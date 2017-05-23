Jessica Simpson: ‘We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus’

We barely cover Jessica Simpson anymore, which is a shame because I always liked her. I made fun of her sometimes, but honestly, I had a great deal of affection for her and I still do. I think after she gave birth to her second baby, son Ace Knute, she really changed. She stopped giving so many interviews, she grew up a lot, and she stopped wanting to be a celebrity, basically. She’s still doing all of her fashion stuff, but that’s her thing now – she’s a businesswoman in charge of an incredibly popular fashion line. No more “slutty brownies” or talking endlessly about pregnancies and babies and all of that.
After she gave birth to Ace, Jessica told everyone she was done. I believed her. But people were like “oh, she’ll change her mind” or “oh, she’ll get pregnant accidentally again,” because that’s what happened with her second pregnancy. It’s sort of refreshing to hear from a celebrity woman who was like “nope, I really am done, no more kids.” Jessica told Ellen DeGeneres this week that for sure, no more kids are coming. Because she has an IUD.
Two is enough for Jessica Simpson. The 36-year-old singer recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview that will air Monday, relieved to finally be chatting with the host without a baby in her belly as in previous visits.
“I’m not pregnant,” Simpson said, shutting down rumors that she and husband Eric Johnson were expecting a third bundle of joy. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”
DeGeneres quickly replied, “I’m not touching that.”
“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” Simpson added as a photo of her with Johnson and daughter Maxwell Drew, 5, and son Ace Knute, 3½, popped up on the screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”
As I said, I like that she’s stuck to it. She doesn’t want any more kids. I don’t even consider the “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus” as a Classic J-Simpson TMI statement. It was said with a shrug. The Baby Industrial Complex would have you believe that women are always supposed to want more kids but I really believe that Jessica fundamentally doesn’t want to put her body through that again, nor does she want to have to deal with all of the public criticism she got while pregnant. If I was in her position, I wouldn’t want it either.
Here’s the video – Jessica’s cheap-looking extensions pluck my last nerve. Girl, you’re worth hundreds of millions of dollars! BUY BETTER HAIR.
She seems medicated. Or maybe drunk. Something is off. Also, she is much more articulate in serious interviews, when she talks about her business.
I wasn’t going to watch the video, until you said that. I was prepared to say she always sounds like that, but no, she does seem off. She sounds out of breath? She doesn’t deny she likes her alcohol, so maybe she is drunk, but her face seemed weird too. She didn’t seem to be moving her mouth normally.
I think it’s a mix of drunk and fresh fillers/Botox. JS loves her booze and her injectables
agreed. Perhaps she’s nervous? She’s off for sure.
I watched it yesterday and she did come off as really weird. She was mumbling and not really talking in sentences. And it wasn’t her usual cute and relatable just maybe a little dumb schtick.
I thought my IUDs were infallible but the second one…fell out…unbeknownst to me. The perils having fibroids.
Not infallible. Know several who have gotten pregnant with having an IUD.
I know one person, who knows other people etc. Not safe at all.
I couldn’t do hormone bc, so the nonhormonal iud was my best option. Took it out and got pregnant immediately. Now I’m just trying to keep breakfast down.
My dr warned me about it not taking in the 1st month and scheduled a follow-up to make sure everything was still in place. No issues then or after.
I like her as well, but I don’t consider an IUD as permanent birth control. I’ve known a few people to get pregnant when their IUD shifted.
My BFF just got pregnant and she has IUD. She was really mad, she didn’t want another kid and she just barely graduate from college….
Famous last words:
http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/mother-lucy-hellein-daughter-coil-photo-post-facebook-stop-pregnancy-contraceptive-mirena-alabama-a7717936.html
Mirena seriously effed up my body. Read forums about it. And once I had it taken out I lost so much blood I thought I would pass out. For days, and days and days. Blood clots, excessive flow, you name it. After I read the forums about it, I realised I was one of the lucky ones. Some people ended up with depression, other gaining 10kgs or more, terrible pain, etc.
I kind of wish I had refused the one I have currently (mirena.) Which I only have because my gyno at the time assured me that it is used to treat/fend off cervical cancer (after a biopsy showed precancerous cells.) As well as to prevent another “super period,” as they called it. I still bled for the next four months straight, I have a near constant pressure in that area, sometimes accompanied with a poking type of pain in one area. But the best by far, having all the symptoms of my cycle, without actually bleeding. It’s great. And even with all of this, whenever I’d complain to the Dr about it, they’d tell me to wait it out. I no longer go to that clinic. And as crappy as this is, I know it could be so much worse.
Trust, she did not go away because she chose to. She wants to be a celebrity and famous.
+1 Tiffany. I think she wants to be a famous celeb
I’m thinking that she’s just decided to chunk it up (or rather, stop fighting her body’s desire to chunk it up), and it’s pretty hard to be a celebrity (the kind she wants to be) as chubby and aging.
I’ve had an ectopic pregnancy with an IUD, I almost died. So, no IUD’s gonna get in that utérus again, I’m telling you.
Maybe he should have a vasectomy. I think how many kids you have, and having no kids at all, is a personal choice. If you can afford it, and have the emotional wherewithal to have a larger family, I think that’s great. If you don’t want any-good for you too.
That’s a lot of botox, no? Her face barely moves.
