Whoopi Goldberg advocates medical marijuana for menstrual cramps

Whoopi Goldberg has lent her support to a bill in her state of New York that would expand medical marijuana there to cover the treatment of menstrual cramps, among other conditions not currently covered. Medical marijuana is legal in the state for just some serious conditions like cancer, Parkinson’s and MS, but this bill would expand it to include the treatment of chronic pain including menstrual pain. The NY Daily News has this, with the detail that Goldberg included a personal statement in a letter to Governor Cuomo asking him to support this bill.
The actress and co-host of “The View” issued a statement Tuesday urging legislators and Gov. Cuomo to get behind a bill sponsored by Assemblywoman Linda Rosenthal (D-Manhattan) that would expand New York’s tightly controlled medical pot program to cover dysmenorrhea, or menstrual cramps.
“Women have used cannabis for menstrual pain for as long as time, and this pain is real for a lot of us,” Goldberg said in the statement.
“I’m glad to see states like New York starting to get serious about this and when it gets to Gov. Cuomo’s desk we hope he recognizes and champions this conversation, and allows these decisions to be made between patients and their doctor by signing this very important bill Assemblywoman Rosenthal sponsored,” Goldberg continued…
Currently, state law allows medical marijuana to be used to for only a handful of serious illnesses and conditions, including cancer, HIV and AIDS, Lou Gehrig’s, Parkinson’s and Huntington’s diseases, epilepsy, some spinal cord injuries and multiple sclerosis. In December, the state added chronic pain to the list of conditions that can be treated with medical marijuana.
A bill that would allow medical marijuana to be used for post-traumatic stress disorder was approved by the Assembly earlier this month but is still awaiting a vote in the Senate.
As someone who suffers from severe menstrual cramps and has lived in non medical marijuana states, where the penalties for smokers are high, it has never occurred to me that pot could help. I currently spent 1-2 days a cycle in bed, although my doctor recently put me on birth control to try to mitigate that. (It’s working somewhat, but there are other issues/side effects associated with that, the details of which I’ll spare you.) So many people are addicted to opiates and pain medication and the statistics show that opiate overdoses dramatically decrease in the states where medical marijuana is available. I hope this bill passes and that medical marijuana is expanded in NY. I would like to see it become available across the whole US, but we’ve suffered so many setbacks recently that I know it’s not likely anytime soon.
It’s a pain reducer, and like any drug comes with risks. When those risks are more associated with the method of administration because it’s illegal, and not the drug itself, maybe it’s time to take another look at things.
I’m enjoying Whoopi the pot warrior, she’s a much better spokesperson than Etheridge.
I concur.
Since I know you’ve an interest, read this earlier:
http://theconversation.com/cannabis-isnt-the-health-problem-the-tobacco-people-mix-with-it-is-77067
Some helpful studies about brain development in the comments.
Ooh thank you for sharing Sixer. That was a good one, plain language and good science, i have so many thoughts on this. Firstly, I can’t believe the tobacco mixing. The cellular effects of nicotine and cannabinoids are very different, and nicotine basically negates the cell turnover benefits of cannabinoids. That’s going to be a big difficulty in legalization, mixing basically makes it the same as smoking tobacco in terms of increasing cancer risk and other disease. I’ll try to drum up a solid article on that, the science of how the two work together is fascinating.
Minor quibble, it’s not just the combusted and aerosolized particulate that causes disease. That is mostly filtered by lungs (largest damage), and very few things cross the blood brain barrier, but THC and other cannabinoids do. Those are what changes the brain chemistry and possibly brain morphology. Vaping reduces the partially combusted materials, the aerosolized particulate, and reduces vapor temperature. Which reduces damage to lungs and throat. It doesn’t reduce the inherent risks or benefits of cannabinoids though.
UK situation is ludicrous, really. So many people use cannabis here. I’m one of the few who doesn’t, even in my backwater of a village. And yet, almost everyone smokes joints with tobacco. I’m sure it’s because we refuse to legalise, even for medical purposes. When my dad started using for pain on the recommendation of his fellow pensioner friends, I had to educate them all on how to vape. None of them were smokers. We talk about cannabis as a gateway drug – but never a gateway to tobacco. How ridiculous is that?
We’re back to Nutt and harm vs benefit plus harm reduction, aren’t we?
Any further reliable info gratefully received!
It’s a miracle treatment, in my experience. I got it illegally when I lived outside CO, because the relief was well worth the risk. Now, I’m grateful on a monthly basis that my agony is so easy to reduce.
We even have THC tampons here. Serioisly, wonder drug.
THC tampons? That’s amazing and I want to try!!!!!!!!
