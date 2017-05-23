Jessica Simpson: ‘We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus’

Jessica Simpson signs autographs at LAX

We barely cover Jessica Simpson anymore, which is a shame because I always liked her. I made fun of her sometimes, but honestly, I had a great deal of affection for her and I still do. I think after she gave birth to her second baby, son Ace Knute, she really changed. She stopped giving so many interviews, she grew up a lot, and she stopped wanting to be a celebrity, basically. She’s still doing all of her fashion stuff, but that’s her thing now – she’s a businesswoman in charge of an incredibly popular fashion line. No more “slutty brownies” or talking endlessly about pregnancies and babies and all of that.

After she gave birth to Ace, Jessica told everyone she was done. I believed her. But people were like “oh, she’ll change her mind” or “oh, she’ll get pregnant accidentally again,” because that’s what happened with her second pregnancy. It’s sort of refreshing to hear from a celebrity woman who was like “nope, I really am done, no more kids.” Jessica told Ellen DeGeneres this week that for sure, no more kids are coming. Because she has an IUD.

Two is enough for Jessica Simpson. The 36-year-old singer recently stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show for an interview that will air Monday, relieved to finally be chatting with the host without a baby in her belly as in previous visits.

“I’m not pregnant,” Simpson said, shutting down rumors that she and husband Eric Johnson were expecting a third bundle of joy. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus.”

DeGeneres quickly replied, “I’m not touching that.”

“I have two beautiful children, and I’m not having a third,” Simpson added as a photo of her with Johnson and daughter Maxwell Drew, 5, and son Ace Knute, 3½, popped up on the screen. “They’re too cute … you can’t top that.”

[From People]

As I said, I like that she’s stuck to it. She doesn’t want any more kids. I don’t even consider the “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus” as a Classic J-Simpson TMI statement. It was said with a shrug. The Baby Industrial Complex would have you believe that women are always supposed to want more kids but I really believe that Jessica fundamentally doesn’t want to put her body through that again, nor does she want to have to deal with all of the public criticism she got while pregnant. If I was in her position, I wouldn’t want it either.

Here’s the video – Jessica’s cheap-looking extensions pluck my last nerve. Girl, you’re worth hundreds of millions of dollars! BUY BETTER HAIR.

Jessica Simpson signs autographs at LAX

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Lenn says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:04 am

    She seems medicated. Or maybe drunk. Something is off. Also, she is much more articulate in serious interviews, when she talks about her business.

  2. Coconut says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I thought my IUDs were infallible but the second one…fell out…unbeknownst to me. The perils having fibroids.

  3. Char says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I like her as well, but I don’t consider an IUD as permanent birth control. I’ve known a few people to get pregnant when their IUD shifted.

  4. spidey says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:06 am

    Famous last words:

    http://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/health-and-families/mother-lucy-hellein-daughter-coil-photo-post-facebook-stop-pregnancy-contraceptive-mirena-alabama-a7717936.html

    • slowsnow says:
      May 23, 2017 at 9:19 am

      Mirena seriously effed up my body. Read forums about it. And once I had it taken out I lost so much blood I thought I would pass out. For days, and days and days. Blood clots, excessive flow, you name it. After I read the forums about it, I realised I was one of the lucky ones. Some people ended up with depression, other gaining 10kgs or more, terrible pain, etc.

      • justcrimmles says:
        May 23, 2017 at 9:32 am

        I kind of wish I had refused the one I have currently (mirena.) Which I only have because my gyno at the time assured me that it is used to treat/fend off cervical cancer (after a biopsy showed precancerous cells.) As well as to prevent another “super period,” as they called it. I still bled for the next four months straight, I have a near constant pressure in that area, sometimes accompanied with a poking type of pain in one area. But the best by far, having all the symptoms of my cycle, without actually bleeding. It’s great. And even with all of this, whenever I’d complain to the Dr about it, they’d tell me to wait it out. I no longer go to that clinic. And as crappy as this is, I know it could be so much worse.

  5. Tiffany says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Trust, she did not go away because she chose to. She wants to be a celebrity and famous.

  6. Babs says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:17 am

    I’ve had an ectopic pregnancy with an IUD, I almost died. So, no IUD’s gonna get in that utérus again, I’m telling you.

  7. Cynical Ann says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Maybe he should have a vasectomy. I think how many kids you have, and having no kids at all, is a personal choice. If you can afford it, and have the emotional wherewithal to have a larger family, I think that’s great. If you don’t want any-good for you too.

  8. littlemissnaughty says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:30 am

    That’s a lot of botox, no? Her face barely moves.

