Donald Trump met with Pope Francis, gave him copies of MLK’s books

I’m not sure what kind of voodoo was used today, but there has been a shift in the Force. Donald Trump managed to enter Vatican City without turning into a pile of ash. He managed to meet with Pope Francis without the soundtrack from The Omen mysteriously blasting through the loudspeakers, and without Pope Francis believing it was his duty to check Trump’s head for the 666 birthmark. Pope Francis made some pointed comments last year about the stupidity of Trump’s proposed border wall, Trump, in turn, trash-talked the Pope in several speeches.

According to the official line, Trump and the Pope met in the Sala del Tronetto, where they posed for photos, then media was ushered out. Trump and Francis then had a 30-minute meeting where they talked and exchanged gifts. Guess what Trump gave the Pope? Per ABC News: “Trump’s gift for Francis was wrapped in a big blue box. The president said he was delivering ‘books from Martin Luther King. I think you’ll enjoy them. I hope you do.’” The books were copies of Martin Luther King’s books and a display case for them, plus a piece of granite from the MLK Memorial (???). Pope Francis gave Trump leather-bound copies of his (the Pope’s) books. Trump promised that he’ll “be reading them.” And Trump said, “I won’t forget what you said,” but that was about what the Pope said in their private meeting, not what he said last year.

Meanwhile, did you hear that Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus were sent home early? Priebus and Bannon were widely believed to be the most senior “handlers” on Trump’s nine-day trip, but they were sent back to Washington after the Saudi Arabia stop. They were probably sent home to try to deal with the ongoing crisis involving Trump, Russia, and seemingly everyone in the White House. Speaking of, Chris Christie is apparently telling people that Jared Kushner asked him for advice about getting a lawyer. Christie prosecuted Kushner’s father and sent him to jail, and that’s one of the big reasons why Christie isn’t part of the Trump administration. While everyone formally denies that the conversation happened, sources still insist that Kushner sought Christie’s advice about whether Trump needs an outside lawyer. Christie advised Kushner that yes, they’re all going to need lawyers and that Baby Fists “better lawyer up and keep his mouth shut.” Which is why I think Bannon and Priebus were sent home – these people are in full ass-covering mode and everybody’s getting lawyered up.

Pope Francis’s face, you guys. He’s all, “I made a terrible mistake.”