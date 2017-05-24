Donald Trump met with Pope Francis, gave him copies of MLK’s books

I’m not sure what kind of voodoo was used today, but there has been a shift in the Force. Donald Trump managed to enter Vatican City without turning into a pile of ash. He managed to meet with Pope Francis without the soundtrack from The Omen mysteriously blasting through the loudspeakers, and without Pope Francis believing it was his duty to check Trump’s head for the 666 birthmark. Pope Francis made some pointed comments last year about the stupidity of Trump’s proposed border wall, Trump, in turn, trash-talked the Pope in several speeches.
According to the official line, Trump and the Pope met in the Sala del Tronetto, where they posed for photos, then media was ushered out. Trump and Francis then had a 30-minute meeting where they talked and exchanged gifts. Guess what Trump gave the Pope? Per ABC News: “Trump’s gift for Francis was wrapped in a big blue box. The president said he was delivering ‘books from Martin Luther King. I think you’ll enjoy them. I hope you do.’” The books were copies of Martin Luther King’s books and a display case for them, plus a piece of granite from the MLK Memorial (???). Pope Francis gave Trump leather-bound copies of his (the Pope’s) books. Trump promised that he’ll “be reading them.” And Trump said, “I won’t forget what you said,” but that was about what the Pope said in their private meeting, not what he said last year.
Meanwhile, did you hear that Steve Bannon and Reince Priebus were sent home early? Priebus and Bannon were widely believed to be the most senior “handlers” on Trump’s nine-day trip, but they were sent back to Washington after the Saudi Arabia stop. They were probably sent home to try to deal with the ongoing crisis involving Trump, Russia, and seemingly everyone in the White House. Speaking of, Chris Christie is apparently telling people that Jared Kushner asked him for advice about getting a lawyer. Christie prosecuted Kushner’s father and sent him to jail, and that’s one of the big reasons why Christie isn’t part of the Trump administration. While everyone formally denies that the conversation happened, sources still insist that Kushner sought Christie’s advice about whether Trump needs an outside lawyer. Christie advised Kushner that yes, they’re all going to need lawyers and that Baby Fists “better lawyer up and keep his mouth shut.” Which is why I think Bannon and Priebus were sent home – these people are in full ass-covering mode and everybody’s getting lawyered up.
Pope Francis’s face, you guys. He’s all, “I made a terrible mistake.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Oh come on, we all know he won’t be reading the Pope’s books. What a liar.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apparently the Pope’s book is about humanity being responsible for climate change, among other things. You have to ask yourself some serious questions when Catholics get to lecture you on scientific facts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m actually not surprised because if I recall correctly the Vatican urged Drump to change his climate change position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A lot of scientists were Catholic, and the Catholic church does not deny science? I don’t understand your comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once they got past the Galileo thing, the Catholic Church has been pretty much in favor of science. No problem with the theory of evolution, for example. They’re not biblical literalists.
So I hope Francis gave Donald an earful, on that and other things.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But even Republicans back in the day weren’t all climate change deniers. This wackiness is a relatively new thing, thanks in part to Tea Party and the Evangelical movement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, the Vatican has a full scientific staff. Despite publicly acknowledging that Galileo was right and shouldn’t have been prosecuted the way he was in like 1990, there have been astronomers, physicists, biologists and so on at the Vatican for centuries. The Church has been pretty inclined to accept the theory of evolution and the big bang at the same time as the rest of society because of all this and the official line (and it’s been like that for a while) is that the Bible shouldn’t be taken literally and that a lot of it are metaphors; “God” has other things to do than to strike lightenings and start hurricanes and so on.
Now, what the Church has been quite against, for a very long time, is to have secular people access science and knowledge. Because if people are educated, the Church might lose its power over them (and looooots of money). To keep people ignorant is just as reprehensible IMO.
