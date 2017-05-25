Kirsten Dunst vs. Elle Fanning: who had the better gown at Cannes premiere?

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

Are you sort of over Nicole Kidman’s Cannes fashion at this point? I am. It’s too much! I prefer my Kidman in smaller doses, but she has so many projects at this year’s Cannes Film Festival that she probably has had to do 40 costume changes over the course of one week. It’s too much. So, here’s the latest: The Beguiled had its big Cannes premiere Wednesday night, and these are the photos.

Let’s start with Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, both of whom chose these lovely pastels. It would have been great if Nicole had coordinated with them, perhaps done a soft rose to compliment Kiki’s pale blue and Elle’s pale lilac. Alas, that didn’t happen. Kirsten’s dress is Schiaparelli, and man, her proportions are insane. That tiny little waist and those big boobs! Get it, hourglass figure. Elle’s dress is Rodarte, and it’s a perfect princess dress. I enjoy both of them. Kidman’s fringe-crazy dress is by Michael Kors and I really, really dislike it.

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

More photos from the same Cannes premiere: Toni Garrn in Galvin. I don’t hate this? She has the body for it.

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

Fan Bingbing in Valentino. I was prepared to hate this but damn, this is striking. I actually think I might love it.

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

Hailey Baldwin in Ralph & Russo. This kind of sucks, but if Hailey had more pizazz as a person, she could have made it interesting. Alas, she’s a dead-eyed nepotism model.

70th Annual Cannes Film Festival - 'The Beguiled' - Premiere

42 Responses to “Kirsten Dunst vs. Elle Fanning: who had the better gown at Cannes premiere?”

  1. sarri says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Kirsten and Elle look lovely, I really like both dresses.

    Reply
  2. Sarah says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Fan Bingbing is/looks stunning!

    Reply
  3. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:39 am

    I give the win to Kirsten on this one. The only think going for Elle’s dress is the color. Everything else is just a shade above beige and blah.

    Fan Bingbing looks lovely. I think it is very hard to make her look terrible, though.

    Reply
  4. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Elle, definitely. Kirsten’s dress is hideous with that gaping top.

    Reply
  5. Seraphina says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I agree with every said above. That red gown is striking! Love it. What’s up with Hailey’s leg?? Looks like it has been disjointed. She’s a model and this is the best pose she could muster on the red carpet????

    Reply
  6. boredblond says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:44 am

    I’ll probably be the only one, but I’m liking the fringe..can you imagine if all three were pastel?..prom queen candidates

    Reply
  7. Maria F. says:
    May 25, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I love them both, but I give it to Kirsten for the beautiful blue color.

    Reply
  8. Kata says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:00 am

    I like Sofia’s look the best. She always has such great style, very simple but ver classic.

    I don’t like Elle’s, Nicole’s or Kiki’s dresses. Fan BingBing looks great.

    Reply
  9. Elisa the I. says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Toni Garrn for the win – she looks fierce!

    Reply
  10. DavidBowie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Fan Bingbing looks AMAZING.

    Reply
  11. SM says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Elle looks amazing. Did Kiki had breast implants? She is so busty here

    Reply
  12. Sullivan says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:14 am

    They all look beautiful except for the two models. Kirsten and Elle look ethereal. Nicole’s dress is interesting. I love Sofia’s style. Fan is exquisite.

    Reply
  13. ElleBee says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I can’t name a single movie Fan Bing Bing has ever been in but she nails every red carpet she walks on. The woman is stylish as hell and gorgeous

    Reply
    • Sara says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:06 am

      She has been in lots of movies, and done a lot of TV as well (famously the adaptation of Wu Zetian’s life recently, although her clevage seem to have got more attention than her acting…). I enjoyed the “I am not Madame Bovary” from last year.

      Reply
  14. justme says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I would have a hard time choosing between Elle and Kirsten – both gorgeous. Fan Bing Bing is a work of art in these clothes she has been wearing. And don’t forget Colin Farrell! Another work of a different sort of art.

    Reply
  15. tanesha86 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Wow, both ladies look absolutely stunning and I don’t hate Nicole’s dress. Kirsten definitely wins this one in my opinion though, all I can think when I look at her in this photos is VA VA voom!

    Reply
  16. Dolkite says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Nicole Kidman looks like something we used to put on top of our Christmas tree when I was a kid.

    Reply
  17. Bettyrose says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Kirsten has always had a bangin’ bod. It’s fun to see her glammed up after watching her frumpy turn in Fargo 2. Elle is stunning, but she gives off a bit of a Nicole Kidman vibe here. I swear, I thought that before even realizing Nicole was also in the picture.

    Reply
  18. Keely says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I think I love Fan Bingbing…all her Cannes looks have been amazing..she’s amazing. Elle and Kirsten have looked good too.

    Reply
  19. Lucy says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Kirsten’s body never stops. Fan Bingbing must be some sort of goddess. And Hailey is slowly morphing into Bella Hadid.

    Reply
  20. TheOtherSam says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Best dressed: Colin. In anything (jk). All three ladies looked beautiful, knocked it out of the park. Nicole looked every inch the leading actress she is, she’s been killing it all week long here. Those diamond earrings on her are gorge, shame she didn’t pull her hair back or up to show them so we could see them.

    The style and elegance shown by real stars like Nicole and Kirsten mark a huge contrast to the model/starlet contingent that seems to take over every year. You can tell by glancing at photos who’s A-list and isn’t; if you didn’t know who Fan Bingbing was you’d know just by looking she’s a major star from someplace.

    Reply
  21. Joanie says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:14 am

    BAM, Kiki looks good!

    Reply
  22. Justise says:
    May 25, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Fan’s dress and make-up are well done. The bun at the back and the clutch are a fail. It looks a bit old-timey.

    Reply
  23. Aerohead21 says:
    May 25, 2017 at 12:09 pm

    Can I just say enough already with legs of doom? They look stupid and make people hunch funny to stick their legs out showing the split in the skirt. Over it.

    Reply

