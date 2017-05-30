Duchess Kate’s maid quit because the job became ‘too demanding’

Royal start for the Virgin Money London Marathon 2017

I’ve always thought that one of the big reasons why Carole Middleton was such a huge part of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s marriage was because Carole basically has the tools and wherewithal to actually organize a large house with staff. I don’t think Kate knows how to organize a household staff – and yes, it’s general the purview of the aristocratic or royal wife to organize the staff – and she has never bothered to learn. To be fair, I wouldn’t know how to organize a household staff either, but I would take the time to learn and figure out on the job. But why would Kate bother with that when her mummy can move in and just do it for her? So, over the years, William and Kate have hemorrhaged both household staff and office staff. I generally believe that William is unpleasant to work for – sources always paint him as a temperamental, tantrum-prone screamer – but Kate is probably pleasant enough to the staff. The problem, perhaps, is that Kate and Carole want staffers to be able to do everything for them and work 24/7. So, their staff turnover has been extremely notable. And guess what? Another maid just quit, and she’s citing the crazy “demands” of the job.

A housekeeper who earned £35,000 a year to cook, clean and shop for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children in their Norfolk home has quit her job after the post became ‘too demanding’, it has been reported. Sadie Rice, 35, has been working at the couple’s country home for two years, but reportedly refused to spend more time at their London home, Kensington Palace, which they share with Prince Harry. Ms Rice’s departure will be inconvenient at a time when William and Kate have been seeking to expand their household staff.

The Royal couple have spent an increasing amount of time in their London home since they decided to enroll Prince George at private Thomas’s School in Battersea, south London. A source at the Queen’s nearby Sandringham Estate told the Sun: ‘Sadie’s a hard worker but the job’s demands got too much, even for her. They wanted her to spend more time at Kensington Palace and her work was increasing all the time. She wasn’t having a normal life outside work. Sadie’s serving her notice and it seems nothing will change her mind. It’s their loss.’

Neither Sandringham Estate or Kensington Palace were able to confirm that Ms Rice has resigned from her post. A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: ‘We cannot comment on the Duke and Duchess’s private staff.’

The unconfirmed departure of Ms Rice – who used to work for the Prince of Norway according to the Daily Star – comes as William and Kate seek to boost the size of the team who work to keep life at Kensington Palace running smoothly. Kate is also hunting for a new principal private secretary after it was reported that Rebecca Deacon is leaving the post this summer after ten years in royal service. The Royal couple have also recently hired a second housekeeper at Anmer Hall – Emma Boyce, 35, who previously worked for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie for a decade.

I guess Kate expected Sadie to work as a maid in Kensington Palace AND Anmer Hall? Like, Sadie was going to be Anna from Downton Abbey, and just travel exclusively with “the mistress of Anmer Hall” and do everything for her, 24/7, like a maid, personal assistant, personal shopper, standby nanny and chef all in one. Yeah. I probably would have quit too. I bet Sadie knows a lot too, having worked at Anmer for two years already. She knows about the Wiglet of Secrets. She knows about Queen Carole barking orders at the staff. She knows what William really does with his time.

Duchess of Cambridge visits Luxembourg

Middleton Matthews wedding

70 Responses to “Duchess Kate’s maid quit because the job became ‘too demanding’”

  1. sarri says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:22 am

    It must be so exhausting to babysit Wills and Kate.

    Reply
  2. Lolalulu says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Sounds like a lot of work for 35,000 yr? Especially to essentially be at someone’s beck and call, 24/7. Hopefully she found a higher paying position.

    Reply
  3. What Was That? says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:28 am

    She will get a better job in no time.A Housekeeper in aristo circles is a high level position in the household and she is probably extremely competent ..
    It is their loss and a reflection of them as an employer…
    They are unlikely to attract really good staff until they learn …which is unlikely and they will borrow from the Royal Household as volunteers will be limited!

    Reply
  4. HK9 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Kate has never really worked, so knowing when you need to stop adding to someone’s duties wouldn’t be top of mind for her. I don’t think she would even know to ask her staff how things were going and if they had any ideas (ie: an extra member is needed for something) to make things better.

    Kate needs to find someone with a household like hers with happy loyal staff and take some notes

    Reply
  5. MinnFinn says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:43 am

    The work of organizing the household staff for an estate is not a big deal. But I can see where Carole would still be needed because Kate has zero life experience.

    Bottom line is Just hire the top person i.e. a Carson (butler) and s/he hires and manages the rest of the household staff. If no butler is wanted then hire a head housekeeper and s/he aka Mrs. Hughes type of person hires and oversees household staff. Same thing for groundskeeping.

    The reason I know this stuff is I was a fan of Downton Abbey. And in real life because I worked for a few years for a very wealthy family that owned two large estates as well as other smaller vacation properties.

    Reply
  6. Meow says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Haha, Kate needs mummy to wipe her ass for her, as if she could retain staff with her level of demands/commands.

    Reply
  7. Kiki says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:50 am

    I think payment was super low considering all her responsibilities

    Reply
  8. Bxhal says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Why have a maid play all those roles? That’s crazy for a royal hsehold. You don’t have a normal, small house. How can she be expected to clean it in its entirety, prep gourmet meals for you and your daily guests and take care of the kids? Why not have 3 maids?

    Reply
    • Kristen from MA says:
      May 30, 2017 at 9:50 am

      Taking big care of the kids? There’s a full time, live-in nanny.

      Reply
      • Lizabeth says:
        May 30, 2017 at 12:19 pm

        When Sadie was hired it was reported the ad in Lady mag said some child care would be involved. I’d think with 2 active kids, one nanny isn’t always enough and Maria must be given some time off.) It also mentioned “petcare” as a duty (Cleaning the hamster cage? Walking the dog and pooper-scooping? Cleaning the chicken coop?) It mentioned cleaning, laundry, shopping and “some” cooking but did not mention supervising cleaning staff so I wonder if she was expected to do all the cleaning of the 10-bed home herself (so W&K can brag about have few staff) It also said the hours were M-F with “some” weekend work. The salary sounds pretty low to me given the size of the house and all the apparent extras. Sure it included a place to live but who really wants to live with her boss?

      • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
        May 30, 2017 at 3:12 pm

        They actually have 2 but like to hide that by only trotting out Maria to the big events. The got another one after Charlotte was born,

    • Dolittle says:
      May 30, 2017 at 4:08 pm

      ..To further Wiilnot Cannot regular like everyone – ‘I am a prince’ phony PR.

      Reply
  9. Giddy says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Kate probably thinks it is an honor to work for them. But honors don’t pay the bills or make up for working in untenable situations. Kate needs lessons in household management and how to get along without her Mummy.

    Reply
  10. Citresse says:
    May 30, 2017 at 8:56 am

    W&K are probably glad another has walked away. They’re so privacy obsessed (mostly William) so they don’t want anyone getting too close. And they despise anyone else making $ off them.
    Case in point : William will have Kate taking official birthday photos of the kids until they’re 35.

    Reply
  11. KatM says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:04 am

    I am sure she signed a non-disclosure agreement, but wouldn’t you love to hear the stories Sadie has to tell?! It would be hilarious to find out what really goes on in that house.

    Reply
  12. notasugarhere says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Plenty of stories through the years of how both W&K mistreat staff, including staff at KP and Clarence House. The Prickly Princess stories didn’t come out of nowhere.

    Reply
  13. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:24 am

    The job being too demanding is code for the bosses being too demanding and difficult. The article states that she basically had no life and was on call 24/7.

    It says a lot about employers who can’t keep staff. Rebecca Deacon is also leaving at the same time as well.

    Reply
    • Harla Jodet says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:15 am

      I wonder if the stress and strain was why Rebecca always looked so disheveled while attending engagements with Kate?

      Reply
    • Original T.C. says:
      May 30, 2017 at 10:36 am

      Exactly! You have demanding actors and billionaires who also hire staff but let them know in the contract the expected work hours and the staff are paid like $100,000-200,000 a year plus bonuses. If they like their employers they will stay happily but if they hate their boss and are overworked plus underpaid? Bye Felicia.

