Enquirer: Jennifer Garner to make guesthouse into dojo after kicking Ben out

Do you remember how, in one of the many mundane updates we received on Ben Affleck moving out from his family’s home, there was the source quote from People Magazine that “The family house is for Jen and the kids now, Ben won’t have any things at the house?” To me that sounded like Jen drawing a very definite line in the sand, although that quote was buried in a bunch of other ones about how they’re getting along great, there’s no hurry, this is proceeding as planned and they’re putting their kids first. Well according to The National Enquirer (I know, but this has a grain of truth), Jen is the one who kicked Ben out finally and insisted he didn’t keep any of his junk in the guesthouse where he was living, and she’s now turning it into a dojo for her kids to practice karate. That sounds really cool actually. I guess they have enough space in their huge main house that they don’t need a separate guest house too. *sigh*
Jennifer Garner is eliminating every last iota of Ben Affleck’s memory from her once-shared home – by transforming his old guesthouse into a dojo for her and their children…
“Jen’s had the kids learning karate since they were 4 years old. She wants to install a dojo so they can have private lessons and sparring at home,” one confidant revealed. “Her intention is for the kids to be skilled in self-defense.”
Unfortunately for Ben – who used to take his children to karate class regularly – he’ll have to ask Jen for permission to watch them in action while at home!
“Jen had to lay down the law and virtually force Ben off the property – which is a bummer for him because he misses the kids and kept awkwardly hanging around,” another source tattled.
If this is accurate that’s a nice idea for the kids and a feature of the home they will probably use and remember from their childhoods. When we were kids my dad surprised us with this really cool platform and playground over our big sandbox. It was like a little play area for us and we had so much fun with it both in the summer and the winter, when we would jump off of it into the snow. I have so many fond memories of that. Instead of a little playhouse or playset, the Garner-Affleck kids are getting a freaking dojo to practice karate! I hope they set it up like a cool Japanese playhouse with little mats on the floor, those privacy screens and Japanese tea sets so they can play tea. I want to go there now.
Oh and adding another layer to this potential dynamic where Jen finally, ultimately had enough and kicked Ben out, Ben recently said he would like to direct Jen in a movie. The thing is, he was asked about directing women and he volunteered that he would like to direct Jen specifically. It’s not like he was asked specifically about her, he was thinking about her and mentioned her name. So now that she put her foot down it sounds like he’s pining for what could have been. It figures.
Jen went to church alone with the kids on Sunday. The photos of Ben with the kids are from 5-7. Jen is also shown at Colbert on 5-19. Credit: WENN.com and Pacific Coast News
Jen was an action star for awhile, does she do karate or martial arts?
As I recall she did a bit as a kid and then picked up some training for Alias. So in short, no she’s never seriously practiced martial arts.
I’ve trained for over 20 years so I’ve seen the great, the good, and the not so good at all. I’d rank her stuff in the “good” range. Nothing special. She did the choreography well but really wasn’t anything that stood out. Great that her kids started so young, hope they stick with it.
If true, the dojo is a great idea. For me, fitness needs to involve some sort of skill building, dancing, martial arts, etc. Setting her kids up for building that muscle memory is a smart choice.
I really want to like Jennifer but can’t get past the min-van vibe. As a woman who will never procreate I lose interest in the overly kid-centric interviews some celebs give.
….”“Jen had to lay down the law and virtually force Ben off the property “….
I’m more ready to believe he couldn’t wait longer to leave…
I don’t believe she kicked him out from anywhere.
why is the daughter wearing a green hairnet thing?
A dojo sounds fun! Also, don’t do a movie with him, Jen! Ben Affleck has such creepy vibes to me now, post-the nanny story and I hate his new face.
Natl enquirer comes up with interesting stuff. The quote about Ben wanting to direct Jen is interesting. I thought that in the past it was he who did not want to direct her, be in a movie with her. I actually think that line is a bit of payback (positive) to her. She supported his career for years while he rebuilt it and she raised their children. Maybe if he says he wants her in one of his movies that gives her a higher profile to be hired by other directors. If they were ever to truly be able to do it (ie a summer filming with family watching the kids during filming), I think it would create an interest , especially if the film was actually a good movie. Around the lines of they are divorced but work together – what will that look like interest. Imagine the promo tour:)
I wonder if he will bring the new girlfriend to the Red Nose event. I think he will feel more settled when he can go public.
This couple are the gift that never gave in the first place. I honestly hate-read these articles just so I can comment on how dull they both are. Tragic I know
No but honestly, how can two people be so boring? Can you imagine family dinners?
Jen: (clearing throat) “So Ben…how’s filming going on Batman?”
Ben: *grunts and swigs beer*
That is honestly the vibe I get from these two. Jen eternally, passive aggressively perky and fake congenial…Ben permanently cranky, smelly and hungover.
I wonder how her parents can stand to be around him…
I mean, cool, but I just finished reading “Pride & Prejudice & Zombies” yesterday and there are so many offhand references to dojos in that book that I couldn’t help but snicker reading this post title.
A dojo is a great idea, but can’t they take lessons with other kids in a community dojo too?
I was unimpressed with his declaration about wanting to direct Jen in a movie. He’s still desperately grabbing for any kind of good PR that he can post-rehab and post-nanny. Then he swings for the fences by laying down the best excuse ever, one that she can’t even dispute: the kids. That’s just a great built-in excuse for never hiring her for the next 10-15 years. He is so, so slippery. We all know that he’s found every girlfriend, hookup (and WIFE) on a movie set. Of course he doesn’t want Jen hanging around. He wants to film sex scenes with beautiful actresses all day and all night. That’s when he escapes his home life. He could very easily give her a supporting role in a film that shoots in LA and let her work hours when the kids are in school. As an Oscar-winning director, he can make that happen. But he won’t, and it’s clear why. But of course the fraus on the internet foamed over that “super sweet” compliment.
I noticed that, too, that he just stated the perfect excuse to never hire her. Her career is totally over anyway. Her latest movie opened in one theater last week and made $14k. I wonder how much she regrets forfeiting her once-decent career for the guy who would NEVER do the same or even 25% of the same, for her.
