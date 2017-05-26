LeAnn Rimes: People ‘freaked out’ when I created ‘Tight Tush Tuesdays’

Happy Stepmamma's Day to all my fellow SMs! I am so grateful for the LovE we share as a family. Thank you for expanding your hearts to fully embrace and LovE me. #mason and #jakey (yet to have an Instagram account. Let's keep you innocent 👼🏼) @eddiecibrian #family #stepmomday #stepmomsday #stepmomlove #stepsonlove #nobumalibu #somuchLovE
Here’s an Instagram of LeAnn Rimes celebrating Stepmother’s Day, which I guess is a thing. I’m not bothered by the fact that LeAnn prides herself on being a stepmother to Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville’s two sons. I am bothered by the fact that LeAnn used a minor “holiday” as way to exploit her two stepsons on social media and create hashtags of their names. What the hell? Anyway, this is just one of many problematic, stupid and/or ridiculous IGs LeAnn posts on a regular basis. She used to tweet endlessly, now she Instagrams endlessly. She’s been doing this thing called “Tight Tush Tuesdays” and she really, really wants to be known for creating it. So now she’s giving exclusive interviews to Us Weekly about her “tush.”
Strong mind, strong body! LeAnn Rimes’ secret to staying fit is “a healthy mindset,” the singer revealed in Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue. The Grammy winner, 34, lets fans get a peek at her workouts by posting videos of herself nailing different glutes exercises each week.
“I do like my butt,” she tells Us. “I did something on Instagram called Tight Tush Tuesday and everybody kind of freaked out about it, so it’s become a thing. I work pretty hard on my butt.”
Rimes says it helps that she and husband Eddie Cibrian are “on the same page” when it comes to health and fitness. “He likes to be a boy when he works out and make noises and grunt and stuff. I’m like, ‘I can’t even deal with you right now,’” Rimes tells Us. The “How Do I Live” songstress added that they enjoy taking SoulCycle classes, hiking and taking walks around the neighborhood together, and they help each other stick to a balanced diet. “When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all,” she says. “But I think I’ve gotten him over on my team.”
That’s not to say that Rimes doesn’t indulge occasionally. “I love cheese a lot and it’s horrible for a singer, so when I’m on the road, I don’t do it,” she says. “But when I’m home, I can eat a whole log of goat cheese.”
Rimes — who runs a lifestyle blog Soul of EverLe — says that she works out about four times per week because she loves food and wine. “I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go,” she tells Us. “So it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room.”
I’m not a cheese person so the thought of eating a log of any cheese is really gross to me. Ew. Now, is this shady? “When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all.” The subtext is that when they met, he was married to Brandi Glanville and Brandi wasn’t a good influence on Eddie’s diet, I think. As for Eddie making sounds while he’s working out… I also find that gross. If you’re really, really exerting yourself and you need to make some noises, sure. Have at it. But I get the feeling Eddie just wanders around his gym making sex noises as he lifts 10-pound weights.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, WENN.
What is this Tight Tushy Tuesday that you speak of? And who is freaking out about it?
Her 10 fans are freaking out. It’s sad she thinks she’s still a-list with millions of fans like Carrie or Taylor.
She really has no idea how far she’s fallen career wise does she? Her latest album is another in a long string of flops. She appears to have been dropped by RCA UK as well. She loves to pretend that there are only a few detractors, but even if it’s true, no one else cares about her. She only sold 8000 copies of her album.
Wear a bra or a better fitting top, that is all.
Came here to say the same.
Um, her t*ts look like they’re trying to escape in either direction.
That outfit looks like what the Kardashians have been wearing. Shouldn’t be in public without a brat when wearing something like that. Ugh
or get better implants that don’t look like they’re trying to escape to your armpit.
Good lord, Marge and slick Ed are still together.
It’s been the longest drain-circling, ever.
Her last tight tush Tuesday post got 12 comments. I wouldn’t say “everyone’s freaking out.”
All 12 comments were probably made by herself using different names
I think both Eddie and Leann look okay/good. A few years ago poor Leann lost a lot of weight and she looked unhealthy. It really baffles me how some people have the need to post everything on social media. We do not need to know what they eat or do every single day. By the way, Eddie’s kids look more and more like him the older they get, which is not a bad thing because he was and still very attractive.
Only on the outside.
I think the older boy looks exactly like his mother.
If Stepmothers Day is a real thing, which I doubt, it’s redundant, like Grandparents Day; Mothers Day and Fathers Day is all-inclusive.
And yes, a bra might be a good idea.
I’m not sure I’m buying subtext shade re Brandi and her influence on his choice of food intake. A grown ass man can choose to eat whatever regardless of his partners choices. No need to seek out new and likely unintended fuel to the fued.
I feel some shade in the subtext, given that Brandi is actually a great home cook. She did really well on the cooking show she was just on & she’s been working on a cookbook of her recipes. Years ago, I watched an interview with Leann & her ex-husband Dean at home, and they both said Dean did all the cooking cuz Leann can’t cook & had no interest in it.
Something nice: …
Something mean: her tits are absolutely wacky. Her surgeon needs to move them stat
Something nice: they would look ok in many tops, just nothing that shows them or is tight😏. At least they are a suitable size for her ?
They both look 10 (or more) years older than their actual age. Maybe tequila is offsetting the benefits of their other efforts?
“so when I’m on the road, I don’t do it”
When is she on the road for more than a day?
when is she on the road AT ALL?
It’s been years, but I’m still blown away by the horrible boob job that she got. They’re literally the wonkiest looking things ever and she refuses to wear a bra to keep them contained. Maybe she could sue. That is her thing after all isn’t it? That is besides being a spiritual guru, exercise expert, perfect wife, full time stalker and the world’s best co-soul protector ever. God she’s exhausting.
Don’t implants usually require a tune-up around the 10-year mark? She should consider an overhaul.
An overhaul is definitely not a bad idea. Next to Tori Spelling, her boob job is the worst. I get the feeling that she’s short on cash though and with Edna on the unemployment line again, LeAnn’s boob fix will have to wait.
Tara Reid?
She needs to broker a peace between her boobs so they’ll get together
Best comment! 😂😂
Eight hashtags, wow. Of course.
I love how they referenced one of the biggest hits of her career. A song that came out 20 years ago.. That had to be intentional right? exquisite shade? Artfully done. 😝
All of the LovE crap is making me feel kind of stabby. If she was14 I’d be more understanding, but she’s almost 35 and it’s not cute or clever. Then again, neither is she.
I pretty much total-body rejected the LovE thing, too. Ugh. Really? I mean, even for her.
Yes capitalizing the E drove me nuts. It’s very hard to read. Plus all those hash tags. Really?
Liar, liar, pants on fire, LeAnn.
Quick instagram check shows you started using the hashtag in 2015. People were using it before in 2014. Just another stolen idea. I’m not surprised.
Her and Trump need to get help for their twitter addiction
I wish more outlets reported on her following Brandi and her boyfriend to that restaurant she’s pictured at up top, she got called out with receipts! She’s delusional and crazy.
Birkenstocks and braless. Interesting choice.
Are they broke yet?!
the only thing people ‘freak out’ about with her is her psychotic stalking of her husband’s ex wife.
I guess the restaurant was short on chairs 😐
This whole post brought tears to my eyes…from laughter. The shade, oh The shade, I love you.
#Hashtagsarepassé #StophashtagsSunday
Sadly, I can no longer see these awesome workouts since she blocked me on Instagram for tagging my sister on of one of her videos where she was trying to do some hip hop moves…so if anyone “freaks out,” it’s that trick.
Omg is she seriously only 34?
#sidewaysboobsSunday
It’s funny that “everyone is doing it” yet today is the first time I’ve heard about it. She really is full of herself and acts as if she has a way bigger fan base than she does. I’ve seen Instagram models with more followers than her.
I find it so satisfying that she and Eddie are stuck together. She spends her days desperately trying to keep him under her thumb and trying to pull together cash to keep him, he’s stuck with her because he can’t find a better option.
Never thought about that but by airing dirty laundry (at times inadvertently through bragging and humble bragging) Leanne has succeeded in turning off any rich ladies that would like to steal Eddie (if there ever were any.) one of the interesting things about them. God that little article Us published is cringey!
I think it’s hilarious! They really seem stuck together at this point.
The kids have gotten so big. they’re like teenagers now. lol I rarely pay attention to these people so this surprises me.
LeeAnne should hurry up and get pregnant I’d love to see the Brandi fans (why does she have fans?) lose their Sh–t. Eddie C is a pos, not hot and can’t keep a steady job… brandi fans should be happy that she doesn’t have to deal with his cheating anymore.
Rumours say that he got a vasectomy.
Who? What? Dear god-anything to try and become relevant. What an idiot.
My goodness are Brandi’s boys getting handsome. The younger one looks just like his dad; the older favors his mom.
There are so many things wrong with this interview, where to begin?
No one freaked out over her tight tush Tuesday videos, which she only started doing because Eddie was on Baby Daddy working with a 21 year old Chelsea Kane. So Leann started pretending to work out because she was jealous. Even though she says that she works out, she doesn’t actually work out.
As for her “lifestyle blog”, she only decided to do this a month after Brandi announced that she was starting a blog with one of her fans about beauty tips. She launched the blog on the day that Brandi and Eddie got married in 2001.
Leann is rewriting history. How can she say that Eddie is a much healthier eater now that he is married to her, when she rarely cooks, they are papped dining out every other day, and there are photos of Eddie eating unhealthy food all the time during his very public relationship with Leann? How can she give interviews about how Eddie wasn’t a healthy eater when she first met him, when Eddie did interview after interview about how healthy and fit he was before he even met Leann? I also think that Eddie is very jealous of Brandi’s boyfriend and it’s making Leann very insecure.
As for the noises Eddie makes while working out, either he is yelling at her to stop following him to Soul Cycle or trailing behind him doing snapchats of him as he works out or he is trying to annoy her so that she doesn’t stalk him to the gym or as she works out.
The day before Stepmother’s Day, Leann stalked Brandi’s boyfriend’s instagram account. He showed Brandi in a white shirt, shorts, and high heel lace up shoes and said that they were going to Nobu. Leann with Brandi’s son and Eddie then showed up at Nobu, Leann dressed in a short shorts that barely covered her, no bra, a thin shirt, and boots. Leann even went so far as to copy Brandi’s tweets, Brandi tweeted about seeing sunsets in Malibu. Leann spent her Saturday tweeting about sunsets at Malibu and Nobu. After the dinner was over, Leann marched the boys in front of the paps. She also tried to pass it off as a Stepmother’s Day dinner, but she paid for everything, even the valet. As they were walking past the paps, Leann was holding money in her hand. Eddie loves Leann so much that she makes her treat him and his kids on a “holiday” that is supposed to be about her? Brandi posted a photo that said that she had ran into her kids while at Nobu. Later in the day, Brandi then exposed Leann for stalking her boyfriend’s snapchat account. They showed all the people who had viewed his snapchats and Leann’s snapchat account came up. To get Eddie to participate in this sham, Leann took him on another vacation.
I can’t believe dj and Brandi posted that picture of who viewed his Snapchats, LeAnn and Kiki right there stalking his accounts, then jobless Eddie getting photographed in front of dj’s 130k dollar car while walking into nobu knowing Brandi was there. Those two are such losers and it’s hilarious to see karma slapping them left and right while Brandi is so successful and found a man who adores her for who she is, and he’s handsome and beyond wealthy to boot!
Leann did a bikini photoshoot to go along with this interview with USW and it’s obvious that whoever picked out the clothes and poses for the photoshoot hate Leann. All of the outfits were way too small, didn’t fit her properly, and were the wrong color. You could also see the veins in her foot and her implants needed more support than the sportsbra she was wearing. What I don’t understand is why all of a sudden is Leann trying to promote the fitness lifestyle. Does this have something to do with Eddie’s latest co-star Jaina Lee Ortiz? She is a fitness person and was once a dancer and is always posting photos and videos of herself working out and dancing. It’s crazy how Leann’s interests are always the interests of Eddie’s female co-stars. Eddie must have really liked Jaina because Leann is trying to morph herself into Jaina. In one photo Leann is wearing neutral leggings and sportsbra. When you go to Jaina’s instagram account, you see that this is what she wears when she works out, only she wears drank colors like blue and black. It’s like Leann did that photoshoot to prove to Jaina that anything she can do, she can do better.
This post. Hilarious. Love it.
Oh my gosh those hashtags. I…can’t believe them. I thought that was a Leanne satire post. Ugh cringe. “Gotta keep you innocent” oh my gosh shut up you are giving me the worst second hand embarrassment UGH