I have horrible menstrual cramps and cannabis is the only thing that helps, other than a prescription pain meds but I don’t like taking those. I live in VA where there is no legal cannabis but my doctor will happily give me tons of oxycodone. Pot doesn’t take all the pain away, but it takes care of most of it and puts me in a better mood. A good indica strain or CBD can handle the job real quick.
She has endometriosis too. So sick of this pain, hormones, no sleep. 6 weeks out from my partial hysterectomy so it has to get better. I’m so sick of opiates but can’t smoke at work!
Edibles. It is easy to make cannabutter or canna oil and you can put it in almost anything. When you eat cannabis the “high” is longer which is better for pain management. If you need a good cannabutter recipe, let me know!
When my sister was a teenager she used to have this awful menstrual pain. I felt so bad watching her cry and writhe in pain. That was decades ago and I am not sure if the menstrual cramps of grown women are the same as teenagers but in any case if medical marijuana can ease the pain I am all for it.
So you would advocate that a teenager smoked marihuana?
Frankly, I would not. Drugs have a different long-term effect on teenagers than on adults. Basically with teenagers they cause irreparable damages. Adults can “repair” the damages.
I am sorry for your sister. Menstrual cramps are bad. I had them, too. It is about time it were properly researched and properly treated. Painkillers just cure the symptoms but not the cause.
I smoked weed heavily through my teens , and if I could go back knowing what I do now about the effects it has helped contribute to my mental health issues , I would smack it out of my hand , and then smack myself silly.
I thought medical marijuana can be administered with food or something as opposed to smoking it, which I do not advocate.
This speaks to the issue of so many “female problems”: no idea what causes it so here, let me throw medicine at you. Polycystic ovarian syndrome? Dunno, here’s some birth control. Irregular periods? Dunno, here’s some birth control. Cramps so bad you can’t stand up? All in your head, but just in case, want some birth control? We need to fund research on the effects of marijuana and we need to fund more research of women’s health. Neither of these things have any hope of happening during the reign of Emperor Bigly.
@ Z, sort of.
Adults do not recover more easily, its actually the reverse, youth recover much more easily from that type of physical damage.
The issue is that cells and physical pathway growth can be impacted by drug use. Adults are done growing, their brains have mostly lost their plasticity, and are not changed the same way growing brains are when exposed to outside chemicals. This is especially of concern when dealing with drugs that can cross the blood brain barrier.
So no, the concern is not that youth cannot recover from assaults, its that they are growing and changing, and outside influence can impact that growth.
Pain is another type of stimulus than can impact brains and physical growth. So only a doctor, in consult with the patient, should be making the determination of what drug and what administration is appropriate. For many sufferers of severe disease the risks are worth the benefits, as cannabinoids are not the only drug used medically in youth that cross the blood brain barrier.
@Lolo, yes it is available in pill/edible/oil forms. Topical oil can also be used for certain pains.
I do totally support medical marihuana in cases where it is the best medical and perhaps the only option. But I loathe marihuana being used to treat every little pain and every little bad day-bad mood situation (emphasis here is on “little”, for example aching muscles after too much sport). Marihuana does make you high. Most common painkillers don’t. I don’t want to live in a country where lots of people are high because they smoke “medical” marihuana for “medical” reasons. There are reasons why you aren’t allowed to drive under the influence of certain substances. Can people who are high participate in traffic without causing accidents? Even people who walk across the street can cause an accident when they step in the line of an approaching car and that driver hits the breakes with all he has and perhaps might cause a rear-end collision. There are good reasons why you are supposed to be not-high in traffic. There are reasons why you are -technically- supposed to be sober when signing a contract.
Painkillers that aren’t opiates, right? I’m sick of being on government heroine for chronic pain and a disease with no cure. So, I do agree. Not every little thing. But, the pain I have daily MUST have relief.
@Zaratustra (love your alias)
That’s my problem with it too (+strange tics). I don’t want to be high and any little thing I take, be it alcohol or marijuana, sets me off to lalalalaland.
And I noticed that people who advocate it have a sort of investment in it that I find almost on the verge of typical addiction obsession. Not saying it’s the case of everyone. It makes me think of my fellow countrymen (Portugal) when they go on long monologues about wine. I’m always suspicious – there is, of course the OBVIOUS side-effect of being mildly or stupidly drunk.
On the other hand, in the UK, everyone smokes – everyone, especially the kids. I think it’s time to legalize it on order to keep an eye on it, regulate it, study it and come to some serious conclusions as to at what age, when, how and if one should consume it. Portugal decriminalised drugs and there was an almost immediate decrease in consumption: the forbidden fruit etc.
@Zaratustra
Also, there are a lot of prescribed drugs that do not allow you to drive and sign contracts. Things just need to be regulated.
In greek, if I am not mistaken, “pharmacon” means both “poison” and “medecine”: it all depends on how much and when you take it.
There is a famous toxicology saying
‘The dose makes the poison’
@detritus, Exactly!
