“Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89″ links

Rest in peace, Sir Roger Moore. He has passed away at the age of 89. [Pajiba]

Leonardo DiCaprio is already browsing models in Cannes. [LaineyGossip]

Johnny Depp needs to be surrounded by the sausage party. [Dlisted]

James Corden dedicated some time to Manchester. [Buzzfeed]

Kendall Jenner’s one-piece swimsuit looks vintage. [Moe Jackson]

I think the NBA’s social media guy just got fired. [Celebslam]

Nicki Minaj claims she’s trying to be celibate. [JustJared]

Wonder Woman might actually be really good? [IDLY]

I like men with beards, but Jim Carrey’s beard is too much. [Seriously OMG WTF]

Justin Trudeau photobombed a group of kids going to prom. [Socialite Life]