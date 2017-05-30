Duchess Kate’s maid quit because the job became ‘too demanding’

I’ve always thought that one of the big reasons why Carole Middleton was such a huge part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage was because Carole basically has the tools and wherewithal to actually organize a large house with staff. I don’t think Kate knows how to organize a household staff – and yes, it’s general the purview of the aristocratic or royal wife to organize the staff – and she has never bothered to learn. To be fair, I wouldn’t know how to organize a household staff either, but I would take the time to learn and figure out on the job. But why would Kate bother with that when her mummy can move in and just do it for her? So, over the years, William and Kate have hemorrhaged both household staff and office staff. I generally believe that William is unpleasant to work for – sources always paint him as a temperamental, tantrum-prone screamer – but Kate is probably pleasant enough to the staff. The problem, perhaps, is that Kate and Carole want staffers to be able to do everything for them and work 24/7. So, their staff turnover has been extremely notable. And guess what? Another maid just quit, and she’s citing the crazy “demands” of the job.
A housekeeper who earned £35,000 a year to cook, clean and shop for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children in their Norfolk home has quit her job after the post became ‘too demanding’, it has been reported. Sadie Rice, 35, has been working at the couple’s country home for two years, but reportedly refused to spend more time at their London home, Kensington Palace, which they share with Prince Harry. Ms Rice’s departure will be inconvenient at a time when William and Kate have been seeking to expand their household staff.
The Royal couple have spent an increasing amount of time in their London home since they decided to enroll Prince George at private Thomas’s School in Battersea, south London. A source at the Queen’s nearby Sandringham Estate told the Sun: ‘Sadie’s a hard worker but the job’s demands got too much, even for her. They wanted her to spend more time at Kensington Palace and her work was increasing all the time. She wasn’t having a normal life outside work. Sadie’s serving her notice and it seems nothing will change her mind. It’s their loss.’
Neither Sandringham Estate or Kensington Palace were able to confirm that Ms Rice has resigned from her post. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: ‘We cannot comment on the Duke and Duchess’s private staff.’
The unconfirmed departure of Ms Rice – who used to work for the Prince of Norway according to the Daily Star – comes as William and Kate seek to boost the size of the team who work to keep life at Kensington Palace running smoothly. Kate is also hunting for a new principal private secretary after it was reported that Rebecca Deacon is leaving the post this summer after ten years in royal service. The Royal couple have also recently hired a second housekeeper at Anmer Hall – Emma Boyce, 35, who previously worked for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for a decade.
I guess Kate expected Sadie to work as a maid in Kensington Palace AND Anmer Hall? Like, Sadie was going to be Anna from Downton Abbey, and just travel exclusively with “the mistress of Anmer Hall” and do everything for her, 24/7, like a maid, personal assistant, personal shopper, standby nanny and chef all in one. Yeah. I probably would have quit too. I bet Sadie knows a lot too, having worked at Anmer for two years already. She knows about the Wiglet of Secrets. She knows about Queen Carole barking orders at the staff. She knows what William really does with his time.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
It must be so exhausting to babysit Wills and Kate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She probably had to babysit, Will, Kate and serve Carole, who allegedly is said to have run of AnMer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY -Four babies.
And now chutney will entertains KP because the other half of the Wisteria sis is down the street.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like a lot of work for 35,000 yr? Especially to essentially be at someone’s beck and call, 24/7. Hopefully she found a higher paying position.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what I thought. Even if she’s just doing the shopping and the cooking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The royal family are notorious for paying peanuts. It’s supposed to be an honour and a privilege to work for them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And looks good on one’s resume.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think tax payers would prefer staff being paid a livable wage over paying for designer dresses and jewelry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The staff of Windsor castle, Buckingham Palace and Balmoral threatened to strike in 2015 if their wages weren’t brought in line with national minimum wage.
It threatened to be deeply embarrassing for HM and after afew articles and the BBC reporting on it, she finally paid them that minimum, but none are being paid fabulously. The default average salary is minimum wage.
