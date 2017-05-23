Melania Trump watches cable news obsessively to act as Bigly’s ‘watchdog’

It’s funny, to me, to see the White House grasp at just about anything to try to control at least one small fraction of the narrative around Emperor Baby Fists. Most of the time, Trump is f–king up his own newscycle, because he’s such a petulant baby who doesn’t understand, well, anything. At the same time Donald Trump was visiting the Western Wall in Israel, we learned that Michael Flynn was going to plead the fifth rather than comply with a congressional subpoena. Just as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu finally gets what he always wanted – a far-right nutjob American president who is malleable on Middle East policy – Trump had to f–k it up by reminding everyone that he leaked deeply classified information to Russia, and that the information originated in Israeli intelligence. And just as we became obsessed with Melania swatting away her husband’s hand, Politico reported that Melania is actually so good at being her husband’s “watchdog.” This is the narrative the White House would have you believe.

Melania Trump’s spent her first few months as first lady in New York, only rarely appearing in Washington or speaking at events. Yet friends and aides say she’s keeping a close watch from her gilded apartment in Trump Tower on how her husband is portrayed in the press — and that she’s growing increasingly worried about the anonymous sniping from West Wing staff. Like President Donald Trump, these people said, Melania Trump is an avid consumer of cable news. She often tracks the news of the day and will alert her husband to stories she thinks make him look bad.

She has raised concerns that some on his communications and press team aren’t doing enough to defend him, according to aides and sources close to the president. She’s been especially troubled by background quotes in which West Wing aides criticize the president, and she’s called the president to discuss it. Her quiet role as private watchdog is at odds with her public persona. Melania Trump has been seen as generally aloof and removed from her husband’s political operation since he announced his campaign in 2015, but as his administration has been consumed by infighting and outside investigations, she’s grown increasingly vocal about the perceived shortcomings of staff surrounding the president.

“Melania loves the president unconditionally, definitely, she really cares about the president, she feels a kind of protection,” said her longtime friend and former modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, who introduced the couple in 1998. “The main concern to the president and the first lady is that these leaks are unacceptable.”

Aides and friends of the president describe Melania Trump as one of several people he calls at night to hear how the dysfunction in his White House is playing out beyond the Beltway, including billionaire businessmen Carl Icahn, Rupert Murdoch and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.

“She’s very private and she’s very smart. Anyone who thinks she’s a mannequin doesn’t get it,” said longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. “She has excellent instincts into who is trying to exploit their influence with him.”

In recent weeks, her concerns have centered on White House press secretary Sean Spicer, whose role as an on-camera briefer is expected to change after Trump returns from his overseas trip.

“She was really concerned that Spicer was not doing a good job, that they were not proactive in defending the president,” said one outside adviser who speaks to the president regularly. ”The leaks bother her. She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.”

[From Politico]

Do you buy this version of Melania? The devoted wife who consumes cable news at a steady clip and tells her husband how things are being received out here in the real world (her penthouse apartment in Trump Tower is the real world)? Yeah, no. I mean, maybe I’ll buy that Melania watches cable news, although there’s no guarantee that she’s watching Fox News. I see her more as a CNN person, don’t you? And she’ll watch, barely understanding what is happening. But she doesn’t like the look of that Sean Spicer guy. She probably doesn’t like Sarah Huckabee Sanders either, too rural, too quaint. I think Melania probably judges things like a beauty pageant, much like her husband. Also:

Is someone setting Melania up to be the fall guy? Will they say “Melania advised the president to fire all of these people”? That would be funny.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

43 Responses to “Melania Trump watches cable news obsessively to act as Bigly’s ‘watchdog’”

  1. Megan says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Why the hell is Ivanka wearing a fascinator in Israel?

  2. RBC says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:07 am

    Sounds more like people around Trump noticed that video of Melania slapping his hand away and all the rumours about how their marriage is strained are getting louder. The White House has to show how Melania is a devoted wife to the President before she moves to Washington in June. It would not be so easy to hide a strained marriage with both living in the same town.

  3. Louise says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Melania can’t cope. She has her sunglasses on at all times.

  4. Eric says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:09 am

    If Melanoma is tracking negative stories re Emperor Zero and reporting them to him, they must have FaceTime on constantly.

  5. Maya says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:14 am

    At least someone in the White House is watching real news.

  6. wheneight says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Sorry, not buying it. If she cares so much, why has she been in NYC all this time?

  7. grabbyhands says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:18 am

    This is such a transparently obvious attempt to deflect away from the hand swatting yesterday. Unless she is being drugged and physically restrained and forced to watch the news, I am willing to believe that it doesn’t interest her in the slightest and that she isn’t going to go to any great length to help prop him up. That’s what he has his daughter-wife and a whole gang of little toadies for.

    And yes, having another convenient fall guy for any bad “advice” Babyfists is given that ends up being unpopular. I’m reasonably certain that their marriage will end shortly after he leaves office (whenever that is) or if everyone’s worst fears come true and he stays in office for the foreseeable future, I could see her being increasingly sidelined. People aren’t really invested in her as a First Lady like they were with Michelle Obama and any popularity she has is solely because she is married to Cheeto Mussolini and not because she’s done anything popular as FLOTUS.

  8. Lolo86lf says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Perhaps Melania realized she has to police her husband if he is not to be impeached. Good luck to her.

    • Lightpurple says:
      May 23, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Sounds more like she is policing the staff, not him.

      • Esmom says:
        May 23, 2017 at 8:39 am

        Yes, if you believe the narrative, i.e. “She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.” Which is a laugh because since when is Trump serving anyone but himself?

        This sounds like a deflection, but a pretty stupid and tone deaf one. We’re supposed to think more of her because she watches the f^cking news and reports on it to Trump? She still hasn’t come close to even meeting the minimum when it comes to being an engaged FLOTUS.

  9. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Not buying any of this at all. This story conveniently is put out there almost days after hand swatting incident.

    Also, given the history of Trump, I don’t buy that he would really listen to anything she says because he does not value women’s opinions at all.

  10. Lightpurple says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Edit: landed in the wrong place.

  11. Tiffany says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:30 am

    This is not a diversion, she does this. She is an enabler. She is upset that she did not get any of that Saudi money like Ivanka. She has been looking to grift like the rest of them and it ain’t happening. Remember her statement from her lawsuit with The Mail.

  12. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Damage control BS and very much ineffective at that. I want more on the leaks.

  13. Christin says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

    So she is just another person more interested in the leakers than the information contained therein? How charming.

  14. Who ARE These People? says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:36 am

    If she’s watching the news obsessively, it’s because she’s like the rest of us wondering if he’s had a stroke yet.

  15. Megan says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Melanie’s belt is so gauche.

  16. SusanneToo says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:49 am

    If melania is watching cable news at all it’s just so that she can laugh at his fvckups as hard as I do. I wouldn’t be surprised if she has a secret twitter account where she piles on him like thousands of us do. Watchdog, my foot.

  17. third ginger says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Melania “loves the president unconditionally.” And Trump fired Comey because he was mean to Hilary!!??

  18. Lizzie says:
    May 23, 2017 at 8:54 am

    “She has excellent instincts into who is trying to exploit their influence with him”

    TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE!!

  19. Maria F. says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    well if she is trying to avoid stories that make him look bad, she has not had much luck yet.

    The entire administration is a clusterf**k, but of course Melania knows how to run the country.

  20. Bobbysue says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Sure she does. This revelation was leaked last week a few days before the swat heard around the world yesterday. But fer shure to illustrate their wonderful tapestry of existential lurve. Ain’t it grand.

  21. Anastasia says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

    I don’t believe she understands spoken English quite well enough to understand everything they’re saying on cable news, but even more than that, I don’t believe for one hot second she CARES enough to do that. She didn’t want him to be president. She hates all this.

    • jwoolman says:
      May 23, 2017 at 9:24 am

      Besides, why would she watch that stuff or talk about it on the phone if there is a chance that her son will hear more of it than he already gets from people in school? I would instead imagine that she keeps both herself and her son as far away from such things as possible. If I were her, I would put a Trump-blocker on the child’s computer… Really, a kid would find it all very disturbing even if his relationship with his father might be minimal.

  22. TomatoGirl says:
    May 23, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Hahaha! Yeah, sure, to all of that!