As for Trump, yeah, he won’t read those books. I’m not sure the man can read anything past 6th grade level. Unless his staff makes charts to summarize it and inserts his name here and there, he won’t get anything out of them. I’m also pretty sure the Pope has read MLK already
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is such an inaccurate stereotype, I don’t know where to begin. The Catholic Church is not anti-science, to the point that a Catholic priest postulated the Big Bang theory and a Catholic monk is considered the father of genetics. The Church accepts the theory of evolution and believes in man-made climate change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am an atheist and for me a belief in a sentient unproved super being is just unscientific. But I have to say that in my research into different denominations and later other religions, I found the Catholic Church to be the most amenable to Scientific fact. Also, while I dont believe in miracles, I was really impressed by the lengthy confirmation process the Catholic Church prescribes before something can be declared a “miracle”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the wacky sects of protestants that are the anti science folks. Like the Duggars, who believe the earth is 6000 years old blah blah blah. Can’t think of the actual denominations and I don’t want to offend anyone if I guess and get it wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a weird thing that the Church somehow got stuck with, but they’ve always been very pro science, even when they didn’t like the science. Scieneceer and religion for them are intertwined, not incompatible like some other religions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t mean to say Catholics are anti-science, although as a religion Catholicism is still selective about the scientific theories it supports or accepts. I do agree it’s one of the more progressive religions in this way. My comment was more about a religious leader whose world view you’d expect would be shaped by religious dogma, be more open minded than a secular leader who is supposed to represent all of perspectives and leave the dogma out of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Eoa
I grew up in an overwhelmingly Catholic country where the national educational curriculum is under threat from Catholic lobbies funded and supported by the Catholic Church, in an attempt to marginalise the theory of evolution, influence what can and can’t be taught at biology classes, and let’s not even mention sex education. I understand Catholics have contributed a lot to science and they accept many theories, but to pretend like they are as a whole the fervent proponents of science and open-mindedness is just wrong. Come and see what’s it like at grassroot levels, all condoned and aided by the Church itself, and you’ll be less offended by the idea that overall they’re not the most open-minded people out there. No offense to any individuals, I’m just talking about the doctrine of meddling into secular education.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A book about climate change is a lecture? Also, most Catholics don’t interpret the Bible literally so for an example, Catholics don’t believe the earth was formed by God in 7 days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well obviously not. It’s more than a page, and it doesn’t include his name as every other word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. And I find it really sad that he gave the Pope the MLK books likely having never read a single word of what MLK has written. I wonder who came up with that as a gift idea because it certainly wasn’t any of the Trumps.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump probably gave him books about Martin Luther cause he thought they were the same person…who’s doing amazing things these days! Winning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The facial expressions in that Addams Family picture are priceless. And those women look ridiculous. Pope Francis relaxed the dress code and the head coverings and severe black are not necessary. And did Ivanka get dispensation from her rabbi to be there – the one who says he hasn’t heard from her in months?
ETA: Trump just lawyered up for the Russia investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing that’s freaking me out the most about it is that with their hair covered and those expressions you can really see how alike Ivanka and Melania look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, they probably use the same surgeon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right…I woke up and saw these photos and had a complete WTF with those outfits. I’m giving Melania a pass because I think she is at least nominally RC and may remember her mother or grandmother dressing for church that way or something, but Ivanka makes me hurl.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That photo is hilarious and creeptastic in equal measure. Look at that unhinged grin he’s doing. It’s not a holiday selfie FFS! Poor Pope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And the Pope is keeping a good six inches between them. Melania seems to be thinking: “He looks maniacal again and if he grabs my butt again, I’ll deck him.” While Princess Nagini is trying to look all “I’m outdoing Jackie Kennedy at the funeral because I am the fairest princess of them all” but she’s coming off as Corpse Bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Melanie and Princess Nagini (thanks Lightpurple!) look like they are wearing costumes. Maybe for a funeral out of The Godfather. The Pope looks completely miserable. Pope Francis worked with the poor. I imagine he knows what Bigly is getting ready to do with the poor here with cuts to Medicaid etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer
baby fists and his bizarre family really are creepy here. The Pope seems to realize he just wasted 30 minutes of his life on these degenerates.
