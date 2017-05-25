How many times will Jeff Sessions lie about his meetings with Russians?

Before Greg Gianforte assaulted a member of the press for asking some questions about Trumpcare, there were actually a bunch of breaking stories on the political front. Since we’re leaning into the Politicelebitchy thing, let’s do some summaries.

Jeff Sessions is still awful. The racist elf already got caught in a lie about his meetings with Russians. That lie led to Sessions recusing himself from the Trump-Russia investigation. Well, surprise, surprise, when Sessions was filling out the applications for his security clearance, he lied about the Russia meetings too. You can read more about it here at CNN.

Reince Priebus is in too deep. I would have thought that Priebus – out of all of these professional Deplorables – would have been careful to keep his hands relatively clean. But not so much. Priebus is apparently really worried about James Comey and some conversations that took place back in February. Priebus was one of the people speaking to Comey about getting the FBI to back off the Russia investigation and more. Now Priebus is worried that Comey might have written a memo about him too.

The Russians planned ahead. I’m still sort of amazed by how low-tech the Russian operation was. America spends billions on technological advances in spyware, while Russia relied on the general greed, stupidity and lack of patriotism of everyday Republicans. The NYT reported yesterday that Russia had full knowledge of the compromised people they had placed within the Trump campaign – Flynn, Manafort – and that they were openly discussing how to use these traitors to influence Trump.

The Russians were producing fake Hillary Clinton documents. Read this crazy story at the Washington Post – the Russians gave the FBI some fake documents and Comey believed the documents for months, it sounds like.

This is what just happened. Trump met Emmanuel Macron, the new president of France. They’re at the NATO summit in Brussels and this handshake… my God.

Oh my. White House pooler @PhilipRucker's view of the Trump – Macron handshake in Brussels: knuckles turned white and faces tightened. pic.twitter.com/z16dpIfWhb — Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) May 25, 2017