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/people/the-queen-has-started-paying-her-servants-the-living-wage-as-unions-say-its-a-long-time-coming-10258034.html
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2015/apr/15/windsor-castle-industrial-action-pay-row
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/uknews/queen-elizabeth-II/11503795/Queens-staff-could-strike-for-the-first-time-as-Windsor-Castle-workers-vote-on-action-over-appalling-low-pay.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I dont see working for basically “white trash with pearls” an honor when they are paying 1 person to do 5 jobs 24/7?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she’s live in with room and board separate, £35K isn’t too bad for someone who cleans house, polishes the silver, does the shopping and cooks occasionally. It works out to $45,013.50 at today’s exchange rate. If you add room and board on top of that, it isn’t bad. That being said, if they expect her to work long hours and shuttle back and forth, that’s a lot to ask of someone. I don’t blame her for quitting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not sure how far apart the locations are? I would leave a job if it was moving and meant less time with my family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will get a better job in no time.A Housekeeper in aristo circles is a high level position in the household and she is probably extremely competent ..
It is their loss and a reflection of them as an employer…
They are unlikely to attract really good staff until they learn …which is unlikely and they will borrow from the Royal Household as volunteers will be limited!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I should think running to the press with complaints about her last employer would hurt her chances of getting a really good job. She may get a check if she tells all, but that money won’t last long. I hope she used a fake name for this story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt very much she has done that.First thing these folks are is discreet but putting in her notice can’t be hidden and I guess people ‘know’ why…
She wasn’t quoted..British Press can make up their own ‘facts’..but are usually spot on!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She worked for future King of Norway and his future Queen Consort Mette Marit and not a peep or problem there, She also is said to have worked for Queen Elizabeth’s household and not a peep or problem there. Kate and William have had numerous staff quit or leave with bad reports.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just thinking that! She was with the Norwegian CP couple for 5 years. It isn’t like Haakon and Mette-Marit are the epitome of strict and formal. Ex. They have a couch in their living room where the kids hang out and do homework. This would be an experienced housekeeper who knows how to balance royal status with casual family atmosphere.
The number of staff who keep leaving is not a good sign.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry, should have read “couch in their KITCHEN”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like W+K are artificially keeping their staff small by expecting people to do more than one job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It must be degrading working leaving CP Haakon family, for common like waity and queen carol middleton. who are snobs, MORE royal than TQ – BRF – wannabes from hell!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She also gave up, moved from Norway working with Crown Prince Haakon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate has never really worked, so knowing when you need to stop adding to someone’s duties wouldn’t be top of mind for her. I don’t think she would even know to ask her staff how things were going and if they had any ideas (ie: an extra member is needed for something) to make things better.
Kate needs to find someone with a household like hers with happy loyal staff and take some notes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She once employed a couple from the Queen’s household who lasted about 5months before they asked for transfer back to the Queen’s household.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some rumoured reports from previous staff who left were rumours that part of the problem was Kate letting CAROLE, run the house, it’s all too too much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine having to bow and curtsy to Carole. Well, not actually from staff, but I wouldn’t be surprised if William makes staff acknowledge Carole and Mike almost like royalty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rumours are the Willy is hardly ever at home, so chances are the demanding behaviour is coming from Kate and Carole. Both of whom have been described as ‘rather grand’ by insiders.
Considering that her family have used royal protection officers for their own private events its no stretch to imagine that Sadie is being put upon to run around after her family. RPO’s were used at Pippa’s book launch and more recently their PR was used to promote her private fake royal wedding. A PR office that is paid for by the tax payers. Those Mids do like the tax payer perks that being part of the RF gives them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would say, reading between the lines. Sadie rice grew tired of working unpaid for ma bucket Carole. Carole thought she was her maid too. Prolly had her doing things for the bucklebury Middleton,/ bouquet residence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And got tired bowing to ma midds with her fake accent straight off the council estate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The work of organizing the household staff for an estate is not a big deal. But I can see where Carole would still be needed because Kate has zero life experience.
Bottom line is Just hire the top person i.e. a Carson (butler) and s/he hires and manages the rest of the household staff. If no butler is wanted then hire a head housekeeper and s/he aka Mrs. Hughes type of person hires and oversees household staff. Same thing for groundskeeping.
The reason I know this stuff is I was a fan of Downton Abbey. And in real life because I worked for a few years for a very wealthy family that owned two large estates as well as other smaller vacation properties.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, that’s how Carole raised her, she likes it that Kate still needs her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The former gardener and his wife at Anmer couldn’t run out of Anmer fast enough and back to the Queen’s household and the rumours were Carole was a problem to deal with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saw a comment from the DM posted elsewhere. It basically said Sadie was doing the Carson role. Directed all the other staff (cleaners, cook, clothes care, etc.) and this “too demanding work load” is being used as an excuse to get out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not bad for a couple who want to live a normal life. Weren’t we told earlier that Waity answers answers the door herself, and there were no signs of staff around,
Just like a normal family.
I read another article where staff find her abrupt and grand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’ve lied about their amount of staff all along, so this is not surprising. Another comment found elsewhere ->
“I currently work on the Sandringham Estate, Sadie is outstanding and gives up so much for them. They really do demand too much of her and I’m not surprised she has finally thrown in the towel. Calls to her in the middle of the night are too much, she can’t lead a normal life whilst working for them”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the middle of the night! WTF! spoiled, entitled brats! Can’t Her Royal Highness find the loo by herself!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha, Kate needs mummy to wipe her ass for her, as if she could retain staff with her level of demands/commands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think payment was super low considering all her responsibilities
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why have a maid play all those roles? That’s crazy for a royal hsehold. You don’t have a normal, small house. How can she be expected to clean it in its entirety, prep gourmet meals for you and your daily guests and take care of the kids? Why not have 3 maids?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Taking big care of the kids? There’s a full time, live-in nanny.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When Sadie was hired it was reported the ad in Lady mag said some child care would be involved. I’d think with 2 active kids, one nanny isn’t always enough and Maria must be given some time off.) It also mentioned “petcare” as a duty (Cleaning the hamster cage? Walking the dog and pooper-scooping? Cleaning the chicken coop?) It mentioned cleaning, laundry, shopping and “some” cooking but did not mention supervising cleaning staff so I wonder if she was expected to do all the cleaning of the 10-bed home herself (so W&K can brag about have few staff) It also said the hours were M-F with “some” weekend work. The salary sounds pretty low to me given the size of the house and all the apparent extras. Sure it included a place to live but who really wants to live with her boss?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They actually have 2 but like to hide that by only trotting out Maria to the big events. The got another one after Charlotte was born,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
..To further Wiilnot Cannot regular like everyone – ‘I am a prince’ phony PR.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate probably thinks it is an honor to work for them. But honors don’t pay the bills or make up for working in untenable situations. Kate needs lessons in household management and how to get along without her Mummy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
W&K are probably glad another has walked away. They’re so privacy obsessed (mostly William) so they don’t want anyone getting too close. And they despise anyone else making $ off them.
Case in point : William will have Kate taking official birthday photos of the kids until they’re 35.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am sure she signed a non-disclosure agreement, but wouldn’t you love to hear the stories Sadie has to tell?! It would be hilarious to find out what really goes on in that house.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of stories through the years of how both W&K mistreat staff, including staff at KP and Clarence House. The Prickly Princess stories didn’t come out of nowhere.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes notasugarhere this new story, hardly surprising given the history.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And didn’t an ex-RPO say Kate was always shopping as well as online shopping? That’s all she did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The job being too demanding is code for the bosses being too demanding and difficult. The article states that she basically had no life and was on call 24/7.
It says a lot about employers who can’t keep staff. Rebecca Deacon is also leaving at the same time as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the stress and strain was why Rebecca always looked so disheveled while attending engagements with Kate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! You have demanding actors and billionaires who also hire staff but let them know in the contract the expected work hours and the staff are paid like $100,000-200,000 a year plus bonuses. If they like their employers they will stay happily but if they hate their boss and are overworked plus underpaid? Bye Felicia.
