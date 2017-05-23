Melania Trump watches cable news obsessively to act as Bigly’s ‘watchdog’

It’s funny, to me, to see the White House grasp at just about anything to try to control at least one small fraction of the narrative around Emperor Baby Fists. Most of the time, Trump is f–king up his own newscycle, because he’s such a petulant baby who doesn’t understand, well, anything. At the same time Donald Trump was visiting the Western Wall in Israel, we learned that Michael Flynn was going to plead the fifth rather than comply with a congressional subpoena. Just as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu finally gets what he always wanted – a far-right nutjob American president who is malleable on Middle East policy – Trump had to f–k it up by reminding everyone that he leaked deeply classified information to Russia, and that the information originated in Israeli intelligence. And just as we became obsessed with Melania swatting away her husband’s hand, Politico reported that Melania is actually so good at being her husband’s “watchdog.” This is the narrative the White House would have you believe.
Melania Trump’s spent her first few months as first lady in New York, only rarely appearing in Washington or speaking at events. Yet friends and aides say she’s keeping a close watch from her gilded apartment in Trump Tower on how her husband is portrayed in the press — and that she’s growing increasingly worried about the anonymous sniping from West Wing staff. Like President Donald Trump, these people said, Melania Trump is an avid consumer of cable news. She often tracks the news of the day and will alert her husband to stories she thinks make him look bad.
She has raised concerns that some on his communications and press team aren’t doing enough to defend him, according to aides and sources close to the president. She’s been especially troubled by background quotes in which West Wing aides criticize the president, and she’s called the president to discuss it. Her quiet role as private watchdog is at odds with her public persona. Melania Trump has been seen as generally aloof and removed from her husband’s political operation since he announced his campaign in 2015, but as his administration has been consumed by infighting and outside investigations, she’s grown increasingly vocal about the perceived shortcomings of staff surrounding the president.
“Melania loves the president unconditionally, definitely, she really cares about the president, she feels a kind of protection,” said her longtime friend and former modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, who introduced the couple in 1998. “The main concern to the president and the first lady is that these leaks are unacceptable.”
Aides and friends of the president describe Melania Trump as one of several people he calls at night to hear how the dysfunction in his White House is playing out beyond the Beltway, including billionaire businessmen Carl Icahn, Rupert Murdoch and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy.
“She’s very private and she’s very smart. Anyone who thinks she’s a mannequin doesn’t get it,” said longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. “She has excellent instincts into who is trying to exploit their influence with him.”
In recent weeks, her concerns have centered on White House press secretary Sean Spicer, whose role as an on-camera briefer is expected to change after Trump returns from his overseas trip.
“She was really concerned that Spicer was not doing a good job, that they were not proactive in defending the president,” said one outside adviser who speaks to the president regularly. ”The leaks bother her. She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.”
Do you buy this version of Melania? The devoted wife who consumes cable news at a steady clip and tells her husband how things are being received out here in the real world (her penthouse apartment in Trump Tower is the real world)? Yeah, no. I mean, maybe I’ll buy that Melania watches cable news, although there’s no guarantee that she’s watching Fox News. I see her more as a CNN person, don’t you? And she’ll watch, barely understanding what is happening. But she doesn’t like the look of that Sean Spicer guy. She probably doesn’t like Sarah Huckabee Sanders either, too rural, too quaint. I think Melania probably judges things like a beauty pageant, much like her husband. Also:
SCOOP: Three White House staffers have been identified for leaking classified info. POTUS will fire 'multiple people' when he returns to DC.
— Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 22, 2017
Is someone setting Melania up to be the fall guy? Will they say “Melania advised the president to fire all of these people”? That would be funny.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Why the hell is Ivanka wearing a fascinator in Israel?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s orthodox, so if she’s not wearing a wig like the other two women in the picture, she needs to cover her hair with something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tbh I don’t care what she is doing, it’s her religion. But do think she looked v ugly with that “hat”. What puzzled me is why was Drumpf wearing a kippah????!!!!!!!! He is not a Jew.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And today, she is wearing all white with nothing on her head so there goes that theory.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a little fuzzy on my orthodox rules, but I’m pretty sure your hair needs to be completely covered. A fascinator doesn’t cut it.
I have not been to the Wailing Wall in 30 years, but I seem to recall men are required to wear a kippah.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan, thanks, that explains it.
But he wore a kippah after the Wailing Wall visit as well, IICR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not all Orthodox are alike. I’ve known a quite seriously Orthodox Jewish family where the women didn’t feel compelled to cover their hair in public. Their congregation was dropping the male/female separate sections during services also, and that was way back in the 1970s. The husband said it was hard to get used to, but a good idea.
