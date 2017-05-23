Duchess Kate did a video for Children’s Hospice Week: not that bad, actually?

Middleton Matthews wedding

One of the Duchess of Cambridge’s few patronages is EACH, or East Anglian Children’s Hospice. Kate maybe does one or two appearances on the organization’s behalf, and you guys told me that there were widespread rumors that EACH is unhappy with the half-hearted support they get from Kate. Like, the whole point of a charity having a royal patron is so that the royal patron will help them raise money through increased exposure. But Kate doesn’t like to exert herself, and when she does make an appearance, it’s hyper-controlled to the point where the media rarely has much access. Back in December of last year, EACH had a huge gala event in London to raise money for their latest projects and… their royal patron didn’t even bother coming. She sent a note. And EACH’s celebrity patron, Ed Sheeran, had to do the heavy lifting.

So it’s interesting that about 24 hours after Pippa Middleton’s wedding, magically EACH released a new promotional video from Kate in support of Children’s Hospice Week. Kate recorded this back in JANUARY!! That’s when she visited an EACH hospice. I know that she filmed it in January because I recognized the (astroturf-looking) Hobbs suit and the twee little baby collar. Basically, EACH filmed this in January and they’ve been sitting on it for months!

I mean, it has “hostage video” vibes, like Poor Jason was off-camera, holding a gun to a pair of beige pumps and/or threatening to take a pair of scissors to a beloved pair of jeggings. But overall, this is sort of an improvement. She actually bothered to memorize some sentences! I think all of the cutaways are because she didn’t memorize the whole speech and she had to be coached every few sentences. But even then, that’s an improvement. You can also tell that she tried to tone down her fake-posh accent so she could be understood.

Middleton Matthews wedding

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

3 Responses to “Duchess Kate did a video for Children’s Hospice Week: not that bad, actually?”

  1. Cynical Ann says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I think her accent still sounds totally fake-she’s just speaking more slowly.

    Reply
  2. Jennifer says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:31 am

    So the hospice visit in January wasn’t actually to help out, it was to film a video. God forbid she actually do something for Hospice Week.
    She’s failed them twice. January she stayed for 60 minutes only – the video must have taken most of that. This week she does nothing at all for them.

    Reply
  3. manda says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Aww man, that video got me. I hope that she really does support it and do things for and with the children. So sad

    Reply