Ivanka is trying to channel the Madonna.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the last pic the Pope looks like he’s just waiting for the camera to be lowered before bolting off…he’s standing so far apart from the rest of them. Not that I can blame him, ofc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Francis is thinking “Just shoot me now!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
During the campaign Pope Francis said about Trump, “A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian.” Then Trump blathered on about how what the Pope said was “disgraceful” and that when ISIS invaded the Vatican the Pope would wish Trump was president. At the time Trump winning seemed far fetched.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Photogs captured the moment the Pope realized that he felt a rapidly spreading burning sensation on his hand and back where trump had touched him only a moment ago…he realized he had been touched by the prince of destruction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mumsy
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Head coverings haven’t been customary for women in American Catholic churches since I was a teenager in the 1960s, dunno if the Italians maintained that tradition or of protocols were different for meetings in the Vatican. Amusing that they didn’t cover their heads in Saudi Arabia but did in the Vatican, though….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have attended Mass in the Vatican several times, even attended a Mass celebrated by the Pope at the Vatican and head-coverings were not required. Only nuns were wearing veils and that was based on their order. The nuns I was with just wore long sleeved dresses, no veils.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s traditional for women to wear black veils during these kind of visits. Michelle Obama wore one when the Obamas first met Pope Benedict at the Vatican. It is my understanding that Francis has relaxed these rules a bit but Melania and Ivanka were in safe territory wearing the veils. (Not inclined to defend them usually but it is what it is).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, yes! The Addams Family! That’s exactly what it looks like!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Actually, I just read an article accusing her of not being modest enough due to th heavy eye make-up. According to the Catholic journalist – the protocol requires women to wear all black, scarves on their heads and only natural-looking make-up when they are meeting the Pope in this particular room – apparently it was a bigly faux pas by the Vatican standards.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Facial expressions speak volumes here. Melania and the Pope look absolutely miserable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last picture is going to be my screensaver.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What are peoples views on Ivanka/Melania wearing traditional head wear in Israel and the Vatican, but not in Saudi Arabia?
Personally I think it’s quite a point to make, to conform to Catholic and Jewish traditions, while snubbing Islamic ones. OF course there are loads of angles to this (meeting Pontiff v meeting King, Ivanka is Jewish, etc). Interested to know what you guys think?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people who are officially representing their country abroad should decide on an approach to varied cultural dress codes and stick to it, regardless of where they are. No using it as diplomatic code so that it signals friendship to one entity and rebuke to another.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on. Just seems like basic manners and diplomacy…..oh wait, right…. Nevermind. We will just keep praying for better days ahead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Ivanka IS Jewish so I know there’s rules dictating that she wear something to cover. Not sure where they visited in SA but I hope if hey went to a place of worship they covered up. I know when I go into churches or temples i bring something to cover my shoulders or whatever custom is traditional. SA is different because rules technically dictate you must be covered the entire time…which no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a really difficult issue I think. Personally, I subscribe to “Offend everyone or no one.” but since Ivanka is Jewish, I’ll say there’s an exception. I think it’s all total bullsh*t, that’s my personal opinion. On the other hand, I will always respect places of worship or holy sites. I don’t walk into a Catholic church in inappropriate attire because that’s not my house and if I don’t want to respect it, I can stay outside. I would adhere to the rules in a mosque as well.
I can’t judge how disrespectful it was of the women not to wear a headscarf but I would think it was noticed. Would they EVER do this with the Pope? No. And they don’t have to, do they? Angela Merkel has never worn a damn thing on her head, no matter who she’s met. I would personally be upset if she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer and Lilltmiss – agree with you both. I think stick with ONE standard and apply it to everyone. I think this sticks out more because they were respectful of Jewish and Catholic traditions (Trump wearing a Kippah, Melania and Ivanka covering their heads in the Vatican – while Trump is not Jewish, Ivanka is not Catholic blah blah blah).
The message this sends, to me, is that they will respect Jewish and Catholic traditions, but Islamic traditions are ‘less’ than the others. I of course understand (and respect) Ivanka doing her thing in Israel, but the hypocrisy and snub are pretty clear (just my opinion). I feel like this creates (or rather displays) a hierarchy of respect for different faiths/traditions.
I agree with Merkels stance – not to conform to anyone’s standards, just her own. Like you say, its an impossibly difficult choice to make, and I feel very very uncomfortable saying what a woman should or should not wear (hence asking what you guys think, without forming my own judgement on this)…but this seems like a bit of weaponising their clothing to make a point.
to add: I was in Saudi for work 2 years ago and didn’t cover my head – no one ever said anything about it (I am not white, so not as obvious ‘foreigner’), but I definitely felt like I stuck out. If I had a scarf with me I probably would have used it, just to attract less attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to add a littlem something on Merkel. I pointed that out because I think for her it would be disastrous to ever conform to any of the traditions, rules, whatever. She’s our chancellor first when she visits these countries, a woman second. As soon as she conforms to any of the women-specific rules, she’s – in my opinion – no longer truly equal to the male world leaders. That is why I personally think she should NEVER. At least not in official meetings.