      It’s no longer the old days when they can destroy your life, an ex-staff of the royals will have plenty of Job offers!

      Reply
  14. Jessica says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:32 am

    They’re kidding 35k a year to do all that stuff? What is that like $15/$16 an hour is that minimum wage over there? I would think working for a royal family definitely paid more than that. SMH.

    Reply
  15. Cel2495 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Dang! 35k is very little!

    Reply
  16. Cerys says:
    May 30, 2017 at 9:45 am

    I can’t imagine it was easy working for 3 bosses – Whiny, Waity and Carole. She probably couldn’t get on with her job for Kate making chutney in the kitchens.
    I believe the royal family employees have to sign a confidentiality clause which is a shame because she must have a few good stories to tell.

    Reply
  17. Lainey says:
    May 30, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Anytime we hear about their staffs jobs- they’re doing the work of multiple people. It’s not enough that you’re a cleaner- you also walk the dog. Take care of the kids do the shopping polish the cutlery etc. You’re being paid to do one but the workload of three of four. And Kate doesn’t have a good rep amongst the staff. She was said to be very rude and demanding towards the staff at Clarence House.

    Reply
  18. Starlight says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Can you imagine phone calls implying when she was off duty. Someone indicated in the DM it is a great loss for them because good staff are difficult to find. The fact this girl said she would never go back what is that all about. Carole was called the Gamekeeper – ?!?!? I have a Capricorn friend knowing how she has to have everything spotless to the tone of having her house so clean and tidy you could eat off the floor, Katie Capricorn probably is the same.

    Reply
    • addie says:
      May 30, 2017 at 1:56 pm

      Good staff in any profession are hard to find AND keep. Yes, Sadie’s alleged statement that she would ‘never go back’ is code, in no uncertain terms, for ‘bad employer’ followed by ‘mistreatment’ aka run ragged, if not abused. Given her successful employment elsewhere, she’ll have no problem finding another position, better paid and with better working conditions.

      Reply
  19. Starlight says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Can you imagine phone calls implying when she was off duty. Someone indicated in the DM it is a great loss for them because good staff are difficult to find. The fact this girl said she would never go back what is that all about. Carole was called the Gamekeeper – ?!?!? I have a Capricorn friend knowing how she has to have everything spotless to the tone of having her house so clean and tidy you could eat off the floor, Katie Capricorn probably is the same.

    Reply
  20. CrystalBall says:
    May 30, 2017 at 11:16 am

    Why am I not surprised? Waity and Willy are not known for their generosity and kind consideration of others.

    Reply
  21. joke Traanberg says:
    May 30, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    For that money I couldn’t work,because I couldn’t maintain my own family,a bad job,bad payed.It is no honor to work for this fashion show of a very pretty nitwit,because she is a royal.She is just a beautiful woman,who married a symbol,future king.Respect for queen Elizabeth.For the rest?I leave it to the English people.If they Ned a future queen or a royal fashion show is not up to me.

    Reply
  22. Ellie71 says:
    May 30, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Sounds like in their minds they are still living in.the downtown abbey era, paying pittance.
    Those wages are pathetic. And whiny William where does he go if he is not at home cause it certainly isn’t work.

    Reply
  23. Egla says:
    May 30, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    One would figure she would have learned by now how to run a big staff for two big houses. She could have asked for an experienced butler from the royal house in the beginning and start from there. I am sure help was offered in fact her first staff at Anmer was from the Q house and she made them run away. Some people are like that I think, difficult and demanding beyond logic.
    At work we have the chief of finance who is like that. You can have cofe with her, eat with her, shop with her, talk about family etc. When it comes to work she EXPECTS people to follow her and do everything for her. She pretends others do her job ,and because the nature of her job is particular and not many people can’t or are not authorized to do she than keeps people around like “slaves” and gives them inutile chores just so she can order them around. She tried that with me in the beginning to but because my own job was to demanding I had no time for her antics so I escaped without a fight. Right now she is alone in her office as nobody wants to work work with her.

    Reply