As for a lot of other things in life right?
The Netherlands did somewhat legalise marihuana. You can smoke it in so-called coffee shops. There are a lot of problems with these coffee shops. For example they installed laws so that only Dutch citizens can legally buy cannabis in these coffee shops. That was done because people would legally buy marihuana there and then carry it into other countries. Also the amount of marihuana you can buy was reduced. Because some people smoked so much marihuana that they were lying in the streets.
Then there were coffee shops next to schools and that was a problem because pupils would turn up high. (Yep, school is boring sometimes).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Drug_policy_of_the_Netherlands
Of course it should be an option. That’s all they’re calling for. Don’t quite understand the hard line against it, especially given the overprescription and growing addiction to “regular” painkillers.
As some one with severe cramps I would take anything for the pain.
As someone studying to becoming a pharmacist I know there is potential in this drug to do great things and help a lot of people but people also abuse it too just like every other drug.
While many people think that is not the same as Ice and cocaine it still alters the mind that has no use in medical treatment, when people smoke it their reaction times are slower, people drive while smoking and have caused accidents.
We need to think about the repercussions of smoking (whether you mix it with tobacco or not) we need to know what it does to the brain and lungs from smoking it.
Just like scientist did with opioids they extracted the ‘good stuff’ to make morphine we need to do the same for pot.
We just need more research to make it to a safer drug for everyone to use and to minimise all the adverse drug reactions.
Thanks, Sydney. Was a pharmacy tech, like you more than docs!
They absolutely do. THC vs CBD. The strains to treat epilepsy in children are no THC. I use CBD oil to treat anxiety and pain. I do bong rips (THC) when I want to get spacey and play video games. The two are not even remotely comparable. My husband manages a legal medical grow and we have access to a wide variety of strains and products. In no way are you required to smoke if you have access to medical or recreational dispensaries. Edibles, vaping, oils etc.
Please get more information if you plan to play the “professional” card and call out the medical marijuana industry.
Looking at the rules for coffee shops in the Netherlands you can tell what the problems were:
No advertising
No hard drug sales on the premises
No sales to anyone under the age of 18
No sale of quantities greater than five grams
No public disturbances
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Coffeeshop_(Netherlands)
In other words as long as coffee shops don’t advertise nor allow more criminal dealings of hard drugs on their premises and as long as they sell only small quantities and as long as their customers don’t disturb the neighbourhood they can operate their business. And of course all customers have to be over 18.
For same cases (not all cases) of killer cramps like mine 20 years ago (2 days in bed, only getting up to vomit), excess production of prostaglandins is the problem.
I suffered for 3 years until I read research in a women’s magazine that showed ibuprofen inhibits prostaglandin production. If prostaglandins are your problem, start ibuprofen 24-48 hours before you expect your period and continue taking it for the first few days.
It’s important to take ibuprofen and not asprin or tylenol because those don’t inhibit prostaglandin production as effectively.
So that was 20 years ago. I don’t know what the latest research says about prostaglandins, cramps and ibuprofen as an effective inhibitor.
It has been proved that Ibuprofen precipitates the risk of a heart attack and shouldn’t be taken for more than 3 or 5 days in a row (I can’t remember which one). So I guess that taking it once a month might not be a good idea? Which sucks because I have terrible migraines during my period + cramps and Ibuprofen helps.
Each person should discuss the risks with their doctor.
I took it for typically 3 days in a row. The risk was worth it for me because lost productivity and without it I was so effing miserable.
I would gladly eat a pot brownie rather than Aleve or Ibuprofen….
As someone who literally feels ovulation (which is painful for me) and then deals with killer back pain pre period on top of two lumbar surgeries, I’d much rather consume a plant than pills….
This is where I’m at too feeling ovulation, cramping hard from there on out , and honestly pain meds from day 10-13 onwards is hell on my stomach, Pot To me has work better, also ACV in water, I’m doing that a LOT and this far i’ve noticed a wee bit of an easier time
I just recently used marijuana to treat my cramps. It works! I also ate 6 chocolate chip cookies…nothing is perfect.
I have debilitating cramps and heavy bleeding due to PCOS. Over the counter pain meds maybe reduce the pain by 10%, no matter how many pills I pop. Birth control helped with the bleeding, but the pain remained pretty high. I’ve passed out from the pain due to a cyst rupturing a couple of times, and missed many days of school and work.
Moved to a state with legal marijuana and decided to try it for the first time in my 30s. I purchased the edibles that are ‘CBD’, meaning they have the pain relief without the mental high. It has been a true life saver for me. I pop an edible when I feel the period starting, and take 1 a day for maybe 2-3 days during the period. The edibles are the size of a small tootsie roll. Almost zero pain and I no longer miss work.
This woman is clearly a saint.
I’m all for it.