For other women, the lines aren’t so clear. But this was deliberate and I think Melania and Ivanka did it to make a point and to make the photo op with Pope Francis more striking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thats a good distinction to make littlemissnaughty. Serious question, does the Queen ever wear hair covering? And did Michelle cover up visiting either of the three destinations?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One last question because everyone has covered this so well, but it is it a difference if they are entering a ‘house of worship’ instead of a secular office? Did the Trump women go to a mosque and if they did, would they cover up?
Ivanka’s choice of headwear, both in Israel and at the Vatican, has been ridiculous.
As someone already noted, she looked like the corpse bride in Rome.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is an interesting question! Just wanted to point out that head covering for women it’s not a tradition anymore in the Catholic church.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And hasn’t been since Vatican II in the mid-1960s. It continued for formal state visits with the Pope but Pope Francis has relaxed that rule. Camilla met with the Pope recently, wore beige and no head covering, looked fantastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are no rules unless you have an arranged meeting with the pope..long sleeves, black, head thing, according to stories published today. This is probably the least offensive thing I can think of in regard to this bunch..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Boredblond but Pope Francis has relaxed those rules and has been encouraging women not to dress in all black or cover their heads when meeting him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When the Obamas visited Saudi Arabia and Michelle didn’t wear a head scarf,Trump ranted and raved on Twitter about how disrespectful she was. He must have forgotten. He’s the worst hypocrite in history
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There a sub reddit dedicated to past Trump contradicting Present Trump. They are never without material to post.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re insulting everyone every step of the way. Ivanka only wore her hat to the Western Wall but that’s it. She dispensed with it for the rest of the Israel section of the trip even though they went to several other sacred places.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve travelled to several Muslim countries and never covered my head, though if I went to a mosque I’d always make sure to dress apropriately (long sleeves, skirts to the knee or longer) just out of respect. I think for the most part if you keep in mind that you’re in someone else’s country and should respect their beliefs / traditions, you’ll be fine.
As for Melania and Ivanka, I think they went overboard at the Vatican. As others have pointed out, the dress code was relaxed under Pope Francis, so they really didn’t need to wear the veils and etc. I don’t know that I would give them enough credit to say that they were deliberately snubbing Islam by not wearing a head-covering in SA, I doubt they’re that subtle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t wear anything on my head anywhere, for any reason. I’m a free person, I’m a free woman and no one can make me cover my head. I don’t believe in it for myself.
So would I wear spaghetti straps and shorty shorts into church? No. I would dress appropriately. But I wouldn’t put something on my head for anyone. As a woman I am beyond that. Women should only cover their heads if it’s their own conviction to do so. Places where women are forced to cover their heads are places of suppression.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I subscribe to respecting houses of worship. If I travel I try to fit in churches, temples or mosques on one day so I can dress appropriately. Nothing worse than seeing tourists try to enter a church in shorts.
Head coverings is just a no go for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Y’all, Vatican 2 happened in 1959. We’re Making American Great Again, right? Let’s get back to the basics of 1950! They aren’t hippies, headcovers for everyone! (Unless you are a white American male meeting with any ethnicity that isn’t WASP. Ergo 45)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
SPOT ON ! Im very glad you made that observation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I would have been more concerned if they were in a mosque or another holy site and not followed customs. We don’t have the equivalent of a Pope in Islam-and despite Saudi Arabia being so associated with the religion, outside of Mecca and Medina, it’s really just another majority Muslim country-so I don’t think a direct comparison really works tbh. What they were wearing, and what other visiting people have worn is perfectly acceptable-covering their hair isn’t necessary.
