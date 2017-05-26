LeAnn Rimes: People ‘freaked out’ when I created ‘Tight Tush Tuesdays’

Here’s an Instagram of LeAnn Rimes celebrating Stepmother’s Day, which I guess is a thing. I’m not bothered by the fact that LeAnn prides herself on being a stepmother to Eddie Cibrian and Brandi Glanville’s two sons. I am bothered by the fact that LeAnn used a minor “holiday” as way to exploit her two stepsons on social media and create hashtags of their names. What the hell? Anyway, this is just one of many problematic, stupid and/or ridiculous IGs LeAnn posts on a regular basis. She used to tweet endlessly, now she Instagrams endlessly. She’s been doing this thing called “Tight Tush Tuesdays” and she really, really wants to be known for creating it. So now she’s giving exclusive interviews to Us Weekly about her “tush.”

Strong mind, strong body! LeAnn Rimes’ secret to staying fit is “a healthy mindset,” the singer revealed in Us Weekly’s Best Bodies issue. The Grammy winner, 34, lets fans get a peek at her workouts by posting videos of herself nailing different glutes exercises each week. “I do like my butt,” she tells Us. “I did something on Instagram called Tight Tush Tuesday and everybody kind of freaked out about it, so it’s become a thing. I work pretty hard on my butt.” Rimes says it helps that she and husband Eddie Cibrian are “on the same page” when it comes to health and fitness. “He likes to be a boy when he works out and make noises and grunt and stuff. I’m like, ‘I can’t even deal with you right now,’” Rimes tells Us. The “How Do I Live” songstress added that they enjoy taking SoulCycle classes, hiking and taking walks around the neighborhood together, and they help each other stick to a balanced diet. “When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all,” she says. “But I think I’ve gotten him over on my team.” That’s not to say that Rimes doesn’t indulge occasionally. “I love cheese a lot and it’s horrible for a singer, so when I’m on the road, I don’t do it,” she says. “But when I’m home, I can eat a whole log of goat cheese.” Rimes — who runs a lifestyle blog Soul of EverLe — says that she works out about four times per week because she loves food and wine. “I take a jump rope with me everywhere I go,” she tells Us. “So it’s easy to do and easy to do bodyweight workouts in my dressing room.”

I’m not a cheese person so the thought of eating a log of any cheese is really gross to me. Ew. Now, is this shady? “When I first met him, he was not the healthiest eater at all.” The subtext is that when they met, he was married to Brandi Glanville and Brandi wasn’t a good influence on Eddie’s diet, I think. As for Eddie making sounds while he’s working out… I also find that gross. If you’re really, really exerting yourself and you need to make some noises, sure. Have at it. But I get the feeling Eddie just wanders around his gym making sex noises as he lifts 10-pound weights.