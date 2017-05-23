Melania Trump watches cable news obsessively to act as Bigly’s ‘watchdog’

It’s funny, to me, to see the White House grasp at just about anything to try to control at least one small fraction of the narrative around Emperor Baby Fists. Most of the time, Trump is f–king up his own newscycle, because he’s such a petulant baby who doesn’t understand, well, anything. At the same time Donald Trump was visiting the Western Wall in Israel, we learned that Michael Flynn was going to plead the fifth rather than comply with a congressional subpoena. Just as Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu finally gets what he always wanted – a far-right nutjob American president who is malleable on Middle East policy – Trump had to f–k it up by reminding everyone that he leaked deeply classified information to Russia, and that the information originated in Israeli intelligence. And just as we became obsessed with Melania swatting away her husband’s hand, Politico reported that Melania is actually so good at being her husband’s “watchdog.” This is the narrative the White House would have you believe.

Melania Trump’s spent her first few months as first lady in New York, only rarely appearing in Washington or speaking at events. Yet friends and aides say she’s keeping a close watch from her gilded apartment in Trump Tower on how her husband is portrayed in the press — and that she’s growing increasingly worried about the anonymous sniping from West Wing staff. Like President Donald Trump, these people said, Melania Trump is an avid consumer of cable news. She often tracks the news of the day and will alert her husband to stories she thinks make him look bad. She has raised concerns that some on his communications and press team aren’t doing enough to defend him, according to aides and sources close to the president. She’s been especially troubled by background quotes in which West Wing aides criticize the president, and she’s called the president to discuss it. Her quiet role as private watchdog is at odds with her public persona. Melania Trump has been seen as generally aloof and removed from her husband’s political operation since he announced his campaign in 2015, but as his administration has been consumed by infighting and outside investigations, she’s grown increasingly vocal about the perceived shortcomings of staff surrounding the president. “Melania loves the president unconditionally, definitely, she really cares about the president, she feels a kind of protection,” said her longtime friend and former modeling agent Paolo Zampolli, who introduced the couple in 1998. “The main concern to the president and the first lady is that these leaks are unacceptable.” Aides and friends of the president describe Melania Trump as one of several people he calls at night to hear how the dysfunction in his White House is playing out beyond the Beltway, including billionaire businessmen Carl Icahn, Rupert Murdoch and Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy. “She’s very private and she’s very smart. Anyone who thinks she’s a mannequin doesn’t get it,” said longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. “She has excellent instincts into who is trying to exploit their influence with him.” In recent weeks, her concerns have centered on White House press secretary Sean Spicer, whose role as an on-camera briefer is expected to change after Trump returns from his overseas trip. “She was really concerned that Spicer was not doing a good job, that they were not proactive in defending the president,” said one outside adviser who speaks to the president regularly. ”The leaks bother her. She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.”

[From Politico]

Do you buy this version of Melania? The devoted wife who consumes cable news at a steady clip and tells her husband how things are being received out here in the real world (her penthouse apartment in Trump Tower is the real world)? Yeah, no. I mean, maybe I’ll buy that Melania watches cable news, although there’s no guarantee that she’s watching Fox News. I see her more as a CNN person, don’t you? And she’ll watch, barely understanding what is happening. But she doesn’t like the look of that Sean Spicer guy. She probably doesn’t like Sarah Huckabee Sanders either, too rural, too quaint. I think Melania probably judges things like a beauty pageant, much like her husband. Also:

SCOOP: Three White House staffers have been identified for leaking classified info. POTUS will fire 'multiple people' when he returns to DC. — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) May 22, 2017

Is someone setting Melania up to be the fall guy? Will they say “Melania advised the president to fire all of these people”? That would be funny.