Eugh…did I just defend the Trumps?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m atheist and even though I do not respect the Catholic Church, nor this Pope, I always cover my shoulders and chest when visiting the Vatican or any catholic church. I’ve never been inside a mosque (not sure you’re actually allowed in) but have been to different religious ceremonies and have always adapted to their customs. On my opinion that’s just showing respect. While in Morocco I did cover my head and did not take offense when I was never addressed directly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka looks like she has cried the whole night. Melania might have asked herself what she was doing there. The Pope is super serious. Trump looks like the morron he actually is. Jesus have mercy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka posted a picture of herself blowing kisses while all dressed up in a beautiful garden last night. It did not go over well and thousands pointed out to her that it was grossly inappropriate to flaunt such wealth on the same day her father’s budget, which will hurt millions of Americans, particularly frail elderly women and disabled children, was realized; the aftermath of the Manchester bombing, and why are we paying for her to be there?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit: “realized” should be “released.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right… “ciao, Roma” or something like that… so tone deaf. She really does think she is princess and is getting all pouty that other people don’t agree. She would have been better off hiding her inadequacies in the business world. Ditto for her crazy dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last photo is everything. The Pope is deeply unhappy about the company he’s forced into and the two women look like they’re about to star in a sad, unstylish sequel to The Witches of Eastwick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last pic is very American Horror Story, no? Ivanka looks like she’s about to be married off to Beetlejuice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
AMS! Brilliant. The Holy Father meets true evil!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A face only a Pope could love. A soul only a…….can’t go there, he doesn’t have a soul.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last photo. Melania looks like she’s not feeling well at all, Ivanka looks like the black widow who just poisoned her step-mother, Trump is congratulating himself on his life choices and the Pope just wants these people out of his house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
To be fair, I’d look ill too, if Orangina was within touching distance of me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know if I believe that Jared story only because Jared comes off as a vindictive, elitist, sad sack who thinks he is smarter than he actually is. Why would he stoop so low to ask someone who he considers an inferior for legal advice? Why would Chris actually say anything helpful to Jared given everything Jared has done to stymie Chris’ chances at bullying teachers and union leaders at the federal level? I want to believe that this story is coming from the Bannon faction of the White House.
Melania has the same look that the Pope has on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Man, we really need to find those horcruxes asap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lmao
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least, Minute Maid Mussolini seems to know MLK’s dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can see Pope Francis can’t stand his ass and his politics. I also need to know who convinced these people that women meeting the Pope have to dress like stereotypical Sicilian widows. You don’t have to cover your head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do Melania and Ivanka look like they are cos-playing 1950s Catholic women on Good Friday? yikes….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because the only Catholic woman they’ve ever noticed was Jackie Kennedy at Jack’s funeral.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL. For the fashion, not the assassination.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right? They’ve got Duchess Kate’s horrible theme-dressing beat by a mile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That last pic is everything. The moron grins, the Pope looks sad and terrified, the two cat faced women both looked like they smell a fart. What’s with the widow weeds and the bride of Dracula head veils? This is cosplay / theme dressing. I wont even go into how they didn’t don head coverings in SA but they do it…. at the Vatican. And Nagini is hypocrisy personified; as others above have said, nude middle turned trophy wife may have at least been raised Catholic, but isn’t Precious First Daughter firmly Jewish now?
As for Priebus and Bannon, they either had a falling out with Orange Glow and they’re off to pack their bags in DC or as some others have presumed they rushed home to lawyer up and do some serious coverup work. The fact that both possibilities are equally likely tells you everything about the dysfunctional morons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think they’re lawyering up, and trying to figure out who’s decided to talk to the FBI. I read that even lower level staffers in the WH are terrified that they might need lawyers, and most of them can’t afford one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theres speculation that the sudden decline in White House staffer leaks has Trump suspecting both of them of being his Deepthroat and sent them back in a tantrum. (Of course they are both leaks….I mean isnt it obvious!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You left out the best part! The Pope asked Melania what she “gives him [Trump] to eat- potica?” Potica is a kind of cake from Slovenia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump looks like he eats quite a bit of potica. Probably has an entire cake with each bucket of KFC, pile of Big Macs,and burned steak with ketchup
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And puts TWO scoops of ice cream on top!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i mentioned it on the other thread. Seems a tiny bit of shade to me, no?
Like calling DT chubby….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes, total shade from the Pope. Pope Francis was pretty critical of Trump during the campaign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In further shade- the CB article just says the Pope gave Trump some of his books. What Pope Francis gave Trump was a copy his 2015 encyclical. In it the Pope is pretty emphatic about the need for drastic reductions in fossil fuel emissions. He’s very pro-environment for a Pope. Interesting choice of gift for a pro-coal, climate change denier.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love Pope Frank trolling Cheeto Mussolini on climate change.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t explain why, but Ivanka reminds me of the Slitheen family from Doctor Who and it’s even more visible in the picture with the Pope. http://vignette4.wikia.nocookie.net/villains/images/0/0e/The_Slitheen_Family.jpg/revision/latest?cb=20130313154501
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that as the Slitherin family – too many Harry Potter references for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s be real…Trump isn’t fit to touch MLK books
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to worry. They don’t have enough pictures to interest Trump, and no mentions of his name to keep him reading.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The poor Pope’s face is all full of WTFs it’s like his life is flashing before him. Do Popes go for confession?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, they do…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Jwoolman and Anastasia. In that case, a session might be due after all the inadvertent cussing under his breath hosting the Malfoys. Just photoshop Bellatrix inside that last photo and it would still look like she’s part of the fam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, they can and do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ivanka makes me want to vomit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give me a barf bag too. She’s ridiculously sickening
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture is probably one of the most accurate representations of each them ever- Ivanka doing her best serene daughter wife look, Melania is wondering if they have enough time to get out of the building before lightning strikes down and kills them all, 45 grinning like the clueless moron he is and Francis is all “Why did I agree to this?”.
I’m only shocked that dipshit didn’t give him copies of his OWN books complete in some gold plated box with this face etched on it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That stupid grin on Trumps face is punchable. Is that nut job smiling thinking about how many scoops of ice cream he’ll have or is he smiling with joy not realizing everyone in the room hates him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bigly is probably thinking about what an honor it is for the Pope to get to meet his bloated Orange self. (and ice cream)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
amidst the cesspool of misery this week has unleashed upon us, this is the only funniest story I have come across. that last photo! the grin on Emperor Cheeto’s face is unreal. the negative body language as well from Melania towards him (side profile pic), it practically SCREAMS “Don’t touch me you orange turd!”.
Someone called it the Addams Family photo and that theme song was the first thing that popped into my head seeing them all lined up, looking like they were going in for a rectal exam. Except the Pope, he’s cool like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look at that little priest photobombing them in the very top pic! Cracks me up! (Everyone’s already said what I would have said.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
By far the most cringeworthy photo taken of the first family. He usually has his resting sour face on when he should be smiling and here he should be pleasantly subdued like the rest of the bunch and instead he’s grinning like “Here’s Johnny” in The Shinning… The two women looked like Stepford wives…or an ad for that reality show called Breaking Amish. I see no resemblance between the two women in looks. Both are smug looking most of the time…like they smell something rank. The pursed lips on Ivanka and Daddy annoy me. The sons are just creepy…with the Munster comb back thing going on. I don’t know…this just seems like a total ill fitting family for this job. Too much resistance going on for it to succeed…and I had hoped HE would succeed just to piss off the left.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe Pope Francis knows how much trump admires Duterte’s final solution to the drug problem.
http://twitter.com/braddjaffy/status/867159485864857601
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From Politico: According to the State Department’s 2016 Human Rights Report, which was last updated in March, police and vigilantes in the Philippines had killed more than 6,000 suspected drug dealers since July, the month after Duterte took office. An “apparent governmental disregard for human rights and due process” was among the State Department’s “most significant human rights problems” in the Philippines.
How can ANY ONE support this type of behavior is beyond me. Trump has no clue as to what is good and what is “evil”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And we have made another ally angry: US officials leaked news of the Manchester bombing when they were not suppose to do so.
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/manchester-attack-us-leaks_us_592488f1e4b00c8df29f5622?ncid=inblnkushpmg00000009
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Pope looks like he’s none to pleased to have a bewigged Devilled Egg breach the holy Vatican’s walls.
Almost looked like he was wondering why his schedule for the day magically freed up, when he was sure it’s blocked full until kingdom come.
Or thinking “That Benedict chap was far-seeing and wise to resign the papacy when he did, tbh.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMFG, that last picture. Have you ever seen such depletion?! Of course, the Cheeto is oblivious to all of it. The Pope usually has a ready smile and even he couldn’t fake it this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I watched the photo op when they first met and were standing there. You’re right-Pope Francis is usually very smiley and he looked serious and not at all happy to be standing with Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Donnie and Melania just walked off Air Force One and he didn’t even try to touch her. He must be embarrassed about everyone in the world seeing her not want him to go near her
Report this comment as spam or abuse