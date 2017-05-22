The Rock: ‘I would beat Donald Trump’ if we had an election today

Dwayne Johnson is everywhere these days because Baywatch opens this Friday. Unfortunately, the projections for Baywatch’s opening weekend have dropped recently so the promo gang has kicked it into high gear. Whereas Zac Efron and his on-screen love interest Alexandra Daddario are playing the “are they or aren’t they?” game overseas, DJ is going in a different direction domestically: he’s talking about running for president. Early this month, Kaiser covered his GQ interview in which the writer asked if he would consider running for president. DJ said, “I think that’s a real possibility.” It wasn’t all that committal, just like in the interview itself he did not come down on either side of the 2016 candidates. Remaining non-partisan is a dark-horse tactic when they are feeling out their chances. The GQ article kicked up a dust storm in the popular interest. So much so, that a recent poll said were the election tomorrow, DJ would beat #45. Let’s be honest, a hangnail would beat #45 in a poll right now so the real question is, is The Rock serious about running for president? Jimmy Fallon asked him just that when he appeared on The Tonight Show last Thursday.

He might give politics a try! Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson expanded on his recent comments that he’s considering a run for president. The Baywatchactor, 45, previously said there’s a “real possibility” he would run for POTUS one day in his June GQ cover story.



“The surge and groundswell since then has been amazing, and I have to tell you I’m so incredibly flattered,” he said. “There’s a national poll that came out this week that brought together Republicans and Democrats in saying that I would beat Donald Trump if we had an election today to become president. I really have been blown away.” Public Policy Polling did in fact find that in a hypothetical poll, the Fast and Furious star could take down President Donald Trump. In a mock 2020 election, the former WWE wrestler had 42 percent support to the current commander in chief’s 37 percent. “A lot of people want to see a different leadership today — no, I’m sorry, not different, but a better leadership today,” Johnson continued. “I think, more poise, less noise.” The Ballers actor thinks his normal lifestyle is what connects him to fans across the country. “I think over the years I’ve become a guy that a lot of people, kind of, relate to,” he said. “I get up early at a ridiculous hour, I go to work, spend time with the troops, take care of my family, I love taking care of people, and I think that kind of thing really resonates with people, especially today.”

You can watch the Fallon clip here. On paper, DJ sounds serious. Spoken, I think he’s deflecting. He may be considering it, but I don’t really believe he is telling us that he is planning a run. If anything, he’s using the discussion to 1) humble brag about his popularity and 2) to take jabs at the current president by pointing out how much people hate him and why. To further the discussion about a potential President Rock Johnson (it works, admit it), DJ worked it into his SNL monologue in which he declared he was making it ‘official’ and offered Tom Hanks as his running mate. Again, this could be a move to put the idea into people’s minds but… I don’t know, maybe I just hope this isn’t the case. I’m still dealing with the repercussions of Californians thinking it would be rad if The Terminator became our Govinator – and he, at least, had some political experience.

However, I can’t say they didn’t make a compelling argument:

If you didn’t watch SNL’s season finale, it wasn’t bad. The cold open was brilliant by recreating Kate McKinnon’s Hillary Clinton singing Hallelujah with the current administration. I pretty much agree with Pajiba’s break down here. DJ made a few skits work on charm alone that might have otherwise fallen flat. I’m bummed it was Bobby Moynihan and Vanessa Bayer’s last but they were given good air time as a send-off. No idea how Katy Perry did.

Even if I don’t want DJ to run for president it doesn’t mean I don’t want to help with his campaign slogan. Here are my considerations:

If the White House Is ROCKing, Don’t Bother Knocking (Come on in!)

The Presidency Belongs to WWE The People

Wouldn’t be the First Johnson in The Oval Office

It’s.Not.Trump.