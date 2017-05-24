Duchess Kate is on the cover of People Mag’s big Pippa-Wedding issue: LOL?

People Magazine is trying to kill me! First, they made me laugh by putting the Duchess of Cambridge on their cover for their big story about… Pippa Middleton’s wedding. Ouch! That’ll show you, Pippa. American markets really don’t give a sh-t about Pippa, that’s what People Magazine is saying. But then People Mag made my eye twitch with the headline: “Why Pippa Middleton Did Not Want a ‘Royal’ Wedding — and How She Got Her ‘Dream’.” Are we still supposed to buy that Pippa is just a shy Austen heroine, a local beauty who never expected or wanted any attention at all? I guess we’re supposed to believe that. And I’m sure someone’s buying it. Here are some highlights from People’s story:
Pippa’s dream wedding. “This is the wedding Pippa and James dreamed of,” a close source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “They said all along they wanted it to be a private family wedding at home in the beautiful countryside with their closest friends and family.”
Kate recited a prayer at the church service: “Grace of God, spirit of life and love, we ask your blessings for Pippa and James and their life together,” the royal mom, 35, read to the congregation. The couple’s wedding program featured a sketch of the church drawn by Kate herself: “It is beautiful,” says a local. “Really stunning.”
The luncheon food. The lunch was held at “nearby Englefield House… where they dined on mini haggis, deer carpaccio with mushroom, fresh langoustine claws and asparagus with Hollandaise sauce.” A local says, “You could see everyone was thrilled to bits.”
At the evening reception. Guests sipped champagne while watching a light show filled with projections of Middleton and Matthews’s love story on the side of the Middleton family home. And tennis pro Roger Federer took on William and Harry in a doubles game of Ping-Pong.
Deer carpaccio??? Good lord. Mini haggis? Yikes. I’m shocked that Kate didn’t make her famous chutney. As for the sketch Kate drew for the program, that news came out a few days ago – you can see an angle of the program here. I guess Kate is still artistic, or at least she tries. Her photography is pretty bad and she loves adult coloring books, so yeah.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Carole calling PM: “Please put my daughter the future Queen on the cover. Thank you.”
That’s funny. Although I can see why Kate is on the cover. Pippa is not a royal. And really, who is she beside Kate’s sister?
exactly, PEOPLE loves to play up the Middleton’s as Royal.
I think Simon Perry who was on the scene was getting some good inside leaks, He said at one point he was going in, but I think he was joking about that part. BUT I think he has had a relationship w the Middleton’s for awhile. Also with KP when they want to leak something positive for William or Kate.
People magazine will put your sister on the cover as revenge for not selling them your reception photos.
LOL
Who makes slideshows for a wedding? Is that a thing? I have only seen them at graduation and 50th birthday parties. And projecting the images on the side of the house seems amateur for such a fancy event.
I once went to a wedding with slide show, video, and emotional pat on the back afterwards. It. Was. So. Bad.
It’s pretty common in the US, even amongst the classy folks, for a fun slideshow of the couple, as children and growing in their relationship together, to be shown at the rehearsal dinner or running somewhere on loop at the reception. Usually put to music, less than 5 minutes long. Made one for my sister and her husband years ago for the rehearsal dinner. It was a big hit.
Lots of people do. Most of them don’t project them on the side of a building though.
At the risk of being labeled a sugar, I think it’s sweet she put her sister’s drawing on the program.
I think so too.
One lump or two?
What’s a sugar?
I liked that, too. And since when is Kate’s photography “bad”? Didn’t she take the official pictures of the children? I still remember the first one of Charlotte; it was lovely and well-framed.
That said, HILARIOUS that Pippa didn’t get the cover for her own wedding. *wicked titter*
I love this private and small wedding cost more than 500,000 pounds. And that Pippa hired PR just because she didn’t want it to be like a royal wedding. Right. Are we supposed to be making fun of Kate because she likes coloring books?
Even after Pippa hired a “Showbiz PR” team to handle the wedding. Kate still got the cover.
I think Princess Charlotte is adorable she seems to just do her own thing, no matter whatever else is going on. She and Prince George are sweethearts.
TWITTER: ……………
RICHARD PALMER: RoyalReporter: “The couple’s decision to employ an obstructive and unhelpful Showbiz PR meant papers had to be more resourceful. P & J lost control imho.”
quote:;………………..
I’ve ignored People since they went easy on the Duggars.
I’ve ignored them since the year Kate started dating William, and it became Kate, Middleton central and all they do now is seem to spout celebrity PR teams messages, not worth the read.
The entire lunch menu sounds too rich and quite disgusting. Is that what wealthy English people eat at weddings? Someone please advise.
was wondering the same thing, very heavy food.
I would be as thin as Kate and Pippa if this is an example of English Upper Class cuisine. Lol
I’m sorry but that menu sounds so unappetizing. Deer carpaccio?? Seriously?
The wedding is as beautiful but nothing that deserves a People cover.
Probably shot and dressed by the bride and groom.
That picture of Pippa and James just kills me because it’s actually a beautiful shot with them standing in the flower arch with the kids in front of them, but Kate’s presence in the photo just ruins it!!
I also attended a May 20 wedding this weekend! It was actually a three-day series of Hindu ceremonies that ended with a wedding and reception on Saturday. I’m white and American, but after attending two Indian weddings in one year, I don’t think I’ll ever look at these church ceremonies the same way.
Pippa looks beautiful. I hope this day was joyous. But comparing the pictures & menus & details from both events is night and day!! Western weddings are so colorless and bland, aren’t they? This white dress is flattering, but seeing my friend in her red and gold, beaded, tiered gown from India…? it actually felt like a once-in-a-lifetime moment. (And those curries and sweets didn’t require the deaths of gorgeous deer… or cows or pigs, for that matter.)
Maybe Hello Mag will put Pippa on their cover.
Not a single pic of Meghan at the wedding. I read that she wore a black dress with a white jacket.
Any truth to that?
The menu sounds too rich for my taste. Supposed to reflect the groom’s Scottish heritage.
Sounds like the outfit she wore at Ascot.
