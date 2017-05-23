Enquirer: Jennifer Garner to make guesthouse into dojo after kicking Ben out

Do you remember how, in one of the many mundane updates we received on Ben Affleck moving out from his family’s home, there was the source quote from People Magazine that “The family house is for Jen and the kids now, Ben won’t have any things at the house?” To me that sounded like Jen drawing a very definite line in the sand, although that quote was buried in a bunch of other ones about how they’re getting along great, there’s no hurry, this is proceeding as planned and they’re putting their kids first. Well according to The National Enquirer (I know, but this has a grain of truth), Jen is the one who kicked Ben out finally and insisted he didn’t keep any of his junk in the guesthouse where he was living, and she’s now turning it into a dojo for her kids to practice karate. That sounds really cool actually. I guess they have enough space in their huge main house that they don’t need a separate guest house too. *sigh*

Jennifer Garner is eliminating every last iota of Ben Affleck’s memory from her once-shared home – by transforming his old guesthouse into a dojo for her and their children… “Jen’s had the kids learning karate since they were 4 years old. She wants to install a dojo so they can have private lessons and sparring at home,” one confidant revealed. “Her intention is for the kids to be skilled in self-defense.” Unfortunately for Ben – who used to take his children to karate class regularly – he’ll have to ask Jen for permission to watch them in action while at home! “Jen had to lay down the law and virtually force Ben off the property – which is a bummer for him because he misses the kids and kept awkwardly hanging around,” another source tattled.

[From The National Enquirer, print edition]

If this is accurate that’s a nice idea for the kids and a feature of the home they will probably use and remember from their childhoods. When we were kids my dad surprised us with this really cool platform and playground over our big sandbox. It was like a little play area for us and we had so much fun with it both in the summer and the winter, when we would jump off of it into the snow. I have so many fond memories of that. Instead of a little playhouse or playset, the Garner-Affleck kids are getting a freaking dojo to practice karate! I hope they set it up like a cool Japanese playhouse with little mats on the floor, those privacy screens and Japanese tea sets so they can play tea. I want to go there now.

Oh and adding another layer to this potential dynamic where Jen finally, ultimately had enough and kicked Ben out, Ben recently said he would like to direct Jen in a movie. The thing is, he was asked about directing women and he volunteered that he would like to direct Jen specifically. It’s not like he was asked specifically about her, he was thinking about her and mentioned her name. So now that she put her foot down it sounds like he’s pining for what could have been. It figures.