Also it’s common for non-Jews to wear the kippah at Jewish services and holy places too, I assume. Synagogues here generally keep a supply handy for visitors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like she is going to a funeral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds more like people around Trump noticed that video of Melania slapping his hand away and all the rumours about how their marriage is strained are getting louder. The White House has to show how Melania is a devoted wife to the President before she moves to Washington in June. It would not be so easy to hide a strained marriage with both living in the same town.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly What I’m thinking too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, transparently this.
I’m wondering if, come June there won’t be some delay in moving or if she does, how long it will take to leak that they sleep and live separately.
The fact his wife clearly hates him makes me smile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also the comment about ” Spicer not doing a good job” seems rather interesting. I am thinking that is a subtle way of saying he will be let go shortly. I am thinking sometime in June.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IDK, Trump and his staff seem to speak to each other through the press. It may just be a message to Spicer to stop leaking stories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I do not believe one word of this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying that I buy this story, but FWIW it was originally published last week before the hand-swatting incident.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania can’t cope. She has her sunglasses on at all times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Melanoma is tracking negative stories re Emperor Zero and reporting them to him, they must have FaceTime on constantly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Melanoma” lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? When I read that story I thought she’d have a much easier time if she just told him about positive stories instead… should take her about 5 minutes a week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least someone in the White House is watching real news.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, not buying it. If she cares so much, why has she been in NYC all this time?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such a transparently obvious attempt to deflect away from the hand swatting yesterday. Unless she is being drugged and physically restrained and forced to watch the news, I am willing to believe that it doesn’t interest her in the slightest and that she isn’t going to go to any great length to help prop him up. That’s what he has his daughter-wife and a whole gang of little toadies for.
And yes, having another convenient fall guy for any bad “advice” Babyfists is given that ends up being unpopular. I’m reasonably certain that their marriage will end shortly after he leaves office (whenever that is) or if everyone’s worst fears come true and he stays in office for the foreseeable future, I could see her being increasingly sidelined. People aren’t really invested in her as a First Lady like they were with Michelle Obama and any popularity she has is solely because she is married to Cheeto Mussolini and not because she’s done anything popular as FLOTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This article has been on Politico for a couple of days now. So unless someone is clairvoyant it’s not about the handswatting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perhaps Melania realized she has to police her husband if he is not to be impeached. Good luck to her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds more like she is policing the staff, not him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, if you believe the narrative, i.e. “She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.” Which is a laugh because since when is Trump serving anyone but himself?
This sounds like a deflection, but a pretty stupid and tone deaf one. We’re supposed to think more of her because she watches the f^cking news and reports on it to Trump? She still hasn’t come close to even meeting the minimum when it comes to being an engaged FLOTUS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not buying any of this at all. This story conveniently is put out there almost days after hand swatting incident.
Also, given the history of Trump, I don’t buy that he would really listen to anything she says because he does not value women’s opinions at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit: landed in the wrong place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is not a diversion, she does this. She is an enabler. She is upset that she did not get any of that Saudi money like Ivanka. She has been looking to grift like the rest of them and it ain’t happening. Remember her statement from her lawsuit with The Mail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damage control BS and very much ineffective at that. I want more on the leaks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So she is just another person more interested in the leakers than the information contained therein? How charming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s watching the news obsessively, it’s because she’s like the rest of us wondering if he’s had a stroke yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melanie’s belt is so gauche.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If melania is watching cable news at all it’s just so that she can laugh at his fvckups as hard as I do. I wouldn’t be surprised if she has a secret twitter account where she piles on him like thousands of us do. Watchdog, my foot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 – at least I know that’s what I would be doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melania “loves the president unconditionally.” And Trump fired Comey because he was mean to Hilary!!??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it should have read: she loves Trump’s money unconditionally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“She has excellent instincts into who is trying to exploit their influence with him”
TAKES ONE TO KNOW ONE!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well if she is trying to avoid stories that make him look bad, she has not had much luck yet.
The entire administration is a clusterf**k, but of course Melania knows how to run the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure she does. This revelation was leaked last week a few days before the swat heard around the world yesterday. But fer shure to illustrate their wonderful tapestry of existential lurve. Ain’t it grand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t believe she understands spoken English quite well enough to understand everything they’re saying on cable news, but even more than that, I don’t believe for one hot second she CARES enough to do that. She didn’t want him to be president. She hates all this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Besides, why would she watch that stuff or talk about it on the phone if there is a chance that her son will hear more of it than he already gets from people in school? I would instead imagine that she keeps both herself and her son as far away from such things as possible. If I were her, I would put a Trump-blocker on the child’s computer… Really, a kid would find it all very disturbing even if his relationship with his father might be minimal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha! Yeah, sure, to all of that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse