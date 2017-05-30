Prince William covers GQ UK, ‘will fight’ for his children ‘to have a normal life’

Prince William covers the new issue of British GQ. The photos are by Norman Jean Roy, and it seems like William – who has a reputation as a privacy-obsessed control freak – shockingly allowed his children to be photographed for a nationally/internationally published magazine. How surprising! So, what’s William up to these days? He talks to GQ about Heads Together, the 20th anniversary of his mother’s death, and more. You can read the GQ highlights here.
On missing his mother: “I would like to have had her advice. I would love her to have met Catherine and to have seen the children grow up. It makes me sad that she won’t, that they will never know her.”
The goal of the Heads Together campaign: “Smashing the taboo is our biggest aim. We cannot go anywhere much until that is done. People can’t access services till they feel less ashamed, so we must tackle the taboo, the stigma, for goodness sake, this is the 21st century. I’ve been really shocked how many people live in fear and in silence because of their mental illness. I just don’t understand it. I know I come across as quite reserved and shy, I don’t always have my emotions brewing, but behind closed doors I think about the issues, I get very passionate about things. I rely on people around me for opinions, and I am a great believer in communication on these issues. I cannot understand how families, even behind closed doors, still find it so hard to talk about it. I am shocked we are so worried about saying anything about the true feelings we have. Because mental illness is inside our heads, invisible, it means others tread so carefully, and people don’t know what to say, whereas if you have a broken leg in plaster, everyone knows what to say.”
On the 20th anniversary of his mother’s death: “I am in a better place about it than I have been for a long time, where I can talk about her more openly, talk about her more honestly, and I can remember her better, and publicly talk about her better. It has taken me almost 20 years to get to that stage. I still find it difficult now because at the time it was so raw. And also it is not like most people’s grief, because everyone else knows about it, everyone knows the story, everyone knows her. It is a different situation for most people who lose someone they love, it can be hidden away or they can choose if they want to share their story.”
On the importance of family: “I could not do my job without the stability of the family. Stability at home is so important to me. I want to bring up my children in a happy, stable, secure world and that is so important to both of us as parents. I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there. The media make it harder but I will fight for them to have a normal life.”
It’s gotten to the point – and this is entirely William’s fault – that whenever William talks about Diana, I always wonder what he’s trying to cover up or make excuses for. Over the past decade especially, William only invokes his mother when he’s using her as a shield from criticism. So I do wonder if this GQ article is some kind of advance PR for something damaging about to come out.
As for this: “I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there.” But they’re moving to Kensington Palace later this year? George will be living behind palace walls. Is William signalling to his grandmother that he’s still throwing tantrums about being “forced” to move back to London? And ENUFF with the “normal” talk. William fetishizes normalcy to a ridiculous degree and what’s odd is that he literally has no concept about what is and is not normal for most people.
Photos courtesy of Norman Jean Roy/British GQ.
Wills suddenly has more hair on the top of his head .. that was nice of the GQ ; )
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or maybe a hair transplant?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah, you can always see him with a ridiculous comb-over lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
poor big baby
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read some comments on various websites. People were torn apart… on the other hand there are still people who love Diana but there were also many people who said this is all PR. People are not as gullible as they used to be when it comes to the royals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he is as usual following Harry’s lead. Harry spontaneously talked about finally dealing with his grief regarding his Mom’s Death on a random podcast and he got lots of pats on the back for his honesty. So William or his people decided to do the same in a GQ article that is trying to clean up his image after the solo ski trip/I got 40 on it-Dad moves.
See the front cover of normal bill and the inside pics of normal family man who loves spending time with his wife and kids above all else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bottom photo reminds me of a Tim Burton movie or a Lemony Snickett unfortunate event movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought so too!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
omg yes, it is so creepy like the first 5 minutes of a horror film
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Wills looks like Uncle Fester of The Addams Family. He doesn’t photograph well in b/w.
I like the photo, though, probably because it does look Tim Burton-ish.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kidd Uncle Fester likeness is hilarious!
I like Tim Burton, Lemony etc too but it for me it is a weird way to modernize photos of the BRF that just does not work.
I’d love to hear what Phil the Greek said when he first saw the photos which I bet was yesterday when they were published.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at uncle Fester.
Any photography experts able to answer me – I always thought black and white was supposed to make you appear more beautiful, not more creepy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why such a dark, foreboding family photo?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’d call that a nearly a photo of George’s bottom. Interesting given the quote that the media are to blame for making it hard for his kids to have a “normal” childhood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t care if it’s PR or not, if it helps open up the dialogue on mental illness then he can do all the PR he wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cosigned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup. It seems like he’s finally found a cause he’s passionate about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who struggles to live a normal life with mental illness, and has felt the stigma attached to it from family and people I thought were friends, I honestly don’t give two sh*ts about why Will, Harry and Kate are doing this, I am just so glad they are bringing much needed attention to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They want their children to grow up in an ordinary environment but are happy to keep their privilege and status. If they REALLY wanted that their kids grow up in an ordinary environment they would renounce their claim to the throne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s just royal PR – no more, no less. They want people to think they are just like you and me which of course isn’t true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree. It’s another piece in the endless stream of cheap talk from the royal PR machine. The last thing any of them want is a life without privilege, and if no work was involved, better still. Lazy sod.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s because they all want to live the life of a normal rich, privileged, and entitled person with absolutely no responsibilities towards anyone but themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. He just doesn’t get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The man hides his kids from the public releasing two pictures a year. They ARE living behind walls. Which I have no problem with just don’t try to convince me that bloody steak you are holding is a flower bouquet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In fact the creepy black and white family photo is dominated by the Wall in the background
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um they were just at Pippa’s wedding. Not a very good job hiding them then?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he meant literal walls. I think he meant without the strict rules that govern members of the royal family. William feels he missed out on a “normal” childhood and that clearly affected him deeply. He is trying to create something different for his children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Soothie: The kids’ presence at Pippa’s wedding was an official event for the kids. KP sent out an official statement about their presence and there was an official press pen at the wedding.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s ridiculous. By releasing more pictures of his kids they’d be living in the public eye which is a prison in itself, where bloggers and commenters in the forums could have a field day posting about every little thing they did. You know, just like they do for mom and dad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are supported by the taxpayers until they are 18, after which they may both end up as working royals. They are not private citizens supporting themselves. Notice the lack of privacy obsession of Peter/Autumn, Zara/Mike, and Edward/Sophie. None of their kids will be working royals, none of them attacks the press for taking pictures of their kids in public places.
By keeping their kids out of the public eye, W&K are creating children who are afraid of being in the public eye. See their childrens’ behavior vs. Estelle of Sweden. Also, by shutting down free press in public places, W&K are the ones driving the demand and making photos of the kids (taken by anyone) more valuable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. Sad Wills has no idea what normal is, but always says he wants it.
Hint: normal men his age don’t work 8 hours a week and live the life of a billionaire. That is NOT normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he STILL can’t talk about mental ill health without sounding awkward and under-informed. Half of this comes across as though it’s somehow the fault of the sufferer or those around them if they find something hard to talk about. I’m sure that’s not his intention but who is giving him these words to speak? And if he understands the issues, why doesn’t he KNOW why people find it hard to talk about? He’s useless.
And if he wants his kids to have a normal life, he can step out of the line of succession. If he doesn’t want to do that, then he will have to accept they will live in the blend of ultra-privilege and lack of privacy that comes with the role. Simple choice. Just make it, you idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*passes tea*
Honestly, I rarely give him the benefit of the doubt but I think in this case, what he meant is that he can’t believe we (or the UK) haven’t come farther as a society. Not that individual families should get their sh*t together. What doesn’t sound great is his “shock” and general proclamation of surprise. I mean, really? Dude, you’re 35 or something, did this only occurr to you now?
He will always come across as awkward, just like his wife. But I think it’s at least not a bad start. They need to work harder and hire better people though. This still seems half-assed. What I find interesting is the narrative that he and Kate don’t love each other or that it was all about the ring and title for her and the right business partner for him. I honestly don’t think so. These two seems perfectly matched and there are plenty of pics around where you can tell they are at the very least bffs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been thinking about their contributions to this Heads Together campaign. And honestly? The conclusion I’ve come to is that everyone concerned has realised that these two dimwits are simply not up to the job of addressing serious mental ill health among young people. Imagine either of them addressing eating disorders, or dysphoria among adolescents, or self harm, or suicidal feelings, or adolescent onset schizophrenia, or severe depression, or or or.
This is where the services and funding are missing. This is the crisis.
Instead, it’s all devolved into wibble wibble about how to get in touch with your feelings and how to communicate better. Because that’s all these two can manage safely.
Nothing wrong with that at all at all at all. But everything wrong with presenting it as the royal effort to deal with a mental ill health crisis. Because it most certainly is not that. And, being royal, it’s sucking up funding that could go to the sharp end of a very real mental health crisis among young people in the UK. You know, the one where anorexic girls can only get placements 300 miles from home or waiting lists for NHS therapists are six months long.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree Sixer. That’s where this campaign falls flat to me. It seems geared towards mental illness when it is a temporary condition, like the student who becomes depressed after failing exams in college. It does not seem geared toward the person who has struggled with clinical depression for 20 years, or the person diagnosed with borderline personality disorder whose family may need additional emotional support, etc.
I think its important that they are talking about this and I feel bad demeaning it, because they are talking about it more than others. I just wish there was something a bit more concrete about it. I don’t know how else to word it.
Besides that, I may be the odd one out because I actually like that B&W picture. I think they look happy and natural.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Heads Together is an excellent idea. I am glad they are focusing on mental health.
However, they need to focus the message more clearly. I felt there were glimmers of real message coming through in the video, but it was a jumble. Parse out vet issues from the social media stressors (real, but very different things). Address the needs of new parents separately. I actually think they mean well here but it can’t remain a big vague message with shadowy funding.
As far as normal goes, he has no idea what that means. He needs to find another word to describe his life and how he wants his children’s lives to be. The lives of his rich friends and the Middletons are not normal. Maybe he should say he wants to raise grounded, disciplined children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree about the execution. Hence, hire better people. Because these two can merely be the royal faces, if that. And I know you’re not a Harry fan (I am, I love him and want the wedding THIS YEAR goddamn it) but I think he’s the only one here with a little credibility and, dare I say, gravitas. Simply because he has a different personality. Which is why I think he should get the hell out now and let these two handle it because then they’d have no excuse or scapegoat if this doesn’t take off.
My expectations here are pretty low. But I do think that it’s a pretty significant step for members of the BRF to talk openly like this about their struggles. Isn’t it? It can’t hurt and shows that they have at the very least realized that shaking hands won’t be enough if they take on this cause. I’m not sure what Kate can contribute to be honest. If she has struggled with anything besides being a mother (not to belittle that but being “ovewhelmed” is not a mental health issue on par with serious disorders), she has yet to talk about it. I hope she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Becky – yes, that’s how I feel. If this was getting branded as a healthy living for the mind initiative, I’d back it all the way. But it’s taking place in the context of an actual spiralling mental ill health crisis among young people – not caused by lack of communication, but by lack of services and increased demand, with more and more peer-reviewed evidence that major causes include increased child poverty associated with austerity cuts and increased stress levels associated with education reforms. I honestly think it’s deflecting from the actual crisis rather than helping alleviate it.
Suze – the funding is indeed shadowy and I’m certain it’s draining more worthwhile endeavours to boot. As above, I do agree that attempts to help ALL children (and their parents) to develop habits that aid healthy minds are fantastic and should be encouraged. I just don’t agree that such initiatives should be presented as in any way helpful to people with acute mental ill health. These are two very different things. And that’s how it’s being used here, I fear.
Littlemiss – yes, it’s great William is talking about better communications skills as part of mental health fine tuning. But, as I keep saying, conflating it with a crisis in acute mental ill health (and its services) in the UK is the opposite of great. It’s not that I’m not a Harry fan. If we must have royals, I think his clear advantage in charisma/social skills make him a good one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What it appears they have done is stop donors with deep pockets from connecting meaningfully with an individual charity to support long-term. Word was that the royal staff were running around the fund raising event, directing people to donate to HT rather than the individual charities.
Whatever money HT raised, it means money that didn’t go directly to the charities that directly serve those in need. Makes it all a PR exercise, with the royals then doling out the money (some, all, a fraction?) to their charities of choice – making the royal Foundation look good. Just like his umbrella wildlife charity, which takes money from and credit for the work of other organizations.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they are spokesmen, and not actually running the initiative as a Charity or foundation, I say full steam ahead. Refine the message and get it out there. Funnel any donations to current programs.
Give Harry the job of talking about the serious issues as related to Vets and grief. PTSD. Re entry and employment in civilian life. If Megan joins the Firm, let her focus on racial identity and society. She’s shown her interest in it and ability to discuss it. Kate and William can focus on family adjustment issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know… Yeah, he’s awkward and can’t articulate his feelings well but if it opens up the dialogue on mental health then I’m not going to fault him for trying. I understood what he was trying to say though…his grief was very public because everyone knew Princess Diana and the public was grieving too but she was his mother. He lost his mother, we just lost Princess Diana. As far as normalcy goes he has no idea what normal is, so he loses me there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, their campaign won’t change much. I think they will raise some money, yeah, but I really doubt that more people open up about their problems just because of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And if he wants his kids to have a normal life, he can step out of the line of succession.”
I know this is a popular sentiment around here but I am surprised to see it come from you too. Granted I usually steadfastly avoid the RF posts. To step out would rob his children of their birthright without their say so. Who knows how they would feel about it in their adult years. And their fate is tied to his, if he leaves, they are out of the line too. Secondly, it would no doubt kill his grandmother dead. Thirdly, post 911, William will never ever be normal. Even abdicated, he would be a powerful symbolic kill. He will always need government trained security with access to intelligence of all the potential threats. TMZ would track him to his death for footage of him living “normally”. The tabloids would always be filled with headlines like “you will never believe where the normal Prince buys his socks”. The world has changed a lot since Edward and Wallace. They didnt have kids, they didnt have to live with untamed tabloids or social media stalkers or suicide bombers. Besides, if its such a terrible burden, how cruel would he be to leave it to Harry, who has publicly said he wouldnt want it?
I think the solution here is just restructure the role of the royals. He wants less, most Brits dont follow them anyway, so just let him have less public duty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He hates the job, has hated if from day one. Both he and his wife refuse to do their jobs, and often fail at doing them when they bother to show up. If they were “real” employees they would have been fired by now. If he thinks it is so terrible, walk away and take the kids with him. Robbing them of a birthright he doesn’t want. All he wants in the money and status, but not the responsibility.
No, the royals don’t get to take $600 million a year, hide behind their Palace walls, and only do the handful of things they feel like doing. The job is the job. If he doesn’t want it, walk away.
He could take his inheritance and move to a country where no one is legally allowed to photograph any of them. Problem solved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well then he needs to stop using the word “normal”. His children don’t have, and they will never have, a normal life. He should be raising them to get used to it, not fighting against the life fate has chosen for them tooth and nail.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s fine. He can take a reduced role of state constitutional duties only if he likes. And I’ll take Buck House, Windsor Castle, the Duchies and their revenues and the Sovereign Grant. He can continue to live in and work from KP and draw a maintenance salary the same as the Irish president: roughly £250k per year.
There you go. Sorted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree. If he’s keeping them in the line so they can choose later he’s doing them a disadvantage. He’s going to become king, hate it, ruin the relationship between crown and county, and then leave that mess for his son?
Is he preparing them for the role?
Is he teaching them duty?
Or is he’s hiding them away. Keeping them in a bubble where they’re taught to trust no one and be paranoid. Will this make a good future head of state?
If he left the line, yes he’d have a more “normal” life. A life similar to their privlaged peers. Sure, they’d be in society papers, but they would not be in papers as much because their charity work (aka the only times they’re photographed) would stop. The royal family would still protect them to some degree as well so they’d have plenty of control of the narrative in the UK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question: are you guys really of the idea that shaking hands, cutting ribbons and performing other ceremonial duties EARNS their keep or properties? America has no royal family and we manage to fundraise for charity quite well. And since this whole “earning their keep” argument keeps popping up; whats their billing rate? A million pounds per hour? There is NOTHING they could do to earn everything they have been privileged to have. And it doesnt matter how many monotone speeches at evening galas this monarch or the next ten make, their lifestyle WILL be paired down. This is inevitable. Its just a matter of time to a PM who will ask that certain properties be put in the control of government for the benefit of the greater public. And the reigning monarch at the time, be he William The Conqueror himself, will have to smilingly accept this. Thats what dying institutions look like.
Now, of what benefit is it to the subjects much less those two kids to deny them the right to withdraw from a pointless public life instead of allowing them to decide what works for them? Its a serious question. What jollies do you get out making others do something that serves so little purpose when it obviously makes them unhappy or deprives them of the right to control how their kids grow up? I doubt Harry and Meghan (!) will choose a more public life when they have a four year old and a two year old either. What good parent would?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cherise, you have to deal with right now, not what may happen in the future. Currently, their royal roles are a fact they can’t wish away. They may as well do the job right. Heads Together is a start.
I would argue that a good royal does serve a purpose. There are many working royals who handle their duties, promote their countries, represent their families, and are good parents to their children all at once.
No one is expecting Will or Kate to do something impossible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cherise: You ignore the fact that William hasn’t bothered to findout what it is he is withdrawing from and treats them all as pointless at best and a waste of his time at worst.
As an example, the Queen holds an annual diplomatic gala for all the ambassadors to her court. William has attended since 2015. And when he was asked about it in the documemtary about the Queen’s work, his response was that he thought he was at a fancy dress party. He thinks the national dress of other countries is fancy dress and no self awareness NOT to say such a thing in a documentary.
Those ‘ribbon cutting’ appearances that everyone disparages are actually the bread and butter appearances that keep the monarchy in power. The monarchy recognised this a long time ago and course corrected to co-opt such appearances to hold onto their power. To quote Queen Mary,’ We are never tired and we love hospitals!’ It’s not the grand gestures keeping the monarchy in power. The grand gestures had led to alienation and disconnect of the monarchy plus grand gestures suck all the air and money from the room which leaves the people resentful and more liable to forment rebellion.
Those ‘ribbon cutting’ appearances are the monarchical equivalent of lovebombing the populace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has no clue what “normal” is, but I think that he should be striving for “authentic” for his kids. He and his kids will never have an ordinary existence like the rest of us mere mortals, but if they could attain some genuine relationships and something meaningful and/or productive to do, that could go a long way towards happiness and fulfillment. Like everyone else has said, he doesn’t really want an ordinary existence, but a privileged one with no downsides like loss of privacy. It’s sad because I’m sure there are a ton of people who would walk over glass to have the opportunities they have to do good and make an impact. Heck, I’m an introvert, but I would happily gear up for these royal duties – most of the pain points would be removed. No need to find a babysitter and people want to talk to to the royals, so no need to hide by the buffet table!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cherise: you’re making a lot of assumptions there. First and foremost, what the royals do has meaning. You can’t look at the Queen’s visit to Manchester Children’s Hospital this week and say that their duties are purely ceremonial. And on a more mundane level, it matters to local organisations around the country that the royals (mostly Charles and Anne) show up. It helps local charities and many other local organisations that desperately need their star power.
You’re also assuming that the monarchy is a dying entity and it will necessarily contract. That’s not the way it’s looking from here, with the percentage of the Sovereign Estates given to the Queen going up from 15% to a massive 25%. Ostensibly that’s supposed to pay for the repairs to Buckingham Palace, but I don’t think it will ever be reduced. That’s a hell of a lot of money we’re giving to the royals.
Your final point is a decent one, in the sense that one of the things that attracts me to republicanism is the effect that being royal has on the family doomed to fulfil the role. That said, however, William does have the right to withdraw from public life. If William doesn’t want to do the job, he can relinquish it. He’d have to give up the title and the money, but he can go. If Harry turns it down too, I’m sure Andrew, Beatrice and Eugenie would be delighted to take the crown. If he doesn’t want to give it up, he has to deal with the job as it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a monarchist, although I am becoming more republican by the day. I actually think the monarchy may have passed its sell by date, although it pains me to say that as I think that the monarchy is unique in that it can bring the country together in a non politcal way in times of danger and stress But they aren’t annointed by god, and they don’t hold any real power any more.
And I agree with LAK. Those boring ribbon cuttings and unveilings are what holds the relationship together. My mother still remembers when Princess Alexandra came to town to open something, and when the Queen was in Edinburgh when we lived there we walked a ways just to see her drive by. I still remember it. The royals may find that dull and boring, but those things can create a lifetime memory for someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have those 3 the main faces of a charity called Heads Together is a bit ironic as neither of them have a clue, even if they are bringing their ‘heads together’ to discuss MH. TBH Harry would have been better off on his own with this one as he comes across better than twit and twat – MH is too complex for them to comprehend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How do you figure they don’t have a clue?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Conflating mental health with mental illness. KM basically stating that if you come from a loving home you cannot experience problems. Just two examples of how they don’t have a clue.
Betti, I think W&K saw the success Harry was having working with veterans, which included working with mental health. W&K jumped on the bandwagon with no real understand or idea of what to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would say he did a pretty good job. I lost my mother at a young age on this very day. When reading William’s words it was very clear he feels what he says. I could feel him. I cried my eyes out. Put your cynicism aside for once. This guy is trying to help in a way the Royals have not prior. The comments by some are rather cold hearted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re on the wrong forum for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joanne, I am sorry about your loss at such a young age. If reading Wills words brought solace to you, or helped you, that’s great.
I think Heads Together is a sincere initiative. I think the execution might not be the best for the broadest reach, but it obviously resonates for specific people in specific situations.
I would say that many prior and current royals have tried to reach out in this way, with varying degrees of success. His mother, for example, was key in bringing AIDS out of the shadows. CP Mary of Denmark has the Mary Foundation, which addresses, among other things, the sexual health of women in third world countries. Queen Silvia of Sweden has a Foundation that campaigns against sex trafficking.
I think William might find guidance from studying them, if he is inclined to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The important thing is that he’s reaching out and he’s trying. He’s a human being and has feelings. He’s had adversity in his life. People on here seem to forget that. They haven’t lived his life and he hasn’t lived theirs. I see a guy despite his position is trying to do some good. He isnt perfect and either are those that relentlessly criticize him as if they are all knowing and could do better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Joanne, I think you can take solace in the fact that it is highly unlikely William will read internet comments.
I agree he is getting better. There are still more ways he can improve. But reluctant princes have become good – even great – kings in the past.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would bet on him reading the DM comments which are much the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s an idiot if he reads the DM comments, Joannie and no disrespect is intended there (although I concede it might sound like it!) I don’t read the DM comments; I barely read the DM because their opinions and readers border on unhinged sometimes. There are better places to become informed about the royals!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
‘I want George to grow up in a real, living environment, I don’t want him growing up behind palace walls, he has to be out there.’ – Well George IS behind palace walls with multiple staff and immense privilege. They chose to hide their kids, you barely see them, so it’s quite obvious he doesn’t want him to be out there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!..
They wave at the commoners and have a very privileged life..
Meanwhile children are not eating properly..Food Banks have never been busier….
Families are struggling and he plays Polo!..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It sounds like the future king wants for his son is in fact a republic. Jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will be normal as soon as I tear down the barbed wire from this wall of mine!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh the irony of saying that then having a photo taken ‘behind palace walls’ showing the bloody wall! I hope one day William’s two brain cells finally get to meet, must be lonely in there..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His children’s lives have not been normal since the day they were born and never will be. William wouldn’t know what normal is as he has always lived the life of a prince someone born into immense wealth and privilege.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Their head housekeeper turned in her resignation. They were overworking and underpaying her. She deserves a normal life too, Bill.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes…She was paid very little and was expected to do more and involved London as well I think.. there was an interesting article I read about her ..this news broke a couple of days ago ..just before holiday weekend…convenient PR..?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but the b/w pic is not very good. I think they wanted to portray a happy family but it’s not working. It has a depressing vibe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed Olga. And the wall in the background…does it jump out at anyone else or just me? such an odd photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s the first thing that I noticed. It’s a weird photo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed it too. Odd because William goes to great lengths to say he doesn’t want his children growing up behind walls. Did he not approve which photo was used?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That certainly looks like a barbed wire on top of that wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, it is a barbed wire.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy on the cover, looks more ordinary than a ordinary person. Except for being born to a very rich and very privileged family, he is just ordinary
He is even less than that, as every ordinary person does one thing right or proper in life. Even ordinary trust fund brats do something about with their life. This man’s sole accomplishment in 21st century is marrying and begetting children
How much more ordinary he wants to be?
If je gives up his title and goes to live somewhere his family is not so well known, he can roam about in the streets and no one will feel he is anything but regular joe.
He has absolutely no personality or presence
( to be honest most of the monarchs o monarchy related people I find absolutely less than average looking with no presence at all. Take away the rich clothes they were and no one will take a look at them)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do genuinely feel sorry for William and Harry but it’s no more than millions of other families have to go through without any financial support whatsoever. They are still in a better position than most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sad that Harry isn’t the first-born. William will be the most boring king ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Willy is trolling us with his statements about not wanting George growing up behind palace walls.
A. Look at the wall behind them in the photo. That there is what you call trolling to the max.
B. A few months ago there were photos of a long row of trees being planted at KP to create additional barriers between Willy and the plebs lurking near KP.
C. Myriad threats and letters distributed by Anmer police as well as lawsuits against anyone taking a photo of George or any Cambridge because Willy decreed Cambridge ‘private time’ is the law of the land.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Baha spot on minnfinn! The wall in the pic jumps out at me. Such an odd photo. Is the photographer trolling us too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not sure about the photographer trolling. I doubt it because s/he would not know the quotes that were written for Willy to accompany the photo.
The wall jumps out followed by why don’t they mow the GD grass?!! The photo is not artistic/ creative, it’s just Lemony Snickett weird-creepy-steampunk looking.
That photo should go in their creepy archive along with the weird video montage they did of the kiddies after their British Columbia vacation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The other side of the wall is a hyde park. They are not interested in going over the wall into the park or others coming over that wall.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William and Kate really doesn’t seem much going on for themselves. The only way they seem to get positive press is when it has to do with their children or Diana.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It only shows you that these two have no substance of their own.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I command them for bringing awareness to mental health. However, William needs to understand that himself and his family are not normal. If he wants to live a normal life, he needs to renounce to the throne and get a job like all of us. You don’t get to have your cake and eat it too at the expense of the British taxpayer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. How can you be heir to the throne and expect a normal life. It does tug at my heart when he speaks of his mother. I feel bad for any kid, royalty or not, who loses their mom or dad so young and so publically. Like Elton sang, candle in the wind, poor Diana never had a chance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Problem is, Normal Bill has no concept of what a so-called ‘normal’ life is. For most people it has involved a lot of struggle – to get an education, a job, pay bills, find work-life balance and deal with the competing stresses of ageing parents and (for those who have kids) children’s needs. Normal Bill seems to think that a ‘Normal’ life means swanning about without being bothered by the press, I.e. leading the life of a gentleman of leisure like his spoiled aristocratic friends do. Except he’s living off the tax payer’s money – and so that attitude rightly causes resentment. Many have said it before – if he worked like Anne or Sophie no one would bat an eyebrow about his wanting some privacy. But he wants t do no work, live like a private member of the aristos and have the taxpayers foot the bill. No, William, that’s not how it works you spoiled man child!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He should’ve gotten a job, made some millions, and retire somewhere. Yet, for someone who says to love privacy, he really seems to love living like a prince.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you want a ‘normal’ life, stop taking money from taxpayers and living a life of privilege whilst the rest of the country struggles under a cruel government. You can’t have a normal life whilst keeping all the royal status. Give it all up or suck it all up and deal with the lucky life you live.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder why he’s struggling with that concept. It’s like it has never crossed his mind to give up his royal status to become “normal”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I have no pity for him or the rest of the suckers on the public teat. They are an anachronism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he will be still using his mother when he is 50. The only difference will be that the younger generation won’t care. They will know that she was Wills and Harry’s mother but that’s it. I doubt that they will care about all the drama that happened between her and Charles and the death circumstances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Odd family picture. It has a blurry touch and why refuse to show George’s face?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I often tried to give William a chance but honestly said, I don’t have high hopes for the British monarchy. William has shown over the years that he doesn’t want to be king and I think when it’s time for him or George to ascend the throne, it will be a tough time for them. Young people don’t really seem to care about the royal family (anymore) and respect has to be earned, the days where royals were automatically worshipped and not questioned are over. Jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlotte is responding to the nanny off-camera? It’s an odd composition.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants George to grow up in a “real environment” – so will they do their own housework from now on then and save £35K each year? ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does he single out their son?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s actually a good question.
Maybe they’re trying to hide Charlotte forever because it will be George who ascends the throne one day (if nothing happens).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he will one day be king. And,as you know, it’s best for the king to have had a normal life so he can relate to the peasants better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I will fight for them to have a normal life.” Sure – what will be the name of George’s first polo pony?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OK, here’s my theory on the creepy family picture. It’s trying to draw a parallel to 100 years ago: early 20th century. Dark times for the world. Megalomaniac fascist stomping across the world, A royal who has whined about royalty his entire life is expected to step up, but he doesn’t want to. It’s everyone else’s fault, he says, and he had an unhappy childhood. (And he doesn’t say this part in mixed company but he is also a Nazi.) Remind us of anything/anyone? Grow a pair, William, and abdicate like Uncle David.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well said. The parallels between David and Willy certainly are strong. David whined about not wanting to be king, but loved all the privileges such as Fort Belvedere etc. But David had parents who were distant and not loving. Both William’s parents were loving. And David chose a way out. I wish William would.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here is another photo
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBB5CjJWAAInfEm.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it’s a bit better. But only a bit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! William looks scary when he smiles like that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This one also has a depressing vibe. The only difference is that you can see PG’s face. What’s up with the choice of these pics?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Willy’s reclining pose is really pervy — like a Playgirl centerfold hottie. (My friend’s Playgirl magazines, not mine and I only peaked once.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William certainly looks the gay blade in his one. Wha a dweeb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I got that vibe from it too, glad it’s not just me! Feel a bit uneasy looking at it, definitely ‘pervy’, you’re right!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WIll’s pose is so unnatural in this pic. Far more weird than the Bard wire in the first pic!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I don’t understand the British royals. They keep the people away and tell them not to intrude and then suddenly they are bearing their souls to them. You can’t have it both ways.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand them, they only want publicity when it benefits them hanging on to their position, they don’t like people finding out their bad habits etc. They genuinely believe that we love them and that we are in awe of their over-privileged lives. I guess some gullible people are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. The gullible are a mystery to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly – they are such hypocrites – they could do with a reality check and have a look at the lives they lead in comparison to what a “normal” brit’s life is like. And they should be more informed about mental health if they’re going to talk about it – its af if every MH issue can be dealt with just by talking about it.
I too felt William jumped on the bandwagon when Harry spoke first about his mother’s loss, Harry got such positive feedback from it William just had to get in there and steal the spotlight. They really will need to step up and make their mark in the next few years – and get those children out to meet some ordinary plebs for once like the other European royals – they seem to be able to work hard and relate to their citizens in a way William cant or wont. The bleating about the press is old news – they’re happy enough to use it when they want to look good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I could not do my job without the stability of the family.
which job is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only job he has which is titled ‘British wanker’.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IKR. He does the bare minimum as a working royal. He lives off of his parent, his grandmother, his inheritance and the public. So, I don’t know what job he’s talking about either. And, since that India tour, I’ve had so little regard for him and Katie Bucket that it’s hard for me to see the real sincerity in their support of certain causes (especially mental illness awareness), unless it’s self-serving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he meant ‘financial stability’ of his (royal)family
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He wants a normal life? Well then give up your privileges and pay your own way in life, Dolittle.
He clearly doesn’t want the crown, he should abdicate and stop whining about burdens.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of the main reason HM has remained so enduring to us is because she has never let us know what she thinks about anything. A mystery surrounds her and she has never aimed to become one of us. Whilst yes it is tragic what has happened to William and Harry, familiarity just breeds contempt. He should stop acting like a celebrity, he is the heir presumptive to the throne of the United Kingdom, not a reality star.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes-and part of that “never complain, never explain.” The Queen lived through WW2. She doesn’t gripe or whine. I think it’s great that they’re shining a light on mental illness. But many people live through horrible tragedies and they carry on. They don’t have the luxury of using their losses as an excuse to not do their job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s the point of keeping a royal family? They give some interviews, whine then about privacy (hypocrite), show up for 1-2 hours at an event and go back them while the taxpayer pays for almost everything. They’re totally useless. Every year people pay £100+ millions for their security, the money should be better given to the NHS or something other important organization.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um, 1-2 hours? More like 30-45 minutes. They are a waste of public resources that could be put to far better use.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is all I can see:http://wallace-and-gromit-2015.s3.amazonaws.com/wallace-1440×900.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Wallace worked for his cheese!! Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🎯🎯🎯🎯👍🏻👍🏻. Haha! Thought I was the only one lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Gawd, desperate PR control is obvious. Gotta pull on the heart strings to repair their terrible image. And yeah if he wants his kids to have a normal, stable life walk away from the effing throne you brat.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should make CBers in charge of the country, commonwealth, heck the world. We would have that whole Royal lot straightened out in no time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They wouldn’t hire ‘us’ because they only like yes-sayers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could always move to place that has no RF. Go to the US! See how happy they are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Betti, he’s digging the grave of the monarchy. The people get to choose. The royals serve the people, not the other way around. I expect Charles to be the last monarch of the UK; most other countries will peel off when HM passes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA – the Cambridges will be the end of the Monarchy, am sure they will instill their lazy attitude to George. Altho am not sure he will get to the throne, there is a massive scandal brewing around William, one that I think will cost him the throne.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@DUakaBetti)–spill!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He and kate are such bores… especially her. i watched them present on a radio station and she was so straight laced and proper. And i hate listening to her talk because her accent is ridiculous. She makes Harry sound like a chav!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A very strange photograph. People on other sites are likening it to the Addams family.
William is to be commended for trying to raise awareness of mental health and grief issues but like everything he does it comes across as self-centred. He has relied on the affection people had for Diana for too long.
He has no idea what a “normal” life is like. He was born into a royal family and has lived a very privileged existence. Given their wealth, I don’t regard the Middletons are being a “normal” family either although they seem very close and affectionate compared to the Windsors.
If he wants normality then he should ditch the palaces for a suburban semi and try working a 9-5 job every day. He might then appreciate how lucky he really is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He really sounds clueless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And how exactly is he going to ‘fight’ for them to be normal? The only way for them to be ‘normal’ is for them ‘not’ to be Royal.
The only way they won’t grow up behind Palace walls, is if they don’t live in a Palace.
So is that what he’s fighting for? For them *not* to be Royal? For them *not* to live in a Palace?
Easily done!
Time for some good old-fashioned Auntie Pippa’s “Pippa Tips”: If you don’t want to live in a Palace, do not call the moving truck to move you into a Palace.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Caan a decent journalist actually ask William to define ordinary? Like paaying your own way, planning for retirement, buying a house?
It’s not ordinary to grow up with so much privilege and be given millions by the tax payer.
When William actually begins to earn the obscene wealth he’s been cossetted by his whole life, he can talk about ordinary. He’s an insult to the work ethic of actual ordinary people. And it’s indicative of how stupid he is that he keeps repeating that word like a parrot. He knows one thing and clings to it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa tips, DWL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As someone who used to be obsessed with the monarchy growing up, the idea of a “prince” or royal anything in this century is just gross. #overit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
for real.
as a concept it just seems so passé.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Will looks like the cryptkeeper in the black/white photo. All these horrible fake smiles in the last years. What happened to him? He looks like he lost his joy for life. Seriously i think he is in a very bad place right now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unless there are other photos, the children weren’t really photographed. I see the back of George’s head and a distant profile of Charlotte. Privacy obsessed William strikes again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is so boring that I have nothing else left but react like a sugar: Great article! He sounds like a mature and grounded man. Nice photo! Beautiful family!
BTW they might had felt sarcastic at the “Normal family photo”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William is a grumpy, self-obsessed, self-pitying man-child who will never be thought of as ‘working’ for anything beyond merely giving it some lip service. If he and his vapid wife had half the passion Harry has for his work with UNICEF, Sentebale, the National AIDS Trust as well as the Invictus Games, Walking With the Wounded, etc. etc. people wouldn’t be so dismissive of his thoughtless pontificating.
As for fighting for his children to have a normal life, they won’t have a normal life, it’s not possible when you’re a member of the Royal Family. Just give them the proper tools to handle life in a fishbowl in an increasingly anti-monarchy society.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll say this – it’s pretty obvious to me William hates his father. And I think a lot of what he’s done publicly and with his in laws is thunbing husband nose at his dad. I can’t wait for that tell all to come out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His version of normal is his wealthy friends he went to school with, all of the privilege without the scrutiny. His family will never be the normal of most people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I usually stay on the sidelines of these posts because I’m American but hones ly at this point I think…Here you go Britain, in print, he wants to be normal, he wants his kids to not grow up behind palace walls, then make it so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I liked this article quite a bit and find his answers are articulate and thoughtful. Anyone that sheds light on mental illness gets a seal of approval from me ☺
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has he really given thought to what normal is really? I’m an “average” person, but if I told you the story of my upbringing, it would not be “normal”.
There is nothing about him or his family that’s going to be normal. Everyone has bouts of the mundane and the extraordinary mixed into their experience. I think he needs to make peace with being Royal, note it’s pitfalls & it’s advantages, and endeavor to be the person he wished he had along the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He needs a straight up advisor who tells him to drop the whole “normal” sound bite, and pronto. His life is not, and never will be normal. Neither is that of his kids. Heck, when you think of it, there is no normal, there’s only you and your experience.
Find another way to describe what you want for your family . I want my kids to be….aware. Authentic. Engaged. Good citizens. Hard working. Compassionate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m convinced that some of the enmity toward William is because he’s lost his looks AND he lacks charm. He could probably get by without one of those qualities, but lacking both? Forget it. He’s doomed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he just inspires so… nothing to me. he’s so “meh.”
except to always think, MAN how he lost the hotness… harry used to be ugly duckling… talk about a turnaround
i mean, it just seems like he never really does or has much to say, except ‘my mother,’ ‘family,’ ‘normal.’ blah. the mental health initiative is nice, that’s at least something, but even there… there just doesn’t seem to be much THERE.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, I agree. Harry cruises along better with essentially the same workload and entitlement because he is charming with the public and press. He also has a few projects he has actual passion for.
William has a going to have to calibrate some gravitas and hunker down to hard work to gain support.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
William’s looks or lack thereof do not influence me. I don’t find Charles the least bit physically attractive either, but I admire the work he does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he just inspires so… nothing to me. he’s so “meh.”
except to always think, MAN how he lost the hotness… harry used to be ugly duckling… talk about a turnaround
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sure they will find plenty of time to freeload
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The strangest bit about the interview is the part where he is sad that his mother will never meet Kate…. I’m sorry, but odds are, if she were alive, there is no way he would have been sucked in by the Middleton machine and no way Diana would have tolerated such a lazy daughter-in-law enabling the lazy will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me or does he never seem to mention Charlotte??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obviously, he understands the nature of grief. But I find that to be distinct from mental illness. The reaction he had to his mother’s death is “normal” – I don’t consider that to be an illness. That’s where I’m a bit puzzled as to how grief and mental health issues are being conflated. It’s when people struggle with anxiety or depression that comes out of the blue that people usually have reticence about revealing themselves in terms of an illness that has afflicted them. This is just my opinion — I have no expert knowledge on the matter. But I find grief to be a normal reaction to a person’s death. The anxiety and depression that comes from a chemical imbalance is a little different, imo. Maybe I’m wrong though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse