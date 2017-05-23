“Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89″ links
  • May 23, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Rest in peace, Sir Roger Moore. He has passed away at the age of 89. [Pajiba]
Leonardo DiCaprio is already browsing models in Cannes. [LaineyGossip]
Johnny Depp needs to be surrounded by the sausage party. [Dlisted]
James Corden dedicated some time to Manchester. [Buzzfeed]
Kendall Jenner’s one-piece swimsuit looks vintage. [Moe Jackson]
I think the NBA’s social media guy just got fired. [Celebslam]
Nicki Minaj claims she’s trying to be celibate. [JustJared]
Wonder Woman might actually be really good? [IDLY]
I like men with beards, but Jim Carrey’s beard is too much. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Justin Trudeau photobombed a group of kids going to prom. [Socialite Life]

18 Responses to ““Sir Roger Moore has passed away at the age of 89″ links”

  1. Veronica says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    Y’know, I’m a firm believer in wearing what you want and that human bodies are no big deal, but high cut bathing suit suit like the one Kendall is wearing somehow manage to bring out my inner prude. There’s just something so vulgar to me about that cut.

    • chaine says:
      May 23, 2017 at 1:03 pm

      this is what everyone wore when I was a teen. i had the delusion that this cut made me look like i had long slender legs. now i look at old photos and, nope, just looked like somebody with chunky thighs and squished boobs and the mother of all wedgies.

  2. detritus says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Ahahahahahahahaha
    The media guy must be a) a 19 year old intern b) a 59 year old who has lived under a rock for the last decade c) allergic to laughter if he recognies Amy and not Chapelle
    Dark horse option d) this is a giant joke because Amy is no one compared to Chapelle.

  3. Jenns says:
    May 23, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    I saw this on Twitter. Wonderful story about Roger Moore.

    https://twitter.com/MrKenShabby/status/867036448037511169

  4. tanesha86 says:
    May 23, 2017 at 1:16 pm

    RIP Sir Roger Moore 😢

  5. minx says:
    May 23, 2017 at 1:35 pm

    Sorry to hear about Sir Roger. Such a dashing gentleman.

  6. sauvage says:
    May 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Roger Moore was my favourite Bond.

  7. zan says:
    May 23, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    The story about Justin Trudeau is so funny!! Such a cool prime minister

  8. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    May 23, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Noooooo😢😢😢😢 I adore Roger Moore.

  9. Clairej says:
    May 23, 2017 at 2:32 pm

    My partner loves Roger. He got to talk to him at a book signing and Roger was wonderful. Once we stopped at traffic lights in Monaco and Roger in full glam safari suit and his Wife dressed to the nines walked across road. It was amazing – being from NZ this wasn’t a normal occurrence for us and couldn’t believe our lucky timing.

  10. PunkyMomma says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Handsome throughout his life, Roger Moore was absolutely beautiful when he was in his twenties. Angelic, actually. RIP Simon Templar –

  11. What's Inside says:
    May 23, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Roger Moore was a great entertainer and an elegant gentleman even with some of those horrible Bond lines. Bless him and his loved ones.

  12. Finis says:
    May 23, 2017 at 4:42 pm

    I saw Roger Moore perform in The Play What I Wrote on Broadway. He was wonderfully funny in that show, however he collapsed on stage during the performance. One of the performers yelled for the curtain to be closed. Once he was revived, Rodger Moore insisted that the show must go on and he came back on stage to finish his performance. Paramedics then took him to hospital where he had a pacemaker implanted.
    I wasn’t a huge fan before that show, but he won me over with his performance, professionalism, and grace under pressure. What a gem.

