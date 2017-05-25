Kirsten Dunst vs. Elle Fanning: who had the better gown at Cannes premiere?

Are you sort of over Nicole Kidman’s Cannes fashion at this point? I am. It’s too much! I prefer my Kidman in smaller doses, but she has so many projects at this year’s Cannes Film Festival that she probably has had to do 40 costume changes over the course of one week. It’s too much. So, here’s the latest: The Beguiled had its big Cannes premiere Wednesday night, and these are the photos.
Let’s start with Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, both of whom chose these lovely pastels. It would have been great if Nicole had coordinated with them, perhaps done a soft rose to compliment Kiki’s pale blue and Elle’s pale lilac. Alas, that didn’t happen. Kirsten’s dress is Schiaparelli, and man, her proportions are insane. That tiny little waist and those big boobs! Get it, hourglass figure. Elle’s dress is Rodarte, and it’s a perfect princess dress. I enjoy both of them. Kidman’s fringe-crazy dress is by Michael Kors and I really, really dislike it.
More photos from the same Cannes premiere: Toni Garrn in Galvin. I don’t hate this? She has the body for it.
Fan Bingbing in Valentino. I was prepared to hate this but damn, this is striking. I actually think I might love it.
Hailey Baldwin in Ralph & Russo. This kind of sucks, but if Hailey had more pizazz as a person, she could have made it interesting. Alas, she’s a dead-eyed nepotism model.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Joe Alvarez/WENN.
Kirsten and Elle look lovely, I really like both dresses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I wish Elle had more flowy ballerina arm positioning to coordinate with that dress. But that might be ott.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. But Kiki gets the edge because blue is my favourite colour. Tina Turner performing “Rolling Like a River” instantly popped into my head when I saw Nicole’s dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both look amazing but Kirsten wins!
Loove her hair. That type of natural blonde would far better suit the Fannings – the super light bleach blonde is sometimes a bit harsh on them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Very pretty. I give a slight edge to Kirsten.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan Bingbing is/looks stunning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s from another world. As fas as I’m concerned this is the best dress we’ve seen on Cannes red carpet so far this year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. It’s not only gorgeous but such a nice change of pace to not see T&A hanging out all over the place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan Bingbing for the win!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She has a natural charming beauty and the colors nuances and matches of this outfit are absolutely stunning, very intense and a bit “dramatic”. Gorgeous!
As for the Kristen/Elle ‘s contest, I love Elle’s for the color and Kristen’s for the shape. Having to decide, I vote Kristen’s.
One-legged Toni scares me and I find the dress so early-90′s-top-model gross. Hailey’s dress is not bad and earrings and shoes are well matched, but her expression ruins it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same, I haven’t even felt the need to give a F*ck about these dreary fashions and people but THIS?! I’m sure is 85% just her being her for me but this is GLORIOUS and dramatic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The lines on that dress are stunning. Perfect construction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I give the win to Kirsten on this one. The only think going for Elle’s dress is the color. Everything else is just a shade above beige and blah.
Fan Bingbing looks lovely. I think it is very hard to make her look terrible, though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I too think that Kirsten won. She had the matching hair: big and slightly messy.
Fan Bingbing knows how to play her pale white skin perfectly.
Hailey Baldwin: wrong hair colour for that dress. I think her hair ruins this look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elle, definitely. Kirsten’s dress is hideous with that gaping top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with every said above. That red gown is striking! Love it. What’s up with Hailey’s leg?? Looks like it has been disjointed. She’s a model and this is the best pose she could muster on the red carpet????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She tries Jolie’s leg. It didn’t work for Jolie. It doesn’t work for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll probably be the only one, but I’m liking the fringe..can you imagine if all three were pastel?..prom queen candidates
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not the only one! I liked it too 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too! The pastel dresses are pretty, but not very interesting. Nicole looks good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love them both, but I give it to Kirsten for the beautiful blue color.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like Sofia’s look the best. She always has such great style, very simple but ver classic.
I don’t like Elle’s, Nicole’s or Kiki’s dresses. Fan BingBing looks great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA, Sofia’s the best dressed here! And somehow I like Nicole’s lampshade dress too…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Toni Garrn for the win – she looks fierce!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan Bingbing looks AMAZING.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elle looks amazing. Did Kiki had breast implants? She is so busty here
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt it. From one angle you can see that they look rather naturally. But that dress does give her a Kristina-Hendricks-like hourglass figure.
I just hope this doesn’t mean that us “normal” woman are expected to go back to hour-glass figures and all the corsett stuff which was required for that look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has gained weight over the years. I think they’re natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They all look beautiful except for the two models. Kirsten and Elle look ethereal. Nicole’s dress is interesting. I love Sofia’s style. Fan is exquisite.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t name a single movie Fan Bing Bing has ever been in but she nails every red carpet she walks on. The woman is stylish as hell and gorgeous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has been in lots of movies, and done a lot of TV as well (famously the adaptation of Wu Zetian’s life recently, although her clevage seem to have got more attention than her acting…). I enjoyed the “I am not Madame Bovary” from last year.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would have a hard time choosing between Elle and Kirsten – both gorgeous. Fan Bing Bing is a work of art in these clothes she has been wearing. And don’t forget Colin Farrell! Another work of a different sort of art.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, both ladies look absolutely stunning and I don’t hate Nicole’s dress. Kirsten definitely wins this one in my opinion though, all I can think when I look at her in this photos is VA VA voom!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nicole Kidman looks like something we used to put on top of our Christmas tree when I was a kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kirsten has always had a bangin’ bod. It’s fun to see her glammed up after watching her frumpy turn in Fargo 2. Elle is stunning, but she gives off a bit of a Nicole Kidman vibe here. I swear, I thought that before even realizing Nicole was also in the picture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think I love Fan Bingbing…all her Cannes looks have been amazing..she’s amazing. Elle and Kirsten have looked good too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kirsten’s body never stops. Fan Bingbing must be some sort of goddess. And Hailey is slowly morphing into Bella Hadid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Best dressed: Colin. In anything (jk). All three ladies looked beautiful, knocked it out of the park. Nicole looked every inch the leading actress she is, she’s been killing it all week long here. Those diamond earrings on her are gorge, shame she didn’t pull her hair back or up to show them so we could see them.
The style and elegance shown by real stars like Nicole and Kirsten mark a huge contrast to the model/starlet contingent that seems to take over every year. You can tell by glancing at photos who’s A-list and isn’t; if you didn’t know who Fan Bingbing was you’d know just by looking she’s a major star from someplace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BAM, Kiki looks good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fan’s dress and make-up are well done. The bun at the back and the clutch are a fail. It looks a bit old-timey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can I just say enough already with legs of doom? They look stupid and make people hunch funny to stick their legs out showing the split in the skirt. Over it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hehehe, good point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse