How many times will Jeff Sessions lie about his meetings with Russians?

Before Greg Gianforte assaulted a member of the press for asking some questions about Trumpcare, there were actually a bunch of breaking stories on the political front. Since we’re leaning into the Politicelebitchy thing, let’s do some summaries.

Jeff Sessions is still awful. The racist elf already got caught in a lie about his meetings with Russians. That lie led to Sessions recusing himself from the Trump-Russia investigation. Well, surprise, surprise, when Sessions was filling out the applications for his security clearance, he lied about the Russia meetings too. You can read more about it here at CNN.

Reince Priebus is in too deep. I would have thought that Priebus – out of all of these professional Deplorables – would have been careful to keep his hands relatively clean. But not so much. Priebus is apparently really worried about James Comey and some conversations that took place back in February. Priebus was one of the people speaking to Comey about getting the FBI to back off the Russia investigation and more. Now Priebus is worried that Comey might have written a memo about him too.

The Russians planned ahead. I’m still sort of amazed by how low-tech the Russian operation was. America spends billions on technological advances in spyware, while Russia relied on the general greed, stupidity and lack of patriotism of everyday Republicans. The NYT reported yesterday that Russia had full knowledge of the compromised people they had placed within the Trump campaign – Flynn, Manafort – and that they were openly discussing how to use these traitors to influence Trump.

The Russians were producing fake Hillary Clinton documents. Read this crazy story at the Washington Post – the Russians gave the FBI some fake documents and Comey believed the documents for months, it sounds like.

This is what just happened. Trump met Emmanuel Macron, the new president of France. They’re at the NATO summit in Brussels and this handshake… my God.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

54 Responses to “How many times will Jeff Sessions lie about his meetings with Russians?”

  1. Beth says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Doing this or lying about it even one time is too many times

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:47 am

      YES. Especially when you’re Attorney Effing General of the United States.

      Reply
      • B n A fn says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

        IMO, everyone around #45 has been compromised in some way. I believe #45 is the kind of person to sully everyone around him up so that if they go against him he would use it against them. Look how many people he tried to ask to push back on the FBI investigation. He eve not tried to get the FBI head to compromise his investigation. When he refused he fired him. #45 don’t care about his voters, it’s all about him and his family and how much money they can loot before leaving the White House.

      • Snappyfish says:
        May 25, 2017 at 11:03 am

        Sessions lied under oath. He need to be removed from the office of AG & proscueted. Period.

    • Kitten says:
      May 25, 2017 at 8:55 am

      He is f*cking despicable, just despicable.

      And dangerous, very dangerous to our country.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:11 am

      Everyone in this administration is dangerous. Traitors every single one of them. And I don’t care if comey testifies that won’t mitigate the damage he did.
      Meanwhile Devos had a hearing about the budget (the one where they gut public school funding and give it to private schools) and She couldn’t find one instance where she wouldn’t denying federal funding to a school for discrimination.
      I’m never having kids here.

      Reply
      • swak says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:19 am

        Unfortunately my youngest grandchild is 4 and I fear for her education. The district she is in is an excellent district and hoping this doesn’t effect it in any way. But I know it will because I know many private school parents whose children left private school because of costs. Which given vouchers, will go back to the private schools and take money away from public education.

      • Nicole says:
        May 25, 2017 at 10:25 am

        Between being a minority, worrying about having a child (because war on women and no maternity leave), terrible schools that are about to get worse…there’s no incentive for me to have any children here. I don’t feel safe and this country is going backwards by the decade.
        Lets put it this way…I’ve never considered so many international jobs before the last year or so.

      • swak says:
        May 25, 2017 at 12:05 pm

        @Nicole, we are lucky in that we have an excellent school district. I totally understand your concerns and why you would not want to bring a child into this. I wish you the best.

    • robyn says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:20 am

      So Comey believed a fake “memo” about Hillary and it changed history. What’s really very interesting is how did Russia get this memo into his hands. Who within this circle was working for Russia? And were these foreign Trump supporters working hand in hand with the Trump team familiar with the FBI, perhaps like Giuliani who’s been very quiet of late.

      Reply
  2. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

    AG Cornpone will lie every time he opens his molasses laced mushmouth. Decades of his presence in Alabama politics has shown he’s a POS. It’s no wonder he was the first to get behind trump’s candidacy. They’re twins in their mendacity.

    Reply
  3. Lightpurple says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Missing from the list: Trump told Duterte where all our nuclear subs are in the Pacific – this is NOT a good thing.

    And information about the Manchester bombing was released to the US news media that Britain did not want released as public information.

    Reply
  4. HadToChangeMyName says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:46 am

    The question is “how many times will Sessions be ALLOWED to lie about his interactions with Russia?” Is no one willing to do anything?

    Reply
  5. Lena says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:50 am

    LOL at that handshake. Just saw the video. Macron said “we have to talk about counter-terrorism, economy and climate change ” lol yeah like Trump want to talk about that!

    Reply
  6. adastraperaspera says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:51 am

    What would it take to get Sessions disbarred? Is it acceptable in any way to lie in Federal forms and also lie under oath and still remain in good standing with the Bar? How is it possible that he is getting away with all this? I really do not understand.

    Reply
    • OhDear says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:23 am

      I though that’s what happened to Bill Clinton (Arkansas Bar disbarred him for lying under oath). Can’t imagine the Alabama Bar’s rules being much different.

      Reply
    • PunkyMomma says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

      Excellent point. If the Republicans or the Congress can’t/won’t nail this liar, maybe a noble soul of the State Bar in Alabama will disbar him on an ethics charge. Yeah, not going to happen.

      Reply
      • SusanneToo says:
        May 25, 2017 at 9:49 am

        Forget it. This is Alabama now: Not. One. Single. Democrat holds statewide office here. And very few hold local offices. One of the poorest states in the nation. A family of four whose income is $4600.00 pays state taxes. Republican overlords refused to expand already pathetic Medicaid coverage(basically, only children get covered. If you’re childbearing age female you can get birth control. That’s it.) Every day I pass by a house that’s one 20 mph wind from being blown over. Half the windows are covered in plywood. Yet he still proudly displays his trump/pence signs on his falling over chain link fence. So much ignorance here. They commit slow suicide by continuing to vote Repiblucan.

    • Lightpurple says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Anyone observing attorney misconduct can file a complaint with the applicable bar. Anyone. I’m sure the form for doing so is available somewhere on Alabama’s website

      Reply
  7. Jenns says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Out of everyone in that cesspool administration, Sessions is the one that I hate the most.

    He is a dangerous, little elf.

    Reply
  8. Va Va Kaboom says:
    May 25, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Barring an offer of Immunity, and I’m doubting the investigation will get there, Sessions is going to lie and obfuscate forever. Perhaps he’s more Unseelie then Keebler Elf?

    Reply
  9. grabbyhands says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:00 am

    How many times will Jeff Sessions lie about his meetings with Russians?

    As many as he wants, apparently, He has yet to suffer any real consequences for any of it.

    Reply
  10. Kate says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:06 am

    I don’t even like Emmanuel Macron but I want him to punch Minute Maid Mussolini in the face.

    Reply
  11. robyn says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Sessions appears to be as corrupt as Pence, his surrogates and many of the GOP who likely knew Trump was being investigated for his Russian ties by the FBI during the election but chose to ignore it and to blame Hillary/Obama for pretty much everything. Trump and his gang really seem touched by treason because they put party over country. They don’t love America they love power. They should be sent to Siberia and/or work in the coalmines they support.

    Reply
    • adastraperaspera says:
      May 25, 2017 at 9:30 am

      The GOP is nothing but a party of toxic masculinity and rapacious capitalism. They stand for nothing but naked power. Their goal is to crush democracy worldwide. I am so sick of pundits like Joe Scarborough pretending that there are some “honorable conservatives” in the Republican Party. What does that even mean? Democracy is being attacked, and they are either helping the enemy or sitting around on TV panel shows blabbing! It is infuriating.

      Reply
  12. Eric says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:25 am

    White-knuckled handshake. Omfg. Orange Clown. He probably whimpered “ow” when it was finished.

    Reply
  13. Rapunzel says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Meanwhile, Jared and Ivanka apparently left the tour… They did not go with Bigly to Belgium. Probably heading stateside to lawyer up.

    Reply
  14. sunnydaze says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:48 am

    And this story that flew under the radar…
    http://abcnews.go.com/Politics/wireStory/trump-budget-sale-wild-horses-slaughter-47630369

    To save 10 million apparently our dictator in chief is looking to allow the sale of wild horses for slaughter, gutting the budget for roundups and contraception programs.

    Reply
  15. SusanneToo says:
    May 25, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Mr. Five Bankruptcies, Mr. Stiff Your Vendors, Mr. Grift Every Which Way from Friday, lectures NATO members on “paying their fair share.” Look at their faces, they’re not having it.
    http://twitter.com/braddjaffy/status/867754169272324097

    Reply