It’s no longer the old days when they can destroy your life, an ex-staff of the royals will have plenty of Job offers!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re kidding 35k a year to do all that stuff? What is that like $15/$16 an hour is that minimum wage over there? I would think working for a royal family definitely paid more than that. SMH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
£35,000, which is ~ $45k. Not sure if it’s live-in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I know the conversion still think it’s really low, maybe because in NYC maids/nannies/housekeepers etc are so expensive lol definitely thought a royal family would pay a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Live-in = being constantly on call. Not worth it, and definitely not for £35,000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s extremely low for the job and what it entails. We have family overseas with full staff and they have had some of the same people for years – the chief housemaid, the drivers, on elf the nannies – you hire good people and you pay them well, give them great benefits, generous vacation and bonuses etc. They never want to leave. Those twits who have never held a job don’t understand that at some point their employees need to go home and live their own life, plus you have to make it rewarding financially if you expect middle of the night calls to be answered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dang! 35k is very little!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know right? I would have thought at least 60k to attract experienced staff and have them put their lives on hold for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t imagine it was easy working for 3 bosses – Whiny, Waity and Carole. She probably couldn’t get on with her job for Kate making chutney in the kitchens.
I believe the royal family employees have to sign a confidentiality clause which is a shame because she must have a few good stories to tell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anytime we hear about their staffs jobs- they’re doing the work of multiple people. It’s not enough that you’re a cleaner- you also walk the dog. Take care of the kids do the shopping polish the cutlery etc. You’re being paid to do one but the workload of three of four. And Kate doesn’t have a good rep amongst the staff. She was said to be very rude and demanding towards the staff at Clarence House.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Waity have a Lady’s maid too, like Lady Mary? Oh wait, no, she can’t, she’s not a lady.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet, and yet… Kate is so hands-on, we are told breathlessly! And yet, and yet… it doesn’t look like it from what was demanded of Sadie, let alone other staff. What a load of lies the Cambridge’s tell. And what a dreadful job having to be servile to the two twits plus that God-awful Carole. I know I would have lasted two minutes before slapping the old girl into tomorrow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine phone calls implying when she was off duty. Someone indicated in the DM it is a great loss for them because good staff are difficult to find. The fact this girl said she would never go back what is that all about. Carole was called the Gamekeeper – ?!?!? I have a Capricorn friend knowing how she has to have everything spotless to the tone of having her house so clean and tidy you could eat off the floor, Katie Capricorn probably is the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good staff in any profession are hard to find AND keep. Yes, Sadie’s alleged statement that she would ‘never go back’ is code, in no uncertain terms, for ‘bad employer’ followed by ‘mistreatment’ aka run ragged, if not abused. Given her successful employment elsewhere, she’ll have no problem finding another position, better paid and with better working conditions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine phone calls implying when she was off duty. Someone indicated in the DM it is a great loss for them because good staff are difficult to find. The fact this girl said she would never go back what is that all about. Carole was called the Gamekeeper – ?!?!? I have a Capricorn friend knowing how she has to have everything spotless to the tone of having her house so clean and tidy you could eat off the floor, Katie Capricorn probably is the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why am I not surprised? Waity and Willy are not known for their generosity and kind consideration of others.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For that money I couldn’t work,because I couldn’t maintain my own family,a bad job,bad payed.It is no honor to work for this fashion show of a very pretty nitwit,because she is a royal.She is just a beautiful woman,who married a symbol,future king.Respect for queen Elizabeth.For the rest?I leave it to the English people.If they Ned a future queen or a royal fashion show is not up to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joke, beautiful but with loads of botox and fillers, without all that and no make-up you wouldn;t recognize her on the street, in fact you probably wouldn’t look twice!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like in their minds they are still living in.the downtown abbey era, paying pittance.
Those wages are pathetic. And whiny William where does he go if he is not at home cause it certainly isn’t work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One would figure she would have learned by now how to run a big staff for two big houses. She could have asked for an experienced butler from the royal house in the beginning and start from there. I am sure help was offered in fact her first staff at Anmer was from the Q house and she made them run away. Some people are like that I think, difficult and demanding beyond logic.
At work we have the chief of finance who is like that. You can have cofe with her, eat with her, shop with her, talk about family etc. When it comes to work she EXPECTS people to follow her and do everything for her. She pretends others do her job ,and because the nature of her job is particular and not many people can’t or are not authorized to do she than keeps people around like “slaves” and gives them inutile chores just so she can order them around. She tried that with me in the beginning to but because my own job was to demanding I had no time for her antics so I escaped without a fight. Right now she is alone in her office as nobody wants to work work with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse