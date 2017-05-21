Prince Harry only brought Meghan Markle to Pippa Middleton’s wedding reception

I always wondered why Prince Harry agreed to attend Pippa Middleton’s wedding. When the rumors began swirling – would Pippa invite him? Would he bring Meghan? Would Pippa be pissed if he brought Meghan? – I just kept thinking, “Pippa and Harry aren’t even that close.” People made a five-act drama out of it. Like, I understand why Pippa invited Harry – Harry is Pippa’s sister’s brother-in-law, and it’s all in the family, etc. But why did he even agree to attend?

So, the drama came and went. After all of that build-up, after all of the stories about how Pippa made an exception for Meghan Markle, as it turns out, Meghan didn’t even go to the actual church-part of the wedding (you know, the actual wedding). I don’t know if she wasn’t invited or if she merely bristled at the idea of being told to enter the church through the back entrance. Who knows? At first, E! News made it sound like Meghan did slip in through the back, but People Magazine reported that Meghan waited in London while Pippa got married, then Harry drove down to London to pick her up and they attended the wedding reception at Middleton Manor together.

Meghan Markle may not have been at Pippa Middleton’s wedding ceremony on Saturday, but she’ll party with the bride tonight at her lavish reception! While Prince Harry watched Middleton and financier James Matthews tie the knot in Englefield, his girlfriend was an hour-and-a-half away in London — preparing for Saturday evening’s festivities. Following the ceremony, a source told PEOPLE that Harry would travel back to London to pick Markle up for the wedding reception in Bucklebury. The royal was spotted driving after the post-church Englefield House party. The fact that she will attend the wedding — even if it’s the post-church nighttime bash — is yet another sign that the Suits actress and the prince, 32, are getting more and more serious. Myka Meier, founder and director of Beaumont Etiquette, tells PEOPLE that while there is no formal “no ring, no bring” rule, it isn’t surprising that Markle didn’t get an invite to the church wedding as Middleton would likely want to keep her actual wedding small. “I would not be surprised if Prince Harry was not given a plus one, as the wedding guest list would have most likely been made in fall of last year when Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan was not as public,” Meier said. “I typically recommend if someone is married, engaged, considers themselves to have a serious significant other, or is traveling in for the wedding, they should receive a plus one.” The fact that Pippa’s brother, James Middleton, brought his longtime girlfriend, Donna Air, means she didn’t opt for the “no ring, no bring” rule. Princess Eugenie also attended with her longtime boyfriend, Jack Brooksbank.

[From People]

Yeah, Donna Air got to come, and so did Eugenie’s boyfriend (although they’re practically engaged). So what gives? My guess is that Pippa sort of left it up to Harry and Meghan to decide what to do… and maybe Harry asked Kate what she thought was best and Kate told him that Meghan should not attend the church part. My guess is also that Meghan really didn’t want spend the entire day with these people and she was happy to wait in London for Harry to come and pick her up. Which he did, by the way – People Mag reported that Harry and Meg were both in attendance at the evening reception.