a 100 mile round trip, whereas he probably has a choice of a dozen chauffeurs who could have collected her from KP. Pure and simple Meghan effortlessly stole the show. This tacky Middleton wedding was all about Meghan before, during and after. Will she won’t she be there? Is she coming to the church or the reception? Did Meghan stay away to keep out of the spotlight. Meghan Markle has overshadowed Pippa without making a public appearance. The 100 round trip car drive tells me that Harry is saying I may be a Prince of the Realm but Meghan is the Queen of my Heart. This was a very loud message to everyone, he is not joking around with Meghan.
William looked very glum, and I also think Harry attended to support his brother, and they both were really dismayed by how tacky the Middleton’s are in selling this wedding to all and sundry,magazines, papers and TV stations all on the back of royal connections. William and Harry do not like this type of thing. I would not be surprised if William deliberately kept in the background.
It is all quite embarrassing. They obviously had a deal with Sky News, during its News Review programme the reviewers were busy discussing Trump and Islamic Terrorism when the presenter interrupted them and said that a message had been sent to his earpiece that they should make sure before the end to say something about the Middleton wedding, the reviewers had no plans to discuss it but laughed it off and said OK since its obligatory. What a farce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess K, you have quite a story there. The Middletons = evil and crass. Meghan = classy and stealing the show, although to whom is never addressed. Wills = glum, so Harry just went to make him happy.
And for a tacky family that Wills doesn’t like, he sure spends a lot more time with them than he does with his “classy” family.
Facts do matter, even on a gossip site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Princess K
You could be on to something, judging by these opinions:
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-4516928/STEPHEN-GLOVER-Pippa-s-oh-lavish-wedding.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-4524298/Pippa-Middleton-s-wedding-short-class.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-4523126/Bridezillas-like-Pippa-ruining-weddings.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jeez, i just wasted an hour on this. I was making pottery all day and needed a break. But before I go back to my pottery, I have an observation: Harry is really not attractive in those pics above. And seems like a petulant brat.
That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you look at the size of the church it’s easy to see why she didn’t attend the service, simply no room for anyone other than family or personal friends of the bride or groom. I wouldn’t be bending over backward to accomodate my sister’s bother-in- laws girlfriend at the expense of people I knew. She went to the reception instead , it gives her a chance to see all this royal, semi-royal palaver up close and it may just put her right off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Phipps looked really good. Aside from looking older than her years, I do think she is technically better looking than Kate. And I will say that Pippa has a certain spark about her that Kate doesn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that Harry and Meghan are very much in love and made the decision if the relationship was going to go anywhere one of them had to relocate. She only lives in Canada for filming so I am sure it is no great loss for her. An acting career is hard on relationships because of the long absences and it isn’t as if she is a superstar. Dating Harry isn’t like dating a regular guy and it comes with baggage. But if you are in love then maybe it is worth it.
As for the wedding, it isn’t a royal wedding. I don’t get invited to my sibling’s spouse’s brother or sister’s weddings.
The press made more of this wedding than it warranted. The guest list was seriously lacking. I only paid attention to see if Meghan showed up.
Another thought is he seems to be very protective of her and has said several times how hard it is to find someone willing to be scrutinized and criticized constantly. Her background in acting makes it easier because she is used to rejection and nasty commentary. Still, Chelsy hated it and several of William’s love interests decided they didn’t want it.
The level of ugly racist comments about her has been disgusting. People disguise it as “she isn’t British” But if she were a 2nd generation British Jamaican or Pakistani I highly doubt it would be ok with the bigots.
William and Kate seem to like having Harry around and Harry is close to the Yorks so it isn’t stretch for him to attend.
I honestly don’t think it is complicated.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I agree the guest list was lacking, apart from the Cambridges, the only A lister’s there were Harry and Roger Federer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Telegraph has an article out on the reception, courtesy of a probably paid informer, which was (according to the witness) so tightly controlled that guests had to send in a photograph prior to the wedding AND produce a password to get in, and they were determined that not a single photo of the actual reception would get out.
Apparently, also, the entire wait staff were hired from a company that specializes in training M – O – D – E – L – S as waitstaff so that the entire exquisite aesthetic of the event wasn’t shattered by someone who isn’t gorgeous handing out martinis . . . I do hope this isn’t true because if it is, every last reasonably kind thing I have been able to say about the dress, the wedding, etc., I will take back. I get money and beautiful English country wedding, but a waitstaff of only Beautiful People is beyond the pale.
And, apparently, couples were not allowed to sit together, no exceptions, including Harry and MM, who were seated separately. This was probably to ensure maximum interaction among guests instead of people clubbing together with people they know, leaving single guests out in the cold. And, apparently, Harry did indeed drive back to London to pick up MM, who, apparently wore a “stunning backless maroon gown”.
Pippa, apparently, took her hair down and wore it loose for the reception and wore a beautiful white gown with sparkles.
I think I could use a break from Big Weddings for at least six months.
Report this comment as spam or